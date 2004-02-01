Apple Crunch Pie I
This pie has a delicious sweet crumb topping with a tart, but sweet, apple filling. Eat straight or ala' mode.
This pie has a delicious sweet crumb topping with a tart, but sweet, apple filling. Eat straight or ala' mode.
My best friend introduced me to this pie when he entered it - and WON - a company-wide baking competition! It was sooo delicious that at least 20 people begged him for the recipe. Since then I've been hooked! I make it whenever I have company, serving it hot out of the oven with a dollop of vanilla bean ice cream! I am always flustered by the overwhelming compliments. Warning, though: this pie is messy - don't expect a clean slice!!!! Also, I usually end up filling 2 pie crusts with the filling (it makes a LOT) then double the topping recipe. DEEEEE-LISH!!!!Read More
I thought the apple filling and crunch topping were excellent, but did anyone else burn their crust? I think the low rack position and high temperature gave a little too much heat. Did this happen to anyone else?Read More
My best friend introduced me to this pie when he entered it - and WON - a company-wide baking competition! It was sooo delicious that at least 20 people begged him for the recipe. Since then I've been hooked! I make it whenever I have company, serving it hot out of the oven with a dollop of vanilla bean ice cream! I am always flustered by the overwhelming compliments. Warning, though: this pie is messy - don't expect a clean slice!!!! Also, I usually end up filling 2 pie crusts with the filling (it makes a LOT) then double the topping recipe. DEEEEE-LISH!!!!
Finally, an apple pie recipe I can give five stars to! I've made this three times now, tweaking it a bit each time and this last time was the best. Notes: 5 and a half granny smiths instead of 7 okay. May want to lower tartness by using a couple apples of a different type. Add 1/3 cup brown sugar in the filling along with the 1/2 cup white sugar. Add 1/8 tsp allspice, 1/16 tsp ground cloves. Cut apples really thin and spiral when laying it out in pan. Crumb topping is a bit powdery, needs work... turns out crispy and sweet which works well with the tartness of the apples. May lower heat a bit since topping was dark. Didn't affect taste, just the look.
I have made this pie twice now, and both times it came out fantastic. The first time I did not use all of the topping, nor did I pat it down, thus, it created a wonderfully crumbley texture for the top. The second time I patted it down and it made more like a crust. Both are great, just different effects. Everyone raved.
This was a great apple pie - the taste was perfect: tangy and just sweet enough. I must have sliced my apples a little too thin because the filling came out like applesauce (after all that work of spiraling them!) and I like a little stiffness to my apples so you can tell they are apple slices! The topping was great - beware to not pat it down too firmly or it becomes very hard. Can't wait to try the topping just crumbled on top.
Easy to make and delicious! You can even use two prebaked regular crust instead of one deepdish.
Awwwwwwwesooooome. I made this for my roommates tonight and we loved it. The said it was better than this pie restaurant that we love. :) I think next time I will cook the crust longer before I put the pie filling in so it doesn't get soggy on the bottom.
Perfect! I baked in a 9" square pan and followed to a "T" The only thing I would do next time is to add only 3/4 of the topping. This is a yummy apple crunch delight! Very sweet, goes great with ice cream.
Absolutely delish!! This pie is my hubby's favorite pie. We love the crunchy texture of the topping coupled with the perfectly sweetened apple filling. I am able to fit all of the apple filling with all of the topping in my pie....I'm not sure why others are having problems with fitting all of the ingredients in their pies??? Please try this recipe...you will not be sorry! Thanks for submitting this great recipe.
So good!! The best apple pie I have ever eaten/made!!
I have made this recipie many times and it always turns out great. I received losts of compliments. Try substituting northern spy or machintosh apples, instead of the granny smith apples, for a sweater filling.
Wow. Great pie. Beautiful texture. Held it's shape perfectly when sliced. And it was delicious. This one is a keeper in my books.
I only had granny smith apples and thought that the filling needed to be a little sweeter even though the topping did add the extra sweetness. If I make this again, I would follow the suggestion of using a few sweet apples in addition to the granny smith apples.
Great and easy pie! First time making it. Baked for a total of 50 minutes and it was perfect. Made three modifications: 1. Added chopped up pecans to the topping 2. Added 1 tsp vanilla to the apple mixture 3. Moved oven rack to bottom position and covered edges 15 minutes in w/foil to prevent burning
Best pie ever. Just added oatmeal to topping!!!!!!!
This recipe is good. My family liked it more than me. I just didn't like the topping as much I thought it would be crunchier.
This pie is a winner! I make it all the time for dinner guests, church potlucks, etc. About the only variation I do is adding some pumpkin pie spice to the apple mixture for a little more flavor. Do be sure to slice your apples thinly unless you like a lot of crunch. I suggest covering loosely with foil when you turn the heat down to avoid getting the top too dark.
Tasted good, but was very messy.
My hubby and sister said that this is the ultimate apple pie and I should never use any other recipe!! I changed nothing this time, but next time I will cut the topping in half because it boiled over onto the baking dish that I (luckily) had underneath the pie! It was way more topping than necessary and I actually had to throw some away! I just sprinkled it on top instead of patting it down and the presentation was gorgeous. My sister ate it warmed in the microwave with butter pecan ice cream, yum! Thanks a lot for this easy and delicous recipe
I thought the apple filling and crunch topping were excellent, but did anyone else burn their crust? I think the low rack position and high temperature gave a little too much heat. Did this happen to anyone else?
Great! Made as written except I didn't bother with the whole spiraling thing -- mixed the apples with cinnamon, flour, etc. and dumped them in the pie shell, jiggled a little, put on the crumble, and there was dessert! Yum.
This was my first attempt ever at baking an apple pie & it was a success. I did find the topping a little difficult to work with, it ended up being more a ball of mush than crumbly, I am sure this was inexperience but newer cooks should be aware of it. I added walnuts to the topping which was great. They are less bitter than pecans but gave it a wonderful crunch.
Very good. I used all granny smith apples, which was a little tart. Next time I will use a mix granny smith and sweeter varieties.
This was delicious. I'm celiac, and made it with a gluten free pie crust and replaced flour with a gluten free flour mix. I wouldn't change a thing. So good!
This was really good. The reason for only 3 stars is because my pie started to burn immediatley after the initial 15 minutes at 450. I would rewrite it so you cover it with tinfoil either right away or after 10 minutes. I used Fuji apples and next time I would add a half a cup of oats to the topping as it was very sweet. I will make this again with these changes.
This might be my favorite recipe for apple pie! I didn't use all of the topping,but it was the perfect combination on top. Served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Absolutely suburb pie! Would not change a thing.
Loved this pie! So did company! Thank you!
I adored this recipe! My family continues to request pies for every holiday. Perfect balance of seasonings, apple tartness and crunch.
VERY good recipe! I made this for my coworkers and it was gone in less than an hour!!! YUMMY!!!
I absolutely love this pie! I've made it for Thanksgiving and Christmas every year for the last 5 years, and it's still requested every time! My whole family loves it, and it's pretty easy to make. Thanks for the great recipe!
Could taste the molasses just a tad from the brown sugar. Recipe even worked putting apples in pie shell first and then moving apples to work flour,sugar,spice mixture down. Liked subbing quick oats to 1/3 of topping mixture.
I couldn't find my receipt for this and am so happy to find it here, thank you...my daughter wanted me to make her favorite apple pie for Easter.. For nut lovers, I find that if you chop up 1/4 to 1/2 cup of pecan's and add it to the crunch topping it makes it even better.
Easy to make and delicious! Great recipe
This was very good. The only issue is that the grown ups seemed to steer clear of the pie because the topping was a bit intimidating--all that sugar! With kids, this doesn't seem to be a problem : )
This tastes like regular apple pie to me (which is good)but I think regular apple pie is easier to make, so I probably wouldn't use this one again. Thanks, though!
I tend to make a one crust apple pie with a topping. The rating is for the recipe as is. I did not add the lemon juice and had only 5 cortland apples on hand. I added 1/8 cup crushed cornflakes to the bottom, before adding the apple filling. I had to cover the pie after the first 15 minutes, as the topping was getting too brown. Very tasty with a super crunchy topping.
This pie was fabulous! Very easy to make...my 10 year old daughter made most of it for Thanksgiving dessert! It had a sweet crunchy topping and the apples were cooked perfectly!! I did lower the temperature a bit to 425 degrees as one reviewer suggested and I didnt put all the flour in the topping which another reviewer suggested. All in all I will definately be baking this pie again very soon!!
Very good flavor. My husband really liked it. I thought the topping was a bit too thick so will reduce the amount next time.
very good but messy--definitely put a pan under the pie while cooking.
Excellent recipe! Great combination of tart and sweet. I've made it several times and it is always a hit.
Bravo, Rico, Delicioso, recipe. Thank you sooooooooooooo much for sharing. :-D
Was pretty easy to make, and went over Big at Bible study. I added extra cinnamon, Vanilla and Nutmeg because I like the strong flavor in the pie.
I thought the filling came out very mushy. It looked like dark apple sauce rather than apple pie. Maybe I cut the apples too thin because the recipe said not too thick. I give it 3 stars because my husband liked it and the crumb topping was very good.
10 stars.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was wonderful. Thanks for the great recipe.
This is the best apple pie I have ever made. Everyone really enjoyed this pie. Great recipe!
A definite winner!!!! Easy to follow directions and the result is awesome!!! Everyone I fed this to loved it...the perfect combination of tart apples with a sweet, crunchy cinnamon topping. Don't be put off by the 1/2 cup butter...follow the instructions exactly and you'll be pleased.
Loved it. Was a hit with the kids and adults alike
My husband' parents and grandparents went nuts over this pie! It was easy to make, beautiful to look at, and tasted fantastic! It wasn't runny like some pies can be - held it's shape beautifully. Thank you for this recipe! It has become my all-time favorite apple pie!
awesome!!
this just wasn't my favorite. not sure what it was about it but i didn't enjoy it too much.
This is the only apple pie recipe I will ever make again. The crispy topping is such a nice change from the regular two-crust method. It only takes about 6 good sized apples to make a mile-high pie. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing in the recipe.
this is very good, however, i felt there were too many apples. maybe mine were too big to start with. the overall flavor was wonderful. i think i will use more sugar in the filling. needed a little more for my taste. overall, worth the effort of peeling all the apples! :)
Nothing too fancy about this dessert. However it did seem to make a big mess in my cookie sheet. Be advised use a cookie sheet.
This is the best apple pie recipe I have ever tried and I have tried a lot. I would not change a thing and I can't wait for my apples to be ripe again this year to make again and again.
I reduced the amount of topping in half and thought that was plenty of crumble for the top of the pie. Just so you have a weight for the apples, 2 to 2 1/2 lbs of apples is a good amount.
This pie is the very best...my friends and I all love it!
I made this for Christmas dinner and wanted to thank all my peeps on AllRecipes.com! Your reviews have NEVER steered me wrong. :) This pie was a hit with the MIL, SIL (who is super picky about her food...) and my husband (who hates apple pie, no joke). The recipe was great, I didn't modify it all, but I did jack put he temp to 400 the last 15 minutes to get those apples to fall down and the juices to get thicker and bubbly. Perfect. Won lots of compliments and preserved my cred. Thank you for posting it!!!
Everyone Loves this pie & the crunchy topping. I used a regular pie crust, 5 apples & piled the apple filling higher in the middle. I patted about half of the topping down over the entire pie and put the rest on more by holding one hand along the edge of the pie to catch the crumbs that fell over the side while sprinkling the crumbs with the other hand. It cooked down and a bit of crust was pushed over the side of the pan. I didn't have granny smith apples so I used Braeburn. Any tart apple will work. I used a little more cinnamon (1/2 tsp or so) in the filling and added a bit of vanilla extract (1/2 - 1 tsp) to the filling. This pie held together really well after slicing when it was room temp. Even when I cut it early, though the piece I removed didn't look perfect, the filling stayed in place. Other apple pie recipes I've used have had filling that was too runny unless completely cooled. Tip: I couldn't find my pastry blender to cut the butter into the sugar mixture so I sliced the butter into pats (a cheese slicer with the wire & roller works great) and then just used my fingers to pinch the butter & sugar mixture until the butter was all pebble sized. Not all of the sugar mixture blends in with the butter, but the topping works nonetheless.
Wonderful apple pie recipe. Have never found one that I liked. This one is it! Even the non apple pie kid liked it. I did as one other reviewer suggested and added 1 1/2 cups sugar not 1/2.
The apple pie was delicious! The only thing I changed was leaving out 2 apples. My Granny Smith apples I bought were big. The topping came out a little hard and I think got over baked so the next time I'll put foil on top of it for the first 30-40 minutes and see how that works.
DELICIOUS!This is the best apple pie I have ever had. I used the Basic Flaky Pie Crust recipe from this site also.I followed this recipe exactly, and it came out perfect! Thanks!
I am not an experienced cook and this was the first pie recipe I have ever attempted. I have to say that this was by far the best apple pie I have EVER tasted and I was astounded that i'd cooked the thing myself. I subsituted Granny Smiths for English Braberns as I felt that UK Granny Smiths don't have enough tartness for my liking.
I could not take a pic because it is all gone. I used red Delicious apples because they were going to go bad. Since they r sweeter I doubled the lemon. So Good!
Yummy yum yum! I'll be making this again soon.
I think I might owe my boyfriend's parents fondness for me to this pie. I brought them one when I first met them and his dad didn't stop talking about it for weeks. Everyone I've made this pie for has LOVED it. The brown sugar crust really makes it something different.
I've made this recipe twice and it was great exactly as written. The first time I made the crust hard and crunchy by patting it down well before cooking. The second time I didn't pat it down, and it was looser but still had crunch. Loved it both ways!
Family favorite!!
Great old-fashioned look with pie heaped high in the dish. Recipe has a mistake -- one of the half cups of white sugar needs to go in the crumb topping.
To die for apple pie! My 89 year old dad, who considers himself an apple pie expert, loved it.
Excellent..My son in law asks for it every time he comes for dinner
This pie was so tasty, huge hit at the Thanksgiving table.
This is easy to make and very good. My husband is "demanding" that I make another one, and we just finished the first one today! I used Macon apples, but I am sure it is good with what ever type of apple that you like.
This pie came out wonderful!! I love a pie where I can buy the shell and this one tastes positevely delicious! The oven almost burnt the top so I followed directions and put a tin-foil covering on it - that helped alot. Be sure to watch for that.
I think this is one of my favorite pies ever. I have made this pie on several occasions and people now ask me to make this apple pie for EVERY EVENT possible!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Simply DELICIOUS !!!
This is my new Apple pie go-to recipe. Everyone loved it.
Great recipe for pie filling and topping. I added a bit more cinnamon to the apples and a hint in the crumb topping too. I love cinnamon, so maybe what the recipe called for is in line with what most folks like. I also added a splash of vanilla. If I had it on hand, I would've added allspice instead of nutmeg. Anyway, very minute changes to a nearly perfect recipe. I always get compliments.
Best apple pie recipe EVER! Made this for a party and everyone requested the recipe. The only change I made was using 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/4 brown sugar for the filling.
Apples were perfect and the top crust was delicious! Everyone raved at Thanksgiving.
Awesome recipe, just place foil over the top after baking the first 15 minutes.
This a hit with my kids! Just tart enough and not too sweet!
I tried this recipe because it looked delicious and I had a one crust pie crust already prepared. It turned out to be the best pie I'd ever made. Thank you so much!!
This pie is fantastic! It's the first time I've ever made an apple pie, and the instructions were easy to follow. The filling turns into this ridiculously delicious caramel apple mix and the house smells amazing while baking. The only change I made was doubling the topping recipe as someone else suggested and making two pies, though be careful with the depth of the crust: this recipe is perfect for one deep dish pie or two shallow pies (when you make a bit more topping). I also pressed the topping down a bit as others suggested so it formed more of a crust, and that worked out well.
I have never made apple pie before and thought I would give it a try. I only had 4 apples and did not think that it would be enough... I was wrong. Even with just 4 apples the pie turned out GREAT. I loved the topping, and the filling was absolutely delicious, my friends loved it. I will definately be making this pie again.
Followed the directions closely & it turned out perfectly! Family loved it and it was fun to make.
This is our favorite pie. Delicious and easy to make. The pie turns out gooey, so if you want a crisp pie crust, I suggest par baking your crust. However, the
I made two apple pies this weekend from apples we picked, not Granny Smith. This pie was devoured!! The family was literally bidding on the last piece! The other pie was only half eaten. The only change I will make is this was a little too moist, I will bake it a little longer next time, which I was informed will be Thanksgiving!
I've been using All Recipes for years and years but just now created an account to rate this pie! O-M-G best apple pie I have ever had or made! The only thing I did different is I did not lower my over rack (because that scared me...afraid it would burn) and I added an extra TBSP of Flour to the apple mixture (because I hate a runny pie), but other than that followed it to a T and it was perfect!
I have made this pie for about 12 or so years. It was originally from a magazine. It is by far the best apple pie!!!
Simply, Easy & Impressive! Saves you money because you only need 1 ready-made pie crust! So when I buy a 2 pack of ready-made pie crust I can make 2 pies since you only need 1 pie crust for the bottom of the pie & the topping is crumb!
Sooooo good. Makes a huge pie but it shrinks as it cooks. Hands down the best apple pie I have ever had.
This was a big hit with my husband. I wanted to test it out before making it for Thanksgiving. It was so simple and delicious. I will be making this one for the holidays!
I have made many apple pies in my time, but this recipe is 10 thumbs up. The topping is delicious, and with a few preference tweakings, I think this is the best apple pie ever! Also turns out pretty as a picture.
Great recipe! I made it for Thanksgiving this year and have been asked to make it again next year! It's quick, easy and really good!
this is an awesome apple pie recipe. I ate the whole pie almost all by myself! :)
It turned out great. The top crumb crust made it look really special.
I was looking for a apple crunch recipe like my mom used to make and this one is as close to it as it gets. My family liked it so much that it dissapeared in a flash. My daughter came home from school looking for another piece but nothing was left. Now I am making a second one!
I made this pie for the very first time in 2006 for the 4th of July weekend with my then boyfriend. He loved it SO much, he has often joked over the years in our 15 year marriage that it was b/c of this pie that he proposed to me. Ha! We like to call it "Seal the Deal" Apple Pie or "Put a Ring on it" Apple Pie. It really is THAT good. Recipe is easy to follow. I make it for the holidays for our friends and neighbors...always a huge hit!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections