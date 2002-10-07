German Chocolate Pie
This is a pie with the flavor of a German Chocolate Cake.
I was looking for a recipe for German Chocolate pie like they have at Furr's Restraunt... I found this one.. Not the same.. this one was out of this world. I made it for the 4th of july and nothing was left!! I have made 7 of these since! Everyone wants one!!!! Awesome!!!!Read More
I had high hopes for this recipe, but it was just okay. Thanks anywaysRead More
This is the closest I have found to the German Choc. Pie at Tippins!!!
Followed directions exactly and wow what a great pie! Thank you so much for sharing the recipe. This one is a keeper! I had to add that now I have given out this recipe 6 times in the last couple of hours. WOW what a HIT!
I make these pies for each holiday, my family loves them! I follow the recipe exactly except sometimes I reduce the amount of milk so that the filling is more fudgy. Also, with the topping I mix the evaporated milk and egg first with a whisk. Then as I'm heating the topping I continue to mix with the whisk. This keeps the egg from cooking, it just takes longer for it to thicken up. Great recipe!
I found this recipe very simple. It comes closest to a pie I had at an Amish restaurant. Simply delicious. Chris from Ohio
Wow! What a great pie!! I even gave it five stars on the quickness because it was worth the time and effort! I took it to church for a dinner we had and only brought the pie plate home-along with several requests for the recipe!Looking forward to preparing it again!!!
There's a little restaurant in my small city that makes excellent German chocolate pie. Well, I just had to try to duplicate it, so that I didn't have to go clear across town anymore to get it. This did not duplicate it, it FAR EXCEEDED it!! This is the yummiest pie and really does taste like German chocolate cake. I loved it. I made it exactly as written and it was perfect. The German chocolate is just a sweet and interesting flavor, much better than regular ol' milk chocolate and the topping is divine. It makes more than plenty of it, though, so I certainly helped myself to a few spoonfuls. Mmmm...delish! The filling is so rich and yummy, it really does resemble a mousse. My first pie crust didn't work for me, so I had to run to the store to get another and bake it and even though the filling just sat there the whole time, it still tasted great! I wholly recommend this recipe for anyone who likes German chocolate cake. This and a cup of coffee would be a match made in heaven. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
My family and I really liked this recipe. The only change I made, was to toast the coconut and pecans before I made the topping-- it really gave it a great flavor. Overall, the pie was easy to make and I will be sure to keep this in my recipe box!
This is as good as it gets! My wifes favorite German Chocolate Cake has now been replaced! Too easy and excellent every time.
I made this for my German Chocolate Cake loving parents and they absolutely loved the pie. Easy to make and good chocolate flavor....Leslie Brooker
Absolutely loved the topping!! The filling turns out like a thick, rich chocolate pudding or mousse. It's a new twist and fun to try, but our family prefers cake to the pie version.
This has to be the best and easiest german chocolate pie to make. I am new at cooking and I knew what a trouble trying to make a cake would hold for me. I found this recipe so simple that any novice could make it. I made it at Thanksgiving and it was completely ate. My family has since requested it on several other occasions.
I LOVED IT !!! Made this chocolate coconutty deliciousness for Thanksgiving, an def for dates in the future. I followed the recipe exact, though used some whipping cream because my milk was skim. I also tasted the coconut layer out of the pan, thought it wasn't flavorful enough, an added a gush of vanilla. Not recommended. It's already terrific, inside and out. I did have quarry about the cooled chocolate 'pudding'. It was shiney with oil, lil puddles decorating the surface, I used a couple paper towels to soak it up and mooved on. My pie was baked in a chocolate Oreo crust that I thought went great, or rather what I could taste after trying to saw it out of the pan. Next time I'll be prepared! Thank you so much! Again-such wonderful, nommy, german chocolate pleasure.
I did not have pecans, so I used almonds. The pie is not so pretty to look at but it sure tastes yummy
This was the hit of our Thanksgiving dinner yesterday. I made it exactly as written. Friends from South Africa begged for the recipe which I of course gave them. You can't find German Cocolate here in rather rural Ireland, so she is going to attempt it with milk chocolate. I'll update after she's made it.
This is the exact recipe that my mother used to make! I just made it again and relived old memories. This has always been my favorite desert! When I was a kid, my mother would make one of these and when she was in the shower or asleep, I would sneak into the kitchen and cut a little slice of it and be in chocolate heaven :)
This turned out great. Only changes I made were to substitute Splenda for the sugar and I used a chocolate graham cracker & chopped pecan crust instead of a standard pie crust. Delish!
I have made it several times ,the kids love it ..thanks for sharing
This pie is YUMMY! I was looking for a recipe that would taste close to the pie that I used to buy at Tippin's Pie Restaurant. This one exceeded my expectations : ) I will definitely make this one again!
Joyce Slayton My husband everybody else loved it.
My wife's favorite!
This was the second pie I've ever made and it turned out flawlessly delicious. Store bought pies are a thing of the past with recipes like this.
So so so good! Everyone loved this and it was easy. Followed the directions, no need to deviate...I accidentally bought reg evo milk and was still good. I will definately be making this again and again!
This was a very tasty pie, very close to all the flavors of a German chocolate cake. Lots of folks wanted to see it made with the optional pecans for the full effect, but allowed here at school. It did take a while to cool and firm up, but so worth it!
Followed the recipe exactly as written. Pretty good pie! Next time I believe I'll make a few changes. Great starter recipe! Thanks Suzanne for sharing!
This was good to cure my coconut/pecan craving. Definately something i would make again for special occasion. next time i'll try adding a little coconut & pecans to the choc. pudding layer then adding topping w/ extra nuts.
I have been bummed since Tippins closed their stores in our area because their German Chocolate pie was so delicious. This pie is the next best thing. It is easy to make and tastes wonderful. Thank you so much for the recipe.
This is sooo amazingly rich! I did take some suggestions others made. I used some of the plain custard on the bottom layer, then mixed some of the topping into the custard, and then topped it all with the remaining topping. Wonderful!
This was a great recipe, but not exactly what I was looking for. I added the coconut on top for just half of it so my picky non-eating coconut boyfriend would eat it. It was better the next day after completely chilling.
This was very good, and VERY sweet! I haven't had german chocolate pie before, but will make this again sometime... when I'm done dieting from this one! ***Oops, I just realized I used condensed milk instead of evaporated milk. I'm sure that accounts for the super-duper sweetness of my pie! It was still good though.
This was fabulous. The family really loved it. However I had a bit of a problem with the topping. Seemed that I had a hard time getting it to thicken up. But it still turned out nicelt. I am open for suggestions with the topping. This is a definate remake.
This tasted good, but didn't set up very well. The chocolate layer is very rich, but I liked it. I cooked it longer than called for, but it was still a bit runny. I will try it again though!
This is my second year making this pie. Last year it was so popular I ended up making about 5 through the holiday season. Tastes amazing and not hard at all.
Great recipe. I and my friends give it a double yummy...
First time I made it! Great pie and easy to make. Hadn't had one in over 30 years. Took it to work and my co-workers gobbled it up.
Very good and easy to make! I didn't have German chocolate; I just used Hershey bars and those were great. It was a little on the over-rich side, which is why I dropped a star, but otherwise it was lovely.
This is one of the easiest and delicious desserts to make. I've made this twice already, and have had people asking for more or for the recipe. Great spin off of the classic German Chocolate Cake. The chocolate pudding comes out wonderful. By far the best no-bake pie recipe I've tried. Thanks so much for sharing!
I made this pie and took it to work for a birthday. It was a huge success. It was very easy to make.
This Pie is soooo good. Tastes like German Chocolate Cake, but in the form of a creamy pie! I'm not one to change recipes too much. I liked it exactly as written.
I made mine using a sugar substitute. My husband declared this his favorite of the pies I have made.
Excelente pie. The perfect topping stays moist and deliciece. Thank tou for sharring.
Very good, but I like the cake better.
I bake pies for a living and am happy to report that this turned out great!
YUMMY! If you like german chocolate cake you will love this pie! Topping is soooo good! Easy to make too!
We loved this recipe, it was just delicious! This is a must try!!
Yummy and rich, would make again!
This recipe works beautifully. I followed the directions exactly and the pie set up perfectly and was delicious straight out of the refrigerator. The recipe ingredients lists 1/2 cup of sugar, in the instructions it says 1/3 cup of sugar for the filling. I used 1/3 cup of sugar and got great results.
I took this to work and it was devoured! Even though I forgot the vanilla in the pudding portion. This recipe is a keeper. I did do one thing different, which I do to all cooked cream pie fillings, which is strain the hot filling through a sieve before turning it into the pie shell. That catches any little lumps or bits that might be there.
A co-worker made this and we all loved it. Making it for Thanksgiving tomorrow! I did add extra 1/3 C coconut for a thicker topping, but that is my personal preference. Can't wait to hear what the relatives think!
So good, but very sweet. A tall glass of cold milk goes perfectly with a piece of this pie.
Delicious. Easy to make, and I wouldn't change anything.
Delicious! Sweet, but the German chocolate gives it a deeper, darker chocolate flavor. Took about an hour to make. I followed the recipe exactly. Turned out great. Make sure you note that you need the little 5oz can of evaporated milk, not the larger 12oz can.
I followed the recipe for the filling exactly. The flavor was wonderful but my filling was too runny. I will reduce the amount of milk the next time I make it - and I will make again! I used more pecans in the topping and also added a tsp of vanilla. It is time consuming - especially if you make your own crust - but the reward is worth it! Also as an FYI - coconut pecan frosting freezes well if you want to save leftovers.
Made the recipe as is and it was wonderful, would definitely make it again.
This is a good, rich dessert. It does not taste like Furr's and that was what I was seeking. Will continue to try some other recipes to see what I can find, but this one is good.
I do not care much for pie but I love German chocolate cake. I ended up really loving the taste of the pie. There was not much left for my family to enjoy after I got a hold of it
This is an involved recipe, but worth it! Made for 14 year old son's birthday dinner. Loved by all!!!
This pie is CRAZY good!! Had a party of 10, with other desserts. This pie was gone. Great recipe. Thank you!
The recipe doesn't indicate the temperature to cook the filling, (medium-high, medium, medium-low).
The filling was easy and delicious. But the topping did not turn out right. I make a coconut-pecan frosting for my German chocolate cake, so I compared the recipes. They are the same ingredients, except my frosting uses egg yolk only, not a whole egg. I don't know if that was the issue. But I remade the topping, and it was like I expected it to be.
Also since a can of evaporated milk is usually 12 oz. (1 1/2 cups) I set aside 1/2 c for the filling and used the remaining 1 cup plus a 1/2 cup of regular milk for the filling.
Overall, we liked this German Chocolate Pie.
