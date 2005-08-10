Blackberry and Blueberry Pie

I tried this recipe using my own pie crust recipe. I used 3 1/2 c. blackberries and 2 c. blueberries and added about 1 1/4 c. sugar, as the blackberries needed more than the blueberries do. I also added about 1 tbsp. of quick cooking tapioca. The filling was not too runny or too thick; just about right. Instead of baking it for the entire time in the oven, I baked it at about 80% power in the microwave for 10 min. first, while the oven was heating, then finished it for 10-12 min. at 425 degrees in the oven. This prevents the crust from browning too much. The microwave baking time equals about the same as 30 min. in the oven for 10 min. in the microwave. I've done this with other fruit pies in the past, and it saves heating up the kitchen too much also.