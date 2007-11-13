Noodles Romanoff I

A creamy classic just like you remember.

By dgcookie

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook egg noodles until al dente. Drain.

  • In a large bowl mix together the cottage cheese, sour cream, minced onion, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, red pepper sauce, and salt. Stir in cooked egg noodles. Pour into a greased 2 quart casserole dish.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or until heated through and bubbly. Serve warm.

275 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 56.5mg; sodium 399.2mg. Full Nutrition
