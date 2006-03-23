Garlic Butter Sauce II

A tasty garlic sauce that is great with your favorite pasta.

Recipe by George

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in small skillet over medium-low heat; cook and stir the garlic until fragrant, about 3 minutes.

  • Toss hot cooked pasta (see Cook's Note) with olive oil and garlic mixture. Add the parsley, salt, and ground black pepper to taste. Serve with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese.

Cook's Notes:

I cook 8 ounces of spaghetti until al dente and toss with this sauce. You may use 1 teaspoon dried parsley if you don't have fresh.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 79.1mg. Full Nutrition
