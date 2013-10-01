Favorite Peach Cobbler
This is a yummy, easy peach cobbler recipe that is a favorite with our family of eight. You may use up to 5 cups of peaches.
This was a great recipe! I used it with fresh peaches and apples. If you didn't like it, here's probably what went wrong- yes, the butter should be reduced by 2-3 tablespoons. To keep the crust white/ golden brown, sprinkle the cinnamon on top of the peaches- putting it in the batter will make it too dark. Finally, this recipe is best with FRESH peaches; canned peaches are so saturated with syrup and other stuff that they don't soak up the butter. Additional juices/ syrup makes everything runny and the crust mushy, so if you have to used canned peaches, drain them really really well.Read More
I loved this!!! I added cinnamon to the peaches and doubled the batter as suggested for a 9 X 13. Also tried the exact recipe in a 8X8 pan and it was perfect!
I've never made Peach Cobbler until today and I used this recipe...it tasted WONDERFUL, I didn't change a thing in the recipe...I used 10 medium peaches that I got over at our local Farmers Market..to peal them easily drop peaches in boiling water for about a minute and then take them out of the boiling water with a opened spoon and put them in cold water. I'll definitely use this recipe again..IT'S A KEEPER.
We love this recipe! This is the best cobbler I ever had. We do double the dough though. The recipe here is just a little too little. I have used this recipe for other fruits as well. Just wonderful!
Yum! I cut this recipe in half and tried to make it a bit healthier :) I used 1T low fat margarine, reduced the sugar in the dry ingredients to half, and did not put any sugar on the peaches. Cooked in an 8x8 square dish for 30 minutes - perfect!
So simple, yet so good! I cut the amount of butter in half and added an extra cup of peaches - you can never have too many peaches, right? I also used brown sugar vs. white to toss with the peaches and added a generous splash of vanilla. I left everything else the same and it baked up beautifully! It smelled wonderful and tasted even better topped with vanilla ice cream!
This recipe contains way too much butter. After it was baked the butter pooled up on top and it took five paper towels to soak it up! What a shame to let all those fresh peaches swim in all that grease. I'd reccmmend that others just butter the bottom of the baking dish or use a reasonable few tablespoons. The topping was flavorful but didn't rise much. It was more crunchy than cakey. There is lots of room for improvement here.
I made this in an 8x8 pan and was a bit skeptical at first when all the butter was coming to the top, but as it cooks, the topping rises up. Delicious! My fiance, who wanted me to get his mom's recipe, actually approved of this one!
I tried this recipe two different ways. Once using peaches and the second time I used nectarines. Both of them turned out great and everyone liked both styles. Next time I plan to use a fifty-fifty split between peaches and nectarines.
Quick and very tasty. My apricot trees have started yielding their fruit a week ago, so I used them instead of peaches. It came out a little runny, though. Next time I think I will add some tapioca to the fruit before baking.
This cobbler is AWESOME and its soooo easy to make!!!! I loved it and so did my whole family .. top with French Vanilla ice cream and it is the perfect summer dessert!!!
perfect. 9x13 glass. No glass dish always equals baking problems. Doubled everything except butter and sugar. Added an extra 1/4 c flour. Put cinnamon with peaches not dough. Used 11 fresh juicy peaches off tree. Don't know how many cups that was, just added as much as the dish could hold. Always use glass dishes for cobblers, crisps, and dumplings. I also made two extra for the freezer, put in uncooked. I'm sure those will bake up fine too. This recipe was not gooey--gooey people probably did not use glass. A touch of nutmeg may be yummy next time.
I absolutely loved it! I made a few changes from tips others commented in similar peach cobbler recipe reviews. I used 1/4 lb butter and added 1/2 tsp of each almond extract and vanilla extract. I also used brown sugar instead of white sugar. Came out perfect with all the flavors blended together! Thanks for sharing!
This was very good! Next time I would make it with half the butter - think it would be great. Used nectarines & berries.. Wouldn't recommend cutting the sugar down past 1/2 the amount. Used 9x9 square pan.
I reduced the btter by 2 TBsp and it turned out great. I doubled the batter and increased the peaches to 6 cups as suggested. I think it couldve been fine with the extra peaches and the reg amount of batter, but I only got one helping before the rest of the family devoured it to really rate it!
This recipe is excellent. I've made it a couple of times already and everyone loves it. I just made it with apples in place of the peaches and that went over just as well.
This was alright, but nothing spectacular. I have had better.
In my attempt to make this dessert more nutritious I did the following: doubled the dry ingredients, substituting 1/2 cup unbleached flour with whole wheat pastry flour. I also used brown sugar instead of white but only 1 cup packed. I threw in a handful of wheat germ too. It was yummy!! I used only 3/4 stick butter and melted it in 9 x 13 pan while preheating oven. GREAT recipe!!
A great old fashioned peach cobbler. Easy to bake, easy to make.
THis came out very good. It got great reviews tonight for dessert. I didn't think I had enough peaches to fill a 9x13 dish, so I put it in a one size down oval baker with the same amount of topping. I also added cinnamon and nutmeg to the peaches. I liked how crunchy the top was.
This recipe was so easy and it sure taste wonderful too! It was my first time making one and it turned out very nice. This will be the one i make from now on! Thanks for sharing!!!!
I thought this recipe was pretty good, I made it last night and it was my first time making a cobbler, I changed things a little, I used a 7x11 inch pan, I only put about 2 tbls of butter on the bottom of the pan, I put a splash of lemone juice in with the peached and I also added some frozen strawberries. I added about 1/8c more milk to the crust so it was easier to pour, and I sprinkled it with brown sugar. I served it with vanilla ice cream, I think it is a great easy recipe with ingrediants found right in your kitchen! My husband even had seconds! Thanks for sharing the recipe, I will use it again!
Great!!! Make in 9x9 and it turned out perfect..Had to put foil under the pan to catch butter drippings but thats no problem
This was rather tasty (with a side of vanilla ice cream), but it wasn't very pretty to look at. I doubled the dry ingredients as suggested by others, which was good (I like extra topping) and I ended up using about 6 cups of sliced peaches because 4 cups didn't seem to even get one layer of peaches on the bottom of my 9x13 pan. Also, for my own additions, I added about 1 Tbsp of brown sugar to the peaches, and 1/4 tsp ground cloves and 1/2 tsp vanilla extract to the dry ingredients, and it turned out with a good flavor. Overall, I might make this again for family, but not for a holiday event or for friends, because it just looked like a brown cake on the top....
This is a wonderful peach cobbler! We've tried many recipes, but so far, this is our favorite! We did change it to a 9x13 pan, used 6 cups of peaches, and doubled the topping part. Excellent!
Oooo, this was good! I used frozen peaches thawed. I've only had cobbler made with a cake mix. This was easy to make. I didn't need to use all the topping since I didn't want it completely covered on top. I was worried it wouldn't cook through. The sides were my favorite where the topping crisped up, so if you have extra topping, I'd say leave off some rather than have too much.
This was easy to make but was just okay. The topping was a little gooey rather than the crumbled kind of topping I was hoping for.
Made this for my family for the 4th of July and was sorry I wasted my time. It was not at all what we thought it would be. The "crust" of the pie was mushy undertneath and it really didn't give us the Peach cobbler taste we were hopping for.
I made this with the exact instructions and it was great. The dough was crispy on the top and the whole thing was very flavorful.
REFRESHINGLY WONDERFUL, SIMPLE AND EASY. We truly enjoyed this cake topped cobbler. Followed recipe as directed, except I sliced the peaches in large slices. Because of my past experience with cobbler, if the slices are to small they turn to mush. I also doubled up the batter, that's just our preferance, because we like a good golden cake topping that absorbs some of the peach juices. As the other reviewer noted, and I agree, we had it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It really hits the taste buds nicely, anytime. This is "Recipe Box" keeper. Thank You V. Monte
Delicious, I made a 9x13 dish for my boyfriend and he ate it in 2 days!
I used frozen peaches instead and it turns out great. I have tried many cobbler recipes and they really vary in the consistency of the dough. I like this dough. YOu can cut down on the butter.
I just made this recipe only I used fresh-picked blackberries instead of peaches. My husband said it was the best cobbler he'd ever eaten!!
this was pretty good and easy....i think the topping had too much cinnamon, but overall, it was good.
I used half and half instead of milk. And I agree the topping was adequate but could easily be doubled for a 9 x 13. I used frozen peaches and had no trouble and I think the butter and cinnamon were just right. It was so easy and tasted far more complicated then it was.
I use this recipe when camping in my dutch oven over charcole. I prepare the peaches and the flour mixture in separate plastic containers at home prior to the camping trip. Then when ready to bake the cobbler in camp all that's necessary is to put the peaches in the dutch oven, add liquid to the flour mixture and spoon over the peaches.
topping is too sweet!
My family loved this recipe. I used a 9X9 pan instead of the larger one. The topping is different, but still tasty. It is a good recipe to make with the kids because it's simple with just a few ingredients. It's great warm with vanilla ice cream. Thanks for sharing it.
I thought this so easy and tasted great! I used a smaller casserole dish 9x6 I believe. And I added some extra brown sugar to the 2 T of white sugar because I used 5 cups of peaches. Used 3 T of butter only. It was perfect!
Tasted ok, but too watery and thin for my tastes. No one else here liked it and we ended up tossing most of it out. I even cut down on the butter as others suggested and it still needed CPR. Sorry!
as tasty as the reviewers have said. i made mine with frozen (thawed) peaches and mangoes. due to posted comments i also doubled the dough for an 8x8 glass dish. i didn't need all of it but i wanted to have enough to cover the fruit mix. also, to cut calories i used 2tbspns of butter and i used less sugar (turbinado sugar, less processed than white sugar that has a honey flavor). next time i will use whole wheat flour so i don't feel so guilty! served w/ vanilla frozen yougart. my ice cream loving family didn't even notice the difference.
This is a great recipe and very easy. I didn't measure the peaches - I just sliced several and put them on the bottom of the pan - probably had way more than what this calls for. Sprinkled brown sugar over the peaches - about 6 tablespoons. Doubled the dough - light on the white sugar to make up for the extra brown sugar on the peaches. very simple and quick and loved the cinammon - night time i might use more of that. I like a little nutmeg too so next time I might add that. But this is a great recipe, fun and easy to make. My husband said it was excellent.
WOW! I love this cobbler! It has become my new standard, with VERY few adjustments. I feel as though it needs more peaches, so I will increase them next time. Also, I added extra cinnamon (our preference), and I sprinkled 2TSP lemon juice over the peaches before adding them to the baking dish, to help the fruit retain its color. The only other change I made was to use whole wheat flour instead of regular bleached flour. It gave the cobbler a wonderful, homestyle flavor. Make sure to use real butter, as specified, for best results. And THANK YOU, V. Monte, for an amazing recipe!
Oh my, that was good! I was looking for something similar to my mom's peach cobbler she made when I was a kid. This wasn't it, but this was wonderful. The only change I made to this recipes is, based on other reviews, cut the butter to 4 tablespoons. This baked up warm and gooey with a slightly caramelized crust. As long as you're not looking for more of a pie type crust, this cobbler is perfect!
Topped with vanilla ice cream, and you have pure comfort food :)
I used 2 cans of sliced light peaches, drained well and did not add the additional 2T sugar. The topping was a tan color because of the cinnamon. Suggest draining all liquid from the peaches, put the butter in the topping and sprinkle the cinnamon over the peaches prior to covering with the topping. Take the time to use a rubber spatula to spread the topping to cover the peaches if you are not satisfied with dropping by the spoonfuls on top of the peaches. The flavor was delicious. As you can see by the picture Mylove took, the topping bakes as spooned over the peaches.
I found 4 cups of peaches to be enough, it took me 9 smaller ones to make that. I added an extra half cup of flour to make the batter cover the 9x13 (I like a lot of crust) but I don't think that is necessary. It isn't the best ever but I found it to be easy to put together and everyone really did enjoy it. I will keep it.
5 BIG stars.....this is my second time making this....I halved the recipe for 2 (leftovers are fabu!) and cut back on the butter by 1 T. I used no sugar w/fresh peaches in season and used brown sugar instead of white AND added some almond extract or you could add vanilla. Sorry for all the changes but I followed it to the letter first time and these changes are for my own personal tastes. This is a wonderful, simple base recipe that can be used with many fruits....thank you SO MUCH for sharing this as my husband does not like any "oatmeal" in his cobblers/crisps.
Excellent! I also added a little cinnamon to the peaches before I poured the batter on. This was a big hit!
This was easy to make and very good. I loooooove peach cobbler and this is a good one. Thumbs up! I did add a little cinnamon to my peaches before I poured the batter on though.
This recipes is extremely easy and so delicious! I used some left over peaches that no one was eatting, and was going bad soon. I follow the other's adivce and double the topping. It's so good! I would make this again. A keeper!
We made this recipe without changing a thing. Brother in law says, "Best I ever had".
This is a very easy recipe and really delicious. I always make it when I need a quick dessert and it ways gets eaten fast!
This is a great recipe. Definitely double the batter. Don't skip the butter. Put the cinnamon on top of the peaches, not in the batter. Don't double the cinnamon. I added a 1/2 tsp of ginger to the peaches. Usually I add a tsp or two of vanilla to the batter, but I forgot today and it was still fantastic. Much better than other cobbler recipes that call for added water on this site.
VERY GOOD RECIPE.
My husband and I love this recipe. We topped it with whipped topping, and only needed a 9x9 pan to cook it in.
Nobody really liked this. The tecture was not what we were expecting. I will keep looking. Sorry
good, quick cobbler. I used a bit more milk than recipe called for to make topping pourable.
I'm giving this 3 stars because I could eat it but I won't try this again. I doubled the cobbler part like most reviewers suggested but it was more like cake. And that made it mostly cake and not enough peaches! And the peaches weren't sweet enough but I think that's my personal taste preference. I'll keep looking for the "perfect" peach cobbler!
THIS RECIPE WAS QUICK AND EASY...AND SOOOO YUMMY MADE IT WITH FRESH PEACHES OFF THE NEIGHBORS TREE. i ADDED 2 TBS OF BROWN SUGAR TO THE PEACHES AND ABOUT A HALF TSP OF VANILLA . THE WHOLE FAMILY LOVED IT . THIS RECIPE IS FOR SURE A KEEPER!!
I didn't have cinnamon... so I used pumpkin spice which has always been a great substitute for me. Loved it! Totally perfect.
Great recipe. Family of five gobbled it up!!! I thought the top would be a little crunchy but it was soft. However, this had a great flavor.
Wonderful!!! After reading through the reviews, I did reduce the butter by half, added the cinnamon to the peaches & added vanilla to the topping mixture. I used 6 very large peaches and this baked up perfectly. Made it this morning and it is already gone! Good thing I shared some, because I could have/would have eaten the whole thing by myself! Thanks for sharing the recipe!!!
I just made this and give it 10 stars! I thought that I did not really like cobbler but this is amazing! I only had 3 cups of peaches so I added 1 cup of strawberries and I mixed an additional teaspoon of cinnamon directly on the fruit with the 2 spoons of sugar. I also cut the butter back by 2 tablespoons after reading other reviews. Wow!
Delicious! I followed others' suggestions and reduced the butter to 3 tablespoons. I also added the cinnamon to the peaches instead of to the batter, just like making apple pie. And then, I sprinkled sliced almonds on top of the batter. Turned out perfect! I received compliments for this. People loved it!
Excellent recipe! I did have to double the batter though.
I have made this cobbler for my husband, but it ended up being eaten by many other family members as well. I ended up making a second cobbler just for him. Definitely a hit at our house.
This was a VERY Good peach cobbler recipe. The only thing I didn't like, was the crust is really soft the next day- and I too added cinnamon to the peaches, instead of the dough. The first time the crust was ver dark, but I realized later the under layer wasn't thoroughly cooked. Omitted the cinnamon from the dough and added to peaches this 2nd time, and it was perfectly cooked thoroughly. I also did one straight peach, and one apple/peach cobbler. VERY Good and easy recipe! :)
This recipe really impressed my wife and friends. Don't forget to add the the ice cream and next time I am going to make a little more dough. I think it turned out better than my grandmas, but don't tell her.
I tried this recipie for my family and they loved it, as much as I did. I wanted to thank you for this wonderful recipie. Harris
This is the most delicious Peach cobbler and the easiest one that I have seen. Yummy!
My family really fell in love with the cobbler. I've tried a lot but they really liked this one. THANK YOU!
THIS RECIPE REMINDED ME OF BEING IN EAST TEXAS AT GRANDMAS HOUSE....MY FAMILY LOVED IT.....
I used this recipe to use up a bunch of peaches we had left from our tree in the back yard. Very yummy and smelled good as it baked. Only change I made was to add 1/4 more milk to the batter because it was a bit dry and thick when I mixed it. Needed the batter a bit thinner and runny to pour over the peaches. I also used wheat flour instead of white. Didn't make a difference!
This was not very good. We didn't care for the topping at ALL - it was gummy and pretty unappetizing. I won't be making this again.
It was good but the topping didn't come out right. Will have to try it again. :)
great recipe :) I love the the batter part so I doubled it and it's way to much. Will make again just won't double batter.
This turned out well. I liked that the topping was crispy. There's way too much cinnamon in this for my taste. I may leave it out altogether next time or put a little in with the peaches. I may try a little vanilla in the batter as others have suggested.
Outstanding! My husband said this was the best cobbler he's had....and he's had a lot.
Love this simple recipe even though I'm used other recipes that had a crumbly topping. I'll probably use a little less butter next time but I followed it to a t this time with salt free butter.
I never review things but this was so unbelievable!!! I did tweak it a bit based on other reviews and used 2T of Brown sugar instead of the white mixed with the peaches. I also added a generous splash of vanilla and the cinnamon to the peaches. We loved the crunchy top but fabulous cakey topping. So so good and the leftovers reheated perfectly for dessert for a few days!
My family is very picky but this recipe was a hit with the whole family.
Wow! I made this for my father's birthday and he ate most of it in one sitting! I added 1/2 tsp pure vanilla to the batter part and it REALLY tasted good. VERY good recipe!
Tasty recipe and so easy to put together. Hardest part is pealing and cutting up all the peaches. (got the hubby to do that part) I will add some vanilla to batter next time for added flavor and maybe use some H&H instead of plain milk. Definitely a keeper!
Yummy!!!! I doubled the entire recipe to make it for my coworkers and used a 13x9 inch baking dish and it was awesome!!! Will make this again, have made it twice already!! -Linda A.
I wanted an easy recipe, this was it. Thinking because it was easy it wouldn't be that good. I was fooled, it was so delicious. This recipe is a keeper, especialy when having friends over.
I made this recipe as is and used a 9x13 pan. I divided the dough-like batter into thirds and put one on each end and one in the middle and as they baked they spread out to each other. I think the peaches needed more spices or it would've been 5*.
Tastes wonderful! I think I would like it better with almost twice the crust. Mine turned out a little soupy, so maybe I will make it without as much butter next time. I had a craving and this hit the spot!
So easy! So good! At the advice of others I reduced the butter to about 3-4 Tbsns and added vanilla and a little lemon juice to the peach mixture. I also reduced the sugar to about 3/4 cup in the cake. I found the batter to be the perfect amount. I had started cooking up some very ripe peaches the night before with a little water and sugar and used this as the peach base. I will make this many times!
this was super easy and very good! the leftovers were politely spoken for!
This rocks!!! We had fresh peaches ready will and able to go into this recipe. They were so happy waiting in all the buttery wonder. This had a wonderful texture. It was YUMMY. I would cut back on the sugar by about 3 T. I used the brown sugar with the peaches that others suggested along with the Almond extract-1tea after removing one tea from the milk.
Reduced butter to 4.5 Tbsp, put 1/2 tsp cinnamon in the peach mixture in addition to the 1 tsp in the batter, and baked in an 8x8 pan. Expected to need to increase baking time significantly due to the smaller pan but it was done in 50 min. PERFECT.
I only used 4T margarine and it turned out great. I used everything else as the recipe listed. Very good!
best peach cobbler i've ever tasted! my southern husband also agreed! it was delicious! and super easy to make!
I made this exactly as is and it turned out wonderful! I had no issues or problems. I think the only thing I might do next time is maybe add some vanilla to the batter and/or some cinnamon to the peaches. But no complaints, it was great!! Thank you for the recipe!
I have been looking for a peach cobbler recipe like the one "Mom used to make" and this one is the closest I've been able t find.
Like others have suggested, I used 1/2 the butter, and sugar. My peaches were super ripe so this came out very flavorful, both for filling and topping. However, even after 45min the topping came out still gooey not crispy or browned properly and the filling was too watery. I'll probably sprinkle some flour to the filling next time to thicken the filling.
Absolutely delicious!! I used a little less sugar because the fresh Georgia peaches are very sweet this year.
