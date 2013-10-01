Blueberry or Cherry Dessert
Great to feed a lot of people at a potluck. Great-grandma gave recipe to me. This is a rectangular cheesecake.
Absolutely the perfect summer dessert!! I made this for my family summer reunion and it was devoured!! Everyone who tasted it raved about how good it was. I made it the night before and it was so easy. I did make a few changes. I made 2 recipes of this--one cherry and one blueberry. I added 1 cup of chopped pecans and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon to the crust of the blueberry version. I added 1 cup of chopped toasted almonds to the crust of the cherry version and 1 teaspoon of almond flavoring to the cherry pie filling. I thought it looked sort of plain so I sprinkled the whipped topping with extra graham cracker crumbs and toasted chopped nuts(almonds for the cherry version and pecans for the blueberry version). The taste was surprisingly light and deliciously fruity. I will definitely make this again--in fact I plan to make it for my mom's 4th of July party!!
My Grandma made this for me when I was a little girl--I especially loved a helping for breakfast, and I always found reason to have 2 squares of my beloved Cherry Dessert. This recipe is identical, except she used 1/2 cup of sugar in the crust. Also, she baked it at 350. In case of confusion, the number of graham crackers is in squares, not rectangles.
Made it for 4th of July using, blueberry and cherry pie filling.Cake took longer to bake, didn't brown, but had to test center for firmness. Baked for almost an additional 10 minutes! Also cracker crust was way too thick. Recipe needed more filling and less crust. Would probably make again, but use a different crust recipe. Crust was too time consuming. Also recipe confusing when listing crust ingredients with filling ingredients. Almost put entire 2 cups of sugar into crust.
I took this to work for a birthday and everyone loved it. It was very easy to cut and serve. I used 2 cups graham cracker crumbs, 1 stick melted butter, and only 1/2 cup of sugar for the crust and it was perfect-sweet but not too sweet. I also had to bake it 10 minutes longer. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe has been updated to note that either blueberry or cherry pie filling may be used. Or spread 1 (21 ounce) can of each filling on one half of the pie! - The Staff
Great recipe! Used far less graham cracker crumbs and baked for an additional ten minutes. I will definitely make again to take to family gatherings.
I made this twice now with my homemade blueberry topping (blueberries and sugar cooked down) and it is on my short list for favorite desserts!
This recipe was quick and easy. I lighted it a bit by only using a 1/4 sugar in graham cracker crust and using low fat cream cheese. You couldn't tell the difference. I also only used one can of pie topping and omitted the whipped cream. I am glad it went over well as I took it to a dinner party. Pan came back clean!!
Easy and yummy! Really not too sweet, if you're ok with canned pie filling. Of course, I did not add the whipped topping (forgot to pick it up at the store)--but it really tasted great without it. I cut the recipe in half and did it in an 8x8 pan; the only thing I changed was instead of two eggs, I used one whole egg and one egg yolk. For the crust, I pressed the crumbs over the bottom and up the sides, because I love graham cracker crust (so I get the corner pieces) but my man does not. Got my cheesecake craving out of the way!
There is an error in the writing of this recipe. It should say one can of blueberry pie filling and one can of cherry pie filling, instead of two cans of blueberry pie filling. Otherwise delicious.
I halved this recipe and made it in a graham cracker pie crust. The baking time was about the same as what the recipe called for. I used half a can of blueberry pie filling. It was yummy!
You really should amend the amount of time this recipe takes to bake. It took me another 10-12 minutes to get it so it wasn't liquid in the middle. I haven't tasted it yet, but you really can't go wrong with cheesecake. I did add ground up pecans to the graham cracker crust and I will be using one can of cherry and one can of blueberry pie fillings - 1/2 and 1/2 for color and also for those who don't like blueberry.
LOVED IT. SO SIMPLE TO MAKE. THE WHOLE PAN WAS GONE IN ONE DAY. ONLY RECOMMENDATION IS TO BE MORE SPECIFIC ON THE QUANTITY OF CRACKERS. 36 OF THE CRACKERS I USED WAS TOO MUCH SO I MADE A PUDDING PIE WITH THE BALANCE!!!
It was soooo easy to prepare and everyone asked for the recipe. I'll definitely make this again. Delicious!!
I made this for our church youth group. It was excellent. I like the thick crust, I used 2 cups of the boxed graham cracker crumbs. I also did not put whipped topping on the cherries, I like the appeal of the bright red cherries on top, though I did have it on the side if anyone wanted it. Would definately make again!
This dessert was very easy to make, but as others said the crust was way to thick and I halfed it so next time I make it I will quarter the amount of graham crackers. I also used three packages of cream cheese and increased the ingredients accordingly. Everyone loved it and I was told to make it again. Did it with both cherry and blueberry fruit topping.
This is a great recipe that I use all the time and you don't need to change a thing!
This is ever so easy to prepare and is it ever good. My family absolutely loves it!
Really easy to make, used ready made graham cracker crust pie plates. Baked 10 minutes longer than recipe.
This was really good and soooo easy. A little bit on the sweet side, but good, will definitely make this again.
This is delicous. It is easy!
This was really good, but too rich in cherries. I think 1 can would have been enough. I did cook it 10 extra minutes, as one person suggested, and I loved the taste.
This was delicious! NOT too sweet yet creamy and delicious. However, it did take about 40 minutes to bake in a gas oven. Baking time seems to be way off with this recipe.
Good recipe. I added to the crust 1/2 cup of slightly broken pecan halves. It was a great addition.
I only had 3 eggs on hand and the recipe still turned out just fine! I did have to bake it almost twice as long as recommended.
I made the blueberry too, that's even better, made a few changes this time, used a 1/4 cup sugar in the graham cracker crust and used fat free cream cheese with 1/2 reg cream cheese, see I 3/4 this recipe because I use a regular pie dish. Works great! Thanks again for the recipe, always a hit with everyone! I love cheese cake!
Sounds like making this would be magic before my eyes!
Absolutely delicious. I halved the recipe and made it into a pie with homemade blueberry pie filling. http://allrecipes.com/recipe/homemade-blueberry-pie-filling/?scale=4&ismetric=0 So good!
