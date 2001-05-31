Bolognese Sauce with Meat

I added a pound of ground pork, more than doubled the number of tomatoes, increased the tomato paste to a full (small size) can, omitted the butter entirely, and spiced it up a bit with more garlic and some oregano. I also added a can of tomato sauce because I didn't want it to be as dry as some of the other reviewers stated. Oh, and added about a glass of red wine I was drinking, just because! It was EXCELLENT. We put it over a whole box of pasta and the kids raved about it... Even the 5 year old who usually demands only butter and cheese on her pasta. It would have fed between 6-8 people. Our family of four ate till we were stuffed, and had enough for a bunch of leftovers.