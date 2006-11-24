Real Pecan Pie

Rating: 4.21 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

This pie is filled with pecans. It's guaranteed "stick to your teeth" goodness, so don't serve it to the faint of heart, i.e., those finicky about manners! Dark or light corn syrup may be used.

By Sally Smircich

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, slightly beat the eggs.

  • Stir in corn syrup, sugar, and vanilla. Mix well.

  • Lightly stir in pecans, till well-coated with egg mixture.

  • Pour into pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Turn the oven down to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C), and bake for another 30 minutes.

  • Cool before serving. Store leftovers covered in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 54.1g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 135mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

barefootpixie
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2006
This pie is delicious! The only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is because it doesn't make a very full pie. I used a 9in shallow pie plate (as suggested by another reviewer) and it still didn't fill my crust. Next time I make it I will double the recipe and try it in a deep dish crust. Otherwise it was absolutely delicious!!! Read More
Helpful
(62)
KittyFanatic
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2010
Well, I'm doing something I always thought I wouldn't - tell everyone of the adjustments I made! Ha! We ended up with a really great pie with a few changes. It is the two eggs that give it that soft texture, but you only really need one. Also, I cut the sugar down to only 1/4 cup. The corn syrup is plenty sweet on its own. Your teeth don't curl up from the sweet that way. It was still plenty sweet. I also used WHITE Karo syrup, effectively making a vanilla pecan pie. It was GREAT! Last change that anyone can do to any pecan pie recipe they choose to use: CHOP the pecans. I always had had the mindset that the pecans had to be whole to look pretty. They don't. I added 1-1/2 cups CHOPPED pecans (and a little extra) for a positively great pie that is now my daughter's favorite. Read More
Helpful
(50)
Cara
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2004
made this for Thanksgiving it was wonderful!! Although my pie pan was too deep had to transfer my crust into a pie pan that was shallow and smaller would do great in a shallow 9 inch or full 8 inch pan. Loved how gooey and not dry or too firm this turned out will make again! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Bonnie Orem
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2010
This is the same recipe that I have been using for over 20 years. Just as everyone has said this recipe only makes half a pie my recipe says at the top (double recipe to fill pie pan). Read More
Helpful
(19)
soupisgoodfood33
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2010
i doubled the filling and accidentally added an extra half cup of pecans. this is a gorgeous pie. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Suzyhomemaker
Rating: 3 stars
11/26/2002
This pie was easy to make. No chopping involved--nice. Read More
Helpful
(10)
AmberJo
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2004
This was perfect! I wouldn't change a thing. My husband absolutely raved. I will make this recipe again! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(9)
KGNEP
Rating: 4 stars
11/26/2002
This was the first time my husband and I had ever made pecan pie. It turned out very well. We had been looking for a good pecan pie at restaurants and had been unsuccessful. Now we don't need to go out because we can make this recipe in a snap! It's great! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Erin Helbig
Rating: 1 stars
12/25/2008
Absolute soup...disappointed. Read More
Helpful
(5)
