Three Cheese Baked Pasta

This hearty dish always gets rave reviews. Everyone who tries it loves it! Make it a part of your meal today!

Recipe by Lorna

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in boiling water until al dente. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, cook ground meat and onion in a skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until meat is browned. Stir in pasta sauce, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Layer the ingredients in the prepared baking dish as follows: half of the cooked pasta, all the provolone cheese, all the sour cream, half of the sauce mixture, remaining pasta, mozzarella cheese, and remaining sauce mixture. Top with grated Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 22.2g; cholesterol 88.4mg; sodium 878.1mg. Full Nutrition
