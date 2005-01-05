Rhubarb Custard Pie I

1 of 39

Rating: 5 stars My Mom found this recipe when she first got married in 1938. It was from the "American Woman's Cook Book" which is an old 3" thick green book that has seen better days but is still in my cupboard. The rhubard pie is just as good now as it was in 1938. The only hint I can tell you is to add a tablespoon or so of flour and one of sugar in the bottom of the pie crust before you add the filling. Mom said that keeps the crust from getting soggy. Now I have to go out and find some rhubarb. I NEED to make this again. Helpful (91)

Rating: 5 stars This pie is so good! It's just like my mom used to make...just one comment - make sure you let it cool completely before cutting it or it will be too runny. Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars To be fair I can't really rate this recipe because I modified it quite a bit. I wanted to share my version since it turned out very good. Preheat oven to 425. Beat 3 egg yolk till pale yellow add 1 c white sugar 3 T milk. Beat until smooth. Add 1/2 c more white sugar and 1/4 c flour and beat until smooth. Add 1 T milk 1/4 c white sugar 1/4 t cinnamon 1 t vanilla. Beat until smooth. Stir in 2 1/2 c sliced rhubard (0.5 inch pieces). Pour into prepared pie shell (I used Baker's Secret Pie Crust from this site-- perfect!!) dot with 2 T butter. Cover with second pie crust. Brush with milk and sprinkle white sugar on top. Bake on bottom rack of oven at 425 for 10 minutes. Drop temperature to 375 and bake until crust turns golden brown approximately 40 more minutes. Watch the time carefully at the end because if you overdo it the top might collapse in a bit (and it just doesn't look as nice). Hope you enjoy this. Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars This pie was awesome!! It had a great sweet yet tart flavor. I will definitely use this recipe again. I added a cup more of rhubarb to fill in the pie plate a little more. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Sooooo yummy!!! I've made this pie 3 times in the last 2 weeks. I added an extra tbspn of flour to thicken the recipe and sprinkled the crust with 1 tbspn of flour and 1 tbspn of sugar just like another rater suggested to do. I'm glad I did because it made the pie ready to eat just as soon as it wasn't piping hot! I'll definitely make this pie again and again!!! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This is the first time I have cooked with rhubarb I thought it would be really hard and turn out sour. This receipt rocks. My mother-in-law said it was the best she's had. I am making it for my father-in-law with Splenda instead of sugar. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars I only added 3/4 c. of sugar but it was still way too sweet. I tried the rhubarb pie from allrecipes that calls for 1 1/3 c. sugar per 4 cups of rhubarb and that ratio was much better. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I love rhubarb pie and this one is excellent! Helpful (8)