Easy Cream Cheese Pie
This recipe was given to me by a friend. It has never failed me. Strawberry or blueberry pie filling may be used in place of cherry.
I give it 5 stars because it is easy AND delicious! I used a little lime and lemon juice. I topped it w/fresh raspberries and dipped some raspberries in white chocolate for decoration. I used the leftover white chocolate for drizzle over the top. I did read the other revies and used 12 ounces of cream cheese so it wasn't too sweet. I also noticed one person mentioned it didn't set. There is a trick. You have to whip it really well. Also, really cool things happen when you add lemon/lime juice to sweetened condensed milk. It helps it gel up and set.Read More
good recipe very easy but just one package of 8oz cream cheese did not work. Instead i had to start all over again and use a total of 2 1/2 8oz packages of cream cheese. The end result was satisfying.Read More
Easy, double the cream cheese and have it at room temperature. This cuts down on the over powering sugar. I topped with blackberries. Family winner. Easy on the cook too. <g>
Very simple recipe! I used 16 oz. of cream cheese instead of 8 oz. and topped with fresh blueberries instead of pie filling. Wonderful dessert!
This recipe is so very easy. The thing that took me the longest was waiting for the cream cheese to soften and allowing my homemade frozen pie filling defrost. After that, this recipe took 10 minutes, top, to put together. Obviously, it still had to chill but I don't mind recipes where you make it then let it sit--it helps me with my time management to make things ahead anyway. I followed some reviewer's suggestions to double the cream cheese, which worked well enough. Until I went to fill my pie crust. 16 oz is a LOT, and I couldn't put it all in the pie crust--as it was, I ended up using most of it but skimping on the pie filling since I'd already put the cream cheese in. I was using a store bought pie crust, but be prepared for leftover cream cheese mixture if you double it and have a small pie pan. It didn't faze me for long, though: I made little cheesecake trifles with the rest of the mixture, some of the pie filling, blueberries, and topped with a cherry. It was very pretty and very good. I had absolutely no issues with this setting--it was definitely firm after less than 2 hours. I did make sure to mix the cream cheese and condensed milk very well, then mixed very well again after adding the lemon juice. This made bf very happy--he loves cheesecake. Thanks for the recipe!
This is the essential in-a-hurry-pie recipe. The cherry topping can be substituted with whatever you have on hand. Foolproof, every time.
This was very good and very easy pie to make. My kids loved it and they are very picky eaters! Wasn't too sweet for us, just right.
Easy Peezy Love this simple recipe!
I love this recipe. I add 1 tsp Almond Extract and 1 tsp Vanilla Extract. I also line the inside of the pie crust with almond slivers. Delicious!
Ensure that the cream cheese is very soft otherwise you will end up with small chunks in pie.
5 stars for ease and no baking needed during this heatwave! I don't know why some people had the issues they had with this pie. I followed the recipe to the letter except used apple pie topping b/c that's what I had. I didn't think the filling was too sweet, and it set up nicely in fridge. It is a bit rich so you don't need a lot. The key is to use the electric beaters to cream the cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk until light and fluffy.
Delicious and extremely easy to make!
This is how my grandmother made this pie, and it is one of my favorite desserts, ever. This is easy and no-fail.
This is quite good. Was a bit skeptical---a no-bake pie with said ingredients, and not having a fruit topping. I am pleasantly surprised! I used 16ozs. of cream cheese based on reviews. As I was mixing, I found the flavor a bit too cheesy, so I added about half a cup of confectioner's sugar. Next time, I'll use less cream cheese, but still more than the recommended 8ozs. I also added a dash of vanilla. This pie is so delicious, so dangerous---I just had a piece after my eggs and bacon breakfast. It's simple to make---even foolproof; I won't need to refer to the recipe every time I go to make it. Again, I didn't top with fruit, but it is still superb. I can only imagine how it would taste with strawberries. Yum. I think I found the pie of my dreams---literally; I never imagined a pie like this.
This was the easiest and fastest dessert I have ever made. It tastes great too. I did use the 2 packs of cream cheese with everything else remaining the same. I got the whole bowl into the crust and will use pie filling as a side or addition after plating. Not all family members like pie filling but most like plain cheesecake. Yummy. Made me lick the spoon!
After reading reviews, I did use 2 pkgs. of cream cheese. I also added 1 cup of fresh blueberries to the mixture and topped it with 1 cup of fresh blueberries. This was very good, quick and easy to prepare.
little less lemon
This was good, but not great. It was much sweeter than I had expected and I added an extra 8 ounces of cream cheese like suggested. I would not eat it without a fruit topping, my husband agreed and he usually avoids fruit toppings. It is sweet enough that we just crushed up some raspberries and didn't add any extra sugar to them. So a good dessert for quick and easy, but probably won't make again any time soon.
Badgers at Rose Bowl [again] so for a game dessert this year made 2 pies using chocolate crusts. Used 4 packages cream cheese, 1/4 lemon juice, 2 cans sweetened ev milk. Will top with cherry pie filling and whipped cream.
Could never find this recipe anywhere until now... My mother had it, but we never knew where she got it from and that was YEARS ago. I would request this every year for my birthday! She would always make a 9x13 casserole dish size of this! LOVE IT! LOVE IT! LOVE IT! (Notes: Let cream cheese come to room temperature... I use 1/4 cup of lemon juice and then you just let the beaters beat the stuffings out of the mixture...) Did I already say that I LOVE THIS! ;)
This pie was super simple and a great after dinner snack.
The recipe and reviewers' comments gave me some good ideas for a quick and easy desert with ingredients on hand. Five stars with modifications. Instead of a graham cracker crust, I crumbled 8 reduced fat oreos and spread across the bottom of a pie pan. For the filling, I used one package of Neufchatel cheese, half a can of sweetened condensed milk (based on reviewers' comments), 1/3 cup lemon juice, and ~1/4 cup or less powdered sugar (to thicken and sweeten in place of some sweetened condensed milk). For the topping: ~2cups frozen berries, corn starch and water, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tbsp honey; bring to a boil then let cool before placing on top of chilled pie. Really tasty, all thumbs up in our house. After having it as described above, I suspect that an entire can of sweetened condensed milk would be overpowering with just 1pkg cream cheese, as noted by some other reviewers.
Could this be any easier?! Love it! I did double the cream cheese, as suggested, but wouldn't have minded it sweeter, either.
So good....I made this last night to bring into work today for a coworker's birthday and what a huge hit. It being spring and lots of good berries/fruit available I sliced up some kiwi and strawberries and decorated....delicious!!!
Was very tasty, loved it. Made it with Strawberry pie topping. Will surely use it again and try different toppings. Thumbs up for sure!
My absolute favorite. I don't even use the fruit.
YUMMY!!!!!
I have been making this pie for over 25 yrs and we love it every time. It is super easy to make and you can use any kind of toppings that you like. Its a keeper for me.
My favorite cheesecake, by far!
Easy and quick. I don't think a pie pan works very well for this, so I make it in an 8x8. I melt 3 TBSP of butter in my 8x8 and then add 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs and 3 TBSP of sugar for the crust. Turns out perfectly every time and lets those OCD people get over not having perfect pie slices. It is definitely more like a 9x13 layered dessert than a pie, but--oh boy!--is it delicious!
made as written, the bomb!!!
This is my family's favorite non-baked pie. Rich, creamy and delicious.
this is really good *****
I did what was suggested and doubled the cream cheese, and found myself using a little more than double to get the right consistency. I had way too much filling for just one pie, so I made two. I used a little less lemon juice. This pie was very tasty.
This was great. Everyone loves it. It is sweet so you don't need much. I used canned cherry pie filling for one, and blueberry filling for another. Very easy and fast. SO use a mixer for the cream cheese and milk.
Going to get ready to make this as soon as I get off here.Sounds easy and yummy.Thanks for sharing.
the pie must be chilled before adding the cherry pie filling otherwise the filling cannot be spread properly. tastes great.
Childhood fav!
I think I add a tsp of Vanilla. Favorite family recipe for holidays for 40 years. My children thought this was what cheesecake was suppose to be and don't like real cheesecake.
I was so happy to find this because I had lost my mother's recipe and this is it! I made it with 12 oz of cream cheese, but next time I will make it exactly as the recipe calls for it. I will make it with Strawberries next time, as well...just to change it up. So delicious! (needs more than 2 hours to chill, though). Thank you for posting this!!!!!
For those expressing frustration at the pie turning out soupy, try this: beat the cream cheese by itself first, with an electric mixer, until fluffy. Then put your mixer away and take out a plastic spatula. Use the spatula to blend the condensed milk with the now-fluffy cream cheese. Finally, add the lemon and vanilla extract, again using the spatula to blend with rest of ingredients. Then proceed with the rest of the recipe.
I found the above modifications online recently, after YEARS of making cherry cream cheese pie soup. I can honestly say they have made the difference for me between cream cheese soup and cream cheese sensation! Hope this helps other cream cheese soup-ers too. :)
This pie is almost like the one that a coworker brings from a local berry restaurant... I increased the cream cheese mixture (8 oz cream cheese and double the others) thinking that I wanted more cream-to-berry than what some of the pictures showed. LOL, good thing I bought two deep dish graham crusts because I had enough to fill both about 2/3 plus another little bit that I ate with fresh berries :) The berry mixture was amazing, I used raspberries and the flavor was so good... it completely captured the "fresh off the plant" berry taste that I was after. I had a hard time waiting for it to cool before putting it over the cream, but man it was worth it. Would definitely make it again! Thanks for the recipe!
I used fat free condensed milk. Wasn't sure if it would set. It turned out perfect. I used half the amount of topping though. Blueberry pie filling.
Super easy to make & was a hit at the work potluck. Plus I love the option to use different fruit as well
It was easy I also added two pkgs of cream cheese to have a fuller pie
I also used 2 packages of cream cheese. I didn't have sweetened condensed milk, so I used whipping cream and added about a cup of sugar. I couldn't wait for two hours, but after cutting it in only an hour later, it had already settled.
This pie did not set up for me even though I followed the directions carefully. Noted other people had the same problem so I beat it for eight minutes and for three more after adding the lemon. Tasted good though, we ate it like pudding.
Great cream cheese pie. I was surprise with it way it turned out after adding sweet condense milk to it. Usually I would prepare my cream cheese pie using white powder sugar in place of sweet condense milk, but, n=enjoy both methods. What I would recommend is adding 2 blocks of cream cheese, instead of 1 block, wherein mixture is not stiff enough with only 1 block.
For a fall treat, leave out the lemon juice and add a can (15 oz) pumpkin (not the pumpkin pie mix but just the pumpkin), 1 tsp vanilla and 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice. It’s very similar to a pumpkin cheesecake but MUCH easier!
No changes, yummy yummy
Tasted a little too much like the can of sweetened condensed milk.
I like this receipe, it's quick and easy. My family enjoys and my children make it all the time.
Love this with blueberry pie filling. We fight over these pies when together for holidays
Put it in a prebaked pie crust, covered it with more crust, and baked for another ~35 minutes
this had good flavor, but didn't set well, I put homemade raspberry jam and white chocolate shavings on top. I stuck it in freezer to help but then becomes too hard.
One of the best no-bake pies out there, easy, and so delish. Was hoping for more left overs, oh well, just make another one because its so easy. Per other comments, for best results, really beat the mixture for best results. Thank you for a most fantastic recipe!
Mine didn’t firm up. It was a wonderful cream cheese custard though. Every bite got eaten. Made exactly to recipe.
Very easy to make
Dbl cream cheese......perfect!
Great recipe! My husband and I both liked this cheese cake! Easy to make also!
Super delicious and extremely easy!!!
Easy standby. Just be sure to mix cream cheese in with an electric blender and not by hand do the cream cheese gets fully mixed in.
This recipe is so easy and it's delicious
Awesome! I have been making this for years, and it is my family's favorite. I have to make it at every holiday, potluck and just because days.
This was super easy to make. I used a store bought graham cracker crust. I added both vanilla and almond extract to the mixture and used 1/4 lemon juice instead of 1/3 cup. I also used 2- 8 oz cream cheese packets to decrease the sweetness along with the can of condensed milk. I didn't want or need any fruit topping because I was afraid of the sugar content with me being a diabetic. This method cut down on the sweetness and the extra cream cheese made it look thicker and it settled beautifully!! I drizzled caramel on top to give it a color contrast and look professional! :) Great recipe and super easy to make. TIP** just make sure you mix the cream cheese and condensed milk extra well, then again after adding the lemon juice. It will make the filling look and taste flawless. Thank you for sharing the recipe
Ive been making this pie for years! Its never failed to please my 'sweet tooth'. Instead of cherries, etc, I dribble chocolate syrup on the top with/without chocolate chips. Hmm, hmm, good!
How much is "1 cream cheese?" Is it 1 lb. or 1 package? What size? Maybe I missed that. Should be very good. Thank you.
This pie is amazing! It was a total hit with the family. The pineapples to me set it off!
Delicious recipe! My hubby said this tasted like the ones his family used to make when he was younger, which he loved! Definitely a keeper!
Maybe my all time favorite dessert; I've been making this since I was a teenager. I seldom use the pie filling, though a good corn-syrup- free homemade version takes it over the top. Usually I just add a squeeze of lime or lemon and serve with fresh fruit or by itself. It's important to use a sugar-free graham cracker crust made with real butter.
I've substituted greek yogurt cream cheese, fat free condensed milk and reduced fat graham cracker crust for a healthier option and it tastes great!!
Wow! I was skeptical. It just seemed to easy, but boy was I surprised. My whole family loved it. They would have thought I slaved away for hours. Definitely going to be a regular in our family.
Been making this forever. Mix it in your food processor and it will be smooth and creamy.
Super easy and so good! I don’t understand why some people added another brick of cream cheese. I followed the recipe and there was plenty of filling and I didn’t find it too sweet at all. I whipped it for about 5 minutes with my stand mixer and it set great and was super fluffy. I didn’t have pie filling so just cooked some frozen mixed berries with cornstarch and sugar for the topping. Will definitely make again!
Easily the easiest and most delicious pie! thanks!!
It's a great recipe
Easy and a crowd-pleaser!
Added the pie toppings afterwards.
I made this dump cake substituting fresh strawberries for the cherry pie filling … and as my stepdad used to say … “That’ll make ye smack yer granny!” This cake is delicious and so easy to make it would be one of those recipes you could share with the little cook(s) for them to make as well! Seriously … u cannot mess this up! And we love it!!! Big hit and is now part of my family too!
I love it but I didn't have condensed milk. So instead I used half and half. As well as 24 oz of cream cheese paired with a apricot creme
