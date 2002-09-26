Pierogi Dough

Ukranian Pierogi ready to be stuffed with your favorite filling.

Directions

  • In a large bowl mix together the flour, salt, and baking powder. Make a well in the center.

  • In a separate bowl mix together the vegetable oil, warm water, and beaten egg. Pour into the well of the dry ingredients. Knead dough for 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Cover dough and let rest for 2 hours. Roll out and fill as desired.

66 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 84.2mg. Full Nutrition
