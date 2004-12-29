Eggless Pasta

Anyone on an eggless or low-cholesterol diet will appreciate this recipe.

By Webby

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix flour and salt. Add warm water and stir to make a stiff dough. Increase water if dough seems too dry.

  • Pat the dough into a ball and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead for 10 to 15 minutes. Cover. Let dough rest for 20 minutes.

  • Roll out dough using rolling pin or pasta machine. Work with a 1/4 of the dough at one time. Keep the rest covered, to prevent from drying out. Roll by hand to 1/16 of an inch thick. By machine, stop at the third to last setting.

  • Cut pasta into desired shapes.

  • Cook fresh noodles in boiling salted water for 3 to 5 minutes. Drain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 60.8g; fat 0.9g; sodium 292.4mg. Full Nutrition
