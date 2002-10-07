There's a little restaurant in my small city that makes excellent German chocolate pie. Well, I just had to try to duplicate it, so that I didn't have to go clear across town anymore to get it. This did not duplicate it, it FAR EXCEEDED it!! This is the yummiest pie and really does taste like German chocolate cake. I loved it. I made it exactly as written and it was perfect. The German chocolate is just a sweet and interesting flavor, much better than regular ol' milk chocolate and the topping is divine. It makes more than plenty of it, though, so I certainly helped myself to a few spoonfuls. Mmmm...delish! The filling is so rich and yummy, it really does resemble a mousse. My first pie crust didn't work for me, so I had to run to the store to get another and bake it and even though the filling just sat there the whole time, it still tasted great! I wholly recommend this recipe for anyone who likes German chocolate cake. This and a cup of coffee would be a match made in heaven. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!