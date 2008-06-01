Three Cheese Baked Pasta
This hearty dish always gets rave reviews. Everyone who tries it loves it! Make it a part of your meal today!
Very good. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef. I also used 8 oz each of the provolone & mozzarella cheeses, since that's the size package they came in. 1 1/2 cup sour cream equaled about a 16 oz container, and the 6 1/2 cups spaghetti sauce equaled about a regular (26-27 oz) size jar. Leftovers were great, too.Read More
The key to this recipe is the sour cream. Whatever you do, don't leave it out and don't scrimp on it. Though it's only one ingredient of many, one can really taste the sour cream aura and it enhances, not overwhelms the other ingredients. To boot, it provides a creaminess that would otherwise not be there. I did not have provolone cheese, so I substituted what I had on hand, which was a combination of cheddar cheese and Monteray jack cheese.
I scaled this recipe to 4 servings and used penne pasta. I thought the amount of ground beef seemed pretty skimpy, so I increased it to 8 oz. for my scaled version. Contrary to the information provided by the “most helpful” reviewer, there are 2 1/2 cups of pasta sauce in the Prego 24 oz. jar I used. So, there is no way there are 6 1/2 cups in a 27-28 oz. jar. And 16 oz. of sour cream is equal to 2 cups, not 1 1/2 cups. This recipe was good and we enjoyed it.
I made this after doing an ingredient search when I needed to use up my sour cream and mozzerella, and I also added a stick of Pepperoni which added so much flavor to this already tasty dish. I brought some to my sister in laws house, and she gave some to HER sister who had to have the recipe. My other sister in law said its a keeper and must be put in my regular meal plans...most importantly HUBBY loved it and gave it a "Good Job Babe" so I know its a keeper. Try it with the pepperoni, you wont be disappointed! YUMMY dish !
Wow This was really good. My husband loved it. I had a lot of left overs so I brought them to work. Everyone at my job liked it. One of my coworkers said it reminded her of her grandmothers cooking. For how much this makes I think it is a really cheap meal if you need to feed a crowd. I fed 9 people and still had leftovers for the next day.
This turned out really good and it's a nice change from the usual pasta. The only change I made was using sharp cheddar instead or provolone....because I didn't have provolone. Turned out great, paired with a greed salad a wonderful meal. And enough leftover for lunches too! Thanks Lalena for the great recipe.
This was very good and an easy Sunday dish that goes into the rest of the week with leftovers. I grated the onion into the meat and added about 4 cloves of garlic. I used Classico onion and garlic sauce. I used light sour cream and lower fat provolone and I used penne. I will make this again and it is easy enough that I can hubby whip it up
This was a really good dish, my husband really loved it. I made a few small changes though. Because I am trying to watch my cheese intake, I substituted fat free ricotta cheese for the provolone, and it was awesome. I think ricotta really adds to this dish. Also, I used the advice of others and added some italian spices and some garlic to the sauce. This will be a regular in my house.
I made this recipe and it turned out very tasty. I used Italian sausage instead of ground beef and white cheddar as I didn't have provolone. It was delish! Thanks, it's a keeper. I did make it the day before and let it sit in the fridge overnight.
This was SO tasty! Used penne pasta and 3 jars of Prego chunky vegetable type sauce. Used 8 oz. package Provolone slices plus 2 slices out of a 2nd package to cover the pan. Used the whole 2 c. sour cream to make it even easier. Also, used the whole 8 oz. ball of Mozarella for the same reason. (Don't have to measure that way--it's just me). Added a tablespoon of oregano. We LOVED this recipe!!! I might add a 4th jar of Prego next time to make it even saucier and maybe a little salt. Great, tasty, tasty, tasty recipe. Thanks!
Turned out great! I used whole wheat penne pasta with a traditional marinara that I added some garlic and onion seasonings to. In addition to the chopped onion, I also chopped a fresh tomato to add in. I got a bag of Kraft Philadelphia Italian cheese mixture to add in with the parmesan. We made ours without the meat.
This was great, and just as great leftover. It makes a very large amount. We took this to our friends who just had a baby, and there were lots of leftovers, even after seconds. But since it's usually just my husband and I, next time I'm going to freeze half of the batch to have on hand for one of those nights when I don't feel like cooking. I used mild italian sausage, which was perfect, and added a little green pepper. Liked the sour cream...never would have guessed it wasn't ricotta.
Great recipe! A little time consuming but worth it! I used 1/2 lb of ground meat and about 3/4 lb of sweet italian sausage for added flavor. I also used chopped onion, some minced onion, garlic powder and some italian seasonings. I also mixed the sour cream in with the sauce instead of layering it. Family loved it and I still have half the pan in the freezer! Thanks for the recipe!
I'm positive that the submitter meant six ounces of pasta sauce and not six and a half cups. I didn't want to use only part of a jar, so I used the whole jar of pasta sauce. Because I only had half the amount of sour cream called for, I used half sour cream and half cottage cheese. This was a good recipe to stretch on hand ingredients but I think it had a little too much cheese as it overpowered all the other ingredients.
Ooo, this was delish! I used some leftover spaghetti sauce and substituted fontinella cheese for the provolone. My only question about this is the cooking time. Is it 30 minutes or like it says at the beginning...1 hour?
Great for a single person, as it can be spliet into four servings: eat one, refrigerate as another meal and freeze two servings for the future. And it always tastes better than the time before! This 72 y.o. man appreciates it. Thanks. Matthew
Loved this dish! I subbed hot Italian sausage. Next time I will add a little more sauce.
This is the best baked pasta dish I have ever made. My family really loved it even my pickiest eater. I will definetely make it again and again. The only thing that I can think of that I might try adding to it next time is chopped green pepper. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is our favorite pasta dish!!! We have passed it on to our family and friends and everyone LOVES it. We have lightened it up by substituting light or fat-free cheese and sour cream and substituting a sauteed veggie mix for the meat - Delicious!!
Great recipe. I did sub cheddar cheese for the provolone and skipped the Parmesan cheese altogether. My pickiest eater loved it!
Very good dish and easier to make than lasagna. I used my own homemade pasta sauce on this but the sour cream is the secret ingredient, it changes the flavor. I thought I'd have plenty of leftovers but the entire pan was gone after I went back to get seconds
excellent recipe. I used 2 jars of spag sauce & 1 can of diced tomatoes. Also added some chopped garlic and bell peppers. Very cheesy Thanks!
Made this Christmas week when family were visiting. It was voted the best lasagna by everyone; and we eat lasagna often. The children and adults all went back for seconds. I added mushrooms with the onions and used my favourite jars of pasta sauce. It was very easy to make and not too time-consuming. You could also make ahead and re-heat when needed. Would be good for pot-luck take-along. Made this again for Easter(6 Adults,6children) and again it was a great success; and again voted best lasagna ever.
We loved this dish! I made it without the hamburger, and it tasted just as good!
I use ricotta instead of sour cream and cook the macaroni 2 minutes short of al dente so it doesn't come out of the oven too soft.
This is a nice alternative to spaghetti dinner. My family enjoyed this.
Great crowdpleaser and easy too! I used low fat mozzerella and lean ground beef and it turned out great.
Excellent the first night and even better as leftovers. I made it exactly according to the recipe, but I think the changes others have made with the cheese and maybe pepperoni would be good too. A winner for us!
I halved the recipe but used 1 lb of ground beef. Delicious. My pasta sauce had italian sausage in it which added great flavor.
This has become my "go-to recipe" for when I need to take a dinner to friends. It freezes so well and it makes so much that it leaves plenty of leftovers for another meal. Whenever any of my friends have a circumstance where they know I'll be bringing them a meal they get excited because they know they're going to get "Jenny's Pasta Bake" (as it is now known in my circle of friends)... I just wish I could take the credit for this wonderful recipe! My only suggestion would be to use a deep roasting pan or two average size casserole dishes as it does make a lot of food!
It's a good all in one meal. Not hard to put together. As all others did, I've made some changes just because I was using what I had. I turned out great! I've used cheddar instead or provolone and cottage cheese instead of sour cream. I think it's important not to cover the baking dish while baking so the extra liquid can evaporate.
this was dish was wonderful. it came out real nice. ill will def make it again and again.
Delicious!!!
Love this dish. Made exactly as written. Thanks
This was an excellent and super easy dish to make. Perfect for company! I have made a couple of times and used hot italian sausage instead of ground beef for more flavor.
This was very good. Made it for a family from my church and my own as well, and everyone enjoyed it. I wasn't so sure about the sour cream, but it came together nicely. I added a little sausage, but only because I had it left over from a meal earlier in the week.
I really like this recipe for when I want a lasagna type recipe, but without as much work! I added a small can of tomato paste, Italian seasoning, garlic, salt and some water to my 24 oz jar of sauce. I didn't have provolone cheese, but just used mozzarella and Parmesan. I use penne noodles because my girls love them and this is a yummy dinner!
This was a great recipe. I just need to know why do people skip this ingredient or add that ingredient. Then it’s not THIS recipe!! I made as is and it was delicious! Once you make the recipe as is then you can change td ingredients if you want to. But don’t review it saying you changed ingredients. Then it’s not THIS recipe. It’s YOURS!!
I added green peppers in addition to the onion, and it really added some texture and flavor. My boyfriend loved this recipe- we will definitely be making it again.
One of the best recipes I've ever made from allrecipes.com, & I'm my own worst critic! I think the sour cream is key in giving it a great consistency. I swapped out the onion, and instead sauteed the following: 8 oz of sliced mushrooms, 4 sliced green onions, 4 minced cloves of garlic. Added them to 2 jars of basic Ragu sauce, came out great. As a relative novice, I used mostaccioli for my pasta, which took up too much room in the pan, so I couldn't use all of my pasta sauce. But it was great anyway.
This is great! The sour cream and provolone make this special. Don't be afraid of the sour cream, it mixes with the other cheeses and makes for a wonderful flavor!!
Yummy. Much easier version of a lasagne type dish. I added some crushed red pepper flakes for a little zing. We all enjoyed it.
This was really good! It tasted like lasagna. I used bow-tie pasta, added garlic to the meat mixture and used shredded chedder, colby jack and Italian blend cheese since I didn't have provolone and it was fine. This would be great for a potluck.
Absolutely delicious. The provolone gives it something a little different than regular baked ziti with ricotta. I actually accidentally had smoked provolone on hand, which turned out really yummy. Adding this to the rotation!!
I didn't change a thing and it was not only very tasty but super easy! Froze some leftovers for quick kids lunches and it was just as good if not better! Thanks
Pretty good, and hearty! I used ground turkey, instead. I also used 8 oz. of cheese for the mozzarella and provolone. I added a green bell pepper and a red bell pepper. I also cooked the meat in olive oil and butter, then drained. I seasoned the meat with black pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, and a little seasoning salt. Yummy!
This was fantastic-my whole family loved it and believe me it's hard to get the thumbs up from ALL 3 kids so thanks for the recipe!! This will be a staple in my house!!!!
wouldnt change a thing! good!
I made this the other night and stuck exactly to the recipie. The entire family loved it and I've got a few hard-to-please eaters. I'm definitely going to make this again, although I do plan on trying with just mozzarella to cut down on the cost a little bit (provalone is on the pricy side). I may try some other variations, but as-written the recipie is definitely a keeper!
This was so good, I made sausage meatballs in it instead of the meat sauce, but it was wonderful. Definetly will make again!!!!
Great recipe, thank you!! I use garlic-flavored spaghetti sauce (Wegman's brand) and it made it really flavorful and yummy! I also probably had a teeny bit more cheese because I just used the whole packages, which were 8 ounces each. Definitely a keeper! Oh, and it also freezes well!!
Very good! I used just 2 cheeses and forgot to layer in the sour cream. Still was good! We just put the sour cream on top. This is a recipe that you can add lots of your favorites to or it was great as written.
Delicious! I have made this several times now, and have only had rave reviews! I have found that I prefer to use lasagna noodles and make it more like the best lasagna anyone has ever had! I follow the recipe exactly, except I use 8oz of the cheeses because that is what they come in, and you can't have too much cheese in this! Thanks for the recipe, will make over and over again!
The provolone cheese is what makes this dish. This is a dish that I would make again. The only thing that I changed was the amount of tomato sauce. I used 6 cups and that was plenty.
Man oh man!! This too good. I loved the recipe I made a mistake by not putting it in a deep enough dish but when I do cook this again, I will change that! This is definantly worth a try.
WOW! MY FAMILY LOVED THIS VERY PLEASING TO THE EYE AN APPETITE PASTA DISH. A NICE CHANGE FROM BARBEQUING ALL SUMMER. I CUSTOMIZED IT FOR 10 PEOPLE IN ORDER TO HAVE LEFT-OVERS FROM THE 6 THAT WE WERE ENTERTAINING AND THERE WASN'T ANY. I EVEN ADDED MORE PASTA THAN IT CALLED FOR AND ADDED SLICED FARMER SAUSAGE WHICH HAD BEEN BARBEQUED. EXCELLENT DISH, A REAL KEEPER AND WILL MAKE AGAIN ALONG WITH BAKED ZITA 11 FOR THE NEXT GROUP OF 12 I'M EXPECTING.
I've made this many times for my family and friends. Everyone really enjoys it. It's very easy and also freezes really well.
Delicious. My whole family loved it. Cut recipe in half for four generous portions. Used penne pasta, ground turkey and reduced sour cream. Did not have provolone cheese, so I used fresh Parmesan and mozzarella combined instead. Added garlic and Oregegano to the jar of marinara sauce. Baked 35 minutes.
This was as good as a non-vegetarian pasta dish gets. The quantities were perfect and cheeses blended lovely. The only waste was the parm which if added initially will burn and lose flavor after half an hour in the even. If I make it again I will add it 5 min before the time is up.
This was a quick pasta to make. I didnt have the provolone cheese so instead I added Cheddar. The sour cream is really important. It brings out all the flavors!
Good Sunday dish
Great recipe!!! I cut back the pasta a little and loaded up on the cheese! Using an 8 oz pack of both cheeses, 12oz uncooked pasta, 2 24 oz jars of pasta sauce, 1lb beef, and 1 cup of sour cream. It made plenty for 6 adults served with salad and garlic bread. By far my favorite cheesey tomato saucey pasta dish!
I wasn't sure how I was going to like baked pasta with sour cream but this was delicious! I was looking for something inexpensive and easy to make for a big family gathering and I found it. The only change I made was omitting the meat, I have a niece who is a vegetarian and wanted to do a trial run before I make a bunch of it for the family, it was excellent. Thanks for sharing!
This is the second meal I cooked for my boyfriend, and it turned out great! Very easy to make!
We really enjoyed this dish. Usually I try to eat meals with more veggies. I did add a red pepper to the meat and used lean beef, lowfat sour cream and enriched pasta. Still not the most healthy pasta dish but everyone will love this! I agree with others that this makes a lot of pasta so you should use a deep dish. We had lots of wonderful leftovers. I'm considering adding spinach next time and perhaps reducing the amount of pasta or beef. Overall, great recipe!
Great dish. Takes awhile to prepare and cook, but definitely worth it. I also found that if you substitute ground italian sausage instead of the ground beef, it adds a nice flavor. And for a chunkier result, substitute 3 1/4 cups of tomato pasta sauce for 3 1/4 cups diced tomatoes. Overall, one of the family favorites!
This was very good and very easy to make. My husband and mother-in-law absolutely loved it and wanted me to make more. Great recipe!! Will make again and again!!
I followed the recipe exactly, just scaled down since there was only two of us. I still have plenty of leftovers because its very filling. BUT SOOOOO yummy! I used a fire roasted tomato and garlic jarred sauce and sea shell pasta. The sour cream really does add a great flavor. I really liked this because most baked pasta recipes have ricotta cheese, which i cant stand. Will definitely make this again. Was very easy too!
Yummy! Whole family loved it. I used a 13x9 dish. Makes a lot of servings.
Pretty good. Will make again, but will probably add more ground beef.
The pasta should be taken out before al dente, if not when you're finished baking this dish, it will be too soft and overcooked. I also would substitute the sour cream for ricotta. Other than that, this is a good recipe.
Made just a very small serving to see if I would like the addition of sour cream. I must say, it was positively revolting!! The sour cream gave it a tart taste like it had laid on the counter and spoiled. If I could give it zero stars I would.
So good! I used up all the different homemade pasta sauces from my freezer. All the leftovers were gone in less than 24 hours.
Added some Italian sausage to give it a little more substance. I made two 9X9 casseroles, giving one to a friend and freezing one for later. We at the one I froze a couple of nights ago when we had unexpected company. It was just delicious and prompted compliments. Thanks for the nice recipe.
This is way more than 8 servings. I halved the recipe and still had 8 servings. Very good. I left out the meat and added basil to the top.
I was wanting something Italian with marinara sauce yet a little different than spaghetti or lasagna. Viola! This was it we all loved it and my family raved for days. I served it with onion cheese bread from this site. It's one of our new favorites. Thanks for a great recipe. Note: This is grade A stuff right here and my husband requests it weekly. What I do is while I'm browing the meat I season it really well with garlic salt, Mrs. Dash (herb and garlic), and Italian seasoning don't be worried that you are over seasoning b/c when you add in the sauce the flavor will infuse into the sauce(I use Hunt's sauce in a can 1. can of mushroom and 1. can of chunky vegetable) this is a staple at my house!!!!:)
Made this tonight it was a hit! I used a large jar of Ragu, 45 oz tomato garlic and onion flavor. Made according to directions, except mozzarella came in 8oz bag, so used an extra 2 oz on top. Delicious, will make again.
This is a great recipe for anyone. Easy to make, and always a hit. You can also omit the meat for a vegetarian dish and it tastes just as good. When boiling the pasta, I undercook it by about 2 minutes so it doesn't overcook in the oven.
Made this for a crowd using shredded cheese and omitting the meat, and it still was fabulous!
This is one of my husband's favorite dishes. I actually use three cheese tortellini sometimes and will substitute italian sausage if I have it. I am a new mom who doesn't have as much time on my hands to cook as I used to. Since this dish freezes so well I make large portions of it so my husband can just grab it and reheat it for a good hot meal. It's excellent!
Quick, easy and tasty.
Everyone loves this recipe. I have been asked to bring this to several potlucks. Be sure to use a deep dish because this makes a huge casserole! I also tried it with some cooked and crumbled italian sausage instead of the ground meat and it was excellent. I am thinking of trying it meatless and maybe with some spinach. It's fast and easy and tastes great!
I made this for a group of 40 people at The Ronald McDonald house last night. It was very easy, very inexpensive, and YUMMY! Everyone loved it. Thanks for the recipe.
Very yummy and easy. I used 2 cans of ragu, added fresh basil,parsley and garlic. I used a whole pack of Sargento provolone cheese (7.8 oz.) and an 8 oz. package of mozzarella cheese. I didn't measure the sour cream, just used a butter knife and smoothed a pretty thin layer on top of the sliced provolone. Only change I did make was putting the mozzarella on top. Baked for 40 minutes, then turned the broiler on low for just a few minutes to brown the mozzarella.
Very, very good! I followed the recipe except made my own pasta sauce. When you get a compliment from your spouse then you know it was good :-)
this was great. used all 16 oz of sour cream. whole package of both cheeses. 2 jars of spag sauce. used parm cheese in jar. filld 9 by 13 pan. excellent. a keeper.
This is similiar how I make my lasagna and I always use sour cream instead of ricotta (don't like ricotta), but I also add Italian seasoning to my sour cream for added flavor.
Made this for my girlfriend's family, it tasted greaty and filled us up quick. Perfect for a family of five. I used the long wheat pasta noodles and layered them. Thanks for the recipe
This was a delicious and easy meal to make and the family loved it!! I did add seasoning when cooking the meat and onion. I also enjoyed using 3 different kinds of pasta sauce for flavor. I think next time I may add a layer of spinach, we shall see!!
I always make way too much pasta and in the past ended up throwing it away. I tried this recipe last night and my hubby said to rate this a 5 right after I put it in my recipe box. What a great way to use up the pasta. Thanks Latena it is so good and the sour cream really does add to the flavor.
Awesome recipe. Used rotini because we had it. Sauteed 1 bell pepper with the onions and threw in some garlic and italian seasonings towards the end. Followed the advice about adding some diced tomatoes in place of some of the sauce, and used cheddar instead of mozzarella. Still awesome!
Best ever! Even my picky three-year-old loves it. Add the contents of two small italian sausage links to the beef, two cloves of minced garlic with the onions, a teaspoon of italian seasoning with the sauce, and some colby jack with the provolone cheese layer. Use penne pasta (or "stove pipes", as the picky kid calls them). Oh,and we only use one jar of sauce because we like the dish "dryer", and not "soupy"; the sour cream "clings to the pasta that way. Yum
I added spinach and italian seasonings. The outcome was delicious! Husband's tummy was very happy!
This is the first time I have done a review. This is one of the best pasta recipes I have ever made! My whole family loved it! It is absolutely creamy and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly.
This tastes great and cooks best with foil on top.
I put it on low in the crockpot, used two jars of kosher marinara sauce & onion powder in place of chopped onion & 1-1/2 pounds of beef. I know the submitter got confused by the serving size of her sauce jar. The jar label states it contains 6 (1/2 cup) servings of sauce, so to make 12 servings, you need two large jars. People at our fellowship devoured it. Thumbs up!
It was really good. I did just use an entire 16oz sour cream and some bites were a bit overpowering. Next time I will measure according to directions.
Very good, great meal in the winter. I make this a lot now.
