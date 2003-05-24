Coconut Cream Pie I

Being a nurse, I have little time to put into fancy recipes. This coconut cream pie is so easy and quick. It is so good, it is sinful. Use any pie crust you like.

By Dmarcks

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the pudding mix and milk until the pudding mixture thickens. Fold 1 cup of coconut and half of the nondairy whipped topping into the pudding. Pour the combination into the prepared pie crust.

  • Spread the remainder of the nondairy whipped topping on top of the pie. Sprinkle with the remainder of the coconut. Refrigerate, and serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 42.7g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 439.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (385)

Most helpful positive review

JAHEEG
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2003
I used coconut cream pudding instead of the vanilla pudding and heavy whipping cream whipped up with two tablespoons of granulated sugar instead of the coolwhip type cream. I also roasted about a half cup coconut on a preheated baking sheet to sprinkle on the top. It was great and I received lots of compliments. Too easy to be this YUMMY!!! Read More
Helpful
(163)

Most helpful critical review

CSANDST1
Rating: 3 stars
05/24/2003
I really liked this but my husband did not. He did not like the coconut sprinkled on top. Definitely use coconut pudding otherwise your pie will taste like vanilla pudding w/coconut. I could not find coconut pudding so I used vanilla but added 3 tsp. of coconut extract. I also toasted the coconut sprinkled on top of the pie to add color and used a graham cracker crust. I served this to 2 other people who did not offer any comments but did clean their plates. I doubt I'll make this again since my husband did not care for it. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
JBRO02
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2005
I just made this pie and I had to run to the computer to post my review. This pie is fantastic!!!! I had a craving for coconut cream pie after catching a little bit of a "Gilligans Island" re-run the other day. I remembered how easy this recipe seemed and grabed the ingredients at the store today. I used canned cocount milk instead of regular milk to kick up the cocount factor a little and it came out great!!! I will make this recipe all the time now!!! So easy and so tasty!!! Yummm Read More
Helpful
(108)
ROXANNAW
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2003
I recently made this for a PTA appreciation lunch and boy did they appreciate it! IT ROCKED! There is not an easier recipe for this out there and it yields bakery tasting results!!! I would DEFINITELY recommend using coconut flav. instant pudding rather than vanilla (I followed this advice after reading other posts...thanks.) I toasted coconut and sprinkled that atop the pie and I also piped whip cream around the sides...it was beautiful and EASY AS PIE!!! MAKE THIS PIE!! :) Read More
Helpful
(69)
ANN R
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2004
Wonderful! I have made this 3 times now. Each time I use 2 small (3.5 oz ) packages of coconut instant pudding instead of a 5oz. (couldn't find) and I think it helps the pie really firm up. I didn't prebake the crust and did let it sit overnight. It's a nice treat when you are looking for something sweet that isn't chocolate. I won't bother making one from "scratch." Everyone already thinks it is! Read More
Helpful
(45)
STACYSELAGY
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2003
First of all, I have to admit that I do not eat coconut so this review is based solely on the other members of my family. I used the cocunut pudding as suggested and they raved about this pie which I could not believe because it was too easy! I took it to a family gathering and it has been requested for every get together after. Read More
Helpful
(31)
BGROSSO
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2004
I made this pie for my husband's birthday since he LOVES coconut cream pie. He said it was the very best pie he had ever enjoyed. I did replace the vanilla pudding for coconut as recommeded by others, as well as adding a splash of vanilla extract. A true keeper. Read More
Helpful
(26)
BamaSusanna
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2005
I made this with a few variatons. I used 2 small boxes of instant coconut creme pudding I couldn't find any 5 oz. boxes. I still used the same amount of milk and I used french vanilla cool-whip. I took one other persons advice and didn't put the toasted coconut on until I served it. Absolutely wonderful!!! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Cookierama
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2005
One of the greatest and easiest dessert recipes ever. I mixed vanilla and coconut pudding as suggested by other readers and added more milk and some vanilla extract. I whipped some heavy cream and toasted the coconut for the topping. I used a Graham crust pie shell. Thank you Darlene. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Amber
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2003
How easy can it get? This is great for those last minute summer cook-outs. My husband loves from scratch Coconut Cream Pie, and he said that this was right up there. Want even better pie? Melt 2 oz. semi-seet baker's chocolate, 1 tbsp. milk and 1 tbsp. butter in the microwave and pour in bottom of cooled pie crust before adding coconut mixture. Sprinkle top of pie with sliced almonds...and YUM! Read More
Helpful
(19)
