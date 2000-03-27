Fire and Ice Pasta

Delicious bow tie pasta with a bite! Feel free to use penne or rotini pasta for a change of pace!

By Patti Rotman

  • In a large bowl mix together the basil, diced tomatoes, garlic, olives, olive oil, salt, pepper, chives, sun dried tomatoes, and red pepper chile flakes. Cover and place in refrigerator for a few hours or overnight.

  • Remove sauce from refrigerator 2 hours before serving, to allow ingredients to come to room temperature.

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook farfalle pasta until al dente. Drain.

  • Toss cooked pasta with room temperature sauce. Sprinkle with goat cheese, if desired.

Per Serving:
1027 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 102.5g; fat 59.4g; cholesterol 19.2mg; sodium 857.5mg. Full Nutrition
