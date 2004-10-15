Mrs. Sigg's Fresh Pumpkin Pie

Pass the whipped cream and enjoy the looks of sheer ecstasy on everyone's face! Fresh pumpkin must be used in order for it to have the best flavor and texture. Believe me, fresh pumpkin is better than canned!!
Well, I thought I messed up. I baked the pumpkin for an hour, it was tender when I poked it. As I scraped the flesh away from its skin, it was gritty and dry, not mushy or smooth as I thought it would be. I had already mixed the eggs, sugar etc. so I had to give it a try. It poured into the pie crust (two regular sized ones) like water! I was so upset because I was to take it to Thanksgiving dinner the next morning!! It baked up beautifully and not a crumb was left the next day! I'm making another (one deep dish this time) and this time the pumpkin scraped off smooth like it is out of a can, NEVER fear, it will work out no matter the texture of the pumpkin! I used the Best Ever Pie Crust recipe from this site.....it's terrific!!!
I think Libby's canned recipe was better. This was a good recipe, but not as fantastic as the ratings led me to believe it might be. I was told at Thanksgiving that they wished I'd made my sweet potato pie instead... The texture was good, but the flavor was lacking. Not sure why, but one pie cooked way longer than the other, but still turned out ok.
Well, I thought I messed up. I baked the pumpkin for an hour, it was tender when I poked it. As I scraped the flesh away from its skin, it was gritty and dry, not mushy or smooth as I thought it would be. I had already mixed the eggs, sugar etc. so I had to give it a try. It poured into the pie crust (two regular sized ones) like water! I was so upset because I was to take it to Thanksgiving dinner the next morning!! It baked up beautifully and not a crumb was left the next day! I'm making another (one deep dish this time) and this time the pumpkin scraped off smooth like it is out of a can, NEVER fear, it will work out no matter the texture of the pumpkin! I used the Best Ever Pie Crust recipe from this site.....it's terrific!!!
I have baked 4 of these. The first time I followed the recipe to the letter. Great pie, but just a little more spice is needed for my family's personal taste. The second time I baked it, I increased the pumpkin pie spice to 1 Tablespoon and everyone thought it was better.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2002
I made this recipe with my jack-o-lantern the day after Halloween. It tasted great even with regular pumpkin (note: one good sized jack-o-lantern makes about 4 pies). My husband loved it! One suggestion: for a really smooth, creamy pie blend the filling in the blender on puree for a few seconds AFTER you've mixed the ingredients. It really smoothed it out. This one is a definite keeper.
I would give 4.5 stars but don't have the option. Reason being is that I use my own combination of fresh ground spices instead of store bought pumpkin pie spice. The recipe itself is great otherwise. Note: I only use 3/4 can of the evap milk or my filling seemed a bit loose. I personally think making fresh puree makes a difference so I prepare more pumpkin puree (frozen in 2C containers) for another time. I'm also not into making crust so I use the Ms Smith pre-made pie shells or Pills ready crust, which are pretty darn good for store bought and less fuss. Oh, I forgot...I also blind bake the pie crust and cool b4 filling to avoid soggy crust (375 for 10 minutes) If your pie filling seems loose at the end of baking time, turn the oven off and just leave it until it's more "set". Good stuff, thanks for the post!
My husband says this is the best pumpkin pie I have ever made. I also prebaked the pie crust at 425 degrees for about 10 minutes. Than I filled and followed the receipe. It made the crust nice and crisp.
This will be the 5th Thanksgiving that I have made this pie. Let me just say that it is FANTASTIC. Fresh pumpkin really makes this pie. I agree with other reviewers about adding extra spices, but it is great as-is also. I always use the "BAKERS SECRET PIE CRUST" recipe from this site. It comes out perfect everytime. Another variation is to use the struesel topping from the "Brown Family's Favorite Pumpkin Pie" recipe also on this site. The streusel is great with walnuts or my family's favorite- pecans. YUM! You won't be dissapointed!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
This is the best pumpkin pie that I have ever had. Even my hard to impress father-in-law loved it. I usually bake several pumpkins at once and freeze the puree in 2c (enough for one pie) batches. The recipe is almost too much for one pie, I keep those tiny pre-made pie shells on hand to make "extra" pies if the pan is too full. Fresh whipped cream is wonderful on this pie - adding a touch of Myers rum to the cream is even better!!
Funniest thing I've seen in a while. I served a few different pie options and the ones that chose pumpkin literally stopped the conversation to go on and on, and ON about how this was the BEST pumpkin pie EVER. A few things: I cooked the pumpkin longer than it said (maybe mine was bigger?). The pie going into the oven was SCARY with how runny it was. I thought for sure it wasn't going to turn out (have no fear-it does set). The filling was enough for two pies. I mixed up my own pumpkin pie spice since I already own those spices. Here is the ratio(have to make about 3 times this for this recipe and measure out what you need): 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice Excellent recipe. I will be using only this one. Amazing what a difference fresh pumpkin makes.....
Fantastic! This was the first fresh pumpkin pie I have ever made and it turned out fabulous. I used one med sugar pumpkin, but after cleaning the pumpkin I sliced it into pieces and put it in a microwavable glass container with lid, and microwaved it for 10 min. The skin peel right off. Followed everything else to a tee! Very good:)
Perfect pie!!! To stop the sloshing pull the rack forward and add the last cup of filling to the pie after you put it on the oven rack. Push the rack back and bake. No sloshing!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2000
My kids and I have never had more fun baking. This pie not only was easy to make, it was the best darned Pumpkin Pie we have ever had. We rushed out and bought 5 more pumpkins just so we could freeze the cooked pumpkin so we can make this pie year round!!!! Try it!
I used a regular pumpkin, boiled, mashed and strained the pumpkin and put it all in a blender w rest of ingredients. It turned out EXCELLENT even though i also substituted pre-made graham cracker crust! A keeper, my husband can't stop telling his friends i make pie from a real pumpkin!
This really is a good recipe. I figured a few things out after making this that might help others. 1. Puree the pumpkin in a food processor. If you don't the pie will have a rough texture. 2. Only add 1 c. of evaporated milk. The pie will set better and you will not have too much filling. 3. If you use all brown sugar the pie will be very brown in color. My family prefers it with half brown and half white sugar. 4. Do not overbake!! Check it 10 minutes before it says in the recipe. Mine was done after 40 mins. total bake time. If you overbake the pie, it will taste grainy instead of creamy. Hope these suggestions help!
This is the best pumpkin pie recipe that i have used!! It gets rave reviews from my entire family and always gets devoured!! Always my go to recipe for pumpkin pie!! I have a container of pumpkin pie spice in my cupboard. 1 1/2tsp of cinnamon, 1 1/2tsp of ginger, 3/4tsp of nutmeg, 1/4tsp of allspice... mix together... then scoop out 2 1/2 tsp of this blended concoction of pumpkin pie spice... YUMMY!!!
I think Libby's canned recipe was better. This was a good recipe, but not as fantastic as the ratings led me to believe it might be. I was told at Thanksgiving that they wished I'd made my sweet potato pie instead... The texture was good, but the flavor was lacking. Not sure why, but one pie cooked way longer than the other, but still turned out ok.
Made this tonight with some minor modifications. Used pumkin pie spice II recipe from this site with freshly grated nutmeg. Instead of baking the pumpkin - I quartered it and microwaved it w/ 1" on water in a covered caseroll dish for approx. 20 minutes on high. The pumpkin easily lifted out of the skin in bigchunks. I then used my food processor to puree it. After pureeing - I placed it in a close mesh strainer and let it drain the water out of it for 15 minutes (I got about 1/2 a cup). I cooked the pie filling mix that didn't fit into the pie in a couple of custard cup (they were finshed 12 minutes before the pie was cooked). Yummmmm!!!! I'm definitely going to purchase some more pumpkins to do this again. From what I understand - the puree freezes well. You can also use butternut squash to make this with identical results.
EXCELLENT pie recipe! Since I got married three years ago, I've been the one in charge of the pies for my husband's family Thanksgiving (a BIG responsibility for that pumpkin-pie-loving family!) This was the BEST pie! It was just creamy enough and perfectly spiced. Everyone loved it and it was all gone very quickly. Maybe it's the brown sugar, maybe it's the evaporated milk, but I followed the recipe and it was really good!The only changes I made: I did make my own pumpkin pie spice, with the Pumpkin Pie Spice I recipe.. For the pumpkin, I followed the Joy of Cooking method- roast the pumpkin and food-process it, but then strain it for at least an hour (I let mine strain over night to get all of the liquid out.) Great recipe. My husband the pumpkin pie fanatic said "Mark that one for next year!!"
CookingFamily
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2012
I made this recipe with my two boys and we had a great time. The pie was delicious. I didn't give it 5 stars at my 6 year old's request because he thought it "took too long." If you are baking with kids, make sure they understand that they will have to wait until the next morning to enjoy the product of their labor. We also had to make a few modifications to get the pie to work well. First, the recipe makes more than can possibly fit in the usual store bought pie crust. I just baked the over flow pie filling in a small casserole dish without a crust along with the main pie. The other main modification was baking time. After 40 minutes the pie is too runny. You need to add at least another 10 minutes. Finally, covering the crust with foil in the beginning produced a deformed pie because the foil stuck to the crust and broke it when I removed it. Instead, bake the pie without covering the crust and then when it browns (20 min into baking) cover it with foil. This way the foil won't stick to the raw dough. In the end, great taste. Thanks!
As another reviewer said, it's a little loose if you put in the entire can of evap milk. I think it will firm up a bit if I short it on the milk next time. The flavor was good, I made my own pumpkin pie spice and I was pleased with the balance, though I used a tablespoon instead of 2.5 tsp as my family likes heavily spiced pies. I should have pre-baked the crust, it was underdone. I used a glass deep-dish on top of an aluminum 1/2 sheet pan for a total of 52 minutes. The crust was a refrigerated rolled-up pillsbury crust. The pie itself ended up rather pale, perhaps I should have left it in a few more minutes, but I was afraid to leave it in too long. I took it out as soon as it stopped jiggling. I will definitely keep this recipe, but I will prebake the shell for a few minutes and short the milk next time to make a slightly firmer custard.
This was my first try at a fresh pumpkin pie. I try to stick to the recipe as written the first time I make it, so this is a fair review of the recipe as it was written. It is a keeper, best pumpkin pie I have had. this will be the recipe I use for my family.
Great recipe! If using a mixer be sure to use a low setting and not mix too much - otherwise the pie will bake with bubbles. It will taste the same but it just won't look as nice. Overall, I love this recipe and will definitely use it again. Thanks..
This pie is delicious because it's pumpkin pie, and we love pumpkin pie! I agree with reviewer MaryMeanWhile, the fresh is a lot more work for a ever so slight difference in taste, and like her, I found the canned to be thicker and richer tasting. My sister did a taste test, one pie fresh pumpkin, and one pie canned pumpkin. There was almost no difference in taste. Half the people said they preferred the canned and half preferred fresh. So if you feel like making extra work for yourself use fresh, but I will stick with canned.
WAAAYYY better than the canned version! An absolute keeper. The only thing I changed was mixing my sugar pumpkin puree with that of a butternut squash. (Half and half) It gave me enough to make three 9inch pies and added a nice sweet buttery flavor. Made it for Thanksgiving and out of three cheesecakes, an apple pie and a Store Bought pumpkin pie this pie was the only one with hardly anything left (Which upset my father since he wanted the left overs) My mother even requested I make it for her birthday instead of a cake. I will defiantly be tossing the canned pumpkin recipe in the garbage.
I am not big on pumpkin pie, but I can't seem to find fault with this one. I actually keep coming back for more! As an IMPORTANT NOTE this recipe is designed to make two shallow pies at this cooking time. If you opt for one DEEP dish pie (not frozen crust deep dish) the cooking time is nearly doubled. This is important to know if you're trying to squeeze this in before leaving, or need your oven for something else.
my sugar pumkin was from holloween stock and purchased for 10 cents. i cut up and baked the cleaned pumkin and mashed it up with a fork and added it to the creamed eggs and brown sugar. the brown sugar was a splenda product and low in calories. i was out of pumpkin pie spice and substituted equal amounts of tai chai spice. i added 1/4 tsps of ginger, allspice and cinnamin into the brown sugar and egg mix. when the pumpkin was mixed in well it was turned out into a frozen shell and cooked as spoken in the recipe and stored overnight for the flavors to meld. it is the best pie with pumpkin in it that i have ever had. i bet you could substitute and kind of squash or sweet potato of the sqishable persuasion. yum.
I actually made this last year for Thanksgiving and never rated it - but I loved it!!!!!! There isn't really any more work than the canned pumpkin - maybe a little more time. But, this pie is really homemade! I did increase the spice as others suggested. This didn't taste like a traditional "pumpkin pie" that we are probably used to - but I bet our Grandmothers used to make it this way - LOVED IT!
Hi i am from the uk and have wanted to try some popular american pies for some time and have never had the courage to try new things and even more so that the items that i need to make them are not available over here! so i used a fresh small pumpkin as we dont have canned pumpkin in the uk and i followed the guide on how to cook and puree again we dont have pumpkin spice mix so i used another recipes on this website which consists of nutmeg, cinnamon , ground ginger , cloves and a little bit of all spice and and it tasted wonderful to be honest i have never had this before so i have nothing to go by but the texture was soft and the sweetness was just right for me and it was a big hit with my family and i will be using this recipe again thank you so much for a easy to follow recipe xxx
The BEST Pumpkin Pie I've EVER made or EVER eaten. I made 'Pumpkin Puree' from this site and froze it in 2 cup packages. (This is step 1 of this recipe). I thawed one of those packages and used it in this recipe. The texture is different than pumpkin from a can, but oh soooo good different. The directions call for a 9" pie crust - I used a deep dish 9" pan and it was perfect. Mrs. Siggs - all of your recipes on this site are wonderful - thank you for sharing this one.
Thanks for this wonderful pie!!!! First time making pumpkin pie. I also added 1 tsp more of pumpkin spice it came out perfectly won't add more than that I also blended everything in the blender. Thanks for sharing. God bless...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2000
I had never made a pumpkin pir from fresh pumpkin and the directions on how to preare the puree really helped. My family felt this pie was the best pumpkin by they had ever made. It is certainly easier to use the stuff in the can, but isn't everything. Easier isn't always what is better though.
This was my first attempt at making pie with fresh pumpkin and OMG I may never use canned pumpkin again - I'm not even a big fan of pumpkin pie (made it for my family) and I loved it - light and fluffy and just the right amount of sweetness..my pumpkin was large so I doubled the other ingredients and the batter was enough for three pies so I baked and froze two for Thanksgiving! Excellent recipe! 1/1/17 - I made this today and even tho I didn't puree the pumpkin it was still delicious - followed the advice of another cook and added alot more pumpkin pie spice - made a huge difference in the flavor - best ever!!
Excellent pie recipe! My only recommendation is to WATCH CAREFULLY during the 10 minute initial cooking at 450 degrees. Our first pie got a bit burned. After that, we did the initial cooking for 8 minutes at 425 degrees, then lowered the temperature to 350 degrees for 40 minutes exactly, and the pies turned out perfectly. We also did not put tin foil around the edges, and the crust was fine and did not burn. One recommendation if you're using disposable, tin pie plates: Fill the pie shell only half way with pie filling. Place in oven. Once on rack, use a measuring cup to add pie filling to desired amount - This way, you won't have spillage in your oven!
I liked it! I made a homemade pie crust and used the automatic calculator to figure out the additional amounts of ingredients I would need for my larger-than-normal deep dish pie plate. I used calculations for 12 servings and it filled my pie plate perfectly! Based on the reviews, I was afraid the pie might lack a little flavor so I used dark brown sugar and a little more pumpkin pie spice. I actually have never purchased pumpkin pie spice before this, and do prefer to use separate spices. I didn't know how to substitute the correct amounts so I went with the pumpkin pie spice. This is the only change I would make as I feel the individual spices give pumpkin pie a more defined and intricate taste. The pie had a nice creamy texture and held together well. I felt this pie, which I prepared the night before Thanksgiving, actually tasted best the day AFTER Thanksgiving. Next time, I will make it two days ahead of when I am going to serve it. Everyone enjoyed it and I had fun making it. Using fresh pumpkin just felt healthier and more "homemade" and I was proud of my pie!
My husband has made this recipe twice in the last week. Absolutely AWESOME! The filling literally melts in your mouth. There is NO comparison with canned pumpkin pie filling - this is the freshest, most wonderful flavor ever. I highly recommend it! WELL worth the extra effort to use a fresh pumpkin!
I make several of these pies every year. I just love them. I do increase the pumpkin spice to 1 T. however. Also, because this pie is made from scratch, I suggest refrigerating it once it cools. It does not keep very long left out at room temp. This is because this pie is natural, free of all that preservative junk that store bought pies contain. There is absolutely no pie like that made from fresh ingredients! Update: The last time i made this pie, I baked at 425 degrees for 10 min then reduced down to 375 degrees for 40 min and I didn't have to put foil around the edges like I usually have to do.
This was so much easier than I thought it would be. I did have to roast the pumpkin twice as long as the recipe said. I was worried because it looked kind of stringy and very watery, but it came out perfectly. I will never buy canned pumpkin again.
This is the best pie I have ever had, and I am not the only person who have said this about it. I mixed all of the ingredients and used a graham cracker crust that you can buy pre made, and it tasted just fine. I couldn't find pumpkin pie spice at my local grocery store, so instead I used 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of ginger and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. The flavors came together delightfully and it couldn't have tasted better. If your pumpkin is somewhat stringy, I recommend that you puree it in a blender and not just use a mixer. This way you can prevent any strings from being in the pie. By the way, this is the first pie I have ever made and it turned out great. Don't be afraid if you aren't experienced!
This was fine, but I've given it just four stars because I don't see how fresh pumpkin is any better than the canned puree - which is excellent. I made both a fresh pie from this recipe and a Libby's 'canned' pie and they tasted identical, or if anything the Libby's pie was thicker and richer-tasting. So as fresh pie recipes go, this one will do you right, but it's a heckuva lot more trouble with not much difference in payback.
This recipe is outstanding! Best pumpkin pie I've ever made. I made an all-butter crust from scratch, and followed the rest of the directions perfectly. However, I waited too long to take the foil off the crust, so the pie ended up baking for 1 hr and 10 minutes. It still turned out fine, but I would be sure to take the foil off at 40 minutes as the directions indicate. I also agree with other reviewers -- mix all the ingredients then puree with an immersion blender for a smooth, custardy pie. No way store-bought or canned pumpkin can compete with this. Next time I may try using soy milk instead of evaporated milk just to see how it turns out.
Delicious pie, very nice light texture. Did as suggested by another reviewer and whizzed all the ingredients in my food processor. I had to guess the amount of pumpkin as we don't have sugar pumpkins here in Australia, so used half a butternut pumpkin which I just microwaved in the skin and scooped out when soft. We also don't have tinned pumpkin, so really appreciated a recipe using fresh. It all worked out well, and we had the pie with dollop cream. Thanks very much!
I made this with small pumpkins that somehow grew from our jack-o-lanterns. I didn't change a thing. The pies were perfect consistancy and right on with the spice. I'll keep this recipe and skip the can! Well worth it.
This was a really easy recipe. I had success on my first try, and I've never made any pumpkin pie, let alone a fresh one. It was quite tedious having to puree the fresh pumpkin and being careful not to add too much water. I've never even tasted pumpkin pie before but My husband and I finished this one over a week! It needed more spice. More cinnamon and other spices. I'm making another one for thanksgiving and will add more then. Also, before baking it was super soupy, and I wondered if I did it wrong, But it baked perfect!
I found this recipe to be pretty darn good, and definitely better than Libby's. However, I tweaked it a little to make it better, in my opinion because I like my pies a little spicy. I added a total of 3 tablespoons of flour instead of just 1 so it had a better texture. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, which isn't in pumpkin pie spice.
This was my first pumpkin pie and I followed the recipe exactly. I don't like pumpkin pie but my hubby and father in law loved it. To be honest though, I made this because I had pumpkins in my garden. Roasting the pumpkins took a long time and my food processor just didn't get them very smooth. I don't think I'd go out of my way to do fresh pumpkin again. I've made other pies since using canned pumpkin and no one knew the difference. Good recipe though.
This was the best pumpkin pie ever! I didn't use a sugar pumpkin, just a regular pumpkin pureed in the blender, and it came out great. I had no pumpkin pie spice on hand so I use 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon each of ginger, nutmeg, and allspice. I wasn't able to fit the whole filling into one storebought frozen pie shell, so I ended up making two pies with it. My little sister, who had never liked or eaten pumpkin pie, ate a whole slice and liked it. My brother, husband, and I thought that it was the best pumpkin pie ever.
This is the first time that I made pumpkin pie totally from scratch! I used real pumpkin and it was delicious!! I even made my own crust (I used the Chrisco recipe on the box). All in all a wonderful pir recipe and so easy to make!! I would never buy canned pumpkin again!
I have used this reciepe for the last 3 yrs and they have came out perfectly everytime ...in fact my brother in law would rather eat my homemade pies from this recipe then he would eat a pie purchased from Albertsons.... i use this recipe all the time and will continue to use it!!! THANK YOU SOOOOOOOO MUCH!!!!!!
I made this last night and served it up tonight (Halloween) to my friends and family. It was my first time ever making a pumpkin pie with an actual pumpkin vs. using the can...and it came out DELICIOUS!! Everyone loved it, including my husband who is not a pumpkin pie fan!! Everyone who had a piece requested the recipe, and I was happy to share it! Thanks for posting this delicious recipe! **Only thing I did differently was use the Pillsbury Roll Out dough**
Worked out great with a fresh, unopened sugar pumpkin (one 5 lb pumpkin makes 2 pies). A bit more pumpkin pie spice could work - depends on your taste. I would smooth the ingredients with a blender, unless you prefer a stringy/hearty consistency.
This was great! It was my first attempt at making a pumpkin pie ever (they have always kind of scared me...) and it was pretty easy. I altered it a little bit by adding a splash of home made vanilla extract and increasing the pumpkin pie spice to 1.5 Tbs. I also pureed the out of it in the food processor to make it extra smooth. For the crust I used a Williams Sonoma recipe and it was glorious (butter is better!). And, if you're going to go the extra step to use fresh pumpkin, you may as well make your own fresh whipped cream too. I added a splash of vanilla and a dash of cinnamon to mine and it was the perfect topper. My teen age son ate half the pie in one sitting!
This makes enough for two pies. I didn't want to make two pies; I wanted to make one. I only had one pie crust on hand, so off to the store for another one for my unintentional second pie. Somebody needs to change the recipe to reflect this fact. The pies were very good, however.
This pie was delicious! I didn't have pumpkin pie spice on hand, so I substituted with ground cinnamon, cardamom, nutmet, cloves, allspice, and ginger. I made 2 pies. The baking time for one of them took longer than the other, but I cooked until the toothpick came out clean, and it turned out perfectly.
I've been making pies from fresh pumpkin for years. I made one for my Dad one time and he announced he would never eat canned again. Jack O'Lantern pumpkin has a little different texture than regular pie pumpkins but it's fun to get something else out of your Halloween decorations and it's still good. After I cook mine, I process it and divide in into 2 cups and freeze it. I always have some ready to go. That way it's just as easy as canned.
Made this twice in a week. First time didn't have evap. milk so used half and half. Very runny, took much longer to cook but still good. Second one used evap. milk - so good! Already had 3 requests to make it for Thanskgiving!
The entire family, from my husband on down to our 2-year-old, *devoured* this pie. Even my autistic five-year-old, who usually avoids anything with a soft texture, asked for a second piece! It was super-easy as well. I'd never made a pie before using fresh pumpkin rather than canned, but this is going to be my regular recipe from now on!
This is, by far, the best pumpkin pie we have ever had. I used a recipe on this site for the pie crust, and then followed the directions as is (except, I added just a tad more of the pie spice). My family raved over this pie and said it was better than any other pumpkin pie they've had. This is definitely a keeper! Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe!
Wow! This turned out great! I was nervous when I mixed up the filling, because it was very watery. The pie baked perfectly! It was so fresh tasting...and the consistency was perfect! I followed the directions just as they were written. The second time I made this I added 3 and a half tsp pumpkin pie spice instead of 2 and a half. Perfection! It had the perfect amount of spice! I made Ruth's Grandma's pie crust. This pie crust is fabulous...and so easy! I will be making this again for Thanksgiving!
First pie I ever made with real pumpkin and it was fabulous! I couldn't wait for the next day, so I had a slice just a few hours after it came out of the oven. It was good but not great. However, the next day, WOW. You really do need to let the flavors develop overnight in the refrigerator! Rather than using pumpkin pie spice, I used: 1 teaspoon cinnamon , 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 3/4 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon cloves. I also used the pie crust IV recipe, and used part whole wheat flour and part all-purpose flour. Very tasty!
I used this recipe to prepare 6pies ahead of tome for the holidays - the online multiplier was so wrong ... I wound up with enough filling for 12 pies instead of six. Could use more spice so I added extra cinnamon. I found 2 1/2 cups filled a pie crust, it puffs while cooking but flattens while cooling.
Hands down the best pumpkin pie I've ever had. Both my boyfriend and I were shocked that such a wonderful dessert could come from a pumpkin that we picked earlier today. We'll definitely be providing the pumpkin pies for Thanksgiving this year.
this was my first pumpkin pie ever- even the first time I tasted one, and it was great! Where I live we don't have evaporated milk so I used light cream. I used Pie Crust IV and Pumpkin Pie Spice II, both from this site
Whenever I start mixing this recipe my children shower me with extra kiss's and my husband can't stop grinning. Mrs. Sigg you are a genious! Can you re-create this magic with vegetables? I have given these pies's as gifts and have received rave reviews. Thanks again for sharing.
I've made this wonderful pie several times from my very own pumpkins, and my own home made pie crust, and real whipped cream. Those who say they "can't tell the difference" between real and canned pumpkin - DON'T BELIEVE THEM. This pie is the REAL thing, worth every minute of the time it takes to make it. I'm so glad I ran across the recipe here a few years ago,and made it, on a whim, on a boring day. Just super delicious.
Mrs. Sigg's pies are the best! Also love your snickerdoodle cookies.
SALAYNA
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2012
I make great pumpkin pies but this was rockin'. I think the flavour intensity comes from the pumpkins being roasted, and the delicious extra brown bits from the pan after roasting. Trust me, you will LOVE this recipe
I wanted to make a pie from scratch and this turned out AMAZING! I was very doubtful when it was extremely watery after blending, but after baking it set real nice. Also I decided to just throw all the items one at a time into the blender and mix it all in there and it made for a really creamy silky texture... it was a huge hit!
I had a fantastic time making this pie. Roasting the pumpkin, peeling, scraping, pulping and pureeing... It was nice to get down into the nitty gritty of the pie's origin instead of just using a can of premade pumpkin pie mix. All in all, I don't even care for pumpkin pie, but so many people around me love it that it is in high demand. I could not tell a huge difference between the premade pumpkin and that which I made, but others said they could. I don't think I will be making this again anytime soon because it IS a lot of work, but it is definitely worth making once, or always if you are a purist when it comes to ingredients.
I have used this recipe for over 10 years and it only gets better. Love love love this. If i want to get a bit crazy i double the spices and add a little extra pumpkin. I make my fresh pumpkin from a regular pumpkin. i rarely use a sugar pumpkin.
I tried this out yesterday, I used 2 regular pumpkins (med size) from our local orchard. It made 6 pies and I still have tons of pumpkin left! It's a fantastic recipe, my husband dosent like pumpkin pie and had 2 pieces. I used the butter flaky pie crust recipe, thats a good recipe and it dosent have shortening.
Wow. This pie is awesome. I followed the recipe to the letter, but I had to make my own pumpkin pie spice (used allrecipes "Pumpkin Pie Spice II" and changed servings from 2 to 3). I heeded previous comments and made one deep dish pie - there was exactly enough filling. The cooking instructions work for the deep dish pie, using the maximum cooking time for the 350-degree phase. I used Pillsbury refrigerated crusts (2 to box). Since these crusts are not big enough for a deep dish pan, I used the second crust to cut strips for the edges and just pinched the strips to the first crust. It worked great. Also, I'm in love with my new pressure cooker and used it to cook the pumpkin. 15 minutes! The skin was separated when I opened the pot and I just mashed the pumpkin with a fork. I didn't really need to, but I let the pumpkin mash sit in a sieve over the sink while I prepared the crust. There was very little liquid. If you make sure to get all of the seeds and strings out of the pumpkin before you cook it, mashing with a fork works just fine. It smelled so good and looked so perfectly cooked that I couldn't resist trying a piece while it was still very warm. The texture is perfect. The pie cuts cleanly, even when warm. And it is so good that I want another piece, but I am going to be good and just put it in the fridge soon when it cools a little more. Maybe.
I wanted to try a new pumpkin pie recipe, so I decided to make this one. I won't be trying any others for a while because my husband RAVED about this pie, how delicious it is. He seldom comments on food! The pie IS mild, but if my sweetheart liked it well enough to rave about it, then that is good enough for me! ;) I like it very much as well, and it was quite easy to make. (I have made "from scratch" pumpkin pies before.) Thank you, Mrs. Sigg, for a new "keeper" for my recipe box!
KarenA
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2012
Wow. This pie is awesome. I followed the recipe to the letter, but I had to make my own pumpkin pie spice (used allrecipes "Pumpkin Pie Spice II" and changed servings from 2 to 3). I heeded previous comments and made one deep dish pie - there was exactly enough filling. The cooking instructions work for the deep dish pie, using the maximum cooking time for the 350-degree phase. I used Pillsbury refrigerated crusts (2 to box). Since these crusts are not big enough for a deep dish pan, I used the second crust to cut strips for the edges and just pinched the strips to the first crust. It worked great. Also, I'm in love with my new pressure cooker and used it to cook the pumpkin. 15 minutes! The skin was separated when I opened the pot and I just mashed the pumpkin with a fork. I didn't really need to, but I let the pumpkin mash sit in a sieve over the sink while I prepared the crust. There was very little liquid. If you make sure to get all of the seeds and strings out of the pumpkin before you cook it, mashing with a fork works just fine. It smelled so good and looked so perfectly cooked that I couldn't resist trying a piece while it was still very warm. The texture is perfect. The pie cuts cleanly, even when warm. And it is so good that I want another piece, but I am going to be good and just put it in the fridge soon when it cools a little more. Maybe.
My husband wanted pumpkin pie for Easter. Kinda out of season so I had to substitute for canned pumpkin (which I NEVER would do) Anyway, followed this recipe exactly but only used 5 ounces of evaporated milk as directed on pumpkin mixture and I pre-baked pie shell first which made a huge difference. Otherwise, followed the rest of the recipe and my husband (who is a pumpkin pie authority) said this is by far THE BEST pumpkin pie he's ever tasted. YEAH! Thanks again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
10/08/2003
Did I do something wrong? My filling for this pie was VERY runny even before adding the evaporated milk. I spilled it all over the inside of my oven just trying to get it in the door. Also I had way too much filling for one 9" pie. It is in the oven now so I hope it still turns out. This was my first attempt at pumpkin pie and I don't want it to be my last.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.