Blackberry and Blueberry Pie

223 Ratings
  • 5 166
  • 4 39
  • 3 15
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is a delicious berry pie that combines both blueberries and blackberries. You can use fresh or frozen berries. Marionberries may be substituted for blackberries.

By Debbie Sanchez

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
26 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pie Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Cut shortening into 2 cups flour and salt until the shortening is the size of small peas. Sprinkle in water 1 tablespoon at a time until flour is moistened. Gather into a ball, wrap with plastic, and refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Divide the dough in half and roll out half on a lightly floured board. Line a 9-inch pie dish with the pastry. Roll out the top crust and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Mix sugar, 1/3 cup flour, and cinnamon. Stir in berries to coat. Pour the filling into the pastry-lined pan. Sprinkle with lemon juice and dot with butter. Cover with top crust; cut slits in the top to vent the steam. Seal the crust and flute the edges.

  • Cover the edges of the crust with foil to prevent over-browning. Bake in the preheated oven until the crust is golden brown and the juices are bubbling, about 45 minutes. Remove foil during the last 12 minutes of baking.

Editor's Note:

If you use frozen berries, you'll need to increase the baking time. Bake as directed, and then reduce the heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake until the juices are bubbling, about 30 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 59.9g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 313.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022