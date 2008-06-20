Easy Cream Cheese Pie

This recipe was given to me by a friend. It has never failed me. Strawberry or blueberry pie filling may be used in place of cherry.

Recipe by Bea Ramirez

20 mins
2 hrs
2 hrs 20 mins
8
1 - 9 inch pie
8
  • Cream together cream cheese and condensed milk until smooth.

  • Add lemon juice and blend well.

  • Pour into graham cracker crust.

  • Top with fruit pie filling.

  • Chill for 2 hours before serving.

483 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 66.7g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 327.9mg. Full Nutrition
