A Farewell to Basil Fettuccine

I'm growing basil this summer so came here to find ways to use it, I had great results from this recipe! My husband is Italian and when I told him I'd made pasta I think he had some doubts! Well he told me at least 3 times how good this was!! He also went back for seconds eating every bit that was left!! I do not have a pasta maker so rolled it out, but the dough was very easy to work with and I used a pizza cutter to cut the strips. I'm sure my strips were wider and thicker than if I had a pasta maker, however it was fantastic in taste! If I wanted to have a dinner and impress people, this would be something I'd like to make. I had some leftover spagetti sauce in the freezer and that is what I served on it, next time I would like to try another sauce. I mixed up the dough in the morning and had it in the fridge for 3 hours before rolling it out. Every step was simple, yes it takes time to get it all done but very worth it. Next time I will make a double batch so I can freeze some of it. Thank you for posting this.