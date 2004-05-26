Wild Blackberry Pie

When my mom was a little girl, all of the mothers in the neighborhood would take turns making this pie for all of the kids. A whole pie would disappear in about five minutes- from first cut to last bite!

Recipe Summary

cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 nine inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • To begin making pastry dough, sift 1 1/2 cups flour, baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cut in 1/2 cup butter or margarine. Add boiling water to the flour mixture. Stir until mixture clings in a ball. Divide dough in half, and roll out two crusts.

  • Combine sugar, 3 tablespoons flour, cinnamon, and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Mix with the berries. Place berry filling in an unbaked pie crust. Sprinkle with lemon juice and dot with butter or margarine.

  • Fit and seal upper crust.

  • Bake on lower shelf in a 425 degree F (220 degree C) oven for 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 15g; cholesterol 38.1mg; sodium 346.3mg. Full Nutrition
