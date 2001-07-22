Johnny Marzetti IV
I first had this over 13 years ago when my son was born. My brother, who is great cook, gave me this recipe. It is an easy dish that can be made ahead and refrigerated.
Great recipe! My husband and kids all like it. I added two cloves garlic, an extra can of tomato sauce and some extra cheese. Really easy and delicious!Read More
My family said this tasted like hamburger helper. They like hamburger helper, so why go to the extra trouble to make this recipe then.Read More
Love this recipe and have been making this exact recipe with no changes for a few years now. My husband loves it too!
We used to have this all the time growing up in Ohio - where Marzetti was started. We've always made it with elbow noodles, so I made that substitution - otherwise, it was just how I remembered! The Worcestershire sauce gives the tomato sauce a "meaty" flavor - don't skip it! I made a big batch and froze half before adding the pasta. It tasted great and the whole family went back for seconds. Great hot meal for busy families!
VERY GOOD AND EASY TO MAKE. MY KIDS REALLY LIKED IT, BUT I LEFT OUT THE MUSHROOMS,(husband and kids won't eat them).
This was fairly tasty and just what I was looking for. An adult version of beefaroni. I left out the mushrooms, used medium cheddar cheese, and added 4 cloves of minced garlic in with the meat and the onion.
husband and family loved this. Only thing I did different was add a bit more sauce....
This was fabulous. We made a double batch using macaroni instead of egg noodles. We used two 9x13 pans, and added half macaroni and half the sauce with shredded cheddar cheese, and the other pan had the other half of pasta, sauce, and shredded mozzarella. Both were fantastic. My 15 month old twins wouldn't stop eating out of my bowl.
My teenagers really, really love this recipe! Just now my son asked me to make it for the second time and he won't take no for an answer ;-)
My whole family loves this dish - my husband, my teenage on, my preteen daughter and my picky 9 year old. I shared it with a neighbor and her family likes it too. I use 1 1/2 lbs of meat and add an extra 8 oz can of sauce.
This was pretty good. I ommitted the mushrooms as no one in my family would like them. I also put in some garlic cloves, and added some Italian Seasoning, as previous reviews had said it was bland. I used Medium Cheddar instead of sharp as that is what I had. Will make this again.
Loved this recipe it was so yummy and easy to make. Everyone enjoyed this even picky kids.
I loved this! it came out really good! i didnt add mushrooms b/c i didnt have any, but it was so yummy anyway!
What an easy and delicious recipe! I had only a few ingredients to work with since the weather was crazy, so when I found this, I made it and hoped for the best. WOW was I surprised! Unlike other reviewers, I didn't get a beefaroni or hamburger helper vibe at all. This recipe was delicious! It's a keeper!
Very good recipe, my family really liked it. I will make this regularly.
Easy to prepare. Somewhat bland, but very palatable. Reheats well. Would make it again.
I made this for my husband and my my two daughters who are 2 & 4, everyone loved it! It had great flavor and was pretty easy. I had a few revisions...I added an extra cup of jack cheese (i love cheese) I added 4 garlic cloves to the beef and onion mixture and some italian spices. I also just mixed all the ingredients together before baking, I didn't later and it turned out great!
I usually use fresh mushrooms instead of canned and it still comes out good. Good recipe
Great recipe! I added 3 cloves of fresh minced garlic and 1 1/2 lbs of ground beef and an extra can of mushrooms. Turned out wonderful!
I used fresh mushrooms (uncooked) on one half when I was layering the sauce/noodles because my kids don't like mushrooms. It worked out well. The sugar adds a different taste; very interesting. Instead of tomato sauce I used tomato soup (I had LOTS on hand); which also made it a bit sweeter. Husband LOVED it -- had three helpings.
Excellent!!! I did add 4 garlic cloves (we love garlic) to the meat and onions while it was cooking, but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. I also made my own egg noodles from a recipe on this site which made the meal even better. My husband raved about how delicious this dinner was, and it will be in our regular rotation now. Thank you for a great recipe! :-)
Easy to prepare,taste great,even my picky husband eat it.
Good receipe. I added more cheese, sugar, and fresh mushrooms instead of the canned. The amount of sauce may look excessive, but you should use it all. Otherwise, the final dish will be dry.
Not the greatest, but good.
I used mostaccioli instead of noodles and mixed together with the sauce. I added Italian seasonings and garlic to the tomato sauce. Subbed Johnsonville Italian sausage for the hamburger. Yum!
A crowd pleaser! I didn't have tomato sauce so I used two cans tomato soup and omitted the sugar. Turned out great!
Wow - this was really great! This was very easy to make and my husband and 2 year old ate it up. Nice flavor and really good "stick-to-your-ribs" casserole! Thanks for sharing it!
This was an easy recipe to make and it turned out wonderfully...great meat sauce combination. Will definitely make it again.
I used Vidalia Onions in this recipe along with a liberal amount of Garlic Salt. Also, I doubled the recipe to freeze one casserole and added desired amount of Chili Powder. Family loved it. In fact, my adult daughter wanted to take some home!
Simple to make, basic ingredients & kids loved it. Better than I thought it would be. I was a little weirded out topping it with cheddar cheese but don't regret it.
We will definitely be making this again!! It was so easy to make and so delicious!!
I think this recipe has good potential to be a great recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except I only had one 15 oz can of tomato sauce and so added a 15 oz can of diced tomatoes instead. I used the can mushrooms as listed and next time will use fresh mushrooms. I didn't really like the canned taste but that's just my preference. My family and I really liked this recipe but I couldn't help feeling there was something missing or the taste was just off slightly. I think when I make it again I will add more spices and garlic to liven it up a bit. Thanks for sharing.
This was really good! Someone said why waste the time and effort to make this instead of Hamburger Helper. It is because this not only tastes better but it doesn't have the extra sodium and unpronounceable ingredients you get in Hamburger Helper. This is exactly what I was looking for and I know we will have this again and again. I used shell noodles and minced garlic rather than powder (about 1 clove), otherwise as written.
Decent meal. Quick and easy. Could’ve done without mushrooms and maybe mozzarella cheese would’ve been better. Otherwise pretty decent meal to feed family. Whoever said hamburger helper was better in their review must be crazy, since when is sauce out of packet better than a real recipe for your family.
Sorry, but I thought this was awful ... if it was made without the sugar, that might boost it up to about a 3 (it was just SO SWEET), but I really did not like it at all.
Prepared exactly as recipe instructed, and it was amazingly good!
Delicious! I made as directed, but used elbows instead of noodles. Recipe calls for 2-quart casserole dish, but mine (with no additions) barely fit into a 2.5-qt dish. If I decide to add green peppers or whatever (and I will be making this again!) , I know to move up to a 9x13 pan.
I was pleasantly surprised with this recipe. i followed the recipe exactly but used fresh garlic and mushrooms. it was really good. My husband, who is very picky about his food, loved it. I like to keep my pantry stocked with items that can be used when I Need something quick for dinner. This is a perfect recipe. I always have ground beef in the freezer and tomato sauce and noodles in the pantry. This recipe is a keeper.
I really liked this. It's easy to make and I usually have all of the ingredients handy. I used fresh mushrooms-canned ones are just too weird. I will add a few less noodles next time. Freezes and reheats well. Thanks!
I thought this was very good. I didn't really change much but used macaroni instead of noodles, as that is the way my mom always made it. I added about half a can of corn as I like the crunch. I also added more garlic powder and a little basil. In addition to sharp cheddar cheese, I sprinkled about 2 tablespoons of grated parmesan cheeseon each layer. This was very good!
Wow, it is very good.
We didn't really care for this recipe. It was too much like Hamburger Helper.
Yummy
Yes, it did taste very fresh with the tomatoes but it just didn't have enough seasoning for me. Didn't have enough tomato sauce so I used a big can of peeled plum tomatoes and mashed them up to make sauce. I also used a red onion since that was all I had. Not sure I will make again.
I added garlic and a can of corn, but other than that followed the receipt. My husband really loved it.
My picky 2 yr.old loved this dish and asked for more!
This was a winner. The only change was I didn’t add the mushrooms.
I used elbow macaroni, green pepper, added garlic and onion powder, pinch of brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning. Very good.
Not bad, but not great. Even the kids had mixed feelings. Needs something to "pump it up" a little.
This was good. I think it will be better the next day warmed up. I used macaroni and one can of diced tomatoes instead of all tomato sauce. My husband really liked it too.
I used linguine, cooked the sauce in the instapot and added calmante olives like I used in Costa Rica where I first learned to love Johnny Marzeti.
