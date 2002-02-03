Noodles Romanoff II

This is the recipe I use for Noodles Romanoff. Always a big hit with my family.

Recipe by Kathy Berliner

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook egg noodles until al dente. Drain.

  • In a large bowl mix together the sour cream, 1/4 cup of the grated Parmesan cheese, chives, salt, ground black pepper, and garlic.

  • Stir in butter or margarine to hot egg noodles. Stir in sour cream mixture.

  • Arrange noodles on warm platter and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 69.5mg; sodium 484.6mg. Full Nutrition
