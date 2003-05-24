Coconut Cream Pie I

1 of 385

Rating: 5 stars I used coconut cream pudding instead of the vanilla pudding and heavy whipping cream whipped up with two tablespoons of granulated sugar instead of the coolwhip type cream. I also roasted about a half cup coconut on a preheated baking sheet to sprinkle on the top. It was great and I received lots of compliments. Too easy to be this YUMMY!!! Helpful (163)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this pie and I had to run to the computer to post my review. This pie is fantastic!!!! I had a craving for coconut cream pie after catching a little bit of a "Gilligans Island" re-run the other day. I remembered how easy this recipe seemed and grabed the ingredients at the store today. I used canned cocount milk instead of regular milk to kick up the cocount factor a little and it came out great!!! I will make this recipe all the time now!!! So easy and so tasty!!! Yummm Helpful (108)

Rating: 5 stars I recently made this for a PTA appreciation lunch and boy did they appreciate it! IT ROCKED! There is not an easier recipe for this out there and it yields bakery tasting results!!! I would DEFINITELY recommend using coconut flav. instant pudding rather than vanilla (I followed this advice after reading other posts...thanks.) I toasted coconut and sprinkled that atop the pie and I also piped whip cream around the sides...it was beautiful and EASY AS PIE!!! MAKE THIS PIE!! :) Helpful (69)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! I have made this 3 times now. Each time I use 2 small (3.5 oz ) packages of coconut instant pudding instead of a 5oz. (couldn't find) and I think it helps the pie really firm up. I didn't prebake the crust and did let it sit overnight. It's a nice treat when you are looking for something sweet that isn't chocolate. I won't bother making one from "scratch." Everyone already thinks it is! Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars First of all, I have to admit that I do not eat coconut so this review is based solely on the other members of my family. I used the cocunut pudding as suggested and they raved about this pie which I could not believe because it was too easy! I took it to a family gathering and it has been requested for every get together after. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars I made this pie for my husband's birthday since he LOVES coconut cream pie. He said it was the very best pie he had ever enjoyed. I did replace the vanilla pudding for coconut as recommeded by others, as well as adding a splash of vanilla extract. A true keeper. Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars I made this with a few variatons. I used 2 small boxes of instant coconut creme pudding I couldn't find any 5 oz. boxes. I still used the same amount of milk and I used french vanilla cool-whip. I took one other persons advice and didn't put the toasted coconut on until I served it. Absolutely wonderful!!! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars One of the greatest and easiest dessert recipes ever. I mixed vanilla and coconut pudding as suggested by other readers and added more milk and some vanilla extract. I whipped some heavy cream and toasted the coconut for the topping. I used a Graham crust pie shell. Thank you Darlene. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars How easy can it get? This is great for those last minute summer cook-outs. My husband loves from scratch Coconut Cream Pie, and he said that this was right up there. Want even better pie? Melt 2 oz. semi-seet baker's chocolate, 1 tbsp. milk and 1 tbsp. butter in the microwave and pour in bottom of cooled pie crust before adding coconut mixture. Sprinkle top of pie with sliced almonds...and YUM! Helpful (19)