Noodles Romanoff II

I will start my review by saying that while I did change some things in this recipe, I don't think the changes would have affected the outcome. I followed the advice of another reviewer and used rotini instead of egg noodles. I subbed out the chives for green onions because I didn't have any, I also added some chopped fresh Italian parsley and I doubled the amount of garlic. The end result was pretty bad. The flavour of sour cream was primarily what we could taste and while we like sour cream, we don't normally like it mixed with pasta. I'm glad we used pasta because we felt that it is more substantial than egg noodles and held up to the 'sauce' ingredients better. So in the end, the dish was edible (but barely); we will not be making this again.