Cookies and Cream
A chocolate chocolate experience that's creamy and delicious. To cut this pie easily, use knife dipped in water.
A chocolate chocolate experience that's creamy and delicious. To cut this pie easily, use knife dipped in water.
tastes fantastic, but if you don't eat everything at one time the refreezing makes it rock hard, so you have to thaw it and then it melts and falls apart. it does taste very good though. i'd recommend making it when you know it will be finished the first time you serve itRead More
It was rock hard, and the crust did not want to come out of the pan. The texture was not creamy like I expected, it had frozen crystals throughout. It finally tasted pretty good once it sat on the plate and thawed out. My suggestion would be to freeze it for maybe 20 minutes to make it set, then store it in the refrigerator until serving time.Read More
tastes fantastic, but if you don't eat everything at one time the refreezing makes it rock hard, so you have to thaw it and then it melts and falls apart. it does taste very good though. i'd recommend making it when you know it will be finished the first time you serve it
This recipe elicited marriage proposals from my female co-workers, when I brought it in to share. It's THAT good!
This was the first pie to go on Thanksgiving. The kids of course loved it because it was chocolate. I snazzed up the recipe by adding oreos that had peppermint creme filling. The flavor was subtle but definitely gave it more zing. Very very good!
This was a simple but tasty dish. I took to a fourth of July party and there was not enough to go around with everyone who wanted seconds
This was so easy,and delicous ,even our kids enjoyed making the pie,very kid freindly.
I made this pie for my grandfather's birthday and not only did he love it, but so did my entire family! Now they beg me to make it for all of our family gatherings! Best of all, its so easy and tastes great with low and non-fat ingredients!
Great recipe...the whole family loved it, especially our 6 year old! Very quick and easy!!!
I'm not a big fan of DQ's frozen ice cream cakes but my family is and this had a similar taste. I didn't measure how many oreos I used, just added until I felt it looked right. I let some oreo chunks be large while others were crushed fine and this made for a nice pie. Plus, it is a breeze to make. Thanks Kimberly.
Quick, easy and certainly a party favorite.
Extremely easy to make! It's like an ice cream cake. Taste Great! I highly recommend this recipe and I will be making it again!
It was rock hard, and the crust did not want to come out of the pan. The texture was not creamy like I expected, it had frozen crystals throughout. It finally tasted pretty good once it sat on the plate and thawed out. My suggestion would be to freeze it for maybe 20 minutes to make it set, then store it in the refrigerator until serving time.
This is a chocoholic's dream! Thanks for sharing.
Tastes great, and easy to make!
Very easy and good.
This was quite good and easy, but a lot of time with the pie in the fridge. First I had to set the pudding for a couple of hours. I also put crushed Oreos on the top to make it more interesting. I used Reduced Fat Oreos, since they are crushed anyway.
Delicious! I added additional crumbled oreos to the top for taste and appearance.
Easy to make but didn't taste that great - wouldn't make this again
This is an incredibly easy pie to make. Even kids can do it! They love smashing up the cookies. It's not the most impressive pie, but it sure tastes good!
This was a big hit at my house! Thanks for a keeper!
We thought it tasted like fake ice cream. I wouldnt make it again
Doesn't get much quicker or easier than this. Any dessert recipe that doesn't require baking time is right up my alley. Using my microplane, I garnished with a mint chocolate candy bar. YUMMO and thanks Kimberly!
I loved this because it was soooo easy and yummy! I forgot to cover it when I put it in the freezer, so it tasted a little like the freezer. :) But that was my fault. I even got the low fat whipped topping and the cheap brand of cookies, and it was still soooo delicious! I also put some cookies on top.
Great recipe. I will definitely make this again. I did use a ready made oreo pie crust and I put toffee in the mix instead of cookies. My family loved it!!! Thanks.
This was very easy to make. I liked it and my roomates liked it. It's not very fancy, but it is really easy. Im sure kids would love it too.
I'm not a big fan of DQ's frozen ice cream cakes but my family is and this had a similar taste. I didn't measure how many oreos I used, just added until I felt it looked right. I let some oreo chunks be large while others were crushed fine and this made for a nice pie. Plus, it is a breeze to make. Thanks Kimberly.
AMAZING!!! Couldn't have asked for a better recipe...it IS like DQ's ice cream cake...only better!!! This is fun because you can try many different variations....maybe vanilla pudding with crushed heath bars in the pudding and on top? I will try new variations...this is a keeper...for life!
So yummy and so easy! It disappeared fast. I added more whipped cream on top aand crumbled more cookies on top of that. Tasted like ice cream cake.
This was a fun after school activity for me and my children to do together.
Loved this! I used the larger box of pudding and less cool whip. Huge hit!
I used crushed thin mints and a few crushed Andes mints instead of Oreos. Also, I didn't freeze it but I left it in the fridge overnight before bringing to a work thing. It went great!
I'm not sure why this calls for freezing. In the 100 times I've made this, I've never froze it, just let it set up in the refrigerator.
Light and fluffy and yummy! Extremely easy to make! As another reviewer commented, you can’t refreeze it, so you’d better eat all of it or refrigerate the leftovers, if there are any left! It was spilling over the sides of the pie crust, so put the rest in custard bowls - filled two bowls. This is the second time I have made this and will be making it again and again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections