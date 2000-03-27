Fire and Ice Pasta
Delicious bow tie pasta with a bite! Feel free to use penne or rotini pasta for a change of pace!
This is a very taste recipe and it is easy! ! I made a few modifications. I used one cup of olive oil and next time I will reduce that to 3/4-1/2 cup. I also use kalamata greek olives rather than black olives. Excellent dish which can be used as a base for many variations.Read More
Decrease the amount of oil! Very heavy taste. Not your average pasta sauce recipe, don't use this unless you are looking for something off the wall. This recipe is not for everyone, don't serve it to company.Read More
WOW! Colorful, flavorful, unique. This is outstanding but I had to modified it for my family. My changes were; Omit olives. Reduce sundried tomatoes and canned tomatoes by at least half. Add fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts & one diced shallot, if you have it. I used goat cheese but it wasn't Feta. * * * * * * Perfect for Lenten meals and terrific dish for veggie daughter. Will put this on the "Active List" Thanks, Patti.
I did the same as others, decreased the oil and it was really good. Next time I'll make more sauce for the pasta.
served at labor day picnic - everyone had to have the recipe! what a great fresh dish to serve in the summer
Very easy, tasty recipie. I didn't have a can of tomatoes handy (can you believe it!!!), so I used a couple of fresh tomatoes instead. Will definately make this again. Thanks Patti
This was OK. We kind of made it by accident thinking it was something else. We left out the black olives (personal taste) and added extra bell peppers and fresh tomatoes. It wasn't bad, but I didn't love it chilled.
I forgot @ the other reviews... way, way, way too much oil! I added onions, broccoli and feta cheese because I did not have Goat cheese on hand. Also added shrimp with some balsamic vinegar. Next time will half the oil and try with chicken. It did look very good, not a bad taste, It was just a bit oily.
This was very tasty. It was even better the next day as a cold pasta salad.
This is my family's absolutely favorite meal! I reduced the amount of olive oil to 1 cup (or even less), added a bit more basil and because I love sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese I always pile more on to my individual serving. YUM!
I made this last weekend and loved it but I drained the tomatoes and olives. Was I supposed to drain them or not? Does anybody know?
very tasty!
My husband, kids and I love this pasta. It's a favorite at our home and I have had rave reviews when made for get-togethers. My kids take it to school for lunch and their classmates love it.
Delicious! I received a lot of compliments. The serving size of 7 is misleading, though. I made the sauce following the recipe portions precisely, but didn't catch that the sauce is for TWO boxes of pasta until I was ready to cook the pasta. Considering that the serving size of a 16oz pasta box I had is 8, this recipe is NOT for 7 servings. I used all the juices in canned tomatoes and olives because the recipe didn't say anything about draining the liquid. (It helped cut the oiliness, I think.) I only used half the sauce for the potluck and saved the rest for another group lunch. Each batch had PLENTY for groups of 7+ people.
This was great! We really enjoyed it. The only other ingredient I added was a few capers. Will make it again.
