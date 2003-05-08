Blueberry and Banana Cream Cheese Pie

ORIGINAL REVIEW (September 2003): I made this using a graham cracker crust without the pecans and served it on Independence Day. Very easy and fast to prepare!! It was a hit with everyone, too. I will make this again and will always consider it whenever I need to throw a dessert together quickly. Thanks! 2015 UPDATE: I continue to make this dessert as requested (especially during the summer) by my family, still using two (9-inch) prepared graham cracker crusts (baked for 10 minutes at 350 F), without the pecans, but otherwise leaving the recipe unchanged. It is, 12 years later, still a hit. I always say I'm going to reduce the amount of whipped topping in the cream cheese mixture, but I never do. These freeze exceptionally well and I almost always freeze one for a later day. Thank you, G.Roberts, for a recipe that has such staying power!