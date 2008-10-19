Pasta e Olio

This is a good recipe and so easy to "make it your own". My version is called "Maggie's Pasta". My daughters best friend in elementary school would literally raid the refridge the minute she entered our house! She & my daughter would devour it! I delete the red pepper flakes and add a pinch or two of cayenne powder. I add 4-5 minced fresh garlic cloves (depending on the strength of the garlic). If I have the fresh parsley I used it, if not, I substituted dry. I add a couple of tablespoons of Italian Herb mix, & about a cap of Mrs Dash (yellow cap). I let that mixture slowly saute until the dried herbs are soft and incorporated. Add more butter and olive oil if needed. Add some grated fresh parmesan when tossing in the pasta and you have.... Just YUMMY! When I want to change it up, I do everything the same but add a few heaping tablespoons of prepared Pesto sauce from a jar. Let it all get warm and friendly together then....Ohhh my! I am going to have to make it tomorrow! Happy Cooking!