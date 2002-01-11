Shepherd's Pie I
This is a savory meat pie.
This is a keeper--excellent recipe. I made a couple of additions: 1) Used 2 14oz cans of Mexican style stewed tomatos in the ground beef mixture. 2) Followed my husband's suggestion and added a packet of Taco seasoning to ground beef/tomato/onion mixture. 3) Added about 1/2 cup low-fat sour cream to instant potatoes to make them creamier. Wow!! A Sheperd's Pie with a Mexican kick to it!! This is going to be a regular at our house!! Next time, instead of topping with plain cheddar, I'm going to use the Mexican mixture (cheddar, monterrey jack cheeses). Thanks for a great recipe!Read More
Although this is a "Cottage Pie" & not shepherds pie (which has ground lamb instead)which many people mistake it for, including me. It is still one of my favourite meals, i add worcestershire sauce or HP sauce (i'm English) and a nice flavoursome brown gravy to the recipe. with freshly mashed potatoes & sliced tomatoes under the cheese....it is still a delicious meal :)Read More
I made this with a few adjustments, and I absolutely loved it - husband and one year old did too. I added about a half cup fresh mushrooms to saute with the onions. I omitted the crushed tomatoes. After adding the beef I seasoned it with salt pepper and basil. After it was fully cooked and drained of oil I added a flour mixture to thicken it up (1 cup water mixed with 2 Tbsp. flour) and let that come to a boil. I then mixed in a bit of the cheddar cheese with the meat/mushroom/onion mixture and let it melt. I scooped the mixture into a 9" pie shell and topped with corn and the mashed potatoes (roasted garlic flavor). Topped with the rest of the cheese and some Italian breadcrumbs and baked at 375 for 30 min. So basically I used this recipe in conjunction with another recipe I had for Cheeseburger Pie, and the two combined to make one terrific one-dish dinner. Its so delicious I think I'm gonna go heat more up now. Yummm!!! This recipe with my changes will be my permanent recipe for shepherds pie.
Shepards Pie is made with minced lamb. Cottage Pie is made with ground beef. Incorrectly, this has recipe has been presented as the famous minced lamb dish.
Yikes, this was pretty gross.. I made it exactly how I was supposed to, the mashed potatoes made it edible for dinner, but definitely no seconds and no leftovers from this meal. Its still in the fridge and my husband makes fun of me asking if i will put it in his lunch. YUK!
Great recipe! This was delicious! I used diced tomatoes instead of crushed, added a can of corn (drained) and a bit of frozen peas and carrots while waiting for the liquid from the tomatoes to evaporate. After reading other reviews, I think next time (and there definitely will be a next time) I will try it with green beans and mushrooms. Thank you for sharing such your wonderful recipe.
This is a very good recipe but I changed a few things. First off, it will be MUCH better with peeled and diced tomatoes instead of crushed. You end up with a Sloppy Joe consistency using the crushed tomatoes. Plus, I would definitely brown my beef and then drain off the excess fat before adding the onions. I added a can of green beans, a can of mushrooms and a can of corn (all drained first). Now that is some good stuff! My whole family LOVED it!!!
Talk about comfort food! Great winter time meal. My variations: add frozen peas and carrots atop the meat mixture before adding mashed potatoes. Also, add a couple tablespoons of sour cream to the instant potatoes to give a little more flavor. I also made this with shredded chicken breast, which was good, but not comparable to the beef. Another tip: I didn't use but about half of the tomatoes, but that is a matter of taste! Enjoy!
This tasted great, and we liked it even better the next day. I made exactly as described and won't be changing anything next time. I served peas on the side. It passed the 2-year-old test. Can you get any easier or less expensive than this!?
Shepards pie is true comfort food. I usually use my Thanksgiving, roast chicken or potroast leftovers to make my pie. I layer my meat, gravy, any vegies and top with mashed potatoes and grated cheese. Soooo good!
Ok - so I don't have kids - but the dog and cat thought it was awesome, as well as I. I will definitely make it again. The cheese on top was just divine - I may try this with my own homemade mashed potatoes next time too.
This is so tasty! I added a tablespoon heaping tablespoon of minced garlic. It smelled great while it was in the oven!
I used this recipe as a base...it turned out fabulous! I used red potatoes, mashed in some horseradish, sour cream, and garlic salt. I also added a can of veggie soup to the beef, along with some paprika and chili powder. I omitted the beef stock, as the veggie soup is made in a beef stock. I gave the beef a few spoonfuls of salsa and tomato sauce just for an extra kick. I had to let the beef cook a little longer to make sure it wasnt too runny. I made the mistake of adding about 2 tablespoons of milk to my potatoes...they didnt really need it and they made them too soft. Probably could have fixed this by baking a little longer, but the smell coming from the oven wouldnt allow me to wait anymore. I will definatly be making this again!
not much flavor
For something a little different, I used a ready-made pie crust on the bottom of a pie pan and filled it with the meat mixture, then topped it off with mashed 'tatoes. I used real mashed 'tatoes, not boxed, since hubby can't stand boxed. Very, very yummy mixture and made good leftovers. :)
This recipe is very good! It is easy to throw together and serve with a vegtable. Its is something the whole family will love.
I love Shepherds pie and this turned out great. I had to bake it a little longer than it said to get the cheese to brown up a little on top. This one is a keeper
My friends and I really loved this meal. I added spices to the meat mixture after the tomatoes had 3/4 reduced. Garlic powder, salt, pepper, pinch of chili powder, and a pinch of paprika. You could add any of your favorite spices to make it your own. I also added a thin layer of corn (2 cups). This was my first time making it and I have a feeling I will be making this one alot in the future!
This Recipe is very easy to do. I like the fact that it is simple and you can add what you want to rhe basic recipe to your taste.
Fundamentally, it was a great recipe but I made the following changes: added garlic powder and Worchestershire sauce to the meat mixture, added a layer of canned corn between the potatoes and meat, topped with ketchup instead of cheese. Baked for 40 minutes at 375. The Shepherd's Pie was super!!!
This was very good! My children enjoyed it, and so did my husband
Too bland.
This was pretty good, but not quite out of this world delicious. Leftovers were definitely better than the first night. I did add a can of corn under the potato layer, added a dollop of sour cream to the mashed potatoes, and added about a tablespoon of worcestire sauce to the meat mixture, all suggestions I took from many other reviews and I think they were all good additions. I will likely make this again, but I will probably try a different Shepherd's Pie recipe just for comparison next time.
This sheperd's pie was delicious and unique! My husband was expecting gravy instead of tomatoes. To make this dish even better, I add a can of cut green beans and I small can of mushrooms. It made it great--even my stepson loved it(and he is very picky). A definite must try.
I added green beans and mushrooms between the beef mixture and mashed potatoes. My husband and boys loved this, but I did not enjoy the flavor combination.
I took some reviewers advice and added more spices; garlic, worcestshire sauce, a couple dashes of hot sauce, pepper, and sage. I also used stew meat which I simmered until tender and added the tomatoes and onions to my water when the meat was almost done, skipping the oil. Some mixed veggies helped make this a well rounded meal. Thanks!
Great, but could use some adjustments. First, add thyme and green beans to the beef mixture. Secondly, if time allows, make your own mashed potatoes because it tastes a million times better.
Excellent recipe! This was the first time I've made Shepherds Pie and I will definitely make this again. The only thing I added were green beans and corn.
This pie is good. I made few changes. I sautee`d 2 cloves of garlic with the onions. I also used hot chilli sauce W'shire sauce and a pinch of oregano with the beef, while cooking. I used homemade mashed potatoes.. I have used the garlic mashed potatoes (recipe from this site) and the it goes together wonderfully. It was a good pie..
My family enjoyed this recipe. I just added some Worcestershire sauce to it.
We loved this. I did make a few little changes: added some fresh garlic and diced carrotts to the meat. And I layered the potatoes on the bottom. Also added some seasonings black pepper, garlic, pinch of curry and a little chilli powder. I also did not use the full cup of cheese. Hubby ate half the pie in one sitting it was so good lol
We really liked this recipe as it is. I may play with the ingredients a little and substitute gravy for the tomatoes, but we will make this Shepherd's Pie according to Gaby's recipe again for sure.
Relatively easy and a crowd pleaser. I substituted Morningstar Farms soy meat crumblers for the ground beef for an excellent vegetarian dish.
this isn't bad for a starter recipe...i did a bunch of things different though for my husband's and I's taste. We like spicy things so instead of crushed tomatoes, i added a can of rotel tomatoes....also, i use cajun spice in almost everything i cook, so i added that to the ground beef....forgot the onion, and used garlic. also, added some corn. i guess you can say i made the mexican version of this dish. It was really good. I'm not a huge fan of shephard pie but this is good. thanks for sharing the recipe. i like to get creative with a basic recipe....thanks again!!!
Pretty good. I added green beans and mushrooms so there would be more veggies. Also, garlic salt and an herb blend in with the hamburger mixture. I topped the potatoes with lowfat cheddar and black pepper and dotted with hot sauce for some added flavor. It was too bland without it!
As a Scot myself I must say this is not Shephard's Pie This is cottage Pie as cottage pie is made with beef and shephards pie is made with lamb- hance the name 'shephard'- The carer of sheep- similar pie but different flavour.
This recipe was awsome!! My 3 year old loved it and had seconds! I revised it a bit and used herb and butter instant potatoes and put a can of green beans between the mincemeat and the potatoes!! It was a hit!!! Thanks, Karla
My husband and I both loved this recipe!!!!!
I started making this one per the recipe, with the exception of homemade mashed potatoes since we can't stand the boxed kind. But when I tasted the beef mixture, it occurred to me that I had just made...sloppy joes. I wound up adding a ton of veggies, peas, corn, mushrooms, carrots...pretty much whatever I had on hand...and after that, it was much better. But as written? No thanks.
Made this at Christmas eve eve and it was really good. I made the recipe as wrote - exactly. Next time though - I am going to put a few spashes of worcestershire, and red wine along with a few dices (finely) carrots in it. This is a good base to work with though - I truly enjoyed it.
Great recipe!! I did change it a bit, I added a clove of garlic and spiced up the meat with black pepper, 1 tsp. instant beef stock powder, sprinkle of paprika, chili powder and parsley flakes. I also put in some frozen peas. I made real mashed potato with sour cream and butter.
I added chopped jalapenos....delicious!
I make it somewhat similar but I add a can of Tomatoes to give it a little more and I add two stock cubes to the meat and onions as they are frying. I also use real spuds since that I think makes a real difference.
I'm not a big fan of shepherd's pie, but this was good. I added some green beans and corn to mix and it was great.
This recipe turned out great with a few adjustments. I added canned mushrooms, 1 whole can of tomato paste, extra salt and pepper,Italian season and garlic powder. I also used instant potatoes(it was a lot faster and cleaner). We loved this and will be making it agian! Thank you for the recipe.
I added 1/2 a bag of frozen mixed veggies and used Bob Evans mashed potatos and it was great! The only reason I didn't rate a 5 was I think if you stick to the original recipe on this it would be a bit bland.
Very good and simple. Made with real mashed potatoes though. Will make again.
My mom has made this for years.loveit!Instead of celery try cream of mushroom soup.Gives it a richer,creamier taste!
I have 2 teenagers that are vegatarians, so finding good meals can be tricky. I used the soy/protein ground non-meat in this recipe. The pie is easy to make, and keeps well. The kids enjoyed it for several days.
Just like my mum's!!! Only thing I would change is to make the mashed potatoes from scratch (with buttermilk for creamier taste and texture)
this is cottage pie, not shepherd's pie, shepherd's pie has minced lamb. is much better if proper potatoes are used. i put beans and mushrooms in mine too and no tomatoes. i guess this is really the English version of meatloaf , we all have our own recipe
Very tasty. Didn't give the 5 star due to all the work having to stuff the dough!
LOVE this recipe. I used diced tomatoes also after reading all the reviews. Delish. I also added some frozen vegetables and some sour cream to the potatoes to make them creamier. I will be making this again and again.
Its great
Added one can of corn for color, and some dashes of Frank's Red Hot.
This recipe is really good. I made a few changes though... I used stewed tomatoes and added a can of mixed veggies. I also added sour cream to the potatoes. I think next time I will use real mashed potatoes instead of instant, they taste better! My kids loved this dish and ate it for days afterwards.
This is a great, quick version of one of my favorite winter comfort foods. If you had more time or the inclination, you could certainly add more veggies to the mix or use real mashed potatoes to make it heartier. I followed the exact recipe this time and was very impressed by the quickness of the recipe in relation to the great flavor. This working mother really loved serving her family such a hearty, home-cooked meal tonight. Bravo!
