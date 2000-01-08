Caramel Pie I
A rich pie that tastes like caramels.
I followed the recipe to a tee and got a nice, rich caramel flavor. It's delicious! It was SO easy! I served it with whipped cream as suggested in the recipe. It was incredibly sweet, but my fiancé, who is not a die-hard sugar lover like me, still went back for seconds. Will definitely make it again. Thanks for great recipe!
The pie was very easy to make however I was very disappointed. I was looking forward to a "carmel" flavor.This was a very sweet flavor--but definetly not carmel. I served it to my husband and asked him what flavor it was,he said vanilla? He agreed it was mot carmel.
This recipie in my opinion is terrible. I made it for my parents and my husband to be and no one liked it. It doesn't taste like carmel anything. One piece was taken and we threw the rest out. Skip this one for you and your families sake.
TOTAL waste of ingredients.. tasted like glue..
The recipe for caramel cake that I use....uses brown sugar....I'm thinking that's why this recipe is not tasting like caramel....instead of white sugar use....11/4 cup. of brown sugar, I also use a whole stick of butter.
I gotta say this was pretty bad when we tried it. However, we realized our error after we finished making it. We were apparently WAY too impatient with the sugar and should have left it longer. So it didn't work out for us.
We all loved it - not sure what the flavour is though not exactly caramel but it tastes GREAT all the same
We are having Christmas dinner with my husbands siblings and I was looking for a recipe to fill some tart shells. This recipe gave me a great jumping off point. I did however make one change. I used dark brown sugar instead of white. Using the dark brown sugar gave it a lovely aroma, so good you won't mind the stiring time while waiting for it to thicken. Once it had thickened I removed it from the heat and spooned the filling into the tart shells I had made. I think it would yield about 20 but my crust recipe only made 18 so my daughter and I had fun liking the spoons and cleaning out the pot. My daughter is very picky and she loved the flavour. She asked me to make her some without a crust since she doesn't like crust. I think it would be lovely that way as well. I am giving this recipe a 4 because as I said it was a great starting point, I just prefer the brown sugar flavour.
Not exactly what I was expecting. I LOVE caramel and didn't really love the pie. My husband doesn't like caramel and liked the pie. It was easy and fairly quick. It wasn't very caramelly. Taste was ok, though.
Waste of ingredients.
While my family loved this dessert, we did not think it tasted like caramel. :o)
Very sweet but very good, a little goes along ways.
The filling was too sweet and didn't taste like caramel.
This was very easy and good; we added chocolate syrup on top and that made it even better. However, it was a little too sweet so serve it with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream and it will be perfect!
Still not sure of caramel taste but very easy to make and super sweet made them in tart shells as there is only 2 of us and it made 8
