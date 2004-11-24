Grandma's Butterscotch Pie

Tasted great. Made it for mother in law for her birthday (her fav). Never had it before, or even had seen one, but made it no problem. The only issue I had was I dont have an 'offical double boiler' I just use a pot of boiling waer with a glass pyrex bowl on top (have used this method for dozens of other double boiler instructions and had no problems). We after stirring forever, I couldnt get it to thicken even before I added my egg. I took it off the double boiler and poured it all in a pot and put it right on the burner. It thickened almost instantly, almost too quick had I not been right there. It turned out perfect. I just couldnt see it even getting hot enough the thicken with the double bolier. TASTED GREAT! Moter in laws eyes bugged out of her head she was so excited!