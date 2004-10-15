Mrs. Sigg's Fresh Pumpkin Pie

Pass the whipped cream and enjoy the looks of sheer ecstasy on everyone's face! Fresh pumpkin must be used in order for it to have the best flavor and texture. Believe me, fresh pumpkin is better than canned!!

Recipe by Beth Sigworth

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
14 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Cut pumpkin in half and remove seeds. Place cut side down on a cookie sheet lined with lightly oiled aluminum foil. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the flesh is tender when poked with a fork. Cool until just warm. Scrape the pumpkin flesh from the peel. Either mash, or puree in small batches in a blender. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C.)

  • In a large bowl, slightly beat eggs. Add brown sugar, flour, salt, 2 cups of the pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and evaporated milk. Stir well after each addition.

  • Pour mixture into the unbaked pastry shell. Place a strip of aluminum foil around the edge of the crust to prevent over browning.

  • Bake 10 minutes at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C), then reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake an additional 40 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Remove the strip of foil about 20 minutes before the pie is done so that the edge of the crust will be a light golden brown. Cool pie, and refrigerate overnight for best flavor.

Tips

Pumpkin Pie Storage: Wondering if pumpkin pie needs to be refrigerated after baking? Learn how to store your pumpkin pie and why all pumpkin pie needs to be refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 72.7g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 60.2mg; sodium 342.3mg. Full Nutrition
