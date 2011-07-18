Cherry Cream Cheese Pie

This is one of my favorite and easiest recipes. It is always a hit at parties, bake sales, and pot-lucks. I have modified the original to decrease the fat and calories. It is still delicious.

Recipe by Linda B Rawls

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese until light and fluffy. Gradually add sweetened condensed milk, and continue beating until smooth and combined. Add lemon juice and vanilla; mix well.

  • Fill graham cracker crust evenly. Refrigerate until set; this will take between 2 to 4 hours. Just before serving, spread the cherry pie filling over the top of the pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 68.7g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 329.2mg. Full Nutrition
