Raisin Pie I

This is a spicy raisin pie with a meringue topping, a yummy winter treat!

Recipe by Rosina

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine 3/4 cup white sugar, cornstarch, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves in a saucepan. Stir in sour cream and lemon juice. Add the raisins. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Cook and stir until thick. Remove from heat.

  • Stir a small amount of the hot mixture into the egg yolks, and then return this to the hot mixture. Cook and stir for one minute. Cool filling to lukewarm, and then add the nuts. Pour into the cooled pie shell.

  • Beat egg whites with cream of tartar to soft peaks. Gradually add 1/4 cup sugar; beat until stiff peaks form, and all the sugar is dissolved. Spread meringue on pie, carefully sealing to the edges.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 63.9mg; sodium 188.1mg. Full Nutrition
