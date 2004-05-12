Pecan Delight

Rating: 4.63 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is wonderful!

By Sandi

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
9 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Beat egg whites until slightly stiff. Add sugar, vanilla, baking powder, Ritz crackers and pecans. Mix well, and pour into greased 9 inch pie plate.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes exactly.

  • Allow pie to cool to room temperature, and then cover with nondairy whipped topping. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 22.9g; sodium 141.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

TURABIANGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2004
This recipe tasted exactly like the Pecan Delight pie from Piccadilly Cafeteria that I love (and crave) so much. It was also extremely easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(12)
aCookInLaQuintaCA
Rating: 4 stars
10/17/2002
This is absolutely delicious and has the added bonus of being pretty lowfat. It's also extremely easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(9)
EOGEORGE
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
This is a great pie recipe for people who don't like to make pie crusts! It is very simple to make and every one loves it! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Seahorse76
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2014
Best pie ever! Perfect amount of sweetness and is awesome with grated chocolate on top. I've made so many of the highest rated and most popular desserts from this site and this is the favorite! My husband had this recipe years ago but we unfortunately lost it so we were excited to find it here. I have to say it's really surprising to me that it isn't wildly popular. Thanks for posting a favorite! Make this pie you'll be happy you did! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Rebecca A. Goodrich
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2016
I upgraded this recipe by using organic ingredients toasting the pecans first scanting the sugar and upping the vanilla to a tablespoon.. I found that using a bit of organic whipping cream with non-fat Greek yogurt counter-balanced the sugar in the recipe and the fats in the nuts. I also like it with toasted walnuts which add omega-3s. Read More
Kitty Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
04/03/2014
This was good a little on the too-sweet side but we also had it without the whipped topping so maybe that would have helped. Read More
