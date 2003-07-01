Cookies and Cream

4.4
41 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 13
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A chocolate chocolate experience that's creamy and delicious. To cut this pie easily, use knife dipped in water.

Recipe by Kimberly

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Prepare pudding as directed for pie filling; let set.

  • When pudding is set, fold in whipped topping and crushed cookies. Pour pudding mixture into crust.

  • Freeze overnight. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 438mg. Full Nutrition
