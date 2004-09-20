Apple Cream Pie

I'm sooo glad I found this recipe. It tastes like Apple pie ALA Mode. I'm also glad i read the reviews first. I divided the ingredients among two 9 inch pies shells. I didn't have any problems with overflow or the cream "setting".
I made this for Christmas this year it was my first pie. I cannot tell you how well it went over with my family! I added a brown sugar and oatmeal topping on it and it tasted perfect.
I scooped the apples out of the liquid and threw away the (butter-soaked on top and mush on the bottom) crust. It wasn't a total disaster. At least we had baked apple slices for dessert.
I just put my pie in the oven and I already have a mess! I used a single 9 inch pie crust like the recipe calls for however I had sugar mixture leftover and I had about one cup of cream/butter mixture (mush) that would not fit in the pie pan. My pie was running over before I got it to the oven. Sadly I will not attempt this recipe again.
I'm an experienced cook and this recipe looked great!! But there was entirely too much liquid--it never "set". I wondered if something was left out of the recipe. Smelled great and would have been great had it firmed up.
I really should have listened to the ratings BUT I am a sucker for creamy fatening things like half & half. Over all the pie was ok I was a little dissapointed in the soup and water and the mess!!! Something was definately left out of the recipe!! But it made the crust taste WONDERFUL!
The cook time was alot longer for me. I also added cornstarch to the cream mixture otherwise it will be liquidy.
If there were zero stars available that is what I would give this recipe. Apple cream soup is what it was. I used up the apples that the kids weren't eating only to waste a perfectly good pie shell and make a huge mess in my kitchen and inside my oven. Yuckie Poo!
Could only use half of the cream. Too soupy spilled over in oven.