Chicken Manicotti Alfredo

I read the comments on this recipe and I'm glad I did'nt listen to all. Made this with the ingredients the recipe called for except the egg. I think you can look at the ingredients in a recipe and know if it's going to be too rich,bland,spicy,. It all appealed to me. After reading the comments I knew that even though it didn't say to pour the marinate off the chicken thats what I did. I didn't add any extra oil to cook the chicken. Some said this was dry, so I left the egg out and added a little less chicken. If there is anything I want rich tasting, it would be alfredo sauce. Not hard to make and my family LOVED THIS DISH. Do double the sauce it is so good you will want your manicotti drowning in it. A real keeper...Thanks for sharing.........

Read More