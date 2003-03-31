Buttermilk Pie with Molasses

21 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is a good pie for BBQ's or picnics. Someone's always asking me what is in this pie.

By Esther Nelson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 nine inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream butter until light and fluffy. Gradually add sugar, and beat well. Beat in the eggs. Add flour, buttermilk, and vanilla; beat until smooth

    Advertisement

  • Pour filling into pie shell, and bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C); bake for an additional 45 minutes, or until set.

  • Cool at room temperature, then chill. When serving, drizzle individual servings of pie with molasses for that unbeatable combination of flavors!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 67.9g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 101.5mg; sodium 259mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022