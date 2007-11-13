Noodles Romanoff I
A creamy classic just like you remember.
Sooooo yummy! Quick and easy, and the leftovers are great!Read More
My husband and I enjoyed this recipe; however, I prefer to know the measurements of the ingredients (minced onion and garlic and Worcestershire sauce). Also, it never mentioned when to put the cheese in, so I used shredded cheese and mixed it in before baking.Read More
This had great flavor. I do think that adding a little more sour cream makes it creamier and a less dry in the end. I think it could be better is is was not as dry.
I was disappointed in this recipe. The noodles were dry and bland. I think it needed more cheddar cheese.
This is a good idea, but it only tasted great after I added more cheddar and sour cream. I used spaghetti squash instead of pasta.
