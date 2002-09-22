Stephanie's Freezer Spaghetti Sauce

This recipe was really good. I cut the recipe in half b/c that was all the tomatoes that I had. I needed a way to use my tomatoes and ones that a friend gave me. I did cook on low for about 6 hours. I omitted the bell pepper b/c my family doesn't like them. I added extra garlic (b/c we love garlic, I roasted it first and used the whole head) and some red pepper flakes. I used my Braun hand mixer to puree the sauce. I used the whole can of tomato paste. It is a very good sauce. Tastes like a basic sauce, but better than the jarred stuff. I froze in 3 ziplock freezer bags for later. ********Update: I made this again. Just a week later. This time I used the full 16 cups of tomatoes. Well a little over. I bought over 5 lbs of plum tomatoes. I still left out the bell pepper, and added about 3/4 tsp red pepper flakes, 2 bay leaves, and 2 heads roasted garlic (drizzle with olive oil and cook 35 min. in 400 degree oven, squeeze out garlic). I followed the rest of the ingredients exactly. I left it on low in the crockpot for 8 hours. When I came home it smelled like an italian resturant. I removed the bay leaves and pureed the sauce with my Braun hand mixer to make it smooth adn added 1 can of tomato paste. It made about 3 1/2 quarts. I plan on freezing it. My last batch is gone already. It was excellent! I made spagetti and meatballs and eggplant lasagna with the sauce last time.