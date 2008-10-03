Chicken Manicotti Alfredo
A very rich Italian pasta dish. Bottled Alfredo sauce can be used to speed preparation, if desired.
I read the comments on this recipe and I'm glad I did'nt listen to all. Made this with the ingredients the recipe called for except the egg. I think you can look at the ingredients in a recipe and know if it's going to be too rich,bland,spicy,. It all appealed to me. After reading the comments I knew that even though it didn't say to pour the marinate off the chicken thats what I did. I didn't add any extra oil to cook the chicken. Some said this was dry, so I left the egg out and added a little less chicken. If there is anything I want rich tasting, it would be alfredo sauce. Not hard to make and my family LOVED THIS DISH. Do double the sauce it is so good you will want your manicotti drowning in it. A real keeper...Thanks for sharing.........Read More
This is an excellent recipe just for the Alfredo sauce alone. However, the sauce was missing one thing: fresh garlic. What I do is add 4-5 cloves of slightly crushed garlic to the melted butter, and I let them saute' VERY gently for about 4 minutes, then remove them. It is absolutely divine.
My husband is not a big alfredo OR chicken fan but he said this was excellent. A tad too salty for me but otherwise excellent.
This was delicious. As a hint - my grandmother taught me to cut the manicotti noodles in half lengthwise after boiling, lay the filling down the middle, then overlap, lay in dish with seam side down. Or, stuff uncooked, add extra sauce and cooking time and it will equal out. Both methods work, I like to stuff uncooked, 1/2's the time for the process no matter what you are stuffing inside! Definitely gonna be a family favorite. Added my own spices, spinach and loved this with salad and garlic bread, good guest meal!! Thank you Jeff!!!
This turned out absolutely wonderful. I doubled the recipe and ended up with two full dinners for a family of five (four of them hungry males, self included) and enough leftovers for two lunches. I added one box cooked chopped spinach to the filling, which was tasty and added color. To cut back on fat I used skim-milk ricotta and low fat mozzerella, although this took effort it was very well recieved and would be a great crowd pleaser when having guests. This, salad and garlic bread and we had more than enough.
This recipe was VERY good!!! I did have to make a few alterations though. I added LOTS more garlic to the sauce and I sauted some diced mushrooms and onions and added them to the sauce! VERY YUMMY! I did forget the egg in the ricotta mix but it came out just fine nonetheless.
I omitted the vinegar when marinating the chicken, added spinach to the stuffing, and did 1/2 alfredo, 1/2 marinara sauce to lower the fat and add flavor.
Great for parties. You can fix it in the morning and bake it after your guests arive. Leaves you with no after dinner mess.
A great recipe idea for sure!! I cut back on the spices a bit, and used 1lb of boneless chicken tenders marinated in olive oil, white wine, and garlic (with pepper, oregano etc.). For pasta, I used ready-bake lasagna (soak it in hot water for 10 min to soften) and made 12 rolls. I had some leftover chicken which I sprinkled around the baking dish. Also, I added broccoli and carrots both in the stuffing and in the caserol dish. Yummy, yum yum!! CG
This was GREAT! I couldn't find a Ricotta that was 1 pt. I only found one that was around 425 ml. I got the smaller one and wished I had just bought two and had extra. I also added about a cup of fresh broccoli. I had a hard time waiting for the Alfredo sauce to thicken, so I just ended up adding the cheese and calling it good. This recipe was great and I thought it was better than most large chain Italian restaurants. Thank you.
I made this dish for Christmas dinner along with other Italian dishes. I had never made Alfredo sauce before, and was a little nervous about making it. This was a simple recipe to make, I was surprised how easy the sauce was to make. I stuffed the shells the night before, made the sauce Christmas morning, and baked as directed. I not a big fan of Alfredo, but my kids are, and they loved it. Only changes I made was to add garlic to the butter (at my son's request) when I prepared the sauce, and I used dried herbs instead of fresh. The manicotti were not dry, and very flavorful. I don't think I will ever buy the jar stuff again.
I made this for my first Manicotti dish ever. I did make some changes though. First, I seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper and lemon juice. I baked it and then shreded it instead of cubing. I also added spinach for flavor and aesthetic reasons. Was very tasty! The shredded chicken was much easier to stuff and I think taste better :)
Super yummy! The wee ones loved it but don't use canned alfredo... It takes away from the taste. Homemade is always better!
The creamiest alfredo sauce.
We really enjoyed this. As others have said, the alfredo recipe alone is fantastic! I actually used up leftover turkey (diced) in place of the chicken. It left the filling a bit stiff; if you do what I did with the leftover meat, then maybe add some milk to make it easier to fill the manicottis. And double the Alfredo sauce, as others have said a single recipe isn't enought for the manicotties. Finally, I did a double batch of the manicottis, and served the second batch with "Best Marinara Sauce Yet". Both were a hit all around.
This is an amazing recipe! I boiled the chicken with onion and garlic, so i could shred the chicken...and added some fresh garlic to the sauce and ricotta mixture. Big hit, will definately make again.
Great Sauce, great recipe! I have also made it with seafood (crab, scallops, and shrimp)it was great!
This was delicious! I followed other comments and doubled the recipe for the alfredo sauce and my boyfriend said it was the best thing I've made in the year we've been together!!! I added a sprinkling of Italian Cheese to the chicken and ricotta mixture before stuffing the shells just because he loves it and it turned out spectacular. Garlic bread would have been perfect but since we were out we cut hawaiian rolls in half, buttered, sprinkled with garlic powder, the italian cheese from the bag, and topped with a sprinkling of italian spice and put it in the oven under broil for 4-5 minutes... went perfect together!!
This is an awesome recipe! A bit high on the calorie count, but if you're looking for that occasional splurge....this is it. I made the recipe as called for with the addition of spinach and some finely chopped sauteed red onion to my ricotta stuffing. I added chopped sauteed mushrooms and garlic to the sauce. I also made additional sauce as some reviewers suggested...drowned my stuffed manicotti in it....oh..I also slow boiled my chicken in a bit of garlic and 1 1/2 cup chicken broth for shredding (about 30 minutes)...that made it easier to stuff the manicotti. Bon Apetite...you will enjoy this one. Thanks for a great recipe Jeff!!
This is tricky! But ooohhh so worth it! Stuffing the shells is quite difficult because they tear so easily, so be careful there. Overall this recipe is DELISH!! Make it!
This is the best Alfredo sauce I have ever made!!!
Very Good! I made some modifications simply for my family's tastes: halved the marinade, used cottage chz vs. ricotta, and less pepper. This went over great with my hubby and toddlers and also with a family that we shared it with. Definitely a keeper.
I loved this recipe! I will definitely be making this again. The only changes that I made was the cheese and pouring the remaining sauce over the manicotti shells. I didnt have any mozzarella cheese so I used about 1/2 cup of extra sharp cheddar and 1/2 cup of mexican cheese blend. It was delicious! Happy Eating!
This was easy to make and it was very delicious. I think it needed some more flavoring, I was afraid to use the whole amount of salt due to other reviews but it could have used a little more flavor. Left overs were the best.
This recipe is perfectly delicious, and not difficult to make!
WAYYYYYYYYYY to much italian seasoning for my taste. Other then that it was really good. Next time instead of all the seasoning, I will add some garlic to the ricotta cheese and stuff it plain. I loved the chicken. With the Marinade it turned out really good. My husband liked it. Instead of using your recipe for alfredo sauce, I used a homemade recipe that is a huge success with my family. Next time I will know what to add and what to take out! Thank you for adding the recipe!!
WOW!! This is amazing!!! Very good!! I did add to it a little but overall this is Delicious!! I shredded the chicken, used total of 2 teaspoons of black pepper, and doubled the recipe for the ricotta cheese, egg, oregano, marjoram, and basil. Also used one pound of chicken. I didnt use fresh chopped ingrediants of these three but the dry seasonings and it turned out Fantastic!!! This is definitely a keeper!!
Didn't have enough flavor for me. Might try my own stuffing next time.
this was a taste bud explosion.
folowed recipie exactly and came out just barely edible the filling was dry for one and the only thing i can say is i did forget to cover with aluminum but by the time baking was done there was no more alfredo sauce filling dry top overcooked dont know if it might be me but too much effort in this dish and not worth the outcome
I have never attempted anything like this before. but i like chicken and alfredo I said what the heck. It smelled soooooooo good i could hardly wait for it to come out of the oven. I did do some things differently. I didn't make my alfredo sauce or my marinade for one. I used classico creamy alfredo sauce and jack daniels garlic herb and chicken marinade. I cut the ricotta cheese in half no one in my house is a big fan of it. Instead of using just mozzarella cheese i used a 6 cheese blend packet of cheese. i also took out the grated parmesean cheese and I grilled my chicken. thanks for sharing... I will totally make again. maybe tomorrow!!!
This was not worth the effort I put into the dish. Way to many spices. The only good thing was the smell when it was baking. I will not make this one again.
Awesome recipe! Added spinach to the filling, used Italian seasoning, and made the Alfredo sauce with low-fat milk. Even those who don't eat spinach cleaned their plates!!! Next time I think I will try shrimp instead of chicken.
This recipe took a while to cook and in the end it was very bland. My husband enjoyed it, but I didn't and wouldn't make it again.
I served this at a women's luncheon. You should have heard them rave! It was a huge hit!
It doesnt get any better than this. This recipe is 5 star all the way. I did use 2 jars of alfredo sauce, to cut down on cooking time and it was WONDERFUL. Great dish for company. Everyone I've served this too absolutely loved it. Thank You Jeff
OMG! This was the best! I am using the alfredo part just for a good alfredo sauce. I didn't use the marjoram because I didn't have any. It was still ecxcellent! I even cooked it the 45 minutes on the grill. It is hot here in AZ and I didn't want to heat up my house by using my oven. Thanks!
I made exactly as the recipe stated and it came out perfect !!!!
Amazing! My bf is super picky. Took one look at it, then looked at me with a worried look. He took some, sat down and took a bite. Soon as he did, that worried look immediately changed to a look of awe and wonder! He went back for 2nds! :)
I know that this recipie is REALLY high in fat, calories, sodium and pretty much anything else that is bad for a human. BUT IF you can just eat light the next couple days and omit an oreo or two at bedtime then you can justify eating this! This is not something I could have time or money to make as everyday meals but it worked GREAT for my dinner party. It looks very difficult, smells great and will please a large hungry dinner party. Serves well with sauteed mushrooms or spinach :)
Wonderful dish, worth the time to make
Had to use jumbo shells instead because when I opened my box of Manicotti they were all broke so luckily I had the shells on hand. Worked out just fine. Served with Ceasar salad & fried bread.
This is a good recipe. It is very rich, so be prepared.
This was excellent on its own, but was perhaps just a little dry. To make this again, I would increase the sauce by 50% and add in some with the chicken mixture. Also, the recipe doesn't say how to prepare the chicken for stuffing. I shredded it using a paddle blade in my KitchenAid mixer. That worked excellent. Also, I cut way back on the salt, using only a third of what was called for. This was the perfect amount. I followed the measurements on the herbs, but I felt the oregano was about double of what it should have been. Next time I will reduce by half. I did add a can of spinach (I would have preferred fresh) to my sauce, which I think was a real nice addition. Overall, a great sauce and a great recipe.
This was an excellent dish! My family really enjoyed it.
froze well too
will try again with real parmensan cheese and add cream cheese to make the sauce. But i will look for another recipe before i try this one again!
Very good and easy to make. An interesting twist on manicotti! I will definitely make this again.
Wonderful! I made this for a dinner party and everyone loved it!
This recipe was very very good. My husband who loves alfredo sauce more than I loved it! And he is a very picky eater. I was a little nervous about the nutmeg so I added just a little less than called for. Plus I didn't add the marjoram. Also I added some flour to the sauce to thicken it. Thanks for the recipe Jeff.
quick and absolutely delicious! thank you jeff!! my husband is one of those "picky" eaters who never touches leftovers the next day and these were gone! made recipe as is and it was superb.
I made this for a potluck at a home bible study, and it was a hit! Great flavor! I did use apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar and marinated the chicken overnight.
So good!! I'm so excited I tried this recipe! My family loved it!
I made this and absolutely loved it. The downside... it is too time consuming for a week night meal and the cheese sauce is plenty full at first but when it is reheated for leftovers it seems that there is not enougt sauce.... I will make more sauce next time and maybe even reserve some for the leftovers.... overall Delicious!
Have made this a few times. It's one of my sons favorite dishes. The Alfredo is so good. Made it and stuffed jumbo shells. It's easier than stuffing manicotti shells. It's a great recipe.
There is absolutely NO reason for any recipe to call for an entire cup of olive oil for only 3 chicken breasts. What a waste! I tossed the chicken with in 3 Tablespoons of olive oil, 1 Tablespoon of fresh lemon juice and 3 cloves of garlic, salt and pepper. Then I baked them until done. I cooled them for about 30 min then shredded and added them to the cheese recipe before stuffing.
Easy to make! I doubled the recipe for our D & D gamenight supper. I also used ground chicken to save time, and tripled the mozzarella because CHEESE! Unfortunately, I used shakey cheese instead of grating my own Parmesan and my Alfredo was sooo salty :-(. So DON'T SKIMP ON THE PARMESAN! Get the good stuff and grate it! I also forgot the egg, but everything baked up ok. On the plus side, I used one reviewer's tip to slice the tube, stuff, and lay seam down. Thank you, that worked great! Was also a lot less messy for me.
I read through the reviews some before I made this recipe. I decided to double the sauce as some others had mentioned. The sauce was absolutely delicious! I planned on making no other changes to the recipe, but found out I was out of eggs so ended up not including that. It still turned out amazing. One of my son's said it was too cheesy but the rest of us loved it! Will definitely make this dish again!
I usually love alfredo but found this too rich for my taste. However, my husband loved it so I know I will be making it again with some adjustments like using milk instead of whipping cream.
My husband is from Italy and he liked the recipe, but made some modifications. We did not marinate the chicken and instead cooked it with some oil, vinegar, garlic and a package of frozen spinach. We too left out the egg. The spinach added a nice color and flavor. Next time I think we will use milk instead of heavy cream because it was a bit greasy with the cream and the cheese. We added some cornstarch to thicken it, because it will not thicken on its own. Also, we did not cook it longer than 20 minutes in the oven--45 minutes would burn the cheese.
The sauce in this recipe had a different consistency than the white sauces I am accustomed to, but it was still good. I added spinach to cheese mixture, and it was a hit!
What are you to do with the chicken after it’s cooked? I diced mine up in 1/2” cubes. Please be certain you’ve included all steps when posting recipes! It is not quick nor easy, but tastes like a great restaurant entree. A full recipe would fill 35 shells and serve 9 x 12 people if you offer a lovely side salad and some great Italian or garlic bread, and of course a beautiful Tiramisu, yoghurt & fresh berry parfait, chocolate mousse or gelato as dessert.
This was really great! I did everything as written only I had to use Italian 4 Cheese instead of mozzarella because it was all I had in the fridge. It made it a little saltier but it was still good. Mozzarella would likely be better. I also shredded the chicken because it did not specify what to do with it! Super yummy! THANKS!
My husband and I reallllly enjoyed this dish! I suggest using less salt and slightly less garlic. I think you can away with less. Very good dish!
It was very good but I’d cut out salt wherever you can.
The food was fine, but the recipe itself isn't very well written. If you follow it exactly, you're trying to stuff manicotti noodles with whole chicken breasts. Am I supposed to cut them into strips? Dice them? Shred them? It doesn't say.
Wow, Jeff you must make someone a great husband if you cook like this all the time. This is excellent. The only thing I would do next time is cut down the amount of salt in the sauce. It's great the next day for leftovers I'll make this again and again. Thanks Jeff!!!
I will definitely make it again....I found they required too many manicotti tubes...I had a whole box that I didn't use....I also couldn't put the chicken inside the tubes so I put the chicken between the tubes....it was absolutely delicious....
After trying a few different recipe's for this, eventually I tried this one, and it really is my favorite. Far better than some of the others I've tried. The only down side is that it's a little extra work. But so are all things that are good in life.
It was so good! I didn’t use the nutmeg or eggs. Also couldn’t find a 12oz package of noodles but the 8oz package of noodles were enough. My family loved this dish and I was left feeling like a Star!
Outstanding and Major complements from all who ate this, the only drawback is the time it takes to stuff the Manicotti. The Best part is we have leftover for tomorrow!
I'm rating the Alfredo Suace only!!! I would give this Alfredo sauce 10 stars and a Blue Ribbon. I wanted something special for a family party and decided to make chicken alfredo. This alfredo sauce was rated very good so I chose to use this recipe. It was very simple to make and was more than enough for a 1 pound box of pasta. I used 1 cup heavy cream and 1 cup of half and half....worked perfect. My guests were diving in for seconds and complimented the dinner over and over. I'm planning on making chicken and shrimp alfredo for Christmas Eve dinner. Yummy...can't hardly wait. Thanks Jeff for a fantatic Alfredo sauce.
My family loved this! I used jumbo shells because that was what I had on hand, also did not use the egg yoke or the nutmeg, it came out incredible, and the left overs were even better the next day, my husband who wasn't "hungry" when he got home ate 6 shells just because they were so good. Thanks for sharing, we will deff. make again!!!
Very easy and tasty.
awful awful awful, there was entirely to much of one spice or another, and it didn't taste like alfredo at all!! I will never make this again!
Very rich, but delicious!
Awesome! I added spinach to the chicken/ricotta mix and upped the spices, but this dinner rocked. Served with a salad
Delicious! Made it as a chicken alfredo bake versus using manicotti noodles, so I didn't use the ricotta cheese and mixed the fresh herbs in with the alfredo sauce. Turned out great!
I loved this recipe but I tweaked it slightly I added spinach to the recipe and no Parmesan cheese. Easy to make and delish!
No idea what I did to this recipe but mine didn't turn out good. I did marinate for longer then an hour so maybe thats what I did wrong. I also noticed the next day the manicotti was oily. I might make it again with adjustments. Thanks for the recipe I made this again today 11/5 and it was a lot less oily, I made sure I patted the chicken very good after it was cooked to dry up some of the oil. But the next day it was oily again, not sure what its coming from but hubby still liked it, I might make it again but if anyone has any idea what the oil is about that would be helpful
Very good !
This was very easy and very good
I followed the recipe except I added a 1/2 package of spinach per other reviews which meant I needed to cut back on the amount of chicken a little or I'd have too much stuffing for the shells. The biggest change I'd make is the amount of salt in the sauce. It was way too salty for me and even my husband thought it was salty and he typically adds salt to every dish. I'd either use unsalted butter or cut the salt in half or even less. I'd also use a little less of each of the herbs. The basil in particular I thought was a little strong. I'd make it again but with modifications.
Wow! My friends, my husband and I all loved this dish. It is so easy to make and tastes delicious! I use the alfredo sauce protion of the recipe in my other dishes because it's so tasty! I only have one question: What is the easiest way to stuff the manicotti shells? Because that part was a fun mess. :)
I would make this again, but would cut the chicken into bite size pieces and saute it in butter instead of olive oil.
Delicious, will be making again!
It was very good we made the recipe going for 4 people servings. We also used whole milk and a flour paste instead to make the Alfredo sauce thicken which came out to taste great. Its not the Greatest thing i have eaten but it is definitely a great dish that we loved. I did have to give it 4 stars because of instructions not being very descriptive but its overall quality with everyones sense of "eh wing it" with ingredient amounts on certain things went extremely well. Its a must try.
Perhaps I overstuff my manicotti, but I was only able to fill 9 manicotti shells. Other than that, delicious!
I made this for my family. I was delish. Doubled the sauce as others suggested. Will make again.
This was excellent, but very rich. The only change I will make when making this again is to reduce the butter to maybe two tablespoons...six is way too much, it was pooled in the bottom of the pan when I took it out of the oven.
Loved this recipe, I used white pepper instead of black in my sauce, just a personal preference I think it gives a smoother flavor. Also I didn't have any Marjoram so I omitted that. The only thing I will do different next time is cut back on the nutmeg just a bit. I also added garlic to my sauce. Turned out awesome.
This dish was really good and easy to make. I made a few changes. 1 marinated my chicken in a robust port vinaigrette 2. sauteed the chicken in onions and garlic. 3. used lasagna noodles 4. added fresh broccoli and spinach to one of my layers 5. did not use the egg with the ricotta cheese mixture
Delicious and flavorful
well so far it's been alot of work...1 fry pan to cook chicken, 1 small sauce pan for Alfredo, 1 large pot to cook noodles, cookie tray for noodles to rest, and a bowl to make stuffing...WOW! It's in the oven and I sure hope it good!
As everyone else who wrote a review, I too loved this recipe! I followed it just as written. I had only one negative about the dish, and it may have been something I did wrong. My alfredo sauce after baking the dish turned into butter. Anyone know what I could have done wrong? Next time I make this, and I will, I'm going to reserve some of the sauce back and pour it over the manicotti after it finishes baking. Thank you for sharing this wonderful dish with us all!
Excellent! My only suggestions would be doubling the sauce and marinating the chicken before cooking.
Great recipe! Husband loved it! I usded bottled alfredo sauce, added spinach & chopped mushrooms. Will definately be making this again. Thanks Jeff!
made this last night. few changes first i added spinach and i used a store made alfredo sauce. Everyone loved it! Even the picky kids!
out of this world, whole family loves it
