This tasted FANTASTIC... Just like from a restuarant. I did add some oregano and a spoonfull of butter. My entire family loved this. I made this with "Garlic Chicken" submitted by another person on this site. They were beautiful together. I couldn't have picked a better dish to go with it.
I wanted a non tomato or cream based sauce for my pasta, so I tried this one. I put a little butter in there, and some italian seasoning, added broccoli and green beans and it was awesome! My boyfriend almost never likes the vegetables, but he went back and ate the leftovers!
I used hlaf butter & half EVOO & I browned my butter ( heat over med/low heat until it just starts to brown. It will continue to cook some after you pull it off the heat so don't over-do it or it will be burned butter not brown LOL) because I love it's nutty flavor, before adding the oil & garlc. I used italian seasoning instead of parsley, SeasonAll salt for regular salt & egg noodles instead of spaghetti. My 2 yr old granddaugter didn't care for the garlic but my 10 mo old grandson loved the dish. Thansk for the recipe George!
Waaaaay too much oil. I didn't use all the oil I put in the pan, but I did use all the garlic. I recommend using a bit less oil and tossing the pasta in butter before mixing in the oil and garlic.
01/08/2003
I really played with this. I actually sauteed chicken in the garlic (6 or 7 cloves), the spices and olive oil (2/3 c); and then I added fresh veggies (I don't like plain pasta); THEN I added the cheese (1/4 c) and added it to the pasta. Overall, a nice meal; had leftovers which were the envy of my coworkers for the next few days. Recipe didn't turn out to be much of a sauce, but that was probably my fault. :)
Good basic recipe. It's a bit misleading to call this recipe Garlic Butter Sauce II as butter is not an ingredient. I usually make my own garlic butter sauce for vegetables, which is just that - garlic and butter, so thought that I'd try this for a change of pace. I used butter rather than olive oil since I served the sauce with fresh green peas. Because of this, I omitted the salt. Good with steamed veggies and and Italian entree. Thanks George!
This is a good basic sauce, although the title is misleading because there's no butter or buttery taste in the dish. I tossed the hot pasta with 2 tablespoons of butter before the oil, and then also added a dash of red pepper.
This was wonderful. I used half oil and half butter. While I sauteed the garlic, I added green onion and some shrimp. After I combined the sauce with the pasta i mixed in a little pesto and topped it with the cheese. I'm sure it would also be delicious as is. Thanks.
I like the basic idea of this sauce, but it needed a pick up. I was making this for 14 so I added a stick of butter to the oil. Chopped up and added 5 cloves of garlic to the oil. I used angel hair pasta and had chopped broccoli and chopped red peppers I had roasted on the grill. I put the veggies in the colander and then drained the noodles over top. Then I mixed the noodles and veggies while adding the sauce. I also used about a cup of freshly grated parmesan. Finally, what really makes this dish rock is a few dashes of True Lemon (or fresh lemon juice, or lemon pepper) on top of each serving. That's now a must.
I loved it. I added a little extra olive oil and instead of garlic cloves I used garlic powder. I also drizzeled some melted butter over the pasta, sprinkled some extra salt and pepper, and added some cooked tomatoes to the recipe. As a finishing touch I added some boneless, skinless chicken breast. I will definately make this again.
10/18/2002
I added a few red pepper flakes to spice it up. Yum!
There is no butter in the sauce therefore I really think the name should be changed. Was I supposed to use the Parma in the green bottle because I tried to use fresh and it was a mess. I tossed the sauce and made my own garlic butter sauce. Sorry, thumbs down or me as written.
I did not give this recipe a five simply because it needs a little something to give it kick. I used wide egg noodles rather than spaghetti. I then warmed the garlic and 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper in the olive oil for about five minutes. I tossed the noodles and oil with the zest and juice of one lemon and 2 cups of steamed broccoli. This was a wondeful side dish and I actually preferred it to the chicken marsala I made for dinner. I loved this was a lower fat and calorie option to the noodles I normally make with butter, heavy cream and cheese. I will make this again for sure and suspect it will become a staple at out house.
i really enjoyed this recipe i think a good tip would be to follow the directions very carefully because the first time i made it i combined all the ingredients and it didn't turn out that amazing i think you should definatly consider thisd recipe as i will remember it
This was so good and so easy. I wanted to try something other than the typical red sauce and this was great. I used italian seasoning instead of parsley. Even my picky 4-year old ate it. I sprayed butter spray on top of hers though. It's a keeper!
03/10/2005
although the sauce wasn't buttery, it turned out great and also mixes well with fresh veggies like broccoli and carrots. a little red pepper is a nice touch as well.
I had some leftover rigatoni pasta from last night that I made too much of so I refrigerated it. I made this and it was TOO EASY and so good!!! These are my favorite kind of recipes especially since I just had a baby!!! My 18 month old loved the pasta too!!!! This is a great recipe since you probably have all the ingredients in your pantry! Thanks for posting this George and be sure to give this one a try everyone!!!!!
This was delicious. I served it on angel hair pasta with roasted red peppers, broccoli, olives, artichokes and spinach. Instead of using parsley I sprinkled dried basil and oregano over the whole dish. It tasted great!
I know other people have stated this; but I've just got to state the obvious... How is this considered a garlic butter sauce without butter in it?!?! Beryond that; especially when you do actually put butter in it (I used half butter, half oil); this is simple; basic; and yummy. I also added some homegrown leeks and onion saute'd until soft; as well as some red bell pepper and baby corn (nice colour; too!); and then at the very end added some scallops and prawns. Will defintiely make again
A very simple sauce with a lot of flavor (you'd better like Garlic). We followed the recommendations of others and sauted a pinch of red pepper with the garlic and coated the pasta in a tbsp of butter before tossing with the oil/garlic mixture. Finally, we steamed some broccoli, which added a nice color and additional texture to the dish. We didn't have parsley, but it still tasted good.
My girlfriend made this last night!!! Great stuff! She used regular egg noodles, added about 2 Tablespoons butter to the olive oil and garlic(from the jar as we use so much)!!!! Steamed some broccoli crowns and threw in some left over asparagus!! We have some Parmesan cheese we ordred on line that we grated on top and with red pepper made a great meal!!! We will be making this one of our must have meals!!!
I thought this was really good. Per others' suggestions, I added one and a half cup milk and 1 tablespoon of flour. Also added salt and pepper. It was restaurant quality. I was impressed. I'll definitely make this again.
Used this to pour over spaghetti squash. I baked the spaghetti squash cut side down for a half hour then flipped them over and poured this sauce over them, sprinkled with Parmesan and put back in to finish baking. Excellent flavor! Thank you!
I added butter to it like a previous reviewer said, and also cooked some Parmesan in the sauce in addition to adding it at the end. Didn't have fresh garlic so I substituted for 1/2 a teaspoon of garlic salt per clove. Because of this, I didn't need any salt at the end. Soooo yummy!!
I had some leftover rigatoni with meat sauce that after 2 days just went bland. I found this recipe and mixed it with the leftovers which provided an explosive flavor and amazing way to liven up, as said, any pasta dish!
I mistakenly used dried garlic flakes,it was still good, just not as full flavoured as it could have been. I'll make again! I made gnocchi and after boiling plopped them into a fry pan with sauce, for a minute. Delicious, Next time though real garlic
This was great. I threw the parm cheese is for two seconds with the hot oil/butter mix, and it crisped up almost like mini bacon bit pieces. That and the parsley, sea salt and fresh ground pepper was amazing. I'll definitely use this recipe again.
i liked this recipe. i changed it up a little i added butter, lemon juice, italain seasoning, and a couple of my favoret seasoning that i put on anything, and chopped onion. turned out great putting it over pasta and veges.
