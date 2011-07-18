Cherry Cream Cheese Pie
This is one of my favorite and easiest recipes. It is always a hit at parties, bake sales, and pot-lucks. I have modified the original to decrease the fat and calories. It is still delicious.
Wow does this bring back memories...my Grandma Helen used to make this all the time and everyone loved it! She used to call it "Cherry O'Cream Cheese Pie". This was very easy to make and very good and while it's not a "cheesecake" it's not bad for so few ingredients and being "no bake". I followed the recipe exactly but I did change up the graham cracker crust this time. I used a chocolate version to give it a "black forest" flavor. Definitely chill it for at least 3 hours and don't overbeat your ingredients for those who found it didn't firm up. I'm sure then it'll come out just like hers did. And like Grandma's always do, she'd add whipped cream on top! Those were the days...Read More
This pie tasted OK, it was the consistency that was the problem. Even after being in the fridge for 4 hours, it didn't firm up. It came out more like a thin pudding than a pie! I made it exactly as directed, with full-fat ingredients. The flavor was also extremely lemony - next time I might put more cream cheese in - the flavor of it was hidden behind the lemon.Read More
For Firmer Pie: Try Knox (unflavored) Gelatin. Into 1/3 cup of fresh squeezed lemon juice, mix in 1 1/2 to 2 tsp & let it stand for 1 minute (lemon juice will 'swell' or thicken). Incorporate into cream cheese/milk mixture. If you use fresh--crush your pulp or strain it. Do not use too much of the Knox or your pie will be more gelatinous than the creamy texture this delicious pie is known for. Using the Knox means you don't have to sacrifice your lemony flavor by cutting it due to 'soupy' problems and you do not have to add extra cream cheese either which to me, cuts into the other flavors. Try not putting all that 'cherry glop' (sorry, I hate tha stuff) on the whole pie but spoon over individual slices. This will keep pie filling from 'saggin' because of the heavy weight of filling. It also keeps pie from leaking after a few days (if it last that long) making the pie look 'unappealing'. I have never had a problem with soupy-ness or a pie that doesn't set at all. The Original recipe itself just yields a pretty soft texture. However, I experimented years ago with unflavored gelatin because I like my pies to cut 'clean'. This will do just that for you. And because it is unflavored...you don't interupt the original taste of the recipe. Call it an 'invisible band-aid'. I use sweetened thawed strawberries or frozen cherries mixed with sugar. I lost the recipe & knew someone would have it here. Thanks for posting.
I dont eat sweets but my friend does I made this. Flavor he said was perfect but it has been sitting in my fridge overnight still hasnt firmed up what did I do wrong?
This has always been a favorite of our family also. For anyone who loves cream cheese this is a winner!!! Actual preparation time is about 15 minutes, and do yourself a favor by using true vanilla extract and real lemons for the juice. You will be tempted to eat many helpings but beware, this pie is incredibly rich and you will pay a price for overindulgence. Simple and delicious...... Jason Bennett
I used this recipe to enter a pie in a pie contest at work and it won 1st place absolutly delicious and very easy to make.
I read the other reviews and was worried that maybe it wouldn't set or would be too lemony but I followed the directions and it was PERFECT!!! OMG, sooo yummy! I agree that someone must have used evaporated milk instead of sweetened condensed milk. It was perfect as is!
for those who can't take the sweetness of it all this might help use two packages of cream cheese instead of one and instead of sweet milk you can just use sugar that way you can taste as you mix to see what works best for you i have made this for years and it really is a great recipe.
This is very very sweet. My refrigerator didn't quite make it set, so the cherries sank right to the bottom. Next time I think I'll freeze it overnight instead of refrigerating it overnight. Also, it got a little bit lumpy. Not sure if it's just my refrigerator, but I wasn't thrilled.
really great didn't change a thing
I used reduced fat cream cheese and reduced fat crust, fat free evap milk and light cherries. This was so refreshing, and still so sweet for all the fat/calorie cuts I made. Will definitely make again and try different toppings!
My mom used to make this when I was a kid, so I was thrilled to stumble across this recipe. I find 1/3cup of lemon juice to be too much, so I cut it back to 1/4cup. If I don't have a graham cracker crust in the house, I simply put the cream cheese in casserole dish, then top it with the cherry filling. Super easy and delicious. I'm guessing those that are having problems with the consistency are using evaporated milk instead of condensed. BIG difference.
I have family members who can only eat gluten free food. I made this without the pie crust and they loved it. You can use different fruit toppings for a variety. This recipe is almost too easy.
This was a last min thing I did. Just needed to fill an extra pie crust I had made. This was for my Hubby and he liked it. I only had 2 cans of bing cherry in sugar. I think it would of been better if I had had the cherry pie filling type. But, it was supper easy to make and turned out good! Had to thicken my cherries with some corn starch to give it the correct texture, but otherwise I followed the directions.
My mom made this when I was younger and I keep this legacy going now. this is the bomb!!!
My Uncle loves Cherry Cheesecake. This recipe was so easy, but the taste in delicious! Thanks for sharing.
I have made this recipe for years. Really good.. follow recipe exactly. I sometimes put blueberry pie filling instead of cherry for something different. You can also fill up filo cups with the filling instead of a pie crust and top with a blueberry or strawberry (rolled in sugar) for a "fancy" quick dessert. Quick note: Use real vanilla and real lemons. Makes a big difference in the taste.
Ok so I freaking used evaporated milk .. My fault gonna try it again tomorrow.. I feel so bad I've failed 3 recipes of cheesecake for my hubby I can bake anything else but cheesecake LOL !
This is the best cream cheese pie. Turned out perfect and no changes to the recipe. Wish I could give it 10 stars.
Awesome. Made for my husband's birthday as this was one of his favorite desserts growing up...tasted just as it should.
I have use the lower fat graham cracker crust and light sweetened condensed milk and it turns out great.
Wow, thanks so much! I had copied this recipe when Paula Dean did it on her show and lost the recipe. I'm so glad you had it! This is a great pie.
Made this recipe almost to specs, but I only had about 2 Tablespoons of lemon juice. Didn't take it to the dinner as planned because I was afraid the missing lemon juice would effect the flavor, but I was wrong. Delicious!! Didn't seem to hurt it at all. Will make again and again...and maybe lighten the lemon juice amount since some reviews complain of the recipe being too lemony. Thanks for a keeper!
I made this using low fat cream cheese and fat free sweetened condensed milk and I made another one using the full fat stuff. No one could tell the difference! I've made this pie for years and it always is a huge success.
Very easy and very good. Definitely is a great "go to" recipe. Thanks so much for sharing :)
This is the same exact recipe as Cherry Cheese Pie II. Delicious! A Family favorite
It doesn't get much quicker or easier than this, and it tastes terrific!
this was so delicious and my family loved it so much that when i made it for easter then everyone made me mske it for thanksgivin and still wants it for christmas lol
too sweet for even a sweet tooth!
Follow direction, instead of the cherry pie filling, I used the entire package or container of strawberry glaze and sliced fresh strawberries. Mix together and spread on top of cream cheese filling the next day. Diane
This reminds me of my childhood. It was a bit runny, but tasted so good we didn't even care.
Been making this pie for years, and it is a family favorite during the holidays.
This is so easy and delicious,I made it for fussy company and they took home leftovers!
Embarrassing to serve cream cheese "SOUP" pie.
I followed the recipe exactly. I love that it is so simple and no bake. It was a little too rich for my taste. If I were to make it again I would definitely let it set overnight. I let it set 5 hours and it was still too runny, next day it was much better. And I did use sweetened condensed milk, not evaporated.
This pie is great!
After reading the other reviews I was worried about it being too sweet and not setting and the topping sinking. I added two eggs to the filing and baked at 350 for 35 minutes in a a water bath. Looked like a professional cheese cake. I refrigerated the pie overnight and added the topping several hours before dinner and continued chilling it in the refrigerator. To give it a black Forrest look I used a prepared Oreo crust and strawberry pie topping. Yum yum!
My Mother has made this since I can remember and now I do for my childred and grandchildren. Always requested...Always made.
An older easy recipe to a family favorite. Excellent taste and really easy for the busy working woman or man to prepare.
It turned out like soup for me, too. Perhaps it's like a previous reviewer mentioned, that the milk should be a smaller tin (not 14 oz.). Unfortunately 14 oz. is all the stores near me carry. So, I guess this is one recipe I won't be serving again. Tasted OK . . .
Very easy to follow and super pretty and tasty!
I added 4 tablespoons of sugar and a teaspoon of gelatin. Served with fresh strawberries and it was AMAZING ??
If your pies don't firm up, it's because you didn't use enough lemon juice. I use 1/2c instead of 1/3c, works perfectly and adds a bit of pucker. The old original Philly cream cheese pie recipe used 1/2c.
Very similar to something I had growing up.Very good.
Great!!
This is a great recipe (very basic and simple) I just multiplied it to make a 18x18 square for 100. It came out perfectly!! so simple. However I replaced all the cherry filling for fresh blueberries mixed w/ one whole can of blueberry filling. Make sure you are using CONDENSED milk. This recipe is a keeper Im gonna try it topped w/ home lemon curd yumm :-)
So easy and soo delicious!! Also try topping it with strawberries.
It tasted good for what it is ( a pie ), I think I looked at the wrong recipe and was actually looking for a cheese cake. It isn't firm like a cheese cake, but firm enough for a pie. Just wanted to help others who may be thinking cheese cake.
My mom has been making this cheesecake for many years! Everyone loves it! I'll be making it on Christmas!
I used to make this recipe as a kid often. It was just as I remembered, easy and tasty. However, after tasting it I remembered that I liked to increase the lemon juice by half to give it a bit more tang, toning down the sweetness.
This was sooooo good! I used light pie filling, fat-free condensed milk, fat-free cream cheese with a shortbread crust. The cheese mixture didn't firm up even overnight but I always assume that *diet* ingredients are the reason, not the recipe. Will definitely make again; this was a big hit!
Good! I made this for a family dinner when I really wanted cheesecake but didn't have enough time to make it. I took the advice of some other reviewers and added gelatin to the lemon juice about a minute before adding it to the batter. It really helped it to set nicely. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I loved the flavor. Exactly what I was looking for, kinda tart with the amount of lemon juice the recipe calls for. I only gave it 3 stars because it set for hours and never got firm. My experience with cheese cakes is limited but I guess it didn't set because it was a no bake recipe.
Love this recipe. I added a 1/4 cup sugar.
Just like Mom's
One of our family favorites! I don't typically use the almond extract though. I used to make as a pie with the graham cracker crust, but have recently started making these as dessert cups with mini nilla wafers as the "crust" in the bottom, then just spoon filling on top. To do 8 6-oz servings, you need to double this recipe. For those complaining about the cherries sinking or the filling not setting, I wait until just before serving to put the cherries on.
My husband loved this recipie to my surprise. He and I are fans of NY style cheesecake and I didn't think he would go for this. He devoured it. I made the graham crust extra thick with the Nabisco graham crumb recipe on the box and made the pie in a spring form pan.
I make this one time and my brother like to call it sour cheese pie... but he loves it and always request it when he comes for a visit.
Very good and very easy! A little on the sweet side, but it is a dessert! I made it in a 8x8 pan, cut it into bars and let each person spoon the cherries on top. It was a hit!
Husband's favorite special holiday dessert. Easy to fix.
I am so happy to have found this recipe. I used to make this back in the 80s, but then I lost the recipe. I've never liked any other cheesecake nearly as well as this. It's creamy, soft and delicious! Two thumbs up! Thanks for posting it.
This was good but not great. I did try it after it was in the fridge for a few hours, and it wasn't holding it's texture very well; was very loose. The next day it was a little better. I was just expecting something a little firmer I guess. Just not wild about the texture or flavor.
For those expressing frustration at the pie turning out soupy: DO NOT use an electric mixer past step 1 (fluffing the cream cheese). Switch to a large spoon or plastic spatula to blend in the condensed milk. Lemon juice and vanilla should be blended in last, again using a large spoon or spatula.
For years, I thought I just sucked at making this, even though it was always my favorite dessert my now-deceased grandmother made. I tried many times to replicate it in her honor, but since she wasn’t around anymore for me to ask her what I was doing wrong, I had to do some research online. This tip made the difference for me between cream cheese soup and cream cheese sensation! Hope this helps y'all too. :)
TLDR: loved it! Deets: Philadelphia cream cheese original, not light. Harris-Teeter sweetened condensed milk. Honey Maid crust. Natural vanilla, fresh squeezed lemon juice. I made sure the cream cheese was properly softened so it would blend right. ("Softened" means room temperature, BTW.) I was worried about the excessive lemon flavor noted in some reviews, so used 1/4 cup. The lemon was completely unnoticeable except when I was looking for it. The full 1/3 cup would have been fine. It set perfectly in the fridge overnight. We added lemon slices as a garnish. This is a fabulous pie. Will definitely make again.
The mixture of cream cheese and condensed milk never became firm. Did I do something wrong. In refrigerator overnight did not help.
better than i used to make it!!!:))
this is my mom and brothers favorite recipe so i always make it for it them for holidays and birthdays. Its very simple to make and tastes great.
This is one of my husband’s favorite desserts. We did make a change recently and we love it even more! We use strawberry pie filling instead of the cherry.
The recipe is great. To those of you that are having problems with the cheese filling not setting, you are either using evaporated milk instead of sweetened condensed milk or you are not letting it set up in fridge BEFORE you add cherry pie filling.
I've made this for years. Great for summertime BBQs. I always add cool whip to help with the consistency of the pie. I usually don't measure how much cool whip to put in it. Maybe add 2 cups or more will do.
Easy and creamy...very good.
taste delicious but a lil runny don't know why can someone tell me other than that it was great
So easy a caveman can do it.
Delicious. I used fresh fruit and combined it with sugar and heated it. I didn't have frozen or canned pie filling.
I doubled the recipe to make 2 pies and used fresh lemon juice. One I topped with can cherry pie filling, the other fresh sliced strawberries. They were delish! Loved it!
I had a hard time with it setting up it has been in the fridge seven hours now and still not set up.
Like so many others have stated, I've had trouble with this in the past due to the cream cheese collapsing (even after 6 hrs., or more, time to set). THIS time I added 1tsp of plain gelatin. What a difference! The pie is firm, even after slices have been taken from the pan. Can't wait to make it again!
Turned out good but has strong lemon so I think I’ll use a little less: otherwise it was great
Awesome and easy pie! Made it for the 4th of July and put the cherry pie filling to the side so people could spoon it on top if they wanted it. Husband doesn't like cherries, so he appreciated that.
This was super easy and quick, I had no trouble with mine setting up right. I used regular cream cheese. I put everything together in the blender for just a couple of minutes cause I didn't really read the directions about seperating it but it worked out just fine. I put in tartlet shells and I topped it with frozen raspberries cause that was I had on hand. Thought the sweet of the pie mix was perfect against the tart raspberries with no sugar. Would be great with a lemon curd topping too. Thanks!
Absolutely delicious! My boyfriend's grandmother made one very similar for him when he was young and he's never found anyone who made one remotely close... until now!
I made this; it came out great! Easy to make as well.
Easy to make and an instant family favorite
Only had six ounces of creamsheese, but substituted the other two ounces with two tablespoons of unsalted butter worked out well. Defiantly will make again.
This is YUMMY!!!!
Too much lemon juice is to blame if it doesn't set. Using less can really help if that is your experience!
I love this pie. Ive been making it forever. If you want more of a tangy taste, cut the vanilla and add a little more lemon juice. This recipe also works best if the pie can sit for atleast a day in the fridge. You can also cut the cherries and have it plain. Its still great!
Worst pie ever, I followed it exactly the cream cheese filling came out all wet and would not harden
i have made this a couple dozen times and the cream cheese always runs like soup making cutting a clean slice impossible ,,tried various way to try and stiffen to no avail, but found that if i take a half package of graham crackers (4-5 crackers) and powder in a blender and add as the last ingredient to my mixer it not only stiffens it up but stays that way even hours after taking out of fridge
This is the Eagle Brand Cherry Cheese Pie recipe, I’ve made this hundreds of times and it has never failed. Its super sweet and has a soft filling but should not be soupy. I think the reviewers who had problems may have used the tub of cream cheese-which is actually a spread with a softening ingredient. Only use the block of cream cheese, and also wait to add the topping until it has set. Oh, and use a mixer on the cream cheese before adding any other ingredients or you’ll get lumps.
Used Eagle Brand condensed milk....Philadelphia Cream cheese...lemon juice and Watkins vanilla. It was just a gummy mess. It whipped up beautifully and smooth. Flavor was OK but it had the consistency of Elmer's glue and never set up...even overnight.
Would not set up was like runny pudding. We followed the recipe
My mom used to make this all the time. We had cherry and half crushed pineapple. The recipe used to be on the graham cracker pie crust.
The cream cheese never set. The cherries sank to the bottom of the pie.
It is easy to make but tasty!
super easy and delicious!
I've been making this recipe for 40 years. It has always been my family's favorite..
This pie is a staple at our family gatherings, we love it! We use fresh lime juice rather than lemon juice. For the topping we’ve always used sliced fresh or thawed frozen strawberries. The recipe is extremely simple.
So easy! Winner!! Delicious!
