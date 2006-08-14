Greek Chicken Pasta

Wow, this was AMAZING!!! If you like Greek Salad, you will LOVE this pasta! Both my husband and I thought it was even better than most of the pasta dishes we've had at nice restaurants. I would give it 10 stars if I could.... I made it in my electric skillet and I changed a few minor things. First off, I only used 1/2 pound of pasta. We like our pasta to have more sauce and less noodles and since it's just the two of us, this worked out perfectly. It was nice and moist and it still made enough for us to have leftovers the next day. I used penne pasta, which is our favorite.... The other changes I made were: I used a yellow onion instead of red, I used a can of diced tomatoes (drained) instead of the chopped tomato, I added about half of the artichoke marinade along with the artichokes (for more flavor and liquid), I added 1/2 cup sliced kalamata olives (this made it REALLY yummy!) and I used double the amount of feta cheese (1 cup total). I added 1/2 cup into the sauce and cooked it a little longer than what the recipe stated, so it melted down somewhat and made almost a cream sauce. The other 1/2 cup I sprinkled over the top of the pasta/sauce mixture before serving it... I'll definitely be making this again and again and again!