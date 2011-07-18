Cherry Cream Cheese Pie

For Firmer Pie: Try Knox (unflavored) Gelatin. Into 1/3 cup of fresh squeezed lemon juice, mix in 1 1/2 to 2 tsp & let it stand for 1 minute (lemon juice will 'swell' or thicken). Incorporate into cream cheese/milk mixture. If you use fresh--crush your pulp or strain it. Do not use too much of the Knox or your pie will be more gelatinous than the creamy texture this delicious pie is known for. Using the Knox means you don't have to sacrifice your lemony flavor by cutting it due to 'soupy' problems and you do not have to add extra cream cheese either which to me, cuts into the other flavors. Try not putting all that 'cherry glop' (sorry, I hate tha stuff) on the whole pie but spoon over individual slices. This will keep pie filling from 'saggin' because of the heavy weight of filling. It also keeps pie from leaking after a few days (if it last that long) making the pie look 'unappealing'. I have never had a problem with soupy-ness or a pie that doesn't set at all. The Original recipe itself just yields a pretty soft texture. However, I experimented years ago with unflavored gelatin because I like my pies to cut 'clean'. This will do just that for you. And because it is unflavored...you don't interupt the original taste of the recipe. Call it an 'invisible band-aid'. I use sweetened thawed strawberries or frozen cherries mixed with sugar. I lost the recipe & knew someone would have it here. Thanks for posting.