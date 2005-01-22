American Apple Pie
This is the American Apple Pie.
THE BEST APPLE PIE! I've been using this recipe for the past 2 years. It is always a hit. I sometimes mix different apples and leave out the raisins. I've even used a mixture of pears and apples and still couldn't ruin the recipe. My relatives beg me to make this pie as gifts for the holidays.Read More
I can rate only 3 stars for the original recipe. the taste was good. But the baking time was not enough and resulting pie was runny. I made it a second time with another tablespoon of flour and some cinnamon and baked at 425 for 15 minutes and then at 350 for 40 minutes. It was perfect.Read More
We loved this pie...The only thing I changed was I only used about 6 cups of apples and added an extra pinch of cinnamon...I will be using it again, and again, and again... K J
Uncomplicated...however, I increased sugars to 1/2 cup each, and cinnamon to 1/2 heaping tsp...I'm not much of a pie baker, but actually succeeded with this recipe!
This pie was awesome! Next time I'll use less apples because it was just TOO full and a bit of the juice spilled over but I latticed the crust (from a store bought pack), brushed it with milk and sprinkled sugar on top.
I enjoyed making this pie as well as eating it! It states that the baking time is 35-40 minutes, however my pie was ready in 25 minutes so check on your pie often because ovens vary. I also minimized the number of cups of apples to 4 because I didn't want the pie to overflow with apples.
I've made several apple pie recipes over the years but something about this pie set it apart. Very simple and honest, nothing fancy.
Wonderful pie! Not sure how people give it a low rating for raisins, American Apple pies HAVE them in it!!! If you want one without then just make Apple pie, very easy. I did add some corn starch to make the inside thicker. Then I added more cinnamon, added clove & nutmeg. Then a little butter before I put the top crust on. & I did not cute back on the apples, I think it is a perfect amount. Baked at 375 tho for 50 mins or so.
Best apple pie that I have ever eaten. My motsher makes good apple pies but this tops it. The raisans in it make it stand out. Didn't know about them at first but they defintly add to it.
Everyone loved this recipe. I made one pie with only gala apples, and the other with granny smith. I also made one with three different kinds of apples. They all turnded out good. It all depends on your taste buds.
For my first pie, this recipe was simple enough for a beginner to follow. It turned out great and the friend that I give it to said I can make it for him anytime.
This pie was a hit at thanksgiving. My husbands mother thought it was excellent.
great recipe because the apples are nice,tart and tangy swweet and juicy u really should try it
Excellent. This ones a keeper.
Wonderfully delicious and so fast and easy to make
This is a great recipe! I used a box of Jiffy pie crust mix for the crust, elimiated the raisins only because my husbands hates raisins, and I added a bit more flour along with 1/8 cup of apple cider. This pie recipe is a keeper!
I haven't made home-made pie for years, but gave this recipe a shot. The flavor was really good and the apples tender without being mushy. I increased the cinnamon and also added nutmeg and cloves. However, I think if I make it again I will use less apples. There wasn't enough "filling" around the apples to give the pie a nice texture even though, as I said, the flavor was really good. Much of the juice in the pie ran out when I cut it, which added to the texture being off. I will try this one again with less apples, maybe some cornstarch, and probably different crust recipe (or store-bought crust if I'm feeling lazy!).
I've made different pies and this is the one my husband keeps requesting over and often. Great recipe!
Absolutely delicious.
Still getting alot of positive feedback on this pie! Thank you to all. Lori Haussy
Very, very good. My father is very picky about his apple pie, and he really liked this pie. I did not add the raisin because he would not have eaten it.
This pie had a great texture and taste. I give it an A+. The only change I did was that I added 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract to the filling mixture.
This was really easy to make and absolutely delicious. I did leave out the raisins though and mixed in a little cinammon into the flour before making the pie crusts. My husband actually said this was the best apple pie he has ever had! Wow. With a comment like that I will be sure to make this one over and over again.
skip the raisens and add I add more sugar=
My fiance makes this recipe and it is the best. Love it no need to change a thing.
I never made a apple pie before and I followed this recipe exactly. I used read-made dough. It was very good!!! My young kids loved it!
Best apple pie i've ever had! I omit the raisins. My family begs me to make this for every family get together, and needless to say, there's never any leftovers!
amazing recipe. i am pretty good at baking apple pies yet this american pie recipe was a hit to me too:) i added more cinnamon too and a little less sugar.
I was excited to try this recipe after reading all the rave reviews, and I'm sorry to say I was VERY disappointed. I used my own piecrust recipe, but otherwise followed this recipe exacttly. The raisins were out of place, and there was not enough sugar or spice for me or my family, which is too bad, because we all love good pie. I definitely will NOT make this again.
OOOOOhhhhh My,My,Myyyyy, OOOOOhhhhh Pie, Pie, Pie The Apple Pie turned out SCRUMPTIOUSLY DELICIOUS!! I omitted the raisins and I will cook the apples somewhat before after cutting up, because they were not quite done enough for me when the pie came out of the oven. The crust was so brown and lovely. I even tried the egg over the crust even though I had never heard of that before. My Guest informed me that the pie had a very GOOD TASTE to it, and I will make it again and again. The kitchen had a wonderful aroma also!! Now all I need is some VANILLA ICE CREAM..YUMMY! Thanks!! :o)
This recipe is really good -- I am allergic to dairy, eggs and lemon, and don't like raisins in my apple pie, so I took those out, and this apple pie came out truly awesome. Last change I made -- I add half a packet of dried apple cider mix to this, and it evens out the tartness of the apples, and adds spice. The cider mix is by Alpine. I appreciate the fact that you don't use butter to thicken the apples. Granny Smith apples have an incredible flavor.
Apple pie or apple soup? I agree with Bunny and A.S.G. on texture. I was surprised! I thought I had done something wrong, and therefor was relieved to find that others had done the same. But it tasted absolutely fabulous! I will definitely play around with the recipe in the future.
It was OK. Just a little doughy. I've baked pies before, this was not the best.
I was wondering whether or not my wife and I would enjoy the raisins. We both thought that they worked pretty well. Just to make it work, size-wise, I used a little over 6 cups of apples, 1/2 cup of raisins, but kept the spice mixture the same as the recipe. The filling was great!
I used Granny Smith apples and apple corer/peeler. I made two - one piled high and the other level. the level one I topped with a glaze of just 10X sugar and water, mixed till thick - spread on pie while very warm. this was exceptional
My family loved this pie. It was a little runny, but the flavor was great.
the recipe is very good
very good and easy, thank you!!
I loved this recipe. I have struggled to find a good Apple Pie Recipe and this is the one. Everyone I gave pie to raved about it and said I should go into business. I think the trick is also homemade pastry.
This is the best pie I have ever tasted. It was easy to make, too.
a very good pie... not to sure on the raisins but mabye thats just me... nice ground cinammon idea, thats a keeper. love... 211pie xxx
This is an excellent, relaiable desert
it was so easy and turned out really well
The American Pie recipe was a big hit with my family. Everyone ranted and raved about it. I am making it for thanksgiving and any other time we all feel like a great apple pie. Definitely a keeper and added to my recipe cards. Thank you for a great recipe. Kathy.P.
Very Good! i have made this a few times a big hit with the family.
This pie needs more spices. I added extra sugar and doubled the cinamon and it still wasn't quite right. It's not the best apple pie I've ever made.
Quite easy and good.
Delicious! We used 1/2t cinnamon. I would like to try soaking the raisins in apple cider/juice in the future!
This was the very first and will be the only apple pie recipe I use. I used it because of its simplicity. I changed it a little though, taking out the lemon juice and the raisons. I use 1 1/2 tsp. of apple pie spice instead of the spices listed, but either way it is good. Also, the Philsbury crust is perfect with this. I use an apple peeler-corer-slicer. This is the only way to make apple pies! I am known for my apple pies because of this recipe. Thank you Lori!
Prefer more cinnamon and sugar, and NO raisins. Maybe because when growing up the only two pies my Mom ever made were pumpkin and raisin. It's a very pretty pie, and I notice a lot of folks loved it. I'm just not into the raisins in it.
This pie is delicious and hit a home run with my hubby. It's easy to make and easy to eat. :-).
It is perfect in its simplicity. Soaking raisins in rum adds some more flavor to the filling.
We loved this recipe!
This made a decent pie, but be very careful with the recommended cooking time and temperature. At 425 degrees, after 25 minutes the top crust was dark brown and starting to burn around the edges, and the filling and bottom crust were nowhere near done. Was able to rescue it by taking it out of the oven, letting it cool down, wrapping the top in foil, and then putting it back in to finish on a lower temperature. If I do it again, I'll cook it at 350 the whole way through.
Easy
I just left out the raisins
My husband loves this pie. I added a few dabs of butter to the apple mixture before baking and it turned out amazing!
I love this recipe! I’ve been using it for years and it was a wonderful starter recipe for me when I first began baking. I like to add a few more apples (letting them soak in lemon juice for a while) and add extra cinnamon as well. I also like to make my own simple pie crust and try new ways to lay the crust for fun!
Even though I added more flour than was recommended, the sauce was very thin and soupy. The apples, unless they were very thinly sliced, were crisp-tender. I think I need to cook the apples and create the sauce before filling the pie.
I tweaked it just a little as one of my guests is a diabetic. I used Truvia instead of sugar and used the Truvia brown sugar blend (25%) sugar to replace the brown sugar. Everyone who ate it loved it.
This is my first time ever making an apple pie. So I looked for a little help on just what to do and just how to do it. So after a long search I ran across this Recipe and then thought I would have to give it a try. I didn’t have any lemon juice or lemons to make juice with so I left it out. I used Granny Smith apples and did a twist and used garden fresh strawberries In it so it gave it a Great taste between the apples and the strawberries. The only thing that I would change is to use more flour in the mixture. It turned out great!!!!
