Apple Crunch Pie I

Everyone Loves this pie & the crunchy topping. I used a regular pie crust, 5 apples & piled the apple filling higher in the middle. I patted about half of the topping down over the entire pie and put the rest on more by holding one hand along the edge of the pie to catch the crumbs that fell over the side while sprinkling the crumbs with the other hand. It cooked down and a bit of crust was pushed over the side of the pan. I didn't have granny smith apples so I used Braeburn. Any tart apple will work. I used a little more cinnamon (1/2 tsp or so) in the filling and added a bit of vanilla extract (1/2 - 1 tsp) to the filling. This pie held together really well after slicing when it was room temp. Even when I cut it early, though the piece I removed didn't look perfect, the filling stayed in place. Other apple pie recipes I've used have had filling that was too runny unless completely cooled. Tip: I couldn't find my pastry blender to cut the butter into the sugar mixture so I sliced the butter into pats (a cheese slicer with the wire & roller works great) and then just used my fingers to pinch the butter & sugar mixture until the butter was all pebble sized. Not all of the sugar mixture blends in with the butter, but the topping works nonetheless.