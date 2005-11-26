Pumpkin Pie I

This pumpkin pie is the best recipe I have ever made. The condensed milk makes it so sweet and the perfect consistency. I made 3 other recipes before I found this one. My search is over, it has been added to the family cookbook.
This pumpkin pie is the best recipe I have ever made. The condensed milk makes it so sweet and the perfect consistency. I made 3 other recipes before I found this one. My search is over, it has been added to the family cookbook.
Great recipe. I did make 2 changes. First, we don't like our desserts overly sweet, so I only added 3 tablespoons of sugar instead of 3/4 cup. It had plenty of sweetness from the sweetened condensed milk. Also, I added a pinch of salt to help bring out the flavors. I added this to my recipe box and will be making it again for sure! Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2003
This was my first time ever making a pumpkin pie. It turned out wonderful. My uncle thought I bought it. The only thing I would not do is brown the crust ahead of time. Mine got too brown. Other than that, this recipe is a keeper in my family!
UNBELIEVABLE. No one in my family actually eats pumkin pie by choice. But at Thanksgiving everyone smiles politely and takes a piece because it is tradition. This pie disappeared off everyone's plate including my 7 yr old and 4 yr old. What my children are most looking forward to at Christmas dinner is another pumpkin pie.
There is no way I would make this pie as written, much less eat it. I like sweets, but a can of condensed milk plus 3/4 cup of sugar, is way too much to sweeten one pie. Makes me cringe just thinking about it!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.