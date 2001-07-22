Johnny Marzetti IV

I first had this over 13 years ago when my son was born. My brother, who is great cook, gave me this recipe. It is an easy dish that can be made ahead and refrigerated.

By Stephanie

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain.

  • In a large skillet, cook ground beef, onion, and mushrooms. Drain grease. Mix in garlic salt, ground black pepper, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and tomato sauce. Simmer for 30 minutes.

  • In a greased 2 quart casserole dish, layer half of the cooked egg noodles, then half of the sauce mixture, followed by half of the grated cheese. Repeat.

  • Bake in a preheated 375 degree (190 degree C) oven for 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
834 calories; protein 45.8g; carbohydrates 61.6g; fat 45.2g; cholesterol 191.7mg; sodium 1801.6mg. Full Nutrition
