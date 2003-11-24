Pecan Pie I

1 of 76

Rating: 5 stars This tastes like a pie that my mom would make!! The only thing I did differently is that I actually roast my pecans in butter first before I put them in the pie. My mom did this as well and I like the way it makes the pie taste. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Mom had made pecan pies for years and they were very sweet, but at Christmas she asked me if I'd fix one for my brother. I got this recipe instead because you said it wasn't as sweet. I made this pecan pie (my 1st) and it was great. I did put 3/4 cup brown sugar and used light corn syrup (mainly because it was the only kind I had and didn't want to go to store in mid pie. I also threw in a few extra nuts. My mom said it was great (It had been so long I don't think she knew the diffence between the recipes until I told her, but it was a big hit with everyone at Christmas Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Last year my Dad moved from Texas up here to NY to be closer to his children. His family is originally from the South. When he was asked by my sister if he had a favorite dessert he would like for Thanksgiving he said he would like a Pecan Pie but he was sure she wouldn't know how to make it. Well determined to make my Dad's favorite I got on "the Net" to find a recipe and found Mike's. His sister came in for Thanksgiving too (another Southerner). They both commented that this was by far the best pecan pie they ever tasted. I had to admit it was the best I ever had too because I never had or even baked one before. I had always heard how rich they were. We heated up the pieces and put French Vanilla ice cream on them...Thank you Mike!!!...BTW...I ended up making 2 of them for Christmas last year and there wasn't a single piece of crust left of them by the end of the evening. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I'm a professional baker with over 10 years experience. This recipe was given to me about 8 years ago by a customer who thought this recipe would be great for me to use instead of the one I was given in culinary school. After a few minor tweaks here and there and my own homemade crust this is the best selling pie I've ever made. It's also a family favorite and has converted my dad who didn't eat pecan pie because it was always too sweet a HUGE fan of it. I don't know what kind of dark corn syrup the user who thought it was too bitter tried but this pie is an enormous hit with my family friends and my clients. If I don't have dark corn syrup I substitute with 3/4 c. light corn syrup and top the cup off with molasses(spray the glass measuring cup with cooking spray to make everything come out easier). I've also only chopped half the pecans add them to the crust(not the custard) pour the custard in and top the pie with the whole nuts(randomly not necessarily in a pattern). The pie cuts easier with chopped nuts but the whole nuts on top make a prettier presentation. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars WONDERFUL!! Not too sweet just right. I added 1/8 cup of condensed milk and 1/2 stick melted butter. I changed the flour amount to 2 and 1/2 tablespoons. I am fromthe south and this is the best pecan pie I have ever had!! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first attempt at a pecan pie and I have to say this recipe was very easy and quick too. I read all the reviews and glad I did for I had light not dark corn syrup so I just used half a cup of brown sugar in place of half the white and used the full amount of light corn syrup. Came out great taste wise...I over baked the crust a bit but still really tasty...Thanks Mike my hubby loved the pie! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars we really liked this pie! note: not sifting the flour did not have bad side effects. I roasted my nuts in Imperial butter before adding them into the mixture. I also added 1 tbsp. of Kahlua liquor which it complimented so well. I roasted half-sized pecans and then placed them one by one on top of the pie for decoration. Then when the pie was almost ready I brushed a lil' bit of beated egg white over the pecans to give it a shiny look. Simply marvelous!:) Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Made exactly as written. Was delicious warm and even better out of the fridge the next day. My husband thought it was the best pecan pie he ever tasted. Similar to what other reviewers found my pie did take about 70 minutes to bake. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This was the first Pecan Pie recipe I ever tried. My husband and father-in-law couldn't get enough! Helpful (7)