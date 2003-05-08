Blueberry and Banana Cream Cheese Pie

These pies freeze well; enjoy one now, and freeze the second pie for use later!

Recipe by G Roberts

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 nine inch pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Press pecans into unbaked pie shells. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until light brown.

  • Slice bananas into cooled crusts.

  • Cream sugar and cream cheese together. Add nondairy whipped topping to cream cheese mixture. Pour mixture over bananas in both pie pans.

  • Top pies with blueberries. Chill at least 4 hours before serving, or freeze for later use. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 111.5mg. Full Nutrition
