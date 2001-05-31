Bolognese Sauce with Meat
A recipe for your basic tomato and meat sauce. Serve with your favorite pasta and a nice loaf of sourdough bread.
A recipe for your basic tomato and meat sauce. Serve with your favorite pasta and a nice loaf of sourdough bread.
It is really the most flavorful meat sauce I have ever had.Read More
Overall good but super greasy. Would recommend for large parties as it is fairly quick and very easy to make.Read More
It is really the most flavorful meat sauce I have ever had.
I didn't have any prosciutto so I left that out. I also added some red wine to add depth to the sauce. Left out the butter completely. Simmered on the stove on low heat for a long time. I think this is what really brings the flavors out and add intense flavor to the sauce. I used fresh parsley to top at the end. Very good.
I had to double this recipe for a large family. I did add 2 extra tomatoes based on what others wrote. I didnt double the meat and kept everything else the same. This looks great and tastes fantastic.
I added a pound of ground pork, more than doubled the number of tomatoes, increased the tomato paste to a full (small size) can, omitted the butter entirely, and spiced it up a bit with more garlic and some oregano. I also added a can of tomato sauce because I didn't want it to be as dry as some of the other reviewers stated. Oh, and added about a glass of red wine I was drinking, just because! It was EXCELLENT. We put it over a whole box of pasta and the kids raved about it... Even the 5 year old who usually demands only butter and cheese on her pasta. It would have fed between 6-8 people. Our family of four ate till we were stuffed, and had enough for a bunch of leftovers.
I LOVED IT! OMGosh..so, so good! I DID add an extra tomato and cut BACK on the salt since the prosciutto is salty...I actually used about 1/4 teasp. of salt. Now...bad news..my husband did NOT like it...he prefers a WETTER sauce. This is not a coat your pasta with tomato sauce-sauce. To me it's more the consistancy of a sloppy joe...but...tossed in pasta it WILL coat the noodles with flavor. I am giving it 5 BIG stars for ME personally...I WILL make it again but make it more "saucy" for hubby. THANKS for such a GREAT recipe!
I did not use as much butter as suggested in the recipe and I'm not entirely convinced that it needs to simmer for an hour and a half. I simmered for maybe little more than an hour. I also threw in some oregano and basil and added in some beef broth to ensure it was moist while it was cooking. Oh and I threw in the whole can of tomato paste, because I never use it and didn't want to waste it. This is a good simple recipe that could use some tweaking.
Amazing and simple. Couldn't stop sampling.
A great uncomplicated recipe for complete beginners like me! I used canned chopped toms as I didn't have fresh, but other than that, perfick.
My husband loves this sauce! I added bob evans sausage and heavy whip cream to this pot of heaven and everyone was in paradise! Thanks for sharing.
Overall good but super greasy. Would recommend for large parties as it is fairly quick and very easy to make.
For a rookie this was easy enough. Doubled the tomatoes. No salt. My hubby loved it. Simple ingredients. I thought it was just okay...especially when considering the time investment.
Added red wine and Italian seasoning - also doubled the tomatoes.
Added some dried basil and two cups of beef broth.
Love it! I did add extra tomatoes and some thick sauce, only because my family like it that way.
Easy and tasty, will make again!! I used 3 tomatoes instead of two, otherwise followed exactly! The whole family loved it.
My kids complain about everything, but they loved this! Through in some diced green peppers, used the whole can of tomato paste, one less tablespoon of butter and cooked for less time and it still came out amazing- did add a little water when needed, so the sauce wouldn't stick to the pan while cooking.
ok but lacked taste and it was a bit dry for me
Really good and easy to make!!! I followed most of the recipe, except the time simmering I cut short. Next time I am going to add some Italian herbs.
My son was dying to find a good bolognese sauce...and he is insanely picky. This was a huge winner. Made quite a few containers full and gave to the real "chefs" of the family. They all said it was amazing.
I followed this recipe exact - while it was good, it was super greasy. I guess I should have realized that from all the oil and butter that is in it. Sorry, I will not be making this again.
This meat sauce was exceptional! I made it once exactly as stated in the recipe and it was great. This time when I made it I added 1/2 cup Malbec Red Wine, the full can of Tomato Paste (instead of just 1/4 cup) and an 8 oz can of Organic Tomato Sauce. Both times I made it, it tasted really good, but the wine gave it a bit more flavor. Thank you for this great recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections