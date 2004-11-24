Grandma's Butterscotch Pie

This is one of my favorite holiday pies. Serve with whipped cream. Yum!

By Bernice Smith

Ingredients

Directions

  • In top of double boiler, combine brown sugar, cornstarch, salt and milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture starts to thicken, about 20 minutes.

  • Whisk in egg yolks; continue to cook and stir until filling is thickened.

  • While pudding mixture is cooking, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Remove filling from heat, and stir in butter and vanilla.

  • Pour filling into prepared pie crust. Bake in preheated oven until top begins to brown, about 5 minutes.

Tips

Get tips for pre-baking a pie crust in our article, How to Blind Bake a Pie Crust.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 59.9mg; sodium 292.6mg. Full Nutrition
