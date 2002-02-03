Noodles Romanoff II
This is the recipe I use for Noodles Romanoff. Always a big hit with my family.
I messed with this recipe a bit. Used 1 cup of Parmesean, 2/3 cup of sour cream, half the salt, and 6 oz of noodles. We liked it a lot like that. We ate it all for supper-no leftovers. I agree with the first reviewer-way to much sour cream-but if you love the sour cream flavor you'd like the original recipe.Read More
I had high hopes for this recipe, despite the reviews. Unfortunately, I have to agree that there is just way too much sour cream. I love the taste of sour cream, but it really overpowered everything else. I will try this again with significantly less sour cream. Thank you :)Read More
Really excellent. Instead of wide egg noodles, I used rainbow rotini noodles and the bowl was scraped clean. My kids declared it was one of the best things I had ever cooked and my husband went up for 3rds. I know I'll be making this again.
This is how I remember Noodles Romanoff. Very similar to the recipe in the Betty Crocker Cookbook. Others who thought it was too thick or had too much flavor of sour cream, that is what Noodles Romanoff is all about. If so, you may like the flavor of the parmesan noodle recipes on AR. My two cents, this was very authentic and good.....
I found this recipe easy and quick and very favorful. I had search for this recipe for quite awhile... having made this for my family a long time ago. When reheating the left overs, I added a little milk to make the sauce creamy it was delicious.
I've been making this for years. Always a big hit with just about any grilled meat. I agreee with another poster that the garlic really makes the flavor come alive....and that if you don't like sour cream all that much, opt for a smaller quantity- this will make it drier though.
I really like this for a weeknight meal, because it is so quick. I always add 2 tins of tuna to give it some extra nutritional value.
I make this as a side dish pretty often and my family loves it. I use only about 1 1/2 cups of sour cream.
This was awesome! I only used one cup of sour cream but I might try the two cups next time for more sauce. The garlic really made the recipe. I also sprinkled some breadcrumbs over the top. I cooked with a side of broccoli, next time I will try it with chicken. This is a keeper.
This was great thanks;-) Family loved it!
This was a nice and fast side dish. I stirred in mushrooms, which made it even yummier.
This was very good, and I'll make it again. I substituted fat free sour cream and garlic salt for the salt, because I had no garlic. I also left out the butter (I forgot it), the chives (I had none), and the sprinkle of parmesan on top (because I'm dieting). We really liked it!
per reviews, i used half the sour cream called for. this reminds me so much of the old betty crocker noodles romanoff mix. sure hated when they stopped making it. i've made this again and again.
Not real flavorful. Used everything as recipe stated except the chives....Probably should have used them!
This was so good Kathy, even given the fact that I was out of sour cream and used a mock sour cream recipe from this site. I decided on garlic powder rather than the clove and added more parm than suggested. Delicious and thank you!!
too much sour cream. i would substitute some milk next time. it had a strong taste. not in a good way
We liked these a lot. Made the recipe as is except for leaving out the chives due to a food intolerance issue. It was rich and creamy and complemented the proscuitto wrapped chicken breasts and sugar snap peas. Thanks!
This recipe is identical to the one in the Betty Crocker cookbook. I substitute light sour cream, as well as garlic powder (it blends into the sauce better than a clove). It's a good fall back recipe on busy days.
I used Balkan Yogourt in place of the Sour Cream. Pretty good...not Great...just good.
I put some pine nuts in it and used it as the main course for a meatless meal. It was incredible!
A bit bland and too much sour cream taste
Wow, I thought this recipe was phenomenal! I halved the recipe and only adjusted the ingredients by adding extra black pepper because I love pepper! I decided to pre-make the sauce because I wanted to prep dinner as much as possible. Maybe allowing the flavors to marry is what made this so good. I absolutely will make this again and again!
Didn't really like this one- I thought I would because I really like sour cream. Needed something to balance out the sourness. Thanks anyways:)
Altering this a ton...no sour cream...using cream cheese...adding broccoli roasted with olive oil and garlic. Next may add chicken too.
This isn't quite like my childhood favorite so the second time I made this I used Romano cheese and it was perfect! My new comfort food!
Very yummy! These noodles have a nice, rich flavor. I served it with Cornish hens & garlic carrots.
Everyone really love this and even came back for seconds or thirds. Even those people who are trying to keep their carbohydrates low. I didn't have any chives so I used the green part of a couple of green onions, sliced thinly. I only used a cup and a half of sour cream but I also used less noodles. Then I mixed the sauce in a little at a time until I felt that the mixture was creamy enough. My mother saved the remainder of the sauce for a salad dressing.
I think less sour cream would've made it better. Maybe a bit more garlic
These were pretty good and easy. Will hold on to this recipe.
My family didn't enjoy this dish. It was bland other than having too much sour cream. After tasting it, I added more garlic and cheese to even out the flavor some. In the future, I'll use less sour cream also.
I wanted to make something quick and easy and selected this one. I was out of chives so I used parsley and I like to spice things up a bit so I added about 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes. Next time I would like to use chives and warm the sour cream and cheese mixture up before adding the noodles. I liked it overall. Nice and quick to make.
WAY to much sour cream. thats all you can taste. only do half of the amount.
I made this using angel hair pasta and a little less sour cream (I used fat free sour cream). Garlic powder gave it the rich flavor. I served this with teriyaki chicken and steamed broccoli, but you could easily make a meal out of this by adding some clams or cooked shrimp. Very delicious!
I cut the portions in half since I only cook for two! It came out so delish!
tastes just like the one my father was so fond of making when i was a kid
Excellent and amazingly easy!
I disliked this dish, no body and a very strong garlic flavor. I usually love garlic. I added tons of parm, but then it tasted like sour cream, garlic and parm. Not at all like I expected. But my son thought it was delicious. Sorry but I won't be making this again.
A huge hit at my house. Hubby says it is better than his moms. Horray! Thanks for posting.
there was way too much garlic. should I ever consider making this again, I will be eliminating the garlic.
Loved these. They are such a great accompaniment with so many entrees. Will be making these again and again.
This recipe doesn't do justice to the ingredients, I think.
Didn't have enough sour cream to follow recipe so I used about 3/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream and about 1/2 cup milk. Added some shreaded colby cheese with the parmisan. Didn't have chives so I used parsley, then my dear hubby went out and found that our chive plant is beginning to grow and brought in about a teaspoon of fresh chives which I added. Used a blend of salt and dried garlic in a grinder. Turned out very tasty. (Maybe a little more garlic/salt and pepper next time.) By the time we were ready to sit down the noodles - used spiral noodles no idea how many ounces as I had a huge bag and just dumped some in the pot - had soaked up all the sauce. If I make it again I will double the amount of sauce so it will be more saucy and creamy.
I will start my review by saying that while I did change some things in this recipe, I don't think the changes would have affected the outcome. I followed the advice of another reviewer and used rotini instead of egg noodles. I subbed out the chives for green onions because I didn't have any, I also added some chopped fresh Italian parsley and I doubled the amount of garlic. The end result was pretty bad. The flavour of sour cream was primarily what we could taste and while we like sour cream, we don't normally like it mixed with pasta. I'm glad we used pasta because we felt that it is more substantial than egg noodles and held up to the 'sauce' ingredients better. So in the end, the dish was edible (but barely); we will not be making this again.
