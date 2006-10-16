A Farewell to Basil Fettuccine

I made this while watching 'A Farewell to Arms' on TV and realized the title suited the intent of the pasta, which was to celebrate the last gleanings from my rather prolific basil patch. If you feel the need to serve this with a sauce, consider a butter garlic sauce or a white wine sauce with chicken. Whatever you choose to accompany this with, enjoy it!
I made this recipe to take to my daughter's family in MN. Her taste is similar to mine. Her children and husband aren't keen on green. My son-in-law had a no, thank you portion...then a larger portion. My daughter e-mailed the next day about how wonderful the basil fettuccine was, ending with DH taking the remainder for his lunch at work. This is one fabulous recipe. I finished the gardening season by making 8 balls of basil pasta dough and freezing them to use later. UPDATE: Feb 5, 2007 Temp yesterday was 2 deg below zero. I made basil pasta using the dough I had made and previously frozen. I used egg substitute at that time in preparation for freezing. Not sure if that was necessary, but it gave me a comfort level I liked. What was great pasta before was unbelievably fantastic with boiled shrimp added to the dish. I have a saying that I have used for many years, and it applies here. "It doesn't get any better than this!"
My first attempt at homemade pasta and it was great! It's nice to think you can have dinner with just a few very simple ingredients. I served this with sauteed tomatoes and garlic per another reviewer and it had great plate appeal and was loved by all the kids. Also I don't have a pasta machine - I just rolled it out until it was quite thin, sliced it thickly as for fettucine and let it dry. I also only let it rest in the fridge for 45 minutes so I'm not sure what the extended time would do overall for the finished product. This definitely gives me more confidence to try other hand made pasta recipes.
Fantastic, fantastic recipe. We ended up having three sauces: A garlic butter, a homemade pesto, and a tomato/basil. This pasta was so delicious we ended up liking the butter best, it was the one that allowed the taste of it to come through the most. Thanks!
I didn't have enough basil so added italian seasoning, but it turned out great. So tender and tasty. Not bad for my first attempt at pasta!
This is one of my favorites! Anytime I need a cool, refreshing dish, I turn to this one. It's easy to make (except for cleaning all the basil leaves of dirt takes time, but so well worth it) and you can't have a sad day if you're eating this. A total pick me up! It deserves 5 stars all the way!
I really liked this. Although my pasta machine had trouble cutting it into fettucini, I let it dry as whole sheets then cut it into 1/2"-ribbons by hand. I tossed it with a delicious sauce of 4 Tbs. butter, juice from 2 lemons, shallots, salt & pepper, and 1 egg yolk. Sorta like a modified hollandaise I guess. I would definitely make this again. It's a very pretty pasta dish.
I made this last night for dinner with friends. I made it using an automatic pasta maker, so I did not refigerate the dough before making the noodles. It turned out great! It's a great way to use basil!I served it with diced tomatoes lightly sauteed in olive oil and garlic. Everyone loved it!
very fun! Worked well as ravioli. I love the basil taste!
I had a good spur of the moment pasta making party. It was great that my friend had all the ingred. on hand. We loved it. We did not let it sit long in the fridge, we did not let it dry long, and we served it with evoo and roasted garlic.
This was so delicious and so easy. I don't have a pasta maker and it was my first attempt at making fresh pasta. I did have a little trouble trying to get the pasta thin enough, but it turned out well. Basil flavor was just right and we grilled up some garlic shrimp to serve with it. Thanks for the post.
I'd never made pasta before this recipe and I was nervous. I wasn't so nervous about this recipe, as it comes highly rated, more so in my own abilities to render a tasty replica. The results were unbelievable! I've now made this dish over 20 times for anyone who will eat it. I've also told them all where to find the recipe online. I suppose the reason for this review is to: 1. Give a HUGE pat on the back to the person who posted this 2. Offer support to anyone who is thinking about making this but is concerned they might lack the skills. Seriously folks, you CAN make this and it WILL taste great. The instructions are easy to follow and hard to mess up. Give it a whirl, you won't regret it.
Had some prosperous basil ourselves, and this was just the right recipe for it. Rolled by hand, was very easy. Used a simple oil and garlic sauce, which we thought was the perfect accompaniment. Any other sauce might have drowned the basil flavor, but the oil and garlic helped to bring it out. Look forward to making again.
Love this pasta! Have made it a lot with Basil, but have found it also works well with other fresh herbs. We've used Savory and Parsley, Basil and some Oregano, the ol' "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme" mix and one of my favorites is Fennel Fronds which goes really well with a Pork gravy.
OMG...this pasta was out of this world! There's nothing like fresh pasta! I prepared the recipe just like described using my pasta machine. I did have to add a little more flour because it was a little too sticky. I had it with a homemade marinara sauce with fresh mushrooms! This is definitely a keeper!
these were great and so easy, i'd never made pasta before. i don't have a pasta machine so i rolled it out. i put sauteed garlic, shrimp, snow peas, and mushrooms - sauteed in EVOO- and combined it with the noodles. the noodles were a bit chewy, either i did them too thick or dried them to long or something, but i'll practice!
Unbelievably delicious!!!!! I tossed the cooked pasta in a sauce of sauteed mushrooms, canned artichokes, canned diced tomatoes and garlic. Topped it with parmesan cheese just before serving....YUMMY! I shared this recipe with all my friends with herb gardens.
I had 2 reasons to make this, the basil that is taking over my herb planter and the pasta machine I was given at Christmas which I've been afraid of using. I used pasta flour and maybe because of this had to add an extra 2 T of water to get the dough to come together. Whilst running the dough through the pasta machine I kept the other pieces I hadn't got to yet covered in the plastic wrap so they wouldn't dry out. I can't praise this recipe enough the end result was wonderful. So much so that I made another 2 batches of dough the following day and froze it. Thankyou so much for sharing Gypsy-Witch.
I'm growing basil this summer so came here to find ways to use it, I had great results from this recipe! My husband is Italian and when I told him I'd made pasta I think he had some doubts! Well he told me at least 3 times how good this was!! He also went back for seconds eating every bit that was left!! I do not have a pasta maker so rolled it out, but the dough was very easy to work with and I used a pizza cutter to cut the strips. I'm sure my strips were wider and thicker than if I had a pasta maker, however it was fantastic in taste! If I wanted to have a dinner and impress people, this would be something I'd like to make. I had some leftover spagetti sauce in the freezer and that is what I served on it, next time I would like to try another sauce. I mixed up the dough in the morning and had it in the fridge for 3 hours before rolling it out. Every step was simple, yes it takes time to get it all done but very worth it. Next time I will make a double batch so I can freeze some of it. Thank you for posting this.
In the end, this turned out really good, but I had some trouble getting the dough to the correct consistency in the beginning. I had to add quite a bit of water to keep it from completely crumbling apart as it rolled through the pasta maker. I love the fact that there is only one egg in it too. It's nice to find an egg pasta recipe that is not loaded with cholesterol. Definitely a keeper.
Amazing. I didn't get to the pasta drying completely before I cooked it, and I didn't put it in the fridge at all, but it still came out great. I served my sister some with a little alfredo sauce, and she was thanking me after the first bite. I will make this plenty. Oh, I used 1TB olive oil instead of 1tsp.
This was my first time making fresh pasta,and I am so glad I tried this recipe.Basil is my favorite herb,and now this is my favorite pasta.I mixed the dough in a food processor and rolled and cut it with a pasta machine.Sooo- easy and Sooo-good. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe was 5 STARS ALL THE WAY!!!! When I told my husband I was making fresh pasta with no pasta machine, he gave me the are you sure you want to do that look. It was easy to rall out and EXCELLENT!!! I was told I have to make this all the time! Thank you!
I have wanted a pasta attachment for my stand mixer for quite some time. The abundance of basil in my garden encouraged me to buy one. I'm SO glad that I did. This recipe was so easy and delicious. My family loved it and asked me to plant more basil so that we can make pasta to freeze through the winter! I didn't want the sauce to overpower the delicate herbed flavor of the pasta (I made fettucini), so I sauteed some shrimp in a bit of butter, olive oil, one clove of garlic and a sprinkling of Old Bay seasoning--perfect!!
This recipe is so forgiving! I've made it a number of times now with various amounts of rest time before and after rolling and cutting and it always turns out great. It also doesn't matter if you don't quite have enough basil, just add a little more water until the consistency isn't too dry.
