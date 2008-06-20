Easy Cream Cheese Pie

This recipe is so very easy. The thing that took me the longest was waiting for the cream cheese to soften and allowing my homemade frozen pie filling defrost. After that, this recipe took 10 minutes, top, to put together. Obviously, it still had to chill but I don't mind recipes where you make it then let it sit--it helps me with my time management to make things ahead anyway. I followed some reviewer's suggestions to double the cream cheese, which worked well enough. Until I went to fill my pie crust. 16 oz is a LOT, and I couldn't put it all in the pie crust--as it was, I ended up using most of it but skimping on the pie filling since I'd already put the cream cheese in. I was using a store bought pie crust, but be prepared for leftover cream cheese mixture if you double it and have a small pie pan. It didn't faze me for long, though: I made little cheesecake trifles with the rest of the mixture, some of the pie filling, blueberries, and topped with a cherry. It was very pretty and very good. I had absolutely no issues with this setting--it was definitely firm after less than 2 hours. I did make sure to mix the cream cheese and condensed milk very well, then mixed very well again after adding the lemon juice. This made bf very happy--he loves cheesecake. Thanks for the recipe!