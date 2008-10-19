Pasta e Olio

This is a quick recipe. Good, too! The main ingredients are oil and butter,the garlic and crushed red pepper flakes enhance the flavors.

Recipe by MARBALET

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook spaghetti pasta until al dente. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet over low heat saute garlic, parsley, and red pepper flakes with olive oil . Cook until garlic turns golden in color, about 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Toss pasta with garlic mixture and butter or margarine. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 45.6mg. Full Nutrition
