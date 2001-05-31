Bolognese Sauce with Meat

31 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 11
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

A recipe for your basic tomato and meat sauce. Serve with your favorite pasta and a nice loaf of sourdough bread.

By angelic

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan saute the onion and garlic in the olive oil. Add ground beef and continue cooking. Stir in prosciutto and cook for 5 to 6 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of the butter, chopped tomatoes, and tomato paste. Let sauce simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Simmer for one hour. Add additional butter and simmer for an additional half hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
659 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 57.6g; cholesterol 140.6mg; sodium 1422.9mg. Full Nutrition
