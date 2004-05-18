Lemon Cloud Pie I

A light, refreshing, and easy to make pie. It's one of my summer favorites.

Recipe by P. Tindall

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 3/4 cup sugar, cornstarch, water, lemon peel and juice, and egg yolks in a saucepan. Beat well. Stir while cooking over medium heat until thick; it will thicken just as it starts to simmer.

  • Remove saucepan from heat. Add cream cheese to lemon mixture, and stir until incorporated.

  • In a small bowl, beat egg whites until stiff; add remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Fold sweetened egg whites into lemon mixture.

  • Spoon filling into shell and chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 58.2mg; sodium 152.1mg. Full Nutrition
