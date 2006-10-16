A Farewell to Basil Fettuccine

I made this while watching 'A Farewell to Arms' on TV and realized the title suited the intent of the pasta, which was to celebrate the last gleanings from my rather prolific basil patch. If you feel the need to serve this with a sauce, consider a butter garlic sauce or a white wine sauce with chicken. Whatever you choose to accompany this with, enjoy it!

By GYPSY-WITCH

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Using a food processor, process basil leaves until chopped very fine. Add 1 1/2 cups of flour and pulse two or three times, or until combined. Add egg, 1 teaspoon oil, and the water until dough forms a ball shape. If dough seems dry, add a bit more water. Wrap dough in a piece of plastic wrap which has been coated in a few drops of olive oil. Refrigerate dough for 2 hours.

  • Remove dough from refrigerator, and cut into 6 equal size portions. Run pasta though pasta machine, or roll with rolling pin to desired thickness. Use the additional flour to coat pasta while rolling.

  • Allow pasta to dry for one hour prior to cooking.

  • Cook in a large pot of boiling water until al dente. This should take only a 3 to 5 minutes, depending on the thickness of the pasta.

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 14.3g; carbohydrates 79.6g; fat 6g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 38.2mg. Full Nutrition
