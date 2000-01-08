Caramel Pie I

18 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

A rich pie that tastes like caramels.

By Cathie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together butter or margarine, flour, and sugar.

    Advertisement

  • Slightly beat egg, and add it plus milk to creamed mixture.

  • Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until thickened. Cool, and add vanilla.

  • Pour into baked pie crust. Refrigerate. Serve with whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 37.1mg; sodium 154mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022