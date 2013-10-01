Favorite Peach Cobbler

This is a yummy, easy peach cobbler recipe that is a favorite with our family of eight. You may use up to 5 cups of peaches.

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Pour melted butter into the bottom of a 9x13-inch dish.

  • Toss together peaches and 2 tablespoons sugar in the prepared dish.

  • Stir together 1 cup sugar, salt, baking powder, flour, cinnamon, and milk in a mixing bowl. Spoon batter over peaches.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 179.6mg. Full Nutrition
