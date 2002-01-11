Shepherd's Pie I

3.9
78 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 34
  • 3 9
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

This is a savory meat pie.

Recipe by Gaby

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in frying pan. Add chopped onions, and fry until golden brown. Add ground beef, and keep stirring until meat is browned. Add crushed tomatoes, and continue to cook until liquid from the tomatoes evaporates. Salt to taste.

    Advertisement

  • In the meantime, prepare the mashed potatoes as directed on the packet.

  • Spread the meat mixture into the bottom of an oven proof dish. Cover with a layer of mashed potatoes, and top with grated cheese.

  • Bake for 10 minutes at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C), or until cheese has melted and browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 57.4mg; sodium 268mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022