Pumpkin Pie I

This pie is different from the recipes you find on the can. It is creamier and sweeter, but still has a great pumpkin taste.

By Kristen Pontier

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 nine inch pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Brown the pie crusts ahead of time, and cool.

  • Mix together eggs, sugar, spices, sweetened condensed milk, half and half, and pumpkin; mix until lumps are gone. Do not overbeat.

  • Bake pies at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Let cool, and serve. Store leftovers in refrigerator.

Tips

Pumpkin Pie Storage: Wondering if pumpkin pie needs to be refrigerated after baking? Learn how to store your pumpkin pie and why all pumpkin pie needs to be refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 46.9mg; sodium 229.2mg. Full Nutrition
