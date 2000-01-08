Caramel Pie I

We are having Christmas dinner with my husbands siblings and I was looking for a recipe to fill some tart shells. This recipe gave me a great jumping off point. I did however make one change. I used dark brown sugar instead of white. Using the dark brown sugar gave it a lovely aroma, so good you won't mind the stiring time while waiting for it to thicken. Once it had thickened I removed it from the heat and spooned the filling into the tart shells I had made. I think it would yield about 20 but my crust recipe only made 18 so my daughter and I had fun liking the spoons and cleaning out the pot. My daughter is very picky and she loved the flavour. She asked me to make her some without a crust since she doesn't like crust. I think it would be lovely that way as well. I am giving this recipe a 4 because as I said it was a great starting point, I just prefer the brown sugar flavour.