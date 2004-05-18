Lemon Cloud Pie I
A light, refreshing, and easy to make pie. It's one of my summer favorites.
This pie is very good and I definitely recommend it. However, one tip I have is to make sure the cream cheese is very soft before stirring it into the lemon mixture, or else it won't melt properly. I made this mistake and had to make more filling!Read More
I did not like this at all. I could definitely taste all the cornstarch, and the lemon and cream cheese flavors were way too subtle. I was making this for my inlaws, but ended up throwing the whole thing out.Read More
I made this recipe without the crust (saves a ton of calories!), and I served it in parfait glasses. It was a nice light ending to a big meal. I also used less fat cream cheese without a problem.
Mmmmm . . . this is too good - I am eating way too much of it! The only change I'll make next time is slightly less water and sugar and a little more lemon juice to make it just a hint more tart.
This is dessert is great tasting and "easy as pie".
This was absolutely AMAZING. Instead of a regular baked crust or graham cracker crust, I made a gingersnap crust and topped it off with fresh whipped cream. I will make this again soon :)
Wow! This was really easy to make and tasted wonderful. I'll be making this one again and again.
Yup, this is really yummy. A little sweet. I'm eating it after about two hours in the fridge and it's a little soft. But it's also possible that I didn't whip my egg whites enough. I added sliced nectarines to the bottom of the crust before pouring the filling over top. Yum!
I've made a slight variation on this for years: substitute lime juice instead of lemon juice, increase juice to 1/3 cup (because I like it tart), increase cream cheese to 4 oz, increase cornstarch to 1/4 cup.
Quick, easy and delicious! Followed recipe exactly.
this has been our end of easter dinner staple for the last decade or so. our family loves it!
Delicious!!
I made this for Easter tomorrow...it is great! My husband's favorite pie is lemon meringue and I hate it...this is a perfect compromise for us. Thanks for sharing!
A big hit! Make sure to let thicken to get rid of the "cornstarch flavor", and beat the egg whites until stiff for best results. Mine was already set doing this prior to chilling. Delicious!
I love the taste, but it's a bit runny... I thought it would set up the next day, but it didn't. Maybe next time, I'll use gelatin instead of cornstarch.
I've made this pie four times in the last 2 weeks. Easy to prepare and without modification, it comes out perfect. My friends and family are very happy I found this recipe. Thanks for a great addition to our parties!
I will be making this again, as it is excellent and very easy to make! I made mine with reduced fat cream cheese. Next time I will add an additional pinch of corn starch to aid in thickening up the lemon mixture a bit more, as it was a bit soft after 2 hours in the fridge. I can definitely see using the mixture in a berry parfait to make a nice satisfying treat for my kids without the extra calories of the crust!
Easy to make, I used 2 extra tablespoons of lemon juice.!
This worked out really well! People said it didn’t have enough flavor, but I didn’t measure my lemon juice so I’m not sure what the regular recipe is like. I used the juice of a good sized lemon and it was packed with flavor! I also did a graham cracker crust and added some candies lemon peel on top for texture
I made this using stevia instead of sugar and without a crust. I zested 2 small lemons, then juiced them. I served it in parfait glasses. It was very good and very pretty. I will make this again.
It was delicious. But I used 1 TBLS. Of zest an 1/3 cup of lemon juice an 3/4 cup of water give a little more lemon zing. Thanks for the recipe.
This is an excellent basic lemon pie filling. So many lemon pies are sweetened condensed milk based. This is not, and it is much lighter! I made mine with a graham cracker crust. It was excellent, especially if treated as the base for a little creativity, which I will next time . . .a few nuts in the crust? . . .a little caramel inside? . . . idk. But the fact that it is an excellent pie with possibilities to customize and shine? I will make it again for sure.
I have made this for years and lost my recipe in a house fire. My recipe had a crust with it that called for egg, vinegar and lemon zest. Every one raves about it . My oldest son's favorite.
Made this super easy pie. Truly a refreshing dessert on a very hot day.
It's my first time making this I think it turned out good
If you like your pies really light, you might enjoy this. Another rater suggested more cornstarch, which probably would have given it more body.
I halved the sugar and doubled the lemon juice. With a dollop of Cool Whip on top, that sweetness level works for me. Some may disagree. If I were making it for a potluck or something, I might add 1/8-1/4 cup more sugar, because I feel like most people would like it just a little sweeter. I'm not much of a baker or a cook, so I've never dealt with lemon zest before. The one lemon I bought only made less than half a teaspoon and it called for a whole teaspoon. I will probably just leave the zest out next time because I don't think it makes much difference.
Refreshing!
Being a diabetic I used Swerve and it turned the egg whites a grey color. Not great for presentation, still it was delicious and tasted just wonderful!
I used
Followed recipe. Might do a meringue topping. Pudding tasted deliscious. Waiting for it to cool. Used graham cracker crust.
It was extremely easy to make And so delicious
Delicious. I added an extra 1/4 cup of fresh melon juice and reduced the water by the same for extra tartness.
