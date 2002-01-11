Shepherd's Pie I

I made this with a few adjustments, and I absolutely loved it - husband and one year old did too. I added about a half cup fresh mushrooms to saute with the onions. I omitted the crushed tomatoes. After adding the beef I seasoned it with salt pepper and basil. After it was fully cooked and drained of oil I added a flour mixture to thicken it up (1 cup water mixed with 2 Tbsp. flour) and let that come to a boil. I then mixed in a bit of the cheddar cheese with the meat/mushroom/onion mixture and let it melt. I scooped the mixture into a 9" pie shell and topped with corn and the mashed potatoes (roasted garlic flavor). Topped with the rest of the cheese and some Italian breadcrumbs and baked at 375 for 30 min. So basically I used this recipe in conjunction with another recipe I had for Cheeseburger Pie, and the two combined to make one terrific one-dish dinner. Its so delicious I think I'm gonna go heat more up now. Yummm!!! This recipe with my changes will be my permanent recipe for shepherds pie.