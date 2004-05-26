Wild Blackberry Pie
When my mom was a little girl, all of the mothers in the neighborhood would take turns making this pie for all of the kids. A whole pie would disappear in about five minutes- from first cut to last bite!
Very easy and delicious! Here are the changes I made. I was in a hurry so used a Pilsbury refrigerated pie crust (not the frozen kind). I also used frozen blackberries as they are not in season here yet. I used 1/2 the amount of cinnamon. I brushed the top crust with a little water and sprinkled some sugar for a nice glaze.
Tasted great but it didn't set up at all. I don't think there is enough flour in the berry mixture because it was extremely watery. I would try increasing the flour to 1/2 c. next time which another recipe called for with the same amount of berries.
This recipe isn't hard to make and the butter crust is excellent with this pie. I will decrease the cinnamon to 1/4 t. next time I make it. The kids are coming home this weekend so I'm picking more berries tomorrow, It looks like this recipe will become my new favorite Wild Blackberry Pie recipe.
Very good pie recipe. Tasted even better after sitting in the fridge for a few days. A couple things I would do differently: leave out the cinnamon (a bit overpowering) and add another tablespoon or two of water to the crust dough. All in all, this is a great recipe to use when you are trying to figure out what to do with piles of blackberries. Recommended: served heated, a la mode with vanilla ice cream.
Great filling but the recipe for the pastry, I found not to be enough I had to double it. Other than that great taste.
This was the first Blackberry Pie I ever made. It was very easy to make and turned out wonderful.
Excellent and extremely simple recipe. I actually used a pre-made pie crust to make this even more simple and the results were fantastic! This is the 2nd pie in 4 days I've made using this recipe.....my family can't get enough!
very good - not too sweet, the way a wild blackberry pie should taste!
Quite tasty and easily prepared, I live in Germany and our German neighbors never had a pie before, so this was a wonderful way to introduce the wild blackberries(grown in our back yard)in a new and wonderful taste, in a new form. Sandra
My husband absolutely loved this! Thanks so much!
LOVED IT!!! Very easy, everyone wanted more!
Very easy. Tasted great. Very delicious!
i used 4 cupes of frozen blackberries, and the recipe was still yummy. the crust was delicous, it was amazing we had any crust left. we were all picking at it, when it came out of the oven.
Yummy!!! I made six pies all of them turned out Fabulous! (increased the amount of flour In the filling to 5 tablespoons and used my own pie crust.)
This was the first blackberry pie I made. It turned out excellent. Thanx
Turned out wonderful. The only change I made was 1 teaspoon of vanilla and an extra teaspoon of cinnamon.
Great Pie picked berries from Yard. Never made a pie before (ate plenty though)! This could have sold in any restaurant! Not runny at all! Just follow instructions, very easy! Making second one today! Thanks.
This is excellent. The butter crust adds enough of a hint of salt to make the sweet berries perfect.
This is my first homemade crust pie. I picked the wild blackberry in my neighborhood and need to find a simple crust pie and this it...I was so happy that my pie came out just like the photo on the website. It simple and taste great!!!!!! Thank you, Nokeo Long
I've never made blackberry pie before and this pie turned out perfect. It was a big hit with my boyfriend. I'll definitely be making it again.
This was easy and delicious. I did cut the cinnamon in half and I used a different crust recipe and made it in my food processor.
Fantastic! Everyone went wild over this pie. I didn't have any lemon juice so I just omit it and it is amazing. I am new to making my own crust so I had a hard time, but it wasn't the recipe I am sure (just me). I have made 4 pies so far, they go quick!
I liked this recipe but only gave it 4* because I didn't have enough blackberries so it wasn't true to the recipe. I picked wild blackberries and wild raspberries from around our farm but still had to add some store bought blueberries. The pastry was great tasting and the berry mixture was perfect. I would suggest trying the berry mix I did if you are short on blackberries!
This is a delicious pie filling that we have made two times now. It is so much fun to actually pick the blackberries although you do have to be careful of the thorns! Of course this pie can be made with store bought berries... I reduced the sugar to 1/2c (could probably be 1/3c and still be delicious) and baked at sea level for 30 minutes.
I gave it 4 stars because I did not use the recipe for the crust. The filling was great however. I had to double the filling though because I used my Pyrex glass pie dish and it is deep. It smelled so good that I could not wait for it to completely cool. Even my husband liked it and he is not terribly fond of wild blackberries.
Tasted excellent, and we fought over the last piece. I used a premade Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust to save a little time, and I added a brushing of milk and sprinkling of sugar to the top. I’m not sure why several reviewers wanted to lessen or omit the cinnamon; I found it great. My biggest issue was the runniness of the inside. It doesn’t take away from the taste one bit, but for presentation I prefer pies that set a little better, but that’s often difficult with pie fillings simply made of of fruit that juices. The flour before baking already seemed like too much to me, but perhaps I’ll add more next time like another review recommended. This recipe was VERY delicious though, and I plan to delete my other blackberry recipe.
Followed the recipe exactly, crust was too dry and not sweet. The berries I used were black raspberries, and the filling recipe given was definitely not sweet enough. I think I'd use a different crust recipe for this, add more sugar and a bit more flour.
This recipe was delicious...I made a few changes based on reading other reviews. I doubled the crust recipe, used heaping tbsps of flour, and cut the cinnamon in half. I also used a latticed crust. The crust was flaky and light, and the filling was perfectly flavored and textured...not too runny but not at all gummy. My family loved it for dessert and for breakfast the next morning.
My husband and I stumbled upon some blackberry bushes near our house. We decided to try to make a pie with them and used this recipe. It turned out great! Getting ready to make my third one this summer! :) This time I am going to double the recipe for the crust...it's a little thin in the original recipe, but hasn't been a problem...just thought I'd try something new!
My first homemade berry pie and quite delicious. Used the ready-made crust, 1/2 the cinnamon and a bit more flour as suggested. Also used less sugar and didn't miss it. I probably had more like 5 cups of ripe berries and the combo was fine. The taste was somewhat strong for my small children, but that meant more pie for their parents!
awesome pie, my three picky little kids even had seconds:) Love it!
I did add a little more sugar then it called for. That may have compensated for some of the cinnamon. It was sooooo good! I think maybe next time I will cut the cinnamon down a bit, but even with it, it was excellent!
Excellent. Modified the recipe for a bigger pie plate and honey instead of sugar. My adjustments were: 7 c fresh wild blackberries coated with 1/2 c flour drizzle 3/4 c honey along with the lemon juice eliminate sugar and butter
This is truly my favorite pie recipe. It took me less than five minutes to make this (30 minutes in the oven). I used a frozen pie crust.
Easy and delicious
MOST Excellent Crust !
Very easy recipe, I used fresh picked Blackberries and it was DELICIOUS.
