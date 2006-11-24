Real Pecan Pie

This pie is delicious! The only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is because it doesn't make a very full pie. I used a 9in shallow pie plate (as suggested by another reviewer) and it still didn't fill my crust. Next time I make it I will double the recipe and try it in a deep dish crust. Otherwise it was absolutely delicious!!!
Well, I'm doing something I always thought I wouldn't - tell everyone of the adjustments I made! Ha! We ended up with a really great pie with a few changes. It is the two eggs that give it that soft texture, but you only really need one. Also, I cut the sugar down to only 1/4 cup. The corn syrup is plenty sweet on its own. Your teeth don't curl up from the sweet that way. It was still plenty sweet. I also used WHITE Karo syrup, effectively making a vanilla pecan pie. It was GREAT! Last change that anyone can do to any pecan pie recipe they choose to use: CHOP the pecans. I always had had the mindset that the pecans had to be whole to look pretty. They don't. I added 1-1/2 cups CHOPPED pecans (and a little extra) for a positively great pie that is now my daughter's favorite.
made this for Thanksgiving it was wonderful!! Although my pie pan was too deep had to transfer my crust into a pie pan that was shallow and smaller would do great in a shallow 9 inch or full 8 inch pan. Loved how gooey and not dry or too firm this turned out will make again!
This is the same recipe that I have been using for over 20 years. Just as everyone has said this recipe only makes half a pie my recipe says at the top (double recipe to fill pie pan).
i doubled the filling and accidentally added an extra half cup of pecans. this is a gorgeous pie.
This pie was easy to make. No chopping involved--nice.
This was perfect! I wouldn't change a thing. My husband absolutely raved. I will make this recipe again! Thanks!
This was the first time my husband and I had ever made pecan pie. It turned out very well. We had been looking for a good pecan pie at restaurants and had been unsuccessful. Now we don't need to go out because we can make this recipe in a snap! It's great!
Absolute soup...disappointed.