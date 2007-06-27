Classic Alfredo Sauce

A satisfying sauce you can use on any type of pasta - dry or fresh.

Recipe by B Mason

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine in a saucepan over medium heat. Add heavy cream, stirring constantly. Stir in salt, nutmeg, grated Parmesan cheese, and grated Romano cheese. Stir constantly until melted, then mix in egg yolk. Simmer over medium low heat for 3 to 5 minutes. Garnish with additional grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
714 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 72g; cholesterol 339.9mg; sodium 579.8mg. Full Nutrition
