Pasta e Olio
This is a quick recipe. Good, too! The main ingredients are oil and butter,the garlic and crushed red pepper flakes enhance the flavors.
With the exception of the cayenne pepper, this is the traditional pasta with garlic and olive oil I grew up with in my Italian family. If anything, we add a bit of crushed red pepper flakes to taste, but it is just as traditional and tasty without. This is the Italian version of buttered noodles--and it's darn good. Also delicious with a sprinkle of grated fresh Parmesan or Romano cheese.Read More
Seriously, I didn't think this was that good. I have had this made by my Italian Uncle and it was outstanding. I won't be making again.Read More
Now THIS is the way to do Olio ;) The only thing I changed is using whole cloves of garlic rather than chopped garlic - it is more "traditional" that way. As for cooking the garlic for 10-15 minutes - you are normally supposed to discard the (whole clove of) garlic after you have cooked it in the oil. The reason for doing this is that the oil becomes infused with the garlic flavour... However, since this version uses chopped garlic instead of whole cloves - I would cook it for 3-5 minutes instead.
Not a good kid recipe because of the spicy red pepper flakes (but omit them and the kids will eat this up). I've added quartered canned artichokes and black olives. Also try shaped pasta, adds a little excitement to the meal. Very delicious!!
AMAZING recipe!! My husband and I enjoyed this dish. It was easy to cook with the time crunch I was in and the spices gave it the "kick" I like in sauces. DON'T change a thing!! It's very good and if you use the right pasta, it's healthy as well.
This is a great side dish, but frankly I could eat it as a main dish all by itself because it's just that good. I topped it with a bit of parmesan and it was perfect!
This was fantastic! I however added a lot more garlic than the recipe called for. I also added a handfull of whole garlic cloves. It took about 7 minutes longer to cook with the whole garlic cloves. Next time i make this i will also try to add some fresh steamed veggies to the mix!
I loved it! I added extra garlic and sprinkled grated parmesan cheese on top. Yum! I served it with broccoli, which was very good with it.
This recipe is soooooo yummy. Its especially great for a light lunch. Its so quick and easy it has quickly become one of my favorites.
I really liked this dish. I will make it a lot when it is just me for dinner since it is so easy to adjust for just one person. My husband didn't care for it, but he can't stand not having meat for dinner. The taste is really very mild and subtle.
Simple and delicious.
I cut everything in the recipe in half except the garlic. Very good.
I have seen many Italian cooks on tv make this dish and have always wanted to try it. I modified the dish only slightly by adding some fresh basil in with the flat leaf parsley, and it was delicious....even though DH overcooked the garlic! It wasn't burned, but it was defintely overcooked. The recipe method says to cook the garlic for 10-15 minutes, this is FAR to long....5 minutes max is all that is needed. Regardless of the overcooked (and thus crunchy) garlic, it was still great and I will make again this week being sure not to overcook the garlic!
Delicious! I sauteed garlic italian sausage.. then added the rest of the ingredients, except for the butter (since the sausage created it's own fat). I used more garlic and added sea salt! After plated, I drizzled a smidge extra virgin olive oil over the top and some fresh grated parmesan! YUMMY!!!!!
The absolute perfect side for almost anything. I left out the red pepper (personal taste). So easy.
very easy and delicious! thanks
We thought this was great. I ran with it, made it a complete meal with some black pepper, lemon juice, sun-dried tomatoes, and cold drained tuna. I used whole wheat pasta, served this with fresh black grapes on the side -- this is a super simple, super satisfying meal. The key thing here (and the thing that makes this recipe special) is to cook down the garlic -- it changes flavor as it browns and becomes something totally different from fresh raw garlic (which I *also* like on buttered noodles). Change it up as you like -- if you use unsalted butter, remember to add salt. Thanks for the recipe!
This made for a nice, light, summer pasta dinner. The flavor is really subtle, even though I halved the spaghetti (hubby's half had red sauce since he prefers that), but kept the sauce amount the same. So, I would probably double the sauce if using a whole box of spaghetti. I also added a pound of shrimp I had sauteed in garlic, olive oil, crushed red pepper, basil, and parsley. Good meal.
It was 4am and I had a hankering for something savory and substantial and since this was so easy and quick, I decided to try it. It's delicious! The red pepper flakes add the perfect kick to it- I think the recipe might have been a little boring without it. I sorta incorporated the Onion Pasta recipe from this site into this recipe by adding some sliced onions and dried basil in with the oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes. I didn't toss the parsley in until the end, just because I was afraid it would lose some of the vibrant brightness had I sauteed the heck out of it.
I am not giving this any stars because the recipe must be off. I made the recipe as it is and it seemed strange that it was a pound of pasta with such small measurements for the other ingredients but I did it anyway. Sure enough it came out like plain buttered noodles and dry at that. I had to add a cup of feta I had in the fridge and a cup of calamata olives with more olive oil to make it edible. The picture looks like it would take a 1/4 pound of pasta with the those other measurements. Oh well.
This was really good. Tasty, light and quick. I tossed it with Whole Wheat Rotini and used it as a side dish for baked chicken. Unfortunately had to omit the red pepper flakes because of my little one, but still very good.
Loved this! I used egg noodles in place of spaghetti and omitted the butter. Easy and tasty.
Wow- super simple, and super fast. Great for using up parsley, I have also added fresh chopped basil.
This recipe is a version of the classic Italian dish called "Aglio e Olio". The authentic version does not call for parsley or butter, but just the one quarter cup of olive oil. Be VERY careful not to brown the garlic or it will turn the entire quarter cup of olive oil into a bitter unsavory oil and spoil the entire dish. This dish was meant to be a simple yet delicious first course, not a main course. As always, save some of the cooking liquid to moisten the dish if it is to dry. It's easy to add your own personal touch to it by adding anchovies, parsley butter or meat. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
This reminds me of a recipe I make that I saw on the Rachel Ray show. It's Quick, Easy, and Pasta....who can ask for more! While I'm boiling my water for my lb. of pasta (I use wheat pasta) I use my food processor to combine 2 bunches of flat leaf parsley, 2 cloves of garlic, enough olive oil to make a paste and salt and pepper to taste. Next I saute a couple of handful of pine nuts in olive oil....watch carefully so they do not burn. When they begin to brown add 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs to brown. Then add your parsley mixture and cook a few more minutes. Mix everything above with your cooked pasta, squeeze in the juice of one lemon and add fresh shredded parm cheese and garnish with a couple of chopped plum tomatoes.
Simple and yummy. Added some Italian veggies and used less red pepper.
Yum - this is the easy and fast and delicious way to create a family meal. I left out the red pepper flakes, since my son and I don't do hot stuff. It's easy to let my husband add those at the table. And of course, we love grated parmesan cheese. I think next time, I might add some sliced roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
I cooked this for 40 people, and they all loved it!!! amazing//
I made this recipe exactly as stated but it seemed to be missing something. It was very bland and dry. I added more pasley and oregano leaves; the taste was better. I won't be making this pasta again!
This recipe was really simple and tasty. I didn't have the parsley and I'm sure I was missing some real flavor but even without it I'd recommend it. I used a different shaped pasta and added about 1/2 cup of Parmesean Cheese to it. Very tasty. I may even add more cayenne next time. Thanks for the recipe :)
It was fine, but pretty bland. To add more flavor I added about 1 c. of shredded aged smoked gouda. With the cheese, the recipe deserves another star.
I made this without the red pepper and it was wonderful! thank you!
Very easy, very good! Extremely simple recipe with a ton of flavor. Highly recommended!!! It's really good if you have last minute guests and want to serve something memorable.
Easy and delicious. Add meatballs for the perfect extra touch.
MARBALET, M-M-M-WAH!!! This is great stuff! I'm on my second bowl since I made it this evening. I chopped four large garlic buds and sauted them in the olive oil. About half way through I added my red pepper flakes. When that was done I added parsley, basil and the butter. I stirred this until the butter was completly melted. I then poured this over the drained pasta, tossed it. Topped off each helping with salt and parm cheese! I just can't get enough. Thanks so much, this will be a staple at my home.
For something that seemed so simple, this was amazing! I served this as a side dish with Chicken Parmigiana and it was a really great balance. The combination of flavours was spot on and I really enjoyed it.
Great side dish!
A great compliment to any chicken recipe. I LOVE this stuff. Thanks for the recipe.
This was good, but a little bland for me. Maybe next time I will add more garlic and more cayenne. I sprinkled grated parmesan over this at the end and served this with parmesan chicken and a salad. This was a really nice side dish and went great with our meal. Thanks!
We enjoyed this a lot. I used this as a side dish to some grilled Rosemary chicken--I had the low carb penne pasta on hand and it came out great. The next night I put it back in the skillet with some chopped up red and yellow bell peppers as a light main dish. Thank you.
Needed a simple recipe that complemented the "mother-in-law's tongue" birthday pasta my sister bought me. I didn't want a sauce that 'covered up' my pasta. Loved the simplicity and flavors! Whole family loved it. I ALWAYS add in meat so I put in a pound of Italian sausage. Yummy...not to mention a lot of fun with the pasta!
I love the simplicity and ease of this recipe. I did omit the red pepper just because I have small kids and know they can not handle the spice. I would love to try it with that another time though. This recipe is a keeper and I will be making it often - especially those days when I don't have time to prepare a time consuming meal. I think this would also be good with some shrimp as well.
Absolutely fantastic! I did make a few changes though. I didn't use any oil and did 1/4 c of butter plus an extra tablespoon. I also skipped the parsley, but added some dried chives after taking the noodles off the heat. A splash of lemon juice gave it a little extra zip, and everyone gobbled it up, especially me. Lol.
Very yummy. Quick, easy, and flavorful. Didn't have red pepper flakes so I added a dash of ground red pepper.
This is a pretty bland sauce. I even doubled the garlic and that didn't help much. Won't be making this again.
The flavor of this pasta is really mild. It was good, but not amazing.
This was good, but not great. I added garlic salt and that helped a lot. Next time I make this, I'll use more garlic salt and a tad more garlic as well.
this is a really good simple recipe, i used about quarter cup olive oil, no butter...and about 4 cloves garlic and soem red pepper flakes(i didnt measure). i serve this with the chicken scampi II on this site. also i had to add lots of salt.
I know this sounds rather odd, but I am not sure what I thought of this. I didn't love it, but I didn't hate it either. Would I make it again ... I am not sure!
this is a great recipe...i jazz it up by putting the olive oil and butter in together to brown the garlic. When it is brown i take it out of the oil and cook shelled devained shrimp in the oil along with some italian seasoning. To make it even fancier...i toss fresh spinich leaves in with the shrimp, oil and spices. Plate up and grate Parmesan Cheese on top while it is still hot. This dish...Hot bread and a glass of wine put me in pasta heaven!!!
I made this for my sister, and she can't take any hint of spice so i took out the red pepper flakes and she still loved it! I may have added a bit too much oil/butter, so maybe it would be healthier and tastier if the amount of oil and butter was slightly reduced.
This was the first thing that I have tried to cook and it was so easy! It makes a great side dish -- I had mine with veggies.
Good!
OMG! This is the easiest and tastiest recipe! It's evil, actually, because I couldn't stop eating and I'm on carb overload. The only thing this needs is some salt and pepper and then it would be a 5 star recipe.
Love this pasta. I make this at least monthly at my house and the entire family loves it. I add some additional spice for the hubby and I, but either way it's fantastic and SO easy. Thanks!
This is a very classic simple dish. I added fresh grated parmesan cheese and fresh chopped basil and my daughter who was home for the summer asked me to make it three times in one week!
while the spaghetti is cooking I put a colander with broccoli in it over the pot, and of course I double the garlic. Be careful when cooking the garlic. Don't let it get too brown or it will just get bitter. Good recipe. Enjoy
Such a simple, yet classic recipe! I used less butter, and added in some crushed red pepper flakes and topped with fresh grated parm-reggianno cheese, it was a great side dish to florentine stuffed chicken breasts!
I reduced the time I cooked the garlic to 5 minutes and used powdered red pepper flakes, also at the last minute added 3 finely chopped sun dried tomatoes to it, this recipe really popped with that!!! my kids really like this one!
This is simple and delicious. I didn't use butter, and I added mushrooms to the pan. Made it with whole wheat spirals. Absolutely delish!
This is a good recipe and so easy to "make it your own". My version is called "Maggie's Pasta". My daughters best friend in elementary school would literally raid the refridge the minute she entered our house! She & my daughter would devour it! I delete the red pepper flakes and add a pinch or two of cayenne powder. I add 4-5 minced fresh garlic cloves (depending on the strength of the garlic). If I have the fresh parsley I used it, if not, I substituted dry. I add a couple of tablespoons of Italian Herb mix, & about a cap of Mrs Dash (yellow cap). I let that mixture slowly saute until the dried herbs are soft and incorporated. Add more butter and olive oil if needed. Add some grated fresh parmesan when tossing in the pasta and you have.... Just YUMMY! When I want to change it up, I do everything the same but add a few heaping tablespoons of prepared Pesto sauce from a jar. Let it all get warm and friendly together then....Ohhh my! I am going to have to make it tomorrow! Happy Cooking!
I love this - when I was growing up, every year my best friends grandfather hosted a huge Italian Christmas eve party - and this dish as well as one with nearly identical ingredients that included black olives, walnuts and anchovies.. was there I now make these both for our Christmas eve feasts (some people, and I cant understand why, just dont like anchovies! :)) they're always a hit. Wonderful Marbalet :) wonderful :)UPDATE: Aug.2014 Stillloving it. Just little suggestions, use a good quality olive oil. make sure to punch up your spices if you tend to go for a strong spice taste - DH has Passed before Christmas this past year, so we didn't enjoy it as we always did. but I have such warm memories of serving this at Christmas time.... Thank you for the recipe again Marbalet
Easy and tasty!
Nice combination but I found it needed a bit more flavour. I added salt and paprika instead of chili peppers.
I LOVED, LOVED, LOVED THIS RECIPE!!! I will definitely make this again and I didn't even have enough minced garlic.
I thought this was good but had a little too much parsley, maybe cut back on that a little and add some basil. I also added some parm. cheese. will make again.
I love it! Sadly my public ate just because they were hungry. I made it without the pepper flakes and with a country butter, grated some Parmesan once served boy oh boy! I will make this again, but just for me :)
I added some roasted veggies like chopped tomatoes, eggplant and mushrooms. I served lemon pepper salmon. The pasta accompanied the salmon perfectly!!
This recipe is not for us. We added shrimp, extra cayenne pepper ad parmesan to spice it up. We thought it was bland, sorry
It's as good as mine. Slice the garlic, it makes like an extra something.. but just brown. Throw in some broccoli for veggie..
couldn't have been quicker or easier. I had everything on hand and even added cooked shrimp (bought frozen deveined, cooked, tails removed and thawed in water for a few minutes- I added it the last couple of minutes just to warm it through). I will double the garlic. 10 minutes is too long- it will burn. 5 minutes probably. I think it's too much pasta for the amount of sauce though.
Yummy! Added sauted mushrooms and topped with parmesan. Salt to taste.
Good! I'm sure if I had fresh garlic instead of only garlic powder on hand it would have been better.
Exactly what we were looking for - Thanks!!
Great & simple. The next time I make this, I'll remember my friend's advice, save some pasta water to pour over it if it gets a bit dry.
This was delicious! I made it exactly as is but added ground sausage to the mix!! Yum
I absolutely LOVE IT!! i made this in less than 30 minutes....with a screaming kid on one arm and the phone ringing every two seconds! it give it a ten if there was one.
This is not an exciting recipe, but it's not meant to be. It is a lovely food to pair with a strong taste. One of our favorites is the Spicy Oven Fried Chicken recipe from this site - serve that chicken over lots of this pasta an all will be right with the world.
Quick. Easy. Pasta. Yum. Works for me!
This was very good and simple to make. My kids didn't like it too much, I used crushed red pepper instead of the pepper called for in the recipe, although I used it sparingly. I plan on making this again, my husband and I enjoyed it.
Simply AWESOME. Authentic, Quick, and Cheap. Doesn't get any better!!!!!
Last night my mom was sick, so I decided to cook something up. Not only was this simple and tasty but it was ingredients I always have on hand, When I mentioned this pasta dish she was excited, this is one of her favorites. My mother, who lived in Sicily, said this was perfect, just the right amount of everything.
Nice, easy, basic! One to memorize.
The flavour was great and I added grated Parmesan cheese to it, and it went out of this world.
cook pasta in chicken stock to add flavor.
Love it..and everybody else too. One of my favorites, I add siled chicken and use penne pasta..
You can use just about any kind of string pasta for this recipe. My family prefer it without the pepper flakes. The original recipe was called Pasta al la Pavarotti. Makes a great side dish for nearly everything.
hubby loves this, but I did not care for the aftertaste.
love this - added a little salt, cut the butter in half, and didn't saute the garlic for quite as long... but really tasty and light and spicy. Very nice side dish with honey baked ham slices.
5 stars from whole family! Me and hubby add red pepper flakes on our plate & sprinkle parm cheese on boys plates. I also add broccoli and sometimes diced chicken. Usually will not have leftovers!
This was delicious! The next time I made it i added shrimp and that was also delicious. I made some for my children and omitted the red pepper flakes but for the "adult" portion I put them in. Throw some parmesan/romano cheese on top and this is a winner!
Not bad. Quick and simple and light. I used less butter in mine.
This was a good last minute recipe, but it's really just buttered garlic noodles. Good for kids, but husband wasn't a fan.
Very good. I did need to add salt to bring out the flavor more. I think the addition of fresh tomatoes and black olives would really compliment this dish. Will add those next time.
Easy and amazing =) I also added spinach, kalamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes and feta cheese! YUMMY and a keeper
This is so good and easy to make. I sprinkled some parmesan over the top and it was delicious. :)
My wife love it. I thought it was pretty good. Kids didnt like it.(our kids our a little picky though)
Too oily....way to oily
I added some soya sauce and everybody loved it. The pasta tasted similar to the Honey Garlic Sidekicks but better!
