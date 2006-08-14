Greek Chicken Pasta
This pasta dish incorporates some of the flavors of Greece. It makes a wonderfully complete and satisfying meal. For extra flavor, toss in a few kalamata olives. Use whatever pasta you have or prefer.
DELICIOUS! WOW, what a great tasting pasta dish. I added just a touch of butter with the olive oil to cook the onions (adds some great flavour), seasoned the chicken breasts with salt and pepper before cooking, used half of the oregano suggested (not a huge fan) and used whole wheat penne pasta. I used reduced fat feta cheese which melted right away and created this beautiful, light, creamy sauce. Everyone that tried it absolutely LOVED it. I'm so thrilled that I found this recipe. I will be using this for many years to come. DEVINE recipe Lalena... thank you so much for posting!Read More
Very good dish, however I do not understand how this is meant for six (4-5 is more appropriate). I reduced the artichokes, and would recommend increasing the feta. Presentation is a bit bland and needs more color. Red or green peppers or broccoli would be nice.Read More
This recipe was fantastic! I took some users suggestions and added the olives as well as some marinade from the artichokes. I also used a can of diced tomatoes..do not drain! The marinade and juice from the tomatoes really helped keep this from being dry. I was very surprised at how flavorful this meal was! This is definitely restaurant quality! The feta cheese really gave it that "greek" flavor. My b/f referred to it as "fancy"! Wasn't very difficult to make and took right at 30 min to prepare and cook! There is also a ton of leftovers..which will be perfect for lunch! Will be making this again and would recommend this to anyone!
This was very good. Because of the mixed reviews I added the marinade from 1 jar of artichokes (I only used 1 jar) to add more flavor. Also used canned tomatoes since fresh are not in season. If you don't like tangy sauces then you won't like this one. Next time I'll add a bit of tomato paste to thicken the sauce. My husband and I really enjoyed this. I will make this again!
I can't believe I haven't rated this, I've been making this for quite some time and it's a favorite. I make a few changes - I season the chicken with paprika, salt, pepper & onion powder. I frequently use fresh herbs from the garden. I use a can of petited diced tomatoes instead of fresh. I also add mushrooms and saute with the chicken. I saute this hard to get a nice coloring going on. I also add black olives. I don't add the feta until I mix the pasta with the chicken. I appreciate the recipe, we have really enjoyed it.
I prepared this with linguini noodles and it tasted great. I also made sure to add chopped kalamata olives which added plenty of flavor. Lastly, the only artichokes I had on hand were the one packed in oil and they worked great as well. It probably added a few calories, however I was able to cut a few out by using fat free feta cheese. So it probably evened itself out in the end. This recipe was ideal for a weeknight dinner because it was fast and delicious without a lot of cleanup.
Wow, this was AMAZING!!! If you like Greek Salad, you will LOVE this pasta! Both my husband and I thought it was even better than most of the pasta dishes we've had at nice restaurants. I would give it 10 stars if I could.... I made it in my electric skillet and I changed a few minor things. First off, I only used 1/2 pound of pasta. We like our pasta to have more sauce and less noodles and since it's just the two of us, this worked out perfectly. It was nice and moist and it still made enough for us to have leftovers the next day. I used penne pasta, which is our favorite.... The other changes I made were: I used a yellow onion instead of red, I used a can of diced tomatoes (drained) instead of the chopped tomato, I added about half of the artichoke marinade along with the artichokes (for more flavor and liquid), I added 1/2 cup sliced kalamata olives (this made it REALLY yummy!) and I used double the amount of feta cheese (1 cup total). I added 1/2 cup into the sauce and cooked it a little longer than what the recipe stated, so it melted down somewhat and made almost a cream sauce. The other 1/2 cup I sprinkled over the top of the pasta/sauce mixture before serving it... I'll definitely be making this again and again and again!
Per all the advice, I decided to make a delicate tomato sauce to go with this, I used a marinara with 1/2 c heavy cream and about 1/2 cup of red wine, and reduced it till it was very thick, when added with the other ingredience in this recipe, the meal was incredible. Really it does need a light tomato sauce, I also topped with fresh grated parmesean cheese. 5 stars, and I will be making this one often! Thanks for the recipe!!!!
My husband and I thought this was delicious. As is my habit, I increased the amount of seasonings, the artichokes, the tomatoes, the feta, the olives, the garlic, added fresh basil. Next time, I will do the same, but use white rather than red onion (looked like ham to me) and I may try canned plum tomatoes, though I don't want to lose that fresh summery taste. Made a great meal with salad, kalamata olive/garlic bread and wine
This is a very good recipe. I followed the directions as I always do the first time. I really enjoyed it as did my company. Even though tomatoes were in season, I failed to have and fresh one so I substituted a can of diced tomatoes. I found no problems, but think that fresh would be even better. Thanks for a great recipe. I STRONGLY recommend marinated artichokes. It is the make or break ingredient in my opinion.
DELICIOUS!!!!! I followed directions, but I added a few things. I added some yellow, orange, and green peppers with some broccoli. I had a feeling the pasta was going to be a bit dry so I added a lil olive oil to the pasta. Eating was so playful because of so many flavors and textures. I will DEFINITELY make this again!
I love Greek food and this hit the spot. After reading the reviews, I made the following changes: 1. Decreased pasta to 1/2 lb of bowtie(there are only two of us) 2. Used one can of petite diced tomatoes undrained. 3. Definitely added the Greek olives and MARINATED artichokes! 4. used 3/4 cup feta cheese 5. added 6 ounces plain Yogurt just before adding pasta 6. juice of 1/2 lemon at end. 7. Lots of chopped parsley!! Fiancee loved it as did I and there was plenty with enough for another meal the next day. Next time will marinate the chicken in the drained marinade from the artichokes. Great recipe!!
this was pretty bland... gotta spice it up a bit... maybe more tomatoes? it has potential just really bland for our taste, as the recipe is written
I make something very similar but as a salad instead of a hot pasta dish. I start out with broiled chicken, then I marinade it in olive oil, the juice of a fresh lemon, garlic & finely chopped red onion or shallot while I assemble the rest of the recipe. Some other changes I make include using a pasta like shells or bow tie (they catch more of the dressing), cherry tomatoes & chopped Kalamata olives, then more dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice and garlic. I often put the feta on the table so people can add as they like. It is always a hit at showers, parties and family gatherings.
I loved this! I made it for some guests and they were very impressed, calling it a perfect light summer meal. I also used basil/tomato feta. For the people who said it was dry, I think they thought that because they are not used to pasta that isn't saturated in some sort of sauce. This is exactly how a "light" pasta is supposed to be (typical of Greece and Northern Italy). Flavorful without the saturation!!
I've made this recipe before exactly as shown and it's good. I read many of the reviews and made it again with revisions and it is 5 star! Here are my changes. I added pepper to the pan when I cooked the chicken. I added the artichokes with a couple of TBSP of their marinade, a can of diced italian seasoned tomatoes with their juices instead of the tomatoes,feta cheese, about a cup of diced Asiago cheese,parsley, lemon juice, oregano and about a cup of chopped kalamata olives. These changes made it a keeper!
I absolutely loved this. My husband was walking around the kitchen, actually muttering to himself, "MAN that was good!" over and over. I added capers to my version, and also thought kalimata olives might be good - will be trying that next time. As an aside, the leftovers (without the pasta) make a tasty wrap or pita sandwich too. Mmmm. I also have done it with shrimp instead of chicken. Just those frozen shrimp from a bag - around 31 per pound, maybe a little bigger - and it's awesome.
I made this after I read the reviews and made some adjustments. I browned the chicken, took it out. I sauteed the onion than garlic and orgegano in olive oil until soft and than added 1.5 cups of chicken broth and cooked it down. I put the chicken back in with a 28 oz can of chopped tomatoes, artichokes and kalamato olives. I added the parsley, 6 oz feta, and squeezed lemon at the end. It has a wonderful Greek flavor and I will definitly make it again but will add 2 28oz cans of tomatoes the next time. I made it for Valentines Day and my husband loved it so much he ate two bowls full.
This is a very good recipe. Both my son and I just loved it. The only thing I changed was to omit the chicken, since I wanted to make it into a meatless meal for Lent. I definitely will make this again...and can't wait to add the chicken as I'm sure it will be even more delicious. Thank you for a wonderful recipe.
This got mixed reviews from my family. DH took 3 bites and stopped eating (and he usually will eat anything). My teen said "the chicken pieces are good" (an attempt to be polite). I on the other hand loved the "tangy" flavor, (but I love Greek Salads w/tangy dressing and Feta, picked beets, etc., and they don't). I did think it was too dry (too much pasta for the amount of sauce) and (after tasting) added some more of the same ingredients fresh, (tomatoes, Feta, parsley and red onion) at the end. I will try again without the marinated artichokes, add some canned diced tomatoes (to add some 'sweet' from the sugar, canned tomatoes have, AND not drain, to add some liquid. If you like Greek dressings etc. or "more vinegary" foods, you will probably enjoy this.
Awesome recipe--thanks for sharing! I added a 4 oz can of black olives and also added the juice from the marinated artichokes. Didn't have red onion but yellow worked just fine! I served with couscous on the side instead because I didn't feel like pasta. I let the sauce thicken for about 20 minutes after I removed it from the heat.
Delicious! I used a 14 oz can of petite diced tomatoes but will increase that to a large can next time. Used some italian seasoning (1 tsp) and omited red onion becase family doesn't like it so used sweet onion and used canned artichoke hearts(not marinated) and even with these few changes it was so good. If you use a pound of pasta this will be on the dry side. Didn't make enough sauce for a pound so take that into consideration when making it. So yummy!
I made this tonight and it was a hit! My husband loved it and even my 15 month old daughter loved it!! I will make it again for sure!! I did add more feta and more onions. It was great. I agree with others that 1 pound of pasts was a bit much I used about 3/4 a pound and I still thoguht it was a bit much - but overall it was a great meal!
I did not care for this recipe. I found it to be dry and bland.
I had some chicken thawed out..had planned on a greek pasta salad. But it's too cold for that today. So...found this recipe. It was awesome. I had a half jar of marinated artichokes from a meal I did a few days prior, and a sprinkle of Feta cheese left. It didn't matter still turned out awesome. I didn't have any lemons, so didn't use the lemon. Used one roma tomato, and 2 chicken breast. Quick, easy and full of flavor!
Just made it for dinner tonight. Everyone liked it, so I will definitely add to the rotation. Next time, I will probably put the feta on the table as a condiment instead of in the dish though.
Excellent. I added black olives and used vegetable rotini. Make sure you chop the onions fine or they overpower the other flavors.
I added part of the marinade from the artichokes as well as tomato sauce as recommended. Neither I nor my husband cared for this recipe.
AWESOME. And really easy. I actually grilled my chicken and then added it to the pan with the juice from the plate after I added the tomatoes, etc. I did not use fresh tomato, I used 1 can of diced tomatoes (with basil, oregano, and garlic included). I did not drain tomatoes or artichokes. I'm VERY glad I had that juice in the sauce. Otherwise I added a little red pepper flakes, olives and sauteed some mushrooms with the onions and garlic. VERY good but I felt like I could have used a little more seasoning. Next time I'll add more garlic and onion. YUMMM!!!
This turned out pretty good but I had to add the marinade from the artichoke also get a little extra flavor in the dish.
Cut down on pasta add extra onion, artichoke hearts, feta cheese
Very good! I used whole wheat penne (not a whole pound though) and followed the recipe almost exactly. Didn't have a red onion (but I think it would've been better that way) so I used a yellow one. Bell peppers would have been a great addition. Sprinkled some olives on top before eating. Served with spinach salad. Makes a ton, so we'll be enjoying the leftovers tomorrow!
This recipe is great as is, I did however add kalamata olives, mostly because I traveled to Greece recently and came to love the tang olives add to dishes. Great addition IMO, but the dish is really good regardless.
Really disappointing.. marinated the chicken and the tomatoes before adding, and still found this extremely bland.
We made this dish almost exactly to recipe. The only differences were in how we cut the vegetables (I used a food processor, so it was more fine), and we also added shredded parmesean cheese and some of the reserved pasta water. The water helped make it less dry, and I kept it behind after reading some reviews that said the result was kind of dry. It was fantastic! Plenty of leftovers, we'll be eating this tomorrow, too.
This is soooooooo good!!! I plugged in the ingredients I had on hand and this came up. So many people complain about some of us who rate recipes when we make a few substitutions but as cooks we are creative! And sometimes I'm looking for the "essence" of a recipe based on what I have in the kitchen. I had leftover parmesan/paprika chicken (from AR) and knew I wanted pasta. This fit the bill. I had no artichokes but did have mushrooms so I sauteed those with the onion and then added everything else. To make a little more sauce I just added some white wine and let the whole thing reduce a little. Delicious!!! and yes, tangy.
i loved this recipe!!! it was amazing and my family loved it too!!!
I used this as a delicious way to use up some leftover baked chicken breasts. It was delicious and I had no leftovers!
Made my own variation of this dish. Loved it!
This dish was very easy to make and tastes fabulous! The only change I would make the next time is to not add in the lemon juice. My husband and I both thought it was too lemony!
Absolutely loved it. Followed to the letter, and will not be making any adjustments, except possibly canned tomatoes if really crunched for time. Passed my two tests: Can I make it easily with a cranky baby hanging onto my leg, and will the family eat it/like it. Yes to both!
Wow, great recipe! Easy and super tasty. My whole family loved it and that includes my picky toddler! I added a little more olive oil at the end to moisten it up a little. Other than that, I followed the recipe and yum.
I did not care for the taste of the finished product.
This is a fantastic recipe. All 3 of my kids enjoyed it - a true sign that it is delicious!
We made this recipe tonight and it was delicious! We went with some of the reviewers suggestions. We used a half a lb of bowtie pasta. We used a white onion instead of red, seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper, garlic salt and paprika. We also used about a tablespoon and a half of the artichoke marinade. I thought the fresh parsley made this recipe. The sauce is tangy and my husband and I both agreed next time to use a little less lemon juice or marinade. Taste it as you go to see how tangy you like it. The feta was a nice contrast to the tangy however. This was very flavorful and with a half pound of noodles was a perfect amount of sauce. Will definitely make again!
I loved this recipe!!! I used 1 can of marinated artichokes and one plain. I loved the lemon & fresh parsley. I'm telling you this one rocks!! I would give it 10 stars if possible.
This is a great recipe for a family gathering. Everyone loves it! I bring it to many potluck functions. It's wonderful served cold with a few teaspoons of mayo.
A great meal, but I would wait to add the feta cheese until the end right before serving. I also used half a can of petite chopped tomatoes from a can rather than a fresh tomato and it worked very well!
I give this five stars when you add the juice of the artichokes adds so much to the flavor. We love this in summer especially cause it is good hot or cold.
This is a light, easy, fairly quick pasta recipe that can be made after a long day at work. I would decrease the lemon only IF you plan on using all of the marinade from the artichokes, otherwise leave it alone. This is not your average, heavily sauced, heavy meat, heavy ingredients type pasta dish. It IS a refreshing, lighter, easy pasta dish to make for a bit of a change-up. I like this recipe, and it is easy to tweak the ingredients a bit to your liking. I used a rotisserie chicken with regular seasonings, and that was delicious! One may also skip the lemon juice as it can be very pungent, and instead use a "Mrs Dash" type seasoning which pairs well with the flavors of a rotisserie chx. Also remember that dried herbs provide more flavor than fresh.
We love this dish. My picky eaters approve, what more can I say?
Very good. Family favorite.
Fantastic, the fresh lemon squeeze prior to eating, made the flavors pop! My only slight adjustments were to season the chicken and to add kalamata olives.
This is a great, flavorful pasta recipe. I use marinated artichokes with the marinade, and each time I make it, I add different ingredients; mushrooms, black olives - sliced, sun dried tomatoes, canned tomatoes, etc. It's one of those recipes that you can have fun with! Thanks for sharing this one!!
A quick and easy recipe to impress company; I used brown and wild rice instead of pasta, it added a great texture. I also added a green pepper, a red pepper (awesome color addition), mushrooms, and I did not drain the artichokes. I did not cook the chicken, garlic, and onion in the same pan with the rest of the vegetables so the chicken would not overcook. I used a whole onion, and added red wine vinegar & extra olive oil to the pan without the meat. The vinegar gave it more 'greek' flavor! The cheese went on last after serving the dish over the rice. This dish is also GREAT as a salad topping of fresh spinach/romaine. So versatile and full of flavor! Thank you!
YUM! I used can of organic stewed tomatos, with liquid instead of fresh....it's just not tomato season now. Also added a chopped zucchini. Delish!
A delicious light and lemony treat! Made with bow tie pasta and kalamata olives.
This was a great recipe. It is also a fantastic starter recipe! I tried adding spinach, olives and red pepper flakes.
I added some black olives, half can of diced toms, and the marinade from the artichokes. Used chicken from poached whole chicken. Delicious!
Love this recipe!! I have cooked this for a few different crowds and it's always a hit. I definitely agree with other suggestions, use the artichoke marinade. The feta added great flavor so don't skip!
Great recipe! I, like many others, made a few changes: I used a can of diced tomatoes with seasoning (undrained) instead of the fresh tomato, I added a 1/2 can of olives, used the artichoke marinade, added some diced sundried tomato, and cut the amount of pasta in half. One reviewer said her fet melted to create a creamy sauce. That didn't happen to mine, unfortunately, but this is a delicous recipe!
This was ok, won't be added to the "rotation," but it was a nice change of pace.
Really enjoyed this meal! Did not need any other dish to make a great meal.
Personally, this has a bland taste. I do like the ingredients, but I had to put in chicken stock to get some flavor.
I have also had this recipe printed out for years but have never reviewed. Great, simple recipe. I do find it makes an awful lot though- I always half the recipe and it is enough for us ( 2 adults and a preschooler) with a substantial lunch for my husband left over. I served this last night with steamed green beans. I am jealous of my husband's lunch in the fridge :)
Excellent recipe! I tweaked a few things. I don't really measure and I added extra tomatoe and different peppers. It turned out fantastic. I have never thought to add feta and lemon juice to a pasta!
made this today and it was awesome! for some extra zing i added the marinade from the jar and put some paprika, garlic powder and oregano on the chicken with some oil before i cooked it.
This turned out pretty good following the recipe as written
I am the type of cook that uses recipes more as a "guidline". I followed this one to the "t" and WOW! It was fantastic. I used another person's suggestion of orzo - 3/4 lb. I loved the way the pasta didn't overtake the veggies & chicken. 3/4 lb. was still a bit much, so I just chopped up fresh veggies and poured a little vinagrette on it and will have it for lunch. This recipes does make A LOT. Great for a dinner party.
A great meal that the entire family enjoys.
This was very good. I used two tomatoes, and I think I would double that next time, along with more red onion. I used whole wheat pasta and fat free feta, and it was delicious! This is definitely a keeper.
My husband, and I both LOVED this. I only used 1 tsp of oregano and I added a little liquid from the artichoke hearts as other suggested. Other then that followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious. I can't wait to eat the leftovers for lunch tomorrow. This will be added into the rotation.
YUM! I added everything that other users said to add (pasta sauce, olives, red wine and heavy cream) and it was delish! I left out the parsley, as it only adds color to dishes. The olives did that for this dish. It was wonderful! This is a keeper!! Thank you to everyone for your suggestions!
I made a huge pot of it for my daughter's sleepover party. It all got gobbled up in record time (I had to fight to save some for myself). Delicious.
Yum! I suggest double the tomato and onion, and add a few spoonfuls of pasta water. That eliminates any dryness but retains the original intent. We skipped the feta. Husband ate even more than usual!
this wasn't awful, but my family was not a fan of this dish.
excellent! I used roasted diced toms out of a can and the marinade from one jar of the artichokes...a bit too much but overall outstanding!
This is a delicious recipe. It was easy and somthing that i will make again
Simple dish, but, my husband and I didn't like the flavor. Maybe it was the feta cheese. Oh well, it was worth a shot.
I have made this over and over again --I use a large can of diced petite tomatos (you can add a smaller can if you wish) and also add double the fresh tomato and a bit more of artichoke hearts. My family loves it cold too. It is one of our favorites.
All I have to say is "YUM YUM YUM!!"
Great recipe. Personally, I like more tomatoes and sauce, so I add another can of tomatoes and a small can of tomato sauce. So easy, but so delicious!
I made this as written and found it acidic and dry. It needs some kind of sauce to it.
WHAT AN AWESOME DISH!!! My mom added some spice to the chicken by adding red pepper flakes to it!
Good favors. Next time add tomatoes after the pasta is off heat to maintain texture. I deglazed pan with red wine when chicken was cooking for added layer.
FANTASTIC!!! I've made this a few times now and everyone loves it! I skipped the onion just because I don't like it. I grilled chicken breast with a greek rub on it and used that. I also added a bit of greek dressing to the veggie rotini pasta I used instead of just olive oil. The artichoke hearts and feta really make it. Will gladly make this frequently. Would even be good without the chicken.
I made this dish for Valentine's Day because it had all our favorite ingredients: feta cheese, artichoke hearts etc. It was incredibly good! I like garlic, so I used four cloves instead of two. I also waited until just before I served the dish to add the feta cheese. Great, simple receipe!
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe!! And I make it just the way it calls for.
not awful...but certainly not great!
This is a great recipe! Even my one year old loves it. With so many different flavors, it's always a crowd pleaser. We've recently tried it with wheat pasta and my husband loved it, which is surprising because he's not a fan of wheat pasta.
This was really delicious.I used linguine pasta.
Yumm! I've made this several times now - one of my husband's very favorite dishes. He requests it all the time and it makes enough for leftovers. Healthy, too!! Thanks!
delicious and healthy recipe! i made the following simple additions/modifications for added flavor: doubled the artichokes, drained the artichokes from the oil and marinated the chicken in the oil for one hour, used two small chopped tomatoes and one can diced tomato undrained, used 6 oz fat free feta, added one sliced red bell pepper and 2 cups fresh broccoli, used extra salt and oregano, added dried basil. delicious!! husband thought it was outstanding and gobbled it up. little did he know i used fat free feta. heehee ;)
I love this recipe!!! I use canned tomatos for convenience and price and blended them to be more kid friendly. I also add roasted red pepper, instead of the artichoke only because I forgot the artichoke, i look forward to trying it that way. The kalmata olives are an awesome extra, yummy!!!
Wonderful! I seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper and used a 4 oz jar of marinated artichokes with a 14 oz can of non-marinated artichokes. I increased the garlic and added way more fresh tomatoes and some kalamata's. Wonderful! Served over whole wheat rotini.
Fantastic recipe. Other than seasoning the chicken with salt, pepper and a little greek seasoning I followed the recipe exactly and the dish came out delicious! I will definitely be making this again soon!
5 Stars!! For both taste AND ease. I followed the recipe...mostly. I, like others, added some of the juice from the artichokes and threw in some olives. Turned out delicious and it really only took 30 minutes. I can't wait to make this in the summer and serve it chilled!
This is definitely tangy! I followed the advice of others and added a little of the marinate from the artichokes and I think next time I wont do that, it made that flavor much more in my face then I wanted. Also, I don't know if I did something wrong but my feta didn't melt in any way? I followed the directions and others said theirs did. I'm curious if I did something wrong...or if that is suppose to happen.
I was kind of nervous with this one, thought it would be dry since there wasn't any real liquid or sauce to it... but OMG it was so good. Full of flavor and definitely a repeat. Although I omitted the olives, just because I dont like them :-) Would recommend this to anyone!
