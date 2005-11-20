Best Ever Pie Crust

You can double or half the recipe without any problem. This is a simple recipe and very tasty! It will be very flaky.

By Jean Haseloh

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pie crusts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in water until mixture forms a ball. Divide dough in half, and shape into balls. Wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.n

  • Roll out dough on a floured counter. Don't over work it. Use as directed in pie recipe.n

Note

If necessary, use a little less water than called for in recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 13g; sodium 145.9mg. Full Nutrition
