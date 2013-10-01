Blueberry or Cherry Dessert

Great to feed a lot of people at a potluck. Great-grandma gave recipe to me. This is a rectangular cheesecake.

Recipe by Vicki Monte

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
28
Yield:
1 9 x 13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt the butter or margarine, and add 1 cup sugar and the graham crackers. Press this mixture into a 9x13 pan.

  • Beat the eggs. Gradually beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla into the eggs.

  • Pour egg and cream cheese mixture over the graham cracker crust. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 15-20 minutes. Cool.

  • Pour blueberry or cherry pie filling over the top of the baked dessert. Spread nondairy whipped topping on top of fruit. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 52.9mg; sodium 198.7mg. Full Nutrition
