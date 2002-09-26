Pierogi Dough

I'm not much of a recipe reviewer, but this one has to be reviewed... If you're looking for stress relief, this recipe is awesome. After having to add more water, oil, AND egg, i was able to sort of knead this dough. 2 hours later, I found myself in a fist fight with the dough. Literally... I had to physically beat it into submission to get it down to 1" thick. I'm not weak or feeble by any means, but rolling this dough out was like trying to roll a live mammal out with a rolling pin. After an hour of vigorous rolling and about a pint of sweat, I grabbed my trusty 9,000 year old, dangerously sharp biscuit cutter. It wouldn't cut this dough... at all... So I grabbed a sharp knife and CUT the circles out. Now I'm a cook... Really, seriously, I own my own catering business, so it's not as if I'm new to cooking. So why continue with this recipe? If a little pillow of potatoes didn't hit my tongue after all of this trouble, there would be bloodshed. Anyway, once the circles were cut, I re-rolled them. Yes, it seems as though the dough actually unflattened during the cutting process. The good news: the rest of the directions were perfect, leaving me with FANTASTIC tasting pierogies. Incidentally, I really needed the stress relief that came with beating the daylights out of the dough. If I EVER make this again, I will include some extra ingredients, a sledge hammer, and a bottle of rum (for my consumption, of course).