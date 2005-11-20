Best Ever Pie Crust

This is the best pie crust I've ever made. However, this really is a recipe for experienced bakers, as it requires a "feel" for the dough, patience and know-how to roll it out, and consideration of the type of filling which may affect the texture and flakiness of the crust. Do NOT add all of the 1/2 c. of water if it starts getting too soggy, stop when it forms a ball (JUST like the recipe says!) Do NOT use butter unless you warm up the dough awhile before rolling out, or (DUH) it will crack. If a food processor is used, use a light tough, as it will quickly form a ball even before water is added, and the result will be very sticky. When rolling out, use a floured pastry cloth, and be generous with your flour (to a point). After you roll from center to edge all four ways (just once!), use a pastry scraper to loosen the underside to the pastry circle to make it easier to flip over. Repeat this gentle rolling - and don't be afraid to pinch the edges back if they crack, you won't over handle it - until large enough to transfer to a pie plate. This recipe IS enough for a two-crust pie, it's just that folks aren't able to roll each ball out large enough to fit. In a nut shell (or pie shell), don't be afraid to make adjustments. Cut back on the water if it's already too moist. Add some sugar if it's too blaa. Try a different method of rolling out your dough. I think this the flakiest crust I've ever tried and if it's bland, you have a blank canvas to add your personal mag