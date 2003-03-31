Buttermilk Pie with Molasses
This is a good pie for BBQ's or picnics. Someone's always asking me what is in this pie.
Based on previous comments, I only used 1 1/4 cup sugar and the pie was plenty sweet. I used a frozen pie crust (thawed), and luckily I had purchased the "deep dish" size because it filled up the pie crust. My pie seemed to separate into two distinct layers, the bottom layer was yellow custard and the top layer was a lighter yellow with a firmer texture. This must be the nature of buttermilk pies because another recipe I made from an old cookbook did the same thing. A nice, old-fashioned dessert!Read More
I think I would have liked this better without the molasses. It was very rich which is ok. The molasses was just too overpowering for my taste. However others really liked it. I think it ust depends on your taste though.Read More
This pie was easy to whip up, and looked really nice, but I felt it was extremely sweet. I think the molasses would compliment the tangy buttermilk flavor, but the pie was so sweet by itself, the molasses was overkill. I would recommend reducing the sugar in the pie by at least 3/4 cup. One of my picky eaters gobbled it up, but the other one wouldn't touch it.
This delicious pie tastes just like the pies my grandma Bee used to make back in Kentucky! I tried a slice without the molasses, and it was plenty sweet.
I have wanted to make this for a long time and I finally did for Thanksgiving. It was so yummy and easy I wondered why I waited to so long. I will make this again and again.
This pie is really easy to make and it is very good. You don't have to put the molasas on top of it, it is good by itself.
Wow! Two cups of sugar. I decreased it to 1 and 1/4 cups so I could taste something other than sugar.It still was plenty sweet. It had a nice, creamy consistency and a unique flavor but I wasn't knocked out by it. I added the molasses to the whole pie when it had cooled. I don't know that I'd make this again. Nobody really seemed to like it too much.
Gobbled up very quickly! I used 1 1/2 cups sugar and it was still sweet enough. Next time, I'll serve with the molasses. Yummy!
This is wonderful! A friend of ours had told us about Buttermilk Pie and we found this one. Easy to make, sinful to eat!
Pretty darn good. I, too, as others suggested, cut back on the sugar. I used 1 1/4 C and threw in about another tablespoon or so for the heck of it. :) My daughter and I thought it tasted like creme brulee. I used a store bought deep dish crust that I thawed for 15 minutes. I baked this longer than 45 minutes. Closer to an hour.
This is very good. Everyone loved it, but it is _very_ rich. It reminded me a bit of those old fashioned buttermilk doughnuts...with the glaze. Yummy!
This recipe is very similar to the buttermilk pie IV, which I rather like. However, this recipe gave me the idea of microwaving a bit of molasses to pour over individual servings. I think it is a very interesting mix of tastes.
not what i was expecting at all. i will stick with traditional recipe.
I believe this pie was WAY too sweet. I cooked it for 20 minutes longer and it was still a little runny. I don't think that I will make this again.
Made my own crust with walnuts, cut sugar to 1-1/2 cups
This was so good, and it set up really well. It was a little tangy, creamy, and sweet. I tried a little bit of molasses on my piece but preferred it without. To be honest, I am 90 percent sure that I forgot to add in the flour - it still held its shape, but I had to be very careful with it. I am looking forward to trying it again the right way lol!
I made this pie and it was a big hit! As previous reviews stated, 2 cups of sugar would be super sweet. I used 1 1/4 cups of sugar and the pie was a little to sweet for me. With that being said, it's an easy, quick and delicious pie and I will definitely make it again using only 1 cup of sugar.
I omitted 1/4 cup of the sugar and put the molasses in the pie filling. Wow , was it good.
This was the first time I made a buttermilk pie. Based on the comments I reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups. Wonderful flavor! This is a keeper and so easy!
