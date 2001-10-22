Chess Pie I

This was my grandmother's recipe. This pie is always a hit.

Recipe by Suzanne Stull

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream sugar and butter or margarine.

  • Add eggs one at a time, and mix well.

  • Add cream and vanilla to this mixture, and blend well.

  • Pour mixture into 9 inch pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until set and brown on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 60.6g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 113.4mg; sodium 194.3mg. Full Nutrition
