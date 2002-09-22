Stephanie's Freezer Spaghetti Sauce

This is a great sauce to make and freeze when you have a surplus of tomatoes from your garden! Grab your tomatoes and crock pot and you're set! Beef lovers can add in a half pound of ground chuck for a 'meatier' sauce.

Recipe by Stephanie Lane

Recipe Summary

Servings:
32
Yield:
3 quarts
  • In a slow cooker saute together the onion, garlic, green pepper, and vegetable oil. Cook until onion is transparent.

  • Add the chopped tomatoes, oregano, basil, parsley, sugar, salt, and ground black pepper. Cook for 2 to 3 hours on low heat. Stir frequently.

  • Let sauce cool. Pour sauce into quart size freezer containers. Store in freezer.

  • When ready to use sauce, stir in can of tomato paste.

Did you know Allrecipes is home to over 400 crock pot recipes? Click here to visit our complete collection.

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 3.7g; sodium 483.6mg. Full Nutrition
