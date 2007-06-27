Classic Alfredo Sauce

This is a really nice recipe. The only thing I would do differently is to maybe add a little black pepper to it. It made up easily, although I did have a couple of moments when I was not sure. The first was that my cheese formed a huge lump, which did eventually dissolve, as I kept stirring. The other is that I was leery of putting the egg yolk in whole, so I did beat it lightly and made sure I was stirring as I poured it in, since eggs tend to curdle when put into hot mixtures. I did do one thing different - I decided to double the recipe after I realized it made only two servings, and had to use milk for the other half of the liquid. The sauce still came out very nice, and I may do that next time, too. Actually, for our tastes, doubling the sauce made enough for 6 servings. My husband and I both like this sauce better than the one I used to make which was from my favorite chef! I made the sauce for linguine, to go with the baked garlic-parmesan chicken from this site. A perfect combination. Thanks for a great recipe. We will be making it again.