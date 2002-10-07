German Chocolate Pie

70 Ratings
  • 5 51
  • 4 17
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a pie with the flavor of a German Chocolate Cake.

By Suzanne Stull

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the 1/3 cup sugar and the cornstarch. Stir in the milk, chocolate, and 1 tablespoon butter or margarine. Cook and stir till thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; cook and stir 2 minutes more.

    Advertisement

  • Gradually stir about 1 cup of mixture into egg yolks. Return mixture to saucepan; bring to boiling. Cook and stir 2 minutes more. Stir in vanilla.

  • Turn the hot pie filling into the baked pie shell.

  • In another saucepan, combine the beaten egg, evaporated milk, the 1/2 cup sugar, and 1/4 cup butter or margarine. Cook and stir over medium heat just till the mixture is thickened and bubbly. Stir in the coconut and pecans.

  • Spread the pecan mixture evenly over the chocolate filling. Cool the pie on a wire rack; chill thoroughly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 51.2g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 102.3mg; sodium 238.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022