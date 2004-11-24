Grandma's Butterscotch Pie
This is one of my favorite holiday pies. Serve with whipped cream. Yum!
This is one of my favorite holiday pies. Serve with whipped cream. Yum!
I've been spreading the word about this recipe! If you don't have a double boiler, don't worry. It will still work just fine (I used medium heat and stirred constantly!) Tastes great with whipped cream on top.Read More
It did have a good flavor and consistancy if it just hadn't been so sweet! None of us could finish our piece and I ended up throwing the rest away. I think 2/3 cup sugar or 3/4 cup if you like a sweet pie would be enough.Read More
I've been spreading the word about this recipe! If you don't have a double boiler, don't worry. It will still work just fine (I used medium heat and stirred constantly!) Tastes great with whipped cream on top.
I really liked this recipe. To make it even better I put whipped cream on top and then crushed a butterfinger candy bar to put on top of that. It gave it a little bit of texture and made it even more beautiful.
Very good. I made the following modifactions, though: I don't have a double boiler, so I zapped it on high in the microwave-- 8 min. for the first thickening, then 2 more minutes after the eggs were added. I had a graham cracker crust handy, so I used it, but I think a regular patry crust would be better :)
This recipe was very easy to make, with ingredients that I already had. I accidentally left out the vanilla and butter, and it was still ridiculously good. The only change I made was to put meringue on it instead of whipped cream. No kidding, my eyes closed involuntarily after the first bite, it was so good.
Was very good! I did not use a double boiler, I just cooked it on a low setting and it did just fine. Highly recommend this recipe.
This recipe is very good, I just cooked it on the stove and stirred constantly, my mother askes me to make this for her every week.Thanks for such a wonderful recipe.
Tasted great. Made it for mother in law for her birthday (her fav). Never had it before, or even had seen one, but made it no problem. The only issue I had was I dont have an 'offical double boiler' I just use a pot of boiling waer with a glass pyrex bowl on top (have used this method for dozens of other double boiler instructions and had no problems). We after stirring forever, I couldnt get it to thicken even before I added my egg. I took it off the double boiler and poured it all in a pot and put it right on the burner. It thickened almost instantly, almost too quick had I not been right there. It turned out perfect. I just couldnt see it even getting hot enough the thicken with the double bolier. TASTED GREAT! Moter in laws eyes bugged out of her head she was so excited!
It did have a good flavor and consistancy if it just hadn't been so sweet! None of us could finish our piece and I ended up throwing the rest away. I think 2/3 cup sugar or 3/4 cup if you like a sweet pie would be enough.
First time I made it I used flour instead of cornstarch and it didn't work out very well. Didn't thicken. It had yummy taste but not very nice looking. I decided to try it again and use corn starch. I also doubled the recipe by 1/2 (3 cups milk, 3 egg yolks etc) and it worked excellent! I found the first time it settled down and didn't fill the 9" dish to the top. This is it went right to the rim..a nice thick pie! Next time I make it I will probably add a tablespoon or so of butterscotch extract to give it a little more butterscotchy flavour.
Oh so good! Takes me back 30 years ago to a lovely butterscotch pie I used to enjoy in a good high quality cafeteria. The only change I made was, I didn't use a double boiler. Straight into the saucepan. This pie couldn't be better, and it's minus all those taste enhancers, artificial colors, and other nasty chemical additives.
This turned out perfect. And was very good. We didn't have any whipped cream so I served it with a light dusting of nutmeg.
I made this last night for a family gathering tonight. It was setting up beautifully until I put in the oven for those five minutes. (It never browned) When I pulled it out it was liquid. It has been in the refridgerator over night and has still yet to get to the point it was before I put it in the oven. I was thinking to myself the oven seems unnecessary but I always follow these recipes so I can give an accurate rating. I would skip the oven.
We loved this. It really helps to top with some cool whip, as the pie is very rich and sweet. I'm an egg white eater, so it was great to have something to do with the yolks!! I followed the recipe exactly (except used a pan instead of double boiler) and it turned out perfect. You must be patient during the thickening process. It takes several minutes. Yum!
Excellent old-fashioned tasting recipe. My guests loved it. Really rich.
I made this pie for Christmas and it was absolutely deliscious. I did not use a double boiler either, and it turned out just fine. I will keep this recipe and take the pie to my next potluck because the ingredients were simple and it was so easy to make. I cannot not imagine anyone not raving about it.
Doubled the recipe for a 9 1/2 inch pie plate. It was a substantial looking desert.
this is my son's favorite pie. The only changes I made were adding 1 more tablespoon of cornstarch because i use 1% milk. Thanks for a great recipe!!
The recipe I have from my mother many years ago is almost identical. As a child it was my favorite. I made one today to take to a church carry in and I'm sure it will receive rave reviews. I'm hoping there will be a piece for me.
very -very good
Love this recipe, I have made it for many occasions. I would not try to top it with a baked meringue again as reheating it in the oven turns it into soup - my fault. I now top it with whip cream or a no bake meringue and a dusting of nutmeg.
At last an amazing butterscotch pie, so easy to make the filling in the microwave! I never would have thought of that! DELICIOUS!
This turned out perfect. I made this for a friend and he said it was the best pie he'd ever had. I didn't do the double boiler and had to turn the heat up quite a bit to get it to thicken, other than that no problem. I am making two more of these tonight. Thanks for a great recipe.
Delicious recipe! I would recommend using the microwave instead of the double boiler, though. Makes it a lot easier!
omg microwaved as suggested & it was so amazing my husband can't believe it wasn't form a box
Yea!! My Grandma used to make a butterscotch pie that my dad and grandpa loved, but unfortunately, she wasn't really a recipe sharer. So this is my third try with so so reviews on 2 other recipes...they said it was perfect. People raved about it.
This a pretty good pie but did not set up as well as I would have liked.
I made this recipe for my neighbors and my hubby. They both rated it tops. I made meringue and since the recipe called for 4 egg whites I used the 4 yolks, and that is the only change I made. It is definitely a recipe I will be using again and sharing.
Excellent just like my grandmother but def on the sweet side. I had a little trouble with it being runny, may use some evap milk next time. I used a deep dish pie crust and I had to make 1/2 the recipe again to fill the crust. I topped w merengue and it was outstanding.
I used the microwave, and this, my first attempt at Butterscotch Pie, won rave reviews at the retirement party. Thanks a bunch, Deb!
Was very tastey and easy to make. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
This is a great recipe because every ingredient should already be in the pantry. Only 4 stars because it was too sweet for me. Next time, I'll follow others' advice and cut the brown sugar to 3/4 cup, and maybe even 1/2 cup. My picky husband really liked it. I wasn't sure how thick the filling should be. I cooked it until it was like yogurt, but should have cooked it a little longer. It set up ok, but I would like it more firm. It also wasn't as dark as the picture, so probably the longer in the pot the better.
Great flavor. The appearance was not all that great, though. My husband, who requested Butterscotch Pie for Thanksgiving, was not going to take a slice because it just didn't look appealing. It's not as golden as if you had made it using instant pudding.
Great rich flavor and creamy consistency. Very easy to make. Made it for a friend of mine and he has requested it twice since. Top it with meringue for the tranditional touch.
A disappointment after reading the good reviews. A consistency far too much like jello than a pudding. Plus, the taste is of a straight bland sweetness than a flavorful butterscotch. Lastly, I'm not sure what "brown" means from the baking, but mine didn't change colors after 10+ minutes.
Will never buy a package pudding filling again. What a delightful recipe.
I followed this recipe exactly and it was nice, but it did not taste like real butterscotch flavor. My whole family noticed and it was quite a letdown on Christmas Day, especially for my father who loves butterscotch pie.
This recipe is delicious! Much better flavor than boxed butterscotch pudding. It's even better if you use a graham cracker crust.
This pie had a nice flavor. Initially I was concerned when someone mentioned how sweet it was, and I like sweet. So I used one loose cup of brown sugar instead of one packed cup of brown sugar and it was fine for me. Next time I think I’ll use evaporated milk instead for a different flavor dynamic.
This was absolutely delightful, and easy to make once I figured out how thick "until it thickens" meant. I also cooked it over the stove gently, instead of using a double boiler. Easy peasy. My boyfriend and I both loved it- We made it because of the game "Undertale" which has a butterscotch cinnamon pie in it, so I added a dash of cinnamon to the pie itself, and made whipped cream with cinnamon to top each slice.
Oh my goodness, This pie is "the" pie that you've been looking for!! This is a true old fashioned butterscotch pie!! Excellent taste & consistency. I made this for Boss's day this year and had rave reviews!! I would have rated it higher if I could have, this is an awesome pie!!
Great recipe - as others mentioned, a double boiler is not required. Changes: Subtracted 1/4 cup of sugar and used dark brown sugar. Used a vanilla bean to boost flavor. In the future I would use less salt, maybe reduce by half. I think the 1/2 tsp as indicated is fine if you use kosher salt. Poured into a graham cracker crust and bananas.
It was a decent recipe... but it wouldn't set in a double boiler so I switched to just using a pot and whisking constantly, and then I added more corn starch. Once it set, it ran. I tried again, to see if it was just something I had done, and this time I stuck with the double boiler even though it took forever, and it ended up running then too. The taste is fantastic, but I think I'm going to stick to my old butterscotch pie recipe
Perfect consistency, VERY rich..almost too rich and I have a real sweet tooth. Best with meringue topping. Not quite the perfect butterscotch pie recipe. Think I will look for another.
Made it twice, refused to thicken up both times. On the bright side, if it had, it probably would have been good.
I made this delicious pie following the directions the night before I was serving it. It was in the refrigerator for 15 hours. However, when I cut the pie, I could not lift out a piece in pie form. It was way too soft as if the filling hadn’t set. I had to use a spoon to serve the butterscotch over the pie crust. Taste was wonderful, presentation not so much.
I don't know if it was using light brown sugar or what, but this was just sweet for the sake of sweet and it did NOT have butterscotch flavor. I took one bite. My husband took one bite. The entire pie went in the trash. Maybe butterscotch pie is supposed to be sweet, but the pie my grandma made when I was a kid was not so sweet that your stomach was upset because of the sweetness and it actually had good flavor. My husband will eat almost anything so for him to say its too sweet and flavorless and to trash it after just one bite says a lot.
This was only ok for me. I'm an experienced cook and I've rarely had problems with puddings setting - this did not set well, was "watery". Son said it tasted good, but I would not make it again because leftovers would be soggy the next day and we can't eat a whole pie in one sitting! I've made other butterscotch pies that turned out much better than this one.
Added a bit of cinnamon, and made a perfect pie! Fed it to my adopted kid and they loved it! Said it was almost as good as their adopted mother/my ex-wife lol }:D
This pie is great - I made it with Keebler shortbread crust and with their Graham cracker crust... the shortbread is REALLY good. But lets talk about the custard - SO DELICIOUS... use BROWN or dark sugar - not YELLOW your custard will be darker and have a better depth of flavour. I have had nothing but compliments on this pie so I will be making it again and again... I agree - a double boiler is not necessary.
Even after the pie was chilled the filling was too runny. It would have made a good pudding.
My mix never thickened up. Added 3 more TBS of cornstarch. Ended b up cooking so long that a lot of the mixture evaporated. Did let even fill the entire pie crust. Baked and Baked and Baked, never hardened up. Had to eventually take it out because i didnt want to burn the cruat. Sitting and cooling now, a big globby mess. As for taste, I just don't know.
This was delicious, especially with whipped cream. It just so happens, I ran out of cornstarch, so I used 1/2 cup of flour instead. It turned out fine!
I followed the recipe exactly as written, so to give an accurate review, and would recommend leaving out the oven. It had thickened nicely and was doing great until I put it into the oven. Putting it in the oven turned it into almost soup. Will definitely make again, but without cooking extra in oven.
This was very good and quite easy, too! I got some nice comments from other people who also tried it. I'll be making it again!
Good but very sweet. Would reduce the sugar by 1/4c next time. I made stove top (no double boiler) with no problem, just watch closely.
great flavor, was unable to get it to thicken even after continuing to add cornstarch and much time stirring at the stove. very dissapointed
Turn out to be so delicious and perfect. Cheap and easy recipe.
Best pie ever! The only bad thing is, I don't know how I will afford the new clothes for all the extra weight I will gain. I am making it at least twice a week, doubling the recipe!
This was a big hit! Made it for my brother especially. Thanks for sharing.
Tasted great, but there wasn't nearly enough filling. I'll probably try increasing all of the ingredients by 50% next time.
Quick, easy & inexpensive. My husband's favorite.
This was basically just pudding in a pie crust. It never set. I'm not sure what I did wrong. I do have to say that it did not take 20 minutes to thicken up. Maybe I needed to let it cook for the full 20 minutes, but was afraid it would start to burn or evaporate. I checked the reviews and didn't see anyone say anything about it, except for others who had the same problem I did. It does taste okay, though nothing like old fashioned butterscotch pies I've had before. It tasted like a better version of storebought butterscotch pudding. I'm actually puzzled as to why there are so many high positive reviews of this recipe.
This is a great recipe. Everyone absolutely loved it. Even had a couple of my guests ask for the recipe. (I believe this site just gained a couple more members.) I made meringue for the top and it turned out fabulous.
Something's wrong with this pie. When you put your fork on it it bounces back. I did like the taste after I got past the weird texture though.
Made this with a pretzel crust and added a bit more dark brown sugar than the recipe called for and it was divine!
My tried and true pie for all holidays!
Tasted great! As others have said it did not firm up well and putting it in the oven seemed unnecessary. It was sweet but I don’t have dessert much so when I do, I like sweetness. #Allrecipesallstarscanada #piday
I love this pie and I will not buy pudding mix again. The only thing I did different was I added about a tsp of molasses to cooked Mixture. It darkened and I did not have to brown in oven
I made this in the microwave and did not put it in the oven for fear it would turn to soup as some reviews said. I used a pecan crust which I think really was good. the filling has really very little butterscotch flavor. Too bland for me. I covered the top with Cool Whip, drizzled butterscotch sauce over that and sprinkled some butterscotch chips on top, but still not a strong enough butterscotch flavor for me. I think I would use Jello butterscotch pudding as filling in the future because it would have more flavor. Not to mention it would be easier.
Great! Very creamy and sweet. Like other reviewers, I used 1.5x ingredients for a little more filling since my crust was deep dish. Did not seem to brown on the top during baking and was a light tan/brown but tasted great anyway. Very jello-like.
I found this recipe on here about 10 years ago or so. I’ve been making it ever since! It’s definitely hit!!
The bad news: if butterscotch is your thing, this could be slightly dangerous! The good news: I was able to make this almost dairy free by using cashew milk. Also, the microwave method works!! I mixed my cornstarch and brown sugar really well, eliminating any lumps, then slowly whisked in my milk before putting it in the micro. Left it in there undisturbed for eight minutes and it was a thickened dream! Soooo good!
It was ok but it was not my Moms. Maybe she used corn starch in her recipe because it had more body to it than this pie.
I made as directed. It thickened up on the stove..a little more than pudding consistency. I put it into the oven to brown and all it did was make it look runny again. I thought that was just because it got so warm. I went ahead and made a meringue topping and put back in to brown the meringue. I put it in the fridge overnight to finish setting. It was very runny...thinner than pudding. It has an ok taste, but it’s definitely not a butterscotch taste! I would not make again.
O......M.......G. I wanted to just eat the whole pie myself and not share it but I shared...
yummy n easy
This came out better then I thought it would. I don't have a double boiler so I just did what my grandma said do, fill a frying pan with water then set the pot over in it and cook that way. I will say that this is definitely a pie you can not walk away from. when it says stir constantly it basically means the whole 20.minutes, lol. I did just that because I have watched my mom make lemon meringue pie or rice pudding and the key has always been the constant stirring. it also takes way longer then 5 minutes to brown, at least mine did. I noticed that it started to set after about 15 minutes but still needed a little more to go.
Great and easy. Tastes and texture wonderful. Thanks.
I made this about a hour ago and I just started it on medium heat stirring continuesly, after I added the eggs I stirred for about 2 more minutes bumped the heat to high and it thickened right up! I just made sure I was continuously starring it and it came out absolutely perfect! I do g have a double boiler so it can still be done!
Delicious
This was so good! I have made a lot of things from here, but this is the first time, I felt I had to say how great it is. Thank you for this recipe!
I recommend using a graham cracker pie crust
Fantastic flavor and simple to make! I will DEFINITELY be making it again!!!!!
Awesome! The only change I made was to make a meringue for the top with the left over egg whites.
Great pie. I added a little extra vanilla and a tablespoon of molasses.
My husband said it is an awesome pie! Just as good as his mommas! Thank you for the recipe. Made it exactly as directed except the double boiler, which I used a bowl on a saucepan, came out perfect.
1st time i have ever made this, it came out perfect. Like others i didn't use a double boiler (i think it is a waste of money) i just kept it on medium and stir stir stir! it is amazing!
I have tried several versions to try and make a butterscoth pie that was like my grandmothers, several failed attempts have been tried, but this one is it, great pie, not to sweet, and not to runny. This is a keeper to pass on to my kids.
This was a yummy basic recipe. I made the following changes; used dark brown sugar for a richer color and taste and made a pretzel crust to help balance the sweetness of the filling. I also made a lightly sweetened vanilla bean whipped cream topping. I have received several requests to make this pie again.
I've made this three times now, and while it IS absolutely delicious, it seems to have the peculiar habit of tasting slightly different each time. Not a deal breaker, but if you demand consistency it may require you to do some tweaking. Also, i recommend baking for 10-15 minutes at 375 instead. It helps make the consistency more firm and helps it set quicker.
It was easy & perfect! Tastes just like I remember. It’s my husband’s favorite pie his mother used to make him. I’ve tried several over the years but this was the easiest & tasty. The only change I made was to substitute 1 cup of 1/2 & 1/2 for one of the cups of milk.
It will s amazing I love butterscotch
I used the recommendation about the sugar and cut it to 2/3 cup and the pie turned out delicious. I was worried it wouldn't be sweet enough but it's perfect. I also used the microwave instead of the broiler, and it made the entire recipe really easy. Would definitely make again.
great reviews and simple as you please. i quite agree about the double boiler, which I hadn't, but it was fine just stirring continuously. Good cold or warm, it comes handy if you have a terrible hurry and still want to have a handmade dessert. nNext time a bit less sugar could be a good idea.
I made this exactly as the recipe is written and it came out fabulous! We had two desserts for Thanksgiving and this was everyone's favorite. My daughter wants me to make it again for Christmas. Oh, I guess I did make one change, I don't have a double boiler so I just used a sauce pan and stirred constantly, same as anytime I make a pudding, and it came out great! I'm definitely saving this recipe!
I made this pie exactly as written and it came out great! It's not only a very easy butterscotch to whip up, but it's really very good. I didn't use a double boiler - just made it in a non-stick pot with no problems.
Recipe was great and tasted even better. I would agree with the others about heating the butterscotch on medium heat in a saucepan. I tried the double boiler option and it was taking forever. Be sure to stir thoroughly though so the butterscotch doesn't over thicken or burn.
my mom used to use water instead of milk, was just as good but looked more like caramel, more opaque than creamy.
i made it for someone. this is what they said about it: Those pies are OUTRAGEOUS!!! Yummy!!!
