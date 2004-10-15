Mrs. Sigg's Fresh Pumpkin Pie

Wow. This pie is awesome. I followed the recipe to the letter, but I had to make my own pumpkin pie spice (used allrecipes "Pumpkin Pie Spice II" and changed servings from 2 to 3). I heeded previous comments and made one deep dish pie - there was exactly enough filling. The cooking instructions work for the deep dish pie, using the maximum cooking time for the 350-degree phase. I used Pillsbury refrigerated crusts (2 to box). Since these crusts are not big enough for a deep dish pan, I used the second crust to cut strips for the edges and just pinched the strips to the first crust. It worked great. Also, I'm in love with my new pressure cooker and used it to cook the pumpkin. 15 minutes! The skin was separated when I opened the pot and I just mashed the pumpkin with a fork. I didn't really need to, but I let the pumpkin mash sit in a sieve over the sink while I prepared the crust. There was very little liquid. If you make sure to get all of the seeds and strings out of the pumpkin before you cook it, mashing with a fork works just fine. It smelled so good and looked so perfectly cooked that I couldn't resist trying a piece while it was still very warm. The texture is perfect. The pie cuts cleanly, even when warm. And it is so good that I want another piece, but I am going to be good and just put it in the fridge soon when it cools a little more. Maybe.