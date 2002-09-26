Pierogi Dough
Ukranian Pierogi ready to be stuffed with your favorite filling.
The dough came out great, easy to work with and to roll out. The Pierogi dough did not fall apart when I boiled the pierogis as well. I highly recommend this dough - my wife could not stop talking about my homemade Pierogis!!Read More
This was good, but not what I was looking for. I wanted something that really had that good homemade taste. This wasn't it for me, a little more pasta like than pierogi if that makes sense. Anyway I found the dough I was looking for here. It's called Pierogi (Polish Dumplings). I didn't try the fillings I used my own, but the dough was exactly what I was looking for. So if you don't like this dough try that one.Read More
The dough came out great, easy to work with and to roll out. The Pierogi dough did not fall apart when I boiled the pierogis as well. I highly recommend this dough - my wife could not stop talking about my homemade Pierogis!!
I've been treyting to make a good pierogi dough for years and this is the first one that worked out great. Followed the directions explicitly including waiting the 2 hours before I rolled it out. I filled it with a homemade recipe of ravioli filling made with fat free cottage cheese and both my wife and myself were very impressed with the whole thing. Thank you so much.
I'm not much of a recipe reviewer, but this one has to be reviewed... If you're looking for stress relief, this recipe is awesome. After having to add more water, oil, AND egg, i was able to sort of knead this dough. 2 hours later, I found myself in a fist fight with the dough. Literally... I had to physically beat it into submission to get it down to 1" thick. I'm not weak or feeble by any means, but rolling this dough out was like trying to roll a live mammal out with a rolling pin. After an hour of vigorous rolling and about a pint of sweat, I grabbed my trusty 9,000 year old, dangerously sharp biscuit cutter. It wouldn't cut this dough... at all... So I grabbed a sharp knife and CUT the circles out. Now I'm a cook... Really, seriously, I own my own catering business, so it's not as if I'm new to cooking. So why continue with this recipe? If a little pillow of potatoes didn't hit my tongue after all of this trouble, there would be bloodshed. Anyway, once the circles were cut, I re-rolled them. Yes, it seems as though the dough actually unflattened during the cutting process. The good news: the rest of the directions were perfect, leaving me with FANTASTIC tasting pierogies. Incidentally, I really needed the stress relief that came with beating the daylights out of the dough. If I EVER make this again, I will include some extra ingredients, a sledge hammer, and a bottle of rum (for my consumption, of course).
This dough recipe is the best I have ever had. I add olive oil instead of veg. oil and once I start neading the dough add just a splash more and it makes the dough come together perfect. Now I need a good differant filling recipe. perfect..Thanks
This recipe rocked! I was skeptical about the ingredients (oil) but the dough turned out soft and tender. I used the roller attachment for the Kitchen Aid Mixer (at settings 1 and/or 2) and had all of the dough rolled out perfectly in less than five minutes. My Polish great Aunties would have been proud! This definately will be in my recipe box and passed around to family and friends.
This dough was so easy to work with. I cheated a little and I made the dough in my bread machine on the dough cycle--even easier! My mom said the pierogis tasted like they were made by a little old Polish lady!
This was so good!! I used to love eating the frozen, store-bought pierogis, but now I will make them! I used my own mashed potato and cheese recipe. My husband thinks these are great and he's never liked this dish.
found the dough to be somewhat tough and dry.
I wish this recipe had a water estimate, because I made it too wet at first and had to double the other ingredients. Be very careful when adding the water! Also, I think they should be rolled out to as thin as possible - smaller than 1/8 of an inch.
I've made peirogi (Ukrainians call them Varenyky) with many a Ukrainians. I really liked this recipe because I could make the dough disk thin & load them up with filling without having thin spots or holes poked through when I was boiling them OR frying them. I hate eating a bunch of dough - so loved this recipe. In the past I'd either rip them up in the boiling process or frying - so pretty much made a mess. My son loves them so I was stuck making them! At last I can do it with success! This dough didn't taste any different to me, so I don't know what others are talking about taste. Thanks for the recipe Linda.
100% Polish and used this recipe 50 times - perfect - dont change anything.
My first attempt making pierogi and my Ukranian husband tells me they taste just like his grandmother used to make! Can't beat that!
Dough tasted fantastic, I used a sauerkraut filling. However working with it is very difficult. Tough to roll.
Just like my Slavic grandmother's long lost recipe. Thanks!!!!!
Great results. I noticed the egg though. Never add egg to dough since you are guaranteed to have harder dough. Oil instead. Works great.
Very easy to make. I used a cup to make the pierogis circles, then used a roling pin to make the circles thinner. The dough tasted good.
Followed the recipe and it was really heavy and tough. Used it anyway and it was tasteless, rock hard, and wouldnt even brown. I rarely use/follow recipes and my food is always good. I very rarely make something that does not turn out well. My husband and I named these Pierogi Pucks! We still ate them, but I picked mine apart for less puck in each bite. My girls wouldnt touch them.
I made this dough in my bread maker worked really well
I agree. This is the recipe my mother always used. I am Hungarian/ Ukrainian decent. Love making pierogi. It is the best pierogi dough.
great dough and is so simple to make....
The was so easy and excellent dough to use! I filled it will mashed potatoes with bacon bits, and put a little monterey jack cheese in it, folded it and voila! They cooked almost immed. This is a keeper. I'll be making them for Christams. Even if you've never made them befor etry this recipe. Make sure after you fill and fold them you put a damp towel over them to keep them from drying out. I'm sure these freeze well also.
I never made dough, and I never made pierogi's. So, making this dough was an experiment for me. It turned out perfect! Was a bit hard to work with (I think, since I've never done it before), but the quality and taste were well worth it! Nice strong dough with a great taste. Family loves it too.
Excellent! Made the dough as written - filled with my own cheesy mashed pots. seasoned with garlic powder, pepper, and seasoning salt - fried them in butter with onion and minced garlic. The dough was tough to roll, but the taste was worth it. my 4 and 6 year olds said they were great. We will have these again
If you skip the egg AND the water will be HOT, the dough will be much softer. Hot water has something to do with creating gluten and when that is present it is easier to seal the edges of the dough when you make pierogi. Give it a try :)
This recipe is really simple and great that you can make it two hours ahead. The only thing I had to do different is to use 3 1/2 cups of flour; I used unbleached flour.
A super easy dough! I used this for both Perogies and Ravioli, and they came out perfect! AND I'll be using them to make mini Pizza Pops to bake in the oven! ;P Thanks for posting this recipe!
Great dough recipe. I used a manual pasta roller to get the dough even thinner and it was very strong and didn't crack or break in the pot when I boiled them. THey even tasted great if you fry up the cooked perogi in a fry pan with butter after. Would probably make great posticker dough too. (you might need to add more liquid while you knead)
Simple and easy. Tasted great with the potato and cheese filling.
I had read Teufel Frau reviews and laughed about the stress relieve from using this recipe. I too cook often and do pies and bread so I am very use to working with dough. This one seemed to be off with the portions - only 1 cup water to four cups flour but I worked with it - finally got it kneaded let it rest. I too had trouble cutting it with my biscuit cutter and rolling it out was a challenge - however it never stuck and I never had to add flour to the rolling surface - just had to roll as thin as I like it. However once you fight with it and get it rolled, cut, (I also re-rolled it out again) and filled and cooked, the taste is great! I will definitely use again although next time I think I will pull out my kitchen-aide with the pasta roller attachment instead of fighting with it. I would give it five stars if I didn't have almost every issue quoted in the earlier review by Teufel Frau. If anyone has any helpful hints, I would love to hear them. The recipe says you will get 25 to 30 perogies I do mine with a 3 inch cutter and got closer to 4 dozen so maybe I like mine too thin - thus the problem rolling.
Good recipe, although mine turned out more like ravioli. Easy to make.
Followed the recipe to the letter and it turned out tough and dry. Used my kitchen Aide mixer to help with the kneading process, no help there.
I used this dough recipe the first time I ever made pierogi's, and they turned out amazing! When cooked it was light colored, a little hard on the outside and softer inside, perfect! For filling I did spinach, some feta/mozr., grilled chicken (diced/shredded a bit), onions, garlic, and spices. It only needed a oven time of 10-15 min @ 400. Thanks for sharing this!
I found this dough to be perfect to make pierogies!! Now I just need the perfect filling!
This is the best dough I've worked with by far. I followed the directions to the "T" and it rolled out beautifully. Was very elastic and didn't break when I was forming the raviolis. This one s a keeper!
Very nice and easy as it gets. Thank you for sharing.
Found this dough to be like most of the recipes I've tried to-date...very difficult to roll out. Followed the instructions to a "T". Not impressed as I had seen many high-ratings. Unfortunately, this may have been an awesome tasting recipe, too much work for the output. Sorry.
Very good!! I never made pierogi before and this was simple and delicious!
For SAMMI16: Try frying hamburg/cabbage/sauerkraut for a pierogi filling. This is the only type I've ever known until going out of the area I was living in. It seems all polish people within a 30 mile radius only made pierogis this way.
I let these rest a few days. I had no problem rolling them out with my pasta machine. I rolled out until thinnest setting. I cooked them in boiling water for 3 minutes then put on cooling rack. Once cooked I placed onto greased cookie sheet and froze. Once frozen I placed them in freezer bags. To cook: place butter in skillet and melt. Place frozen perogis in pan and fry till golden brown.
Great and easy to make
I adjusted the recipe to include potato flakes in the dough so that I could use the do to absorb the saltiness of some over salted meat that I will use to stuff my pierogies. But this recipe works very well and I love it
I NEVER submit a review... a recipe either it works or not. I have changed recipes to suit my tastes or make it “ better”...but that is not fair to the original recipe poster. I followed this recipe exactly and will never buy commercial bun again! So delish... perfect density... plain.. with sesame seeds or Trader Joe’s seasoning! For those of you with negative reviews... you need to read the entire recipe and instructions before beginning... then follow exactly. “Dusting with flour”. .... means dusting! Don’t just sprinkle....spread that little bit of flour over the whole top.... just “drape” the plastic wrap over the buns.... it will NOT stick.....be gentle in brushing the egg wash! Seriously..... this I NO FAIL......thank you to the contributor!!
This recipe didn't work for me.
this is a great recipe. must have made a mistake with the calculations first time round because second time i tried thi it came out perfect. thanks for sharing the recipe!
Very easy recipe! I really enjoyed the consistency! Definitely will make again!
turned out really good! But takes alot of time!
I liked this recipe, easy to make & work with, nice & elastic, keeps well in the fridge also. The only variation I made was using olive oil, 4 tsp as opposed to 2.
Dough was harder to work with smaller portions.
My live-in boyfriend is Ukranian and I made pierogies using this dough recipe for his family and served them at their Pysanky holiday. Rave reviews!...they usually just make lazy pierogi so they were quite impressed. I am Irish so I made Irish Champ as the filling to combine the two cultures. I did make one change to the dough: I made it vegan by using egg-replacer (a mixture of baking powder and baking soda) and the dough still came out wonderful and easy to work with. Great recipe!
I've been searching for the perfect pierogi dough and this is it. I never rate anything online, but this was good I just had to!!
Fantastic dough. I was told by someone who ate pierogies from his polish mother in law that this was the best he has ever had. Awesome!!!
Yum! These tasted great! Just a tip: If you are filling these with meat, (I'm not sure if it will taste good with the classic potato) you can bake these after boiling them. This makes them slightly crispy, and not soggy. This is helpful if you are cooking for kids, like I was (actually, I was cooking for my parents and siblings). Also, these are very tiny, so think twice before reducing the serving size. Thanks, LINDAYURKIW.
this recipe wasn't the greatest at all! the dough turned out very dry and didn't make a whole lot of dough to begin with. don't recomend at all
the dough was very hard to work with then very hard to roll out and work with. The taste was good and I got my pierogi's, but way too much work for the end result. I'll be looking for another recipe...sorry!
This was my first experience with pierogis. I used my Kitchen Aide mixer, bread hook, for about 5 minutes, rather than hand-kneading. The dough was very easy to roll out, so those that had problems might have overworked the dough. Handling it as little as possible helps. My husband is part Russian and his father makes pierogis all the time. My husband liked these better than his Dad's!! I made them a little too thin and ran out of filling, but when cooked, they were soft and tender. Very good recipe and I will definitely use this again.
I made this as it said and yes I will be making it again.
Taste fine but has the texture of rubber. Took an hour to make 1/4 of the dumplings before I gave up and used the rest as dumpling balls.
This dough is a dream to work with and tastes fantastic.
This pierogi dough turned out perfectly.I had to add a little bit more water and I don't think that I kneaded it well enough. When I ran it through the pasta roller, it fell apart, after folding it over and running it through a few more times it was fine.
I found the dough as written quite difficult to work with. Maybe because it's winter and my flour was dry, I had to add quite a bit of water to make a workable dough, not to mention tons of muscle power. I would put at least a tablespoon of oil and another 1/4 c water - I added almost 1/2 a cup. The pierogies were good but rather chewy.
I live in Costa Rica and have a bit of trouble working with the flour sold here. Probably in Canada it would have worked better. It wasn't as soft and pliable as I've made in the past but the perogies turned out pretty good. Will probably have to tweak the recipe a bit so it works a bit better here in the tropics.
