Blackberry and Blueberry Pie

If you use frozen berries, you'll need to increase the baking time. Bake as directed, and then reduce the heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake until the juices are bubbling, about 30 minutes more.
436 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 59.9g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 313.2mg. Full Nutrition
This was good even with frozen berries. Some reviewers found the filling too runny so I thawed and drained the berries first, and also added 2 T of cornstarch to the sugar/flour mix (and increased the sugar to 1 cup per other reviewers). The pie was not runny at all. After it cooled, I could slice it into neat wedges without the filling spilling out the edges. The pie was a little on the skimpy side--I'd use more berries than the recipe calls for if using frozen berries. Also, don't be afraid to adjust the ratio of the two berries; I used equal parts of both berries and it wasn't too tart. The crust wasn't bad but it wasn't terrific. If you already have a good crust recipe, I'd stick with it.
I'm giving this three stars because of the amount of juice from the berries. I am not sure how to reduce this as I used frozen berries, thawed them and drained them before I put them in the pie. My crusts didn't even stay together long enough to put it in the oven. The juice took over and separated them before I could finish my decorative crust. NOTE! I also added 3 TBS of corn starch. I've never had to use a turkey baster to reduce the amount of juice in a pie - this was a first for that! I'm thinking that the frozen berries were at fault here. Had I used fresh, this may not have happened.
this was so simple i couldn't believe it- it took all of 10 minutes to make- (mind you i used a ready made crust)- however, i followed the suggestions and used 1 cup of sugar and 1 tbsp of cornstarch- the cornstarch was a great idea but the extra sugar?-uhuh it was far too sweet- next time i will stick with the original recipe- but remember cooks: i think it depends A LOT upon the very fruit YOU are using- taste your blackberries - if they are really sour, then for sure use 1 cup of sugar- if they are not so sour and your blueberries are very sweet (like in my case), only use 3/4 cup of sugar- that's my suggestion!
I made four of these pies to take to the cottage recently, and they were simply amazing. Our guests couldn't get enough! We served each slice warmed with a big scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream. This was just a sensational dessert. Thank you for posting this recipe. It will be made often. (I used both frozen blackberries and blueberries as fresh were not available at the time.) They were perfect!
I modified, too, by adding 1/3 cup white sugar, a pinch of salt and 1 TBS cornstarch and omitting the butter patting (it only adds fat). I used straight from the freezer frozen marion blackberries (16+oz) and wild maine bluberries (12oz). I also used a frozen Marie Callender's double-crust. It turned into the most delectable deep-dish B&B Berry Pie ever!
This was an excellent pie. The filling was a little thick for my tastes, so next I would use less flour in the filling. To add a bit more flavor I would also add more lemon juice. But definitely an easy to make pie.
I was a little nervous because I had to use frozen blueberries, but even so this was wonderful. I did add two Tablespoons of cornstarch after reading other reviews but other than that I didn't change a thing. Excellent!
My, oh my, I do love pie, and I especially enjoyed this one! I used 2 pkgs of frozen mixed berries, swapped out an equal amount of cornstarch for the flour as cornstarch has more thickening power, added a couple of grates of nutmeg across my nutmeg grater. Used an eggwash on the crush sprinkled with sugar. This is now one of my signature summer pies.
This was very good. I had to use raspberries instead of black berries and it turned out to be a wonderful choice. Will definately do again.
This was fantastic. The tartness of the blackberries give this pie an exceptionally delicious flavor. I added an extra 1/4 cup of sugar and about 1 tsp. of cornstarch to the berry mixture, per the recommendations of past reviewers.
I used 6 cups of Blueberries (couldn't find Blackberries at the time), and I had a nice filled pie. I did use 1T of Cornstarch, but will add extra flour next time because the pie was runny. Also, next time I will cut down on the Lemon Juice (it took away from the sweetness of the berries). But for a 1st time fruit pie baker - I was very please with this recipe. The pie and crust got great reviews !!!!
I live in the Northwest where large wild blackberries are everywhere. I switched the blackberry amount with the blueberry amount to make it mostly blackberries. The touch of cinnamon was wonderful and we thoroughly enjoyed this pie.
The flavor in this pie was great. The only problem was with the blackberries; thye have tiny little, irritating seeds. Overall, though, it was quite good.
First pie that I ever made by myself. I took a short cut and used the pre made pie shell crusts from Pillsbury. I just rolled them out a littlle thinner thanm they come. The berries were expensive this time of year, but what a pie. Served hot with a scoop of Ben and Jerry's Vanilla. Yummy.
This was the first time I have ever made a pie with a fruit filling. I also used my own crust recipe. It came out AWSOME and was very very easy! I forgot to add the lemon juice and the butter, but everyone loved it! The pie lasted all of a half an hour in the house! I highly recommend this recipe!
Absolutely awesome!!! This is the best pie I have ever made. I did modify - used Pillsbury premade pie crust and used 2 1/4 c blueberries and 2 1/4 c blackberries and 1 cup of sugar. It was just perfect with just the right amount of sweetness. The next day, I didn't have any pie crusts so I made the filling in a casserole, baked for 30 minutes and then served over ice cream. HEAVEN!!!
I made this pie as directed but cheated and used Betty Crocker pie crust mix.I used all fresh frozen fruit from last summer.My blueberries were sweet and the biggest berries I ever seen (like small grapes!) My blackberries were a bit tart. It made for a good combination. I might add a bit more sugar next time. I always sprinkle sugar and cinnamon mixed together on top of all my fruit pies.Yum! Thanks Debbie foe sharing!
I have been making this pie for 6 years. Can't beleive I haven't written a review before now! I am a lazy cook and use refrigerated pie crusts. If I use fresh berries I follow the recipe as stated, but if I use a combination of fresh and frozen berries I increase the flour to 1/2 cup. If I use all frozen berries I use 1/2 cup plus and extra tablespoon. Everone loves this pie!!
Really good!! I took previous reviewers' suggestions and added 1/4 cup sugar and 1 Tbsp. cornstarch. The cornstarch helped with the runniness. The pie was almost too sweet, but perhaps that was because the fruit was so ripe, not sour at all. I also added only 1 Tbsp. of butter instead of two. I used Pillsbury ready-made crusts - they taste nearly like home-made and save a lot of time. I also used the Cool Whip and it finished the pie off perfectly. I think next time I will increase the blackberries and decrease the blueberries - the blackberries were not very noticeable. Definitely a keeper!
This pie is very good the only suggestion I would make is to add some tapioca to give it some thickness. I don't mind some juice but I think this had a bit to much.
Great pie! I used refrigerated pie crusts for simplicity. I used fresh blueberries (2 pints) and frozen blackberries, increased sugar to one cup, and added 1 tsp. cornstarch. It was runny, so next time I'll increase cornstarch to 1 tablespoon.
Excellent and very easy. I used frozen berries, slightly drained. I also added the 2T cornstarch per other recommendations. The pie was slightly runny when it came out of the oven but it firmed up once completely cooled - I think I will wait to slice it next time until it is cooled. I cheated and used the Pillsbury refrigerated crusts and covered the edges with foil after the first 20 minutes of cooking. 2nd time around: Filling still came out great - a litle runny, but I did not drain or defrost the frozen berries, although I did add 3T cornstarch. The crust came out terrible - much too soggy - I cheated and used the prepared pillsbury crusts. May attempt from scratch next time.
One of the best pies I've ever tasted. And I took the easy way out. I used refrigerated pie dough, a bag of frozen blackberries, blueberries and raspberries. And I topped it with a simple, butter, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon crumble. Served it with vanilla flavored whipped cream. It really tasted unbelievable. Had to cook it a little longer due to the frozen berries, but with your nice trick with the foil on the edges it was no problem. I'll make this over and over again. Can't wait to try it with fresh ingredients!
I used only blueberries, and it turned out great! Its amazing how easy it is, yet so yummy! It almost makes me feel guilty when everyone rants and raves about it, cuz I barely did anything! By the way, I use pillsbury dough pie crust, its really good.
This pie turned out perfectly!!! This was my first attempt at a fruit pie and even my mother (who is the family expert on them) was impressed. I used the Pillsbury refrigerated crust and made the lattice top - tasty, pretty and easy!
WOW! I made three pies for Christmas dinner. This was by far the favorite. I used the "pie crust" by Brenda that I found on this site and sprinkled a little white sugar and cinnamon on the top...It was wonderful!!! Many raves. I used the 2 tbs of cornstarch that was recommended by other reviewers. Other than the cornstarch I would not change a thing ! I think this will be a new tradition ;) Thank you Debbie
I substitued the blueberries for Huckleberries and, when you are from the Northwest, it is the best of both worlds at the end of the summer. It turned out delicious. I added 1/4 cup tapioca (as I do to all my berry pies) and it was thick and juicy.
I've been making this pie for several years now and have always enjoyed it. We will use fresh berries and adjust the ratio depending on what's available. Use Arrowroot and the pie will not be runny, it is an acid stabile starch. These pies also freeze well, we will make 6 or so every summer and store in the deep freezer.
I tried this recipe using my own pie crust recipe. I used 3 1/2 c. blackberries and 2 c. blueberries and added about 1 1/4 c. sugar, as the blackberries needed more than the blueberries do. I also added about 1 tbsp. of quick cooking tapioca. The filling was not too runny or too thick; just about right. Instead of baking it for the entire time in the oven, I baked it at about 80% power in the microwave for 10 min. first, while the oven was heating, then finished it for 10-12 min. at 425 degrees in the oven. This prevents the crust from browning too much. The microwave baking time equals about the same as 30 min. in the oven for 10 min. in the microwave. I've done this with other fruit pies in the past, and it saves heating up the kitchen too much also.
The flavor was good, the crust was good, the only thing I should have done was thaw out the frozen berries before using them--it turned out too runny even adding a TBS. of cornstarch in addition to the flour. But, that was my fault, otherwise, excellent!
Absolutely fabulous pie! I have never made pie crust from scratch. It was challenging, but fun! I had some tears in the top crust where the juice seeped through, and because of this my pie was pretty ugly (see pic). But regardless of looks, it was really good. My boyfriends mom couldn't stop raving.
Ladies and gentlemen, we have a WINNER! My husband has a new favorite now, and my neighbors actually didn't believe that I made it myself! I added a bit of nutmeg, left out the butter, and totally forgot the lemon juice (oops), and it was STILL a major hit. Can't wait to do it right next time! Thanks!
Thank you for this great recipe! I just baked this pie today. I used a store bought crust, omitted the butter and added 1 Tbsp. corn startch as recommended by other reviewers. I made an egg wash of: egg white, a small amount of yolk and a small amount of cold water - beat it until slightly frothy then brush on top of the pie. I also sprinkled some sugar over top of the wash. When the pie was in 20 minutes, the edges were already golden brown so I covered them with foil. There was some filling seepage but the pie was still so pretty that I had to take a picture and upload. I will definitely be using this recipe again.
Very good, can use some improvement with the crust and filling. Might want to consider a dash more cinnamon and cardomom in the filling.
I followed the recipe, but also took note of some other reviews, adding 2 tbsp. corn starch, increasing sugar to 1 C, increasing the number of berries (4 C fresh black, 2 1/2 C thawed blue), and adding lemon zest and juice. I also took out the butter and brushed the top with beaten egg (instead of milk) and sprinkled with sugar.
I liked the base of this pie but I decided to make it more of a mixed berry pie and used blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries. I stuck with my usual crust recipe (per other reviews) and used cookie cutters to make a decorative crust (this one, for Christmas)
I neer baked a pie before, but decided to treat my Mom, who's quite the baker. She told me on a scale of 1 to 10 this a 12!!!
yummy this recipe was very good but did need the extra sugar.
This turned out perfect with a couple of alterations. I have made many berry pies now and found that all turn out a little runny unless I cook down the berries whether fresh or frozen. Here's how I did this recipe: Added berries to pan on medium heat with sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom (depth of flavor) and added 2 tsp. water to 2 tsp. cornstarch or flour. This step thickens the berries and prevents too much juice. I waited for the berry mix to cool then and added it to the pie crust to bake. It made the perfect pie! Will make again.
Had fresh blueberries but my blackberries were frozen so I added a little more flour to ensure it wasn't runny. Perfect consistency! Amazing recipe, quick to prepare and the crust is delicious!
This recipe is great-- the pie is not too sweet, and a nice combination of flavors with the berries. I used my mother-in-law's easy pie crust recipe and with this filling, it turned out just great. Thanks for this one.
This recipe is so good that it actually inspired me to become a member so that I could review it! I used a cheater crust, so I can't review that, but the filling was phenominal. I did add the cornstarch (3 TBS) so the filling wouldn't be too runny, but other than that didn't change a thing! We had six people over for lunch and ended with one tiny sliver of pie left. Two people actually went back for seconds! Thanks for sharing!
This pie was a wonderful use for the last of the blueberries and blackberries I picked this summer. I didn't change a thing except I used a Pillsbury pie crust. Excellent! I can't wait to use fresh berries this summer.
I've made this pie twice, and it's always gone in less than two days. I use Splenda for Baking for instead of just pure white sugar, and I use my own pie crust recipe. I also followed the recommendations and added some cornstarch. It's still a little goey, but just right. Perfect combination of sweet and tart. Excellent with a lattice pie top or some ice cream on the side.
This was perfect!! I switched the amount of blueberries with blackberries and vice versa and added 1/4c more sugar as the wild blackberries I had were a little tart. This was my first berry pie I made from scratch and it came out absolutely wonderful. Thank you!
I used this filling recipe with a pre-made crust because I was in a hurry and I used 2 full cups of blackberries to make a fuller pie. It was wonderful! I read the reviews first and I used a full cup of sugar and added 1 Tbs. of Corn Starch. I wish I would have added 2 Tbs. of Starch because it was still a little more juicy than I would have liked. My husband told me not to mess it up and change it too much because it tasted fantastic. Hope this helps someone else. :)
Delicious! This was my first attempt at making a pie crust from scratch, and I had a heck of a time keeping the crust in one piece, but appearances aside, this was a wonderful pie. As I have access to both blueberry and blackberry bushes via boyfriend, I'll surely be making this one again!
I used a pre-made pie crust, didn't have enough blueberries so supplemented with blackberries and added about a tablespoon of cornstarch. The pie was good though I'll probably try a different berry pie recipe next time.
VERY DELICIOUS. MY FRIENDS AND I ENJOYED THIS PIE VERY MUCH!
Made this pie as a cobbler, for Father's Day it was a hit everyone loved it.
The only reason I think that there has not been any ratings before me...is people just aren't lucky enough to have both fresh blueberries and blackberries.... I made this pie and home vanilla ice cream for Father's Day...and my Dad and family are still talking about it...and My husband is not a very berry guy!!! Thanks So Much For Sharing the Recipe... A For Sure Keeper! Julie
this was good, but if you are looking to please a blueberry pie lover don't make this pie. My b/f wanted a blueberry pie and I thought I would spice it up with this recipe. He was disappointed - I think mainly because of the seeds in the blackberries. Or maybe just because it didnt taste like blueberry pie.
Delicious - the blueberries and blackberries together is different and flavorful. I used a pre-made pie crust and made a simple crumb topping instead of topping with more pie crust. Also I used frozen blueberries and blackberries since they weren't in season. It turned out great.
I increased the proportion of blackberries and also added some raspberries, just because of personal preference. Totally forgot the cornstarch. When first cut, it was runny--but it set up nicely overnight. Fruit desserts aren't ordinarily my children's first choice, but they all said this one was "awesome!"
'GREAT" Recipe !!!...Easy too make, and a Flavor that sais, you spent alot of time making it!!! I did add a little more butter than it called for, but the recipe is also great as it stands. Great for a Nice Summer Dessert!!!!
I read all of the rave reviews for this pie, and had to try it myself! I subsituted frozen readimade whole wheat piecrusts from the healthfood store, used raw sugar(added an extra 1/3 cup), halved the butter pats, used 3 1/2 cups blackberries, and 2 cups blueberries...WOW what a wonderful pie! my husband liked it better than the desserts from the local french pastry chef.
Didn't care for it at all. I ended up adding an extra 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and it didn't do anything but leave a powdery taste on the blueberries. Not to mention after 45 minutes of baking the crust came out slightly uncooked and the blackberries had liquified. My first slice was a few hours after it had cooked and it still tasted good (Would've actually rated this a 3 had I not been too lazy to post here until morning ) even though it was really runny but after letting it sit overnight the bottom crust became unbelievably mushy and I started to taste the cornstarch.
Made 2 of these last night. I used a package pie dough mix. I added more blackberries than blueberries(frozen). I also added a sprinkle of nutmeg. I added a 1/4 cup more of sugar because thought the blackberries would be tart. But it turned out to sweet. Next time will go with original recipe. Great pie.
Delicious, and makes a beautiful presentation. I used fresh berries and it came out wonderfully. This was the first time I tried a lattice pie crust as well, which was also surprisingly easy and helped make this pie look professional! It was a big hit, I would recommend it for any summer get together.
This pie is scrumptious! The combo of berries is so good! I am a I am not such a great baker, but this recipe was easy enough that it came out great! I took others advice and added some cornstarch to thicken the sauce. I will make this over and over!
Doesn't get much easier than this, when you use a pre-made pie crust (I used Pillsbury). I brought this pie to a dinner party last night and everyone went nuts over it! One of the guests even skipped dinner, waiting in anticipation for the pie. Everyone remarked that the sweetness of it was just perfect! I would recommend adding cornstarch, however. Without it the juices run all over the place. But it still tastes great!
delicious! Made my subsitutions. I used a frozen blueberry, blackberry, raspberry mix, and then added some fresh strawberries. I used splenda and also added some cornstarch via other users. Also added some extra cinnamon because I love it. I also used the French Pastry pie crust recipe on this site, which was wonderful. very flaky and suited the pie. will definitely make this pie again!
Absolutely wonderful! Everyone who has tried this loves it! I did make a few modifications: - I used two packages of frozen berries (one three berry and one raspberry) - I used a different crust recipe - I added 3T of cornstarch and a bit more sugar to the filling.
I made this pie over the winter with frozen blueberries and raspberries, and again with fresh, using a Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust. Either way, it's a fresh-tasting, old-fashioned pie that everyone loved. I might have piled on more berries than the recipe specifies and had no trouble with it being runny. I love the combination of these two fruits together.
Absolutely the yummiest! Used already prepared pie crust (Pillsbury) (because no matter how hard I try to make my own crust, it just turns out awful!). Anyway, I used about a 1/4 cup flour, and instead of cornstarch that I saw a lot of cooks used to firm it up, I used tapioca: 1/4 cup as recommended on the box back for a plain blueberry pie, & it wasnt' runny at all. And I used the full 1 cup sugar--the blueberries around here are kind of sour this year.
I have made this pie twice, and it was loved. I do use my own crust recipie, and add raspberries to the mix. wow is this good though!
This recipe was great! I added a cup of raspberries and won a local pie contest! It's not the sweetest, so adding more sugar could be good, if you like a sweet pie. It was a big hit...The dish was practically licked clean!
This was ok, quite sour. Only reviewing the filling - made my usual crust. Perhaps the tartness was because I used more blackberries and less blueberries (probably 2.5 cups black and 2 cups blue), I guess I should have inreased the sugar. The filling set up fine once cooled - very liquidy right after baking, but that's pretty normal. Made filling as per recipe except for berry amounts. Overall I was disappointed....didn't bring out the flavour of the berries. Maybe some nutmeg or forget the lemon juice?
This is a great recipe! I took the easy way out and used a refrigerated pie crust and 2 16 oz. bags of frozen fruit. I also added 2 Tbsp. of cornstarch to the dry mix. Delicious! Both fruits complement each other so well, and the result was very impressive!
Came out great! I'm not a big fan of berry pies, but this was really good.
This is so-o-o good. I made it last summer as my contribution to an alfresco dinner at the bayside home of some friends. My hosts and the guests could not stop saying how delicious it was; they devoured it. I baked it in a ready-made frozen crust, so it was also easy to do. Everyone wanted the recipe.
