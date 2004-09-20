Apple Cream Pie

Rating: 3.17 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 7

This is a family favorite.

By Kay Conner

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place apples in pie shell. Mix together sugar, flour, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Sprinkle this mixture over apples in shell.

  • Melt the butter stir into the cream; pour liquids over apples.

  • Bake in preheated oven until apples are tender, filling is bubbling, and crust is golden brown, about 35 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature, and then refrigerate to allow filling to set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 48.6g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 37.7mg; sodium 183.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (28)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

EVE6
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2004
I'm sooo glad I found this recipe. It tastes like Apple pie ALA Mode. I'm also glad i read the reviews first. I divided the ingredients among two 9 inch pies shells. I didn't have any problems with overflow or the cream "setting". Read More
Helpful
(28)

Most helpful critical review

Irene
Rating: 1 stars
10/20/2003
I scooped the apples out of the liquid and threw away the (butter-soaked on top and mush on the bottom) crust. It wasn't a total disaster. At least we had baked apple slices for dessert. Read More
Helpful
(16)
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 7
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
EVE6
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2004
I'm sooo glad I found this recipe. It tastes like Apple pie ALA Mode. I'm also glad i read the reviews first. I divided the ingredients among two 9 inch pies shells. I didn't have any problems with overflow or the cream "setting". Read More
Helpful
(28)
lhewlett
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2003
I made this for Christmas this year it was my first pie. I cannot tell you how well it went over with my family! I added a brown sugar and oatmeal topping on it and it tasted perfect. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Irene
Rating: 1 stars
10/19/2003
I scooped the apples out of the liquid and threw away the (butter-soaked on top and mush on the bottom) crust. It wasn't a total disaster. At least we had baked apple slices for dessert. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
Jill C.
Rating: 3 stars
10/18/2003
I just put my pie in the oven and I already have a mess! I used a single 9 inch pie crust like the recipe calls for however I had sugar mixture leftover and I had about one cup of cream/butter mixture (mush) that would not fit in the pie pan. My pie was running over before I got it to the oven. Sadly I will not attempt this recipe again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
shakeybakey
Rating: 2 stars
11/03/2003
I'm an experienced cook and this recipe looked great!! But there was entirely too much liquid--it never "set". I wondered if something was left out of the recipe. Smelled great and would have been great had it firmed up. Read More
Helpful
(9)
APPLESFORMYBOY
Rating: 3 stars
09/28/2004
I really should have listened to the ratings BUT I am a sucker for creamy fatening things like half & half. Over all the pie was ok I was a little dissapointed in the soup and water and the mess!!! Something was definately left out of the recipe!! But it made the crust taste WONDERFUL! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
ATARAWALI
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2003
The cook time was alot longer for me. I also added cornstarch to the cream mixture otherwise it will be liquidy. Read More
Helpful
(8)
BAMBI3598
Rating: 1 stars
10/27/2004
If there were zero stars available that is what I would give this recipe. Apple cream soup is what it was. I used up the apples that the kids weren't eating only to waste a perfectly good pie shell and make a huge mess in my kitchen and inside my oven. Yuckie Poo! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Lori J.
Rating: 1 stars
10/06/2005
Could only use half of the cream. Too soupy spilled over in oven. Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022