Blueberry and Banana Cream Cheese Pie
These pies freeze well; enjoy one now, and freeze the second pie for use later!
This truly is an excellent pie. Everyone loved it (including me). However, I did make a few changes. First, I added about 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract to the beaten cream cheese and sugar, then I whipped up 2 cups (500 ml) of whipping cream (35%)- instead of the frozen whipped topping - until stiff peaks formed and folded this into the cream cheese mixture. Finally, I wanted to take advantage of blueberry season and instead of pie filling, I used fresh blueberries (about 1 1/2 pints should do). I arranged them in a circular pattern over the cream cheese mixture and then brushed a red currant jelly glaze over the blueberries. Voila! C'est magnifique!Read More
Found it boring, sorry. Needs more bananas and less Cool Whip! Won't make again.Read More
OH MY GOODNESS, DID I DIE AND GO TO HEAVEN? *L* I HAVE NOT HAD A PIE THIS GOOD SINCE MY MOTHER PASSED ON. TWO THUMBS UP AND 5*. I PLAN TO MAKE THIS FOR THE NEXT FAMILY EVENT. GOT A LATE START MAKING IT, SO INSTEAD OF CHILLING FOR 4 HRS. I STUCK IT IN THE FREEZER FOR AN HOUR. MY B/F, 18M/O AND BROTHER LOVED IT! MAY TRY BANANAS AND PUT A STRAWBERRY PIE FILLING ON TOP NEXT. THANKS SOOO MUCH FOR A WONDERFUL RECIPE.A+++++++++++++++
ORIGINAL REVIEW (September 2003): I made this using a graham cracker crust without the pecans and served it on Independence Day. Very easy and fast to prepare!! It was a hit with everyone, too. I will make this again and will always consider it whenever I need to throw a dessert together quickly. Thanks! 2015 UPDATE: I continue to make this dessert as requested (especially during the summer) by my family, still using two (9-inch) prepared graham cracker crusts (baked for 10 minutes at 350 F), without the pecans, but otherwise leaving the recipe unchanged. It is, 12 years later, still a hit. I always say I'm going to reduce the amount of whipped topping in the cream cheese mixture, but I never do. These freeze exceptionally well and I almost always freeze one for a later day. Thank you, G.Roberts, for a recipe that has such staying power!
I made this to take to a cook-out and it was a huge hit! I made it with "Perfect fect Pie Crust 1" from this site. I used walnuts instead of pecans and made my own blueberry filling with fresh-picked blueberries. I also whipped up cream for the filling instead of using whipped topping. I layered the pie so that the cream was on top and not the blueberries, then decorated the top of the pie with banana chips, fresh bluberries and walnuts. Thank you! 5 stars!
This pie is AWESOME! And very quick and easy to make. I used graham cracker crusts and left out the pecans and it was still great! I took to a family pool party and everyone loved it. Will make again for sure.
This was such a hit at our family gatherings over Thanksgiving.
I liked this "pie" but I think it would taste better with a graham cracker crust!
Omitted bananas, and this was exactly like a pie my aunt used to make for holiday gatherings. Thanks so much for sharing this delicious recipe! My kids devoured it, and I loved it just as much.
This recipe is amazing but I used 500ml whipping cream in place of the frozen whipped topping as recommended by another reviewer. The result was a simple to make but superb tasting pie!
Great! Everytime I make this and take somewhere - everyone wants the recipe! Delicious! Blueberries and bananas are a great combination!
This was a pretty good recipe..have to watch,it does get soggy pretty fast, though.
I made this at a dinner party and it got rave reviews. The bananas in the bottom really added a nice flavor and texture to it. It was a good receipe to feed a crowd.
My aunt use to make this pie for me when I was younger and you talk about wonderful!!! You can't go wrong with the original recipe.
Very tasty, also quick and easy. Might try using fresh strawberries in place of the blueberries
I enjoy cooking/baking for the neighborhood. I thought this was a very good pie (although I used cherries instead of blueberries). The two older ladies who live across the street are now requesting that next time they would prefer to not have a slice. They'd prefer to "have the whole thing!!!"
Everyone loved this recipe! I shared this pie with my neighbors and they just loved it and wanted more so I made a second one. The only thing I did that was differant was made a home made graham cracker crust. The graham cracker crust with the pecans over it had made the taste more heavenly. This is a great recipe!
I have made this recipe 6 different times on different occasions, and it is always a hit!!! I have folks begging for the recipe, Thank You! I had a special event to attend & I made 4 pies to take and I used your recipe for the 1st pie, the 2nd pie I tried a coconut crust w/pecans, the 3rd pie a graham cracker crust w/pecans, and the 4th pie I used a vanilla wafer crust w/pecans, All 4 pies were gone in 30 minutes!!! This recipe is now my signature dessert!
Awesome and very versatile. The filling is one I've used in a fruit tart for years and everyone goes nuts for it. I did this in a graham cracker crust w/out the pecans. And topped the pie with fresh blackberries that are in season. My son LOVED it!
Delish and super easy
This recipe was great! I did alter it some made it in a 9x13 pan added a little bit of cinnamon and brown sugar to the crust while baking and used 2 to 1 cream cheese to whipped topping and added about a teaspoon of vanilla. Went like hotcakes at a picnic...Thanks for a great recipe!
So simple....yet so good! I took the advice of others & used a graham crust. The whole family loved it.
easiest recipe in the world to make!
Delicious and easy to make. What's more to say? I put the blueberry filling on after the bananas and then topped off with the whipped mixture and a dollop of the blueberry filling in the middle. Also I used a graham crust instead
This recipe had good flavor, but I have to agree with the last poster because I too found it a little boring. It just reminded me of banana pudding with all of the whipped topping. I like the fact that it made two pies.
This is a GREAT reciepe every time I turn around friends and family are wanting me to make one. If you love desserts this one is the best.
This pie was unbelievable! Very creamy and filling. I expected the blueberries to dissolve the whipped topping, but it was fine. Do not leave the pie uncovered in your refrigerator or the whipped topping will become rubbery. Yummy!
My aunts entered me into a pie bake-off (Nooo!) so I made this pie and it was a hit. Everyone loved it and it was pretty simple to make. My crust was much to flaky so I didn't win but on filling alone I could have taken first. I actually thought this recipe wouldn't be too great, too many flavours, too rich, just too much going on but it was quite nice so long as you stick to a small piece. That's hard to do sometimes.
Very easy to make- I had a 4 year old help me with most of the pie! Delicious as well. I made a few slight changes: *Halving the frozen whipped cream- I accidentally bought only one container and didn't have time to get another. Tasted just fine, didn't miss it at all! *Substituted graham cracker crust for the pastry crust. It complimented the pie nicely.
This was great! I made a biscuit (cookie) crumb base and didn't bother with the pecans. Followed another reviewers advice and used fresh whipped cream & vanilla extract with the cream cheese. Also topped the pie with fresh blueberries. Next time I will only use about 350ml of cream as 500ml was too much for just one pie.
easy, quick, and very delicious it's a keeper everyone at the July 4th picnic wanted the recipe
First off the ingredients listed are incorrect. I wanted to make two pies so I doubled all of the ingredients only to find that this recipe IS enough for two pies !!! The ingredients call for a single crust pie - now I have enough filling for four freaking pies and only two crusts!!!! Anyway, it’s a great pie.
This recipe was great! Everyone loved it.
the best pie i've ever had and u can use any type of filling u want i might try cherry or something next
4 stars only because it definitely needs to cut back on sweetness - next time I might use ¼ cup sugar. Super easy to make and my husband will probably love it - he’s a sugar addict.
Love this easy "ice box" pie! Adjustments I make are: In late spring/summer I use a ready-made graham cracker crust and I tend to use fruit that's in season for the topping (not canned-too sweet in my opinion). I've also used chopped fresh pineapple for the topping, delish. This pie has been requested, yet again, for our July 4th picnic. I will be making it with a topping of fresh strawberries and blueberries. A hit with my family and friends, and so easy to make.
YUM! Easy and GREAT!
I made this into mini-pies! I used the Keebler 6-pk mini graham cracker crusts. I was surprised how well they kept in the fridge for a few days too. I switched the blueberry and cream cheese layers, so the white was on the top, and added a banana slice with a couple blueberries on top :)
This makes TWO pies. Would be significantly improved with fresh blueberries.
Well worth the wait..so delicious
OMG! Delicious. I made this pie the first time for a pie contest at work. Won 1st prize before I even tasted it! LOL Used Graham crackers crust for speed and added 1 tsp vanilla extract to cream cheese mixture.
Easy and delicious! I made mine with fresh whipped cream instead of whipped topping and I added a thin layer of Nutella under the sliced bananas, then omitted the blueberries...FANTASTIC! The whole family raved!
This is a great base recipe for a no bake light cheese cake. I made this for our weekly family dinner and used a pre-made graham crust and omitted the pecans as my sister doesn't like nuts. I used just over 2 cups of whipping cream and 1 tsp vanilla that I whipped up myself. I also reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup. Next time i may reduce to 1/2 cup. As for the topping, i tried the first one with fresh blueberries and the second one with the pie filling and personally prefer the fresh 100% more! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
I used extra rich whipped cream. It created a very velvety filing.
I skipped the pecans due to personal taste but it was still yummy- i would use maybe a little less suger next time to make it have a little more of a taste but otherwise, really good.
We really liked this!!! I whipped some cream until moderatley stiff peaks formed and then folded in the whipped cream cheese mixture, reserving a bit for topping. I layered the cream cheese mix over the bananas and then topped with a layer of whipped cream. I topped mine with some macerated strawberries and raspberries. DELISH!!!
Great! Big hit. Added drizzled chocolate and nut pieces in crust before filling.
This was great! Really simple and really good! I will make this again.
So easy and everybody loved it:
This pie is the greatest! First time I made this I only made one, what a mistake! I learned early to make at least two. Very easy & great recipe for kids to whip up also. I used a graham cracker crust.
I used powdered sugar instead of regular sugar ! And I used fresh & canned blueberries mixed together ! It was a hit with everyone ! Kids loooooved it !
I panicked and added sugar to the cream filling and the blueberries. Shouldn’t have. It came out a little too sweet. Will make again and follow the recipe. Super easy and really good if you like this flavor profile.
We loved this pie the only thing I changed was I cut the sugar called for by half and I used a craham cracker crust. And it was still sweet enough. This pie will be a hit for family gatherings. Going to try chocolate filling this next time with the same ingredients but the crust will be Oreo cookies. Everyone loves chocolate.
It was amazingly good, but I made changes to the recipe. I omitted the pecans. I added only 1/4 cup of sugar. I added 2 packages of cream cheese. I bought the crust.
I loved it I would recommend it to everybody it's delicious and kids love it. My grandaughter who's 10 made me prepare this again just for her(both pies).
This is awesome! Everyone enjoyed it. My son recommended it with a graham cracker crust too. Thanks~
ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL!!!!!!!
great!!!
