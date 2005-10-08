Pasta with Scallops, Zucchini, and Tomatoes
This scallop pasta recipe with tomatoes, garlic, and zucchini is my family's favorite summer meal!
This was an OK recipe as it stands but needed more flavor. I made it a second time to see if I could spruce it up. It was awesome. I added 1/2 cup of white wine, 2 tablespoons butter, jumbo shrimp and little neck steamers (in their shells).Read More
I added some ingredients to give it some more flavor. i added about 1/4 c chopped onions and 1/8 c chopped red bell pepper. Per another review I added butter and white wine before put in the scallops. I also added 1tbsp of fresh lemon juice. Also, I didn't have FRESH basil so I used some dried basil from our garden in the summer--I put in about 3 tbsp.Read More
This is an absolutely delicious meal and its just beautiful to look at. It has wonderful texture. Definiely use FRESH Basil. I also added shrimp. After the pasta was cooked I sauteed it in a couple tablespoons of olive oil and minced garlic and tossed the pasta in with the sauce and let it simmer for 5 minutes to soak in the flavors. Its a gorgeous looking dish and so tasty. A perfect summer meal and I'm sure I'll make this quick meal during the Christmas shopping season. Its comfort food also. Hope I can find fresh basil during the winter months.
Really delicious. Don't be shy about adding a little more flavor, some more garlic.. add some freshly ground black pepper too. It certainly doesn't need a pound of pasta. I used 1/2 box and it was more than enough. For a healthier option, use whole wheat fettuccine or spaghetti. It adds flavor to the meal. I used sea scallops instead of bay scallops (what the store had, and my personal preference) and they were great. I just chopped them up into smaller, bite-sized pieces. My mom and sister loved it so much, they kept my copy of the recipe and make it all the time.
I've tried many recipes for scallops, this one is the best! Didn't have roma tomatoes on hand, so I added a can of diced tomatoes. Will make this one again and again!!
This was a simple dish to make and it tasted good. The only recommendations I would make would be to use a thinner pasta (the fettucini just seemed to overwhelm the scallops) and use less red pepper. One change I did make was that I used cut up sea scallops instead of bay scallops. The whole family ate this dish and enjoyed it, including our kids (ages 6 and 4).
Awesome!!!!!!!I noted other reviews, I used angel hair pasta, added bay seasoning, one small can of tomatoe sauce. The kids loved it!!!
Made this last night and husband loved it! We are having company tonight and I am making it again! I didn't have fresh basil and forgot to put it in until almost before serving. Tasted just fine. Also, I added ground cayenne because my pepper flakes didn't smell as fresh as they should have been. It was spicy; salt content and flavor were on the mark. Used a small can of diced tomatoes also. The easiness and quickness of this dish is unbelievable. Try it.
This was a really good summer pasta dish. I sauteed onions with the garlic and I also added sugar snap peas, since I had them. This is definately a keeper!
I added the scallops at the last minute so I wouldn't overcook them. I found this recipe is better prepared ahead of time and reheated in the microwave. The flavors were more intense. This is a quick, easy and delicious meal and I will definitely make it again. My husband raved over it!
This recipe is fast, easy, and very tasty. I used regular tomatoes because that's all I had, and I went a little heavy on the cheese. I will make this one again! Thanks Lisa!
This was a really good dish. I substituted the Scallops for chicken because we are not big on scallops. It turned out really nice and I even enjoyed the leftovers for lunch the next day! mmmm good!
Oh my!! This was fantastic!! I have tried countless pasta recipes, and my family and I all agree that this is our favourite! I did, however, make a number of changes: I (1) halved the recipe, except for the pasta, which I used 1/3 pound, (2) used angel hair pasta instead of fettuccine, (3) used paprika instead of red pepper flakes, (4) sauteed half a minced onion and half a cup of sliced mushrooms along with the garlic, (5) added 5 jumbo shrimp sauteed in margarine, (6) did not used Parmesan (my family is not a fan), (7) added a couple dashes of ground black pepper, and pretty generous helpings of garlic powder (not garlic salt) and roasted red pepper powder, (8) used 1/4 cup fresh basil and 1 tsp pesto instead of 1/2 cup fresh basil, (9) used 1 large tomato, minced/pureed instead of 2 chopped roma tomatoes, (10) added 1/2 tsp brown sugar, and (11) sauteed the scallops before adding to the pasta. These changes made this dish out of this world!! I highly recommend this!
This was so fast and easy to make, we couldn't beleive how delicious it was!! I did not have fettuccine, but used angel hair instead. This is a great meal that the whole family enjoyed!
Wonderful recipe and I, too, made some changes. Half the pasta was enough and pre-cooked shrimp were used instead of scallops so no sauteing was needed with them. I used 1 can diced tomatoes, and added Old Bay, butter, white wine and black pepper to the simmering sauce. This meal was money - thanks so much for the posting!
Amazing recipe. I was generous with all the ingredients. I added mushrooms in with the zucchini, butter, and white wine. Also used whole grain pasta with some butter and dried basil after it was done. Will do again and again!
This is awesome!! But, like others, I made a few changes. There were so many comments about how there wasn't enough sauce, I started with double the sauce ingredients - partly because I was overloaded with fresh zucchini!! - and I treated the sauce like I do Italian sauces. I prepared the sauce first, including the fresh basil, and let it simmer for at least 30 minutes, longer is better, just keep an eye on it so the liquids don't cook away. Then I added the scallops and simmered them slowly in the sauce until done. Doing this really helps all the flavors to blend. This is so easy to adjust to your own tastes. Add tomato paste and a dash - or two - of clam juice (like I did), white wine, or whatever other liquids may strike your fancy for taste and consistency. And the sauce would definitely do well with angel hair pasta, linguine, fettucine, or just good ol' spaghetti!! I used small scallops, and based on the size of the scallops and the amount of sauce, I agree that small scallops are better for this particular recipe, too.
Made this for my boyfriend and I yesterday and he loved it! Great as leftovers too. Made some minor changes: used 8 sea scallops (about $14) and seared them separately in the same pan, after making the olive oil/zucchini/tomato concoction. That way it still had the flavor but I could carefully monitor them. Cooked until slightly brown on both sides of the sea scallop. Then used mushrooms/onions as well to add more stuff to the sauce. I used an Italian tomato instead, diced. Used 1/4 tsp dried basil instead of fresh and it was very flavorful. The red pepper flakes were key in giving this dish it's pizzazz so don't forget to add it! This made 4 portion sizes, one big plate per person for din, and 2 tupperwares for lunch the next day.
I made this dish, looking for ways to get rid of some bay scallops. I always know it's a REALLY good recipe when my intention is to make it just to get rid of ingredients, then I end up buying more of those "unwanted" ingredients just to make the recipe again!! I made some small changes but they wouldn't really affect the recipe much. Changes: doubled the garlic (added in in the middle of cooking when I realized I could barely smell/taste the garlic), simmered everything in a splash of wine wine, and added about 1 Tbsp of half and half near the end (another ingredient I needed to get rid of). I also mixed the parmesan right in with the sauce. SO GOOD and healthy!!!!!!
Easy to make, great flavor!
This would have been so good, if I hadn't overcooked my scallops. It really is a great summer pasta dish, just make sure you watch your scallops!
This was 4-star restaurant kinda good! I tweaked recipe like others suggested (added white wine, onion, added butter to oil when cooking onion,garlic and zucchini, used shrimp and mussels instead of scallops, and used 3 roma tomatoes-1 can italian stewed-1 can diced and added a few ladels of well salted pasta water to flavor and thin out sauce some). Used dried basil but fresh parsley and was fulla flavor (hint: when using dried herbs, crush them between your fingers, it releases the flavors). I tossed the cooked pasta pasta with 2 pats of butter, a splash of olive oil and another clove of garlic after draining. I used linguine instead of fettuccine but note, this was REALLY messy, the sauce was flying everywhere so wear a BIG BIB LOL.. my husband (the italian) raved and I mean RAVED about this dish! We can't wait to have leftovers tomorrow night as it will just get better sitting overnight.. will make this again!!
Pretty good overall. Definitely not enough sauce to cover 1 lb of pasta like the recipe states, so I would make less pasta or more sauce. Nice light flavor.
Thank you so much for this recipe! I made it for my boyfriend and he told me again the next day how much he enjoyed it, and he doesn't even really care for scallops! I only made a few changes; I used less tomato, substituted heart-healthy pasta and sauteed minced onions with four cloves of garlic, doubled the crushed red pepper, and used a bit of ground black pepper as well. I have added it to my collection of recipes that I will definitely be making again! Thank you for a healthy and delicious meal!
This was very flavorfull. I did add 1/4 c. of white wine at the end, when simmering, a few more extra garlic cloves. Also added shrimp that I cut up, and it was great. Will definetely make this one again. We do a dinner exchange on Friday nights, so I will serve it for everyone then.
This dish was delish! I think the fresh grated Parmesan cheese gave it the finishing touch! The changes I did: mixed fresh basil with dried and used less than called for because I ran out of the fresh. Per other reviews, I added 1/4 cup white wine and 1/2 t. Old Bay. I added, at the end, 1/4 lb cooked shrimp. Also use much more of the Parmesan cheese than stated. This is a keeper. Thanks for the recipe.
This was amazing! The only thing I changed was to add about a 1/2 t. Old Bay seasoning. This will be a regular item on our menu!
This recipe has great, great potential, as you can tweak it to just how you like it. I made it tonight with all the fresh ingredients from my garden and farm market. I added about 8 oz. sliced fresh mushrooms, 1 chopped onion and half an eggplant, peeled and cubed. We're also watching fats, so I maybe used 2 tablespoons of olive oil, max. Didn't miss the extra. I only used the 3 cloves of garlic as indicated, but I feel it needed more. I also agree with Tanya93 in that there wasn't enough sauce to match the pasta (I used cappellini). It was only enough for about 1/2 pound of pasta. Oh yeah, the other change was that I didn't have scallops but I did have tilapia, so I placed the fillets in the vegetable mixture for the last 5 minutes and covered the pan. They could've probably used some additional seasonings, such as garlic powder or some Emeril's. We really liked it...very fresh tasting, and fairly "guilt-free"!
Great recipe… I followed the directions, and read some of other reviews. The garlic, tomato, basil, olive oil base is great. I also used sea scallops as many of the others did. The crushed red pepper adds quite a zing. Admittedly, I used a grating mill shaker, so I did not measure, but added a generous amount. I enjoyed the hotness; some may want to taste and add more sparingly. You could make this adding asparagus, artichokes, olives, or whatever ever pasta favorite additive you enjoy. I will definitely this make again. It was nice as written, but I would to hesitate to mix it up. Have fun with this recipe, it’s fast, delicious and has a nice presentation. Thank you for sharing Lisa!
Delicious! So quick and easy! I did not have any scallops on hand but did have shrimp. On the advice from others I added some Old bay Seasoning to the shrimp while they were cooking. I also reduced the olive oil and added some white wine. I served it with some crusty garlic bread. Yummy.
Excellent recipe with recommendations of other reviewers; I added Old Bay seasoning while scallops simmered, added approx. 1/2 cup of white wine and about 2 tablespoons of tomato paste. DH has already requested to have this again and very much liked this pasta dish. Thanks Lisa for a great post!
This was delicious! Next time I will double the amount of tomatoes though.
We made this recipe with about half of the olive oil and it was still fabulous.
Like some of the other reviewers, I found this to be very bland if you make it exactly according to the recipe; that's why I gave it only two stars. The oil and veggies simply don't make enough sauce, especially if you use the entire pound of pasta like the recipe calls for. The pasta will be very dry. Also, if you use dried basil, you only need 1/4 to a 1/2 cup, to use 1 cup would be a cooking disaster! To make this recipe better, I added onion, a 4 oz. can of mushrooms, white wine and lots of Old Bay Seasoning. If I made it again, I would use a thinner pasta, like angel hair (and only half a pound) and I would mix lemon juice and some butter with the oil. You may also want to peel the tomatoes b/c the skins will get funny, especially the next day.
Delicious! I cut the oil in half, added a quarter cup of white wine and thickened a bit with cornstarch before tossing with fresh linguini pasta.
SO GOOD!!! I couldn't stop eating it! Didn't change anything except thinly sliced the zucchini instead of dicing and added a few more cloves of garlic. Used fresh basil.
This recipe is wonderful, after a couple of tweaks. I saute zuchinni, red bell pepper, salt, and red pepper flakes in olive oil, then strain the liquid from a can of diced tomatoes and blend the basil into it. Then I add the tomato/basil mixture and the reserved diced tomatoes to the pot and simmer for a little bit before tossing it with linguine. It turns out wonderful! I have tried it with shrimp and scallops, but I prefer it this way - just vegetables.
The flavor of this recipe is nice and simple, I must admit, it's just right about of everything. However, scallops cooked like this is just not that good. I would definitely saute the scallops seperately with some seasoning and olive oil, and then add them to the mix later.
Really good
Delicious! I made this with fresh zucchini, garlic, paste tomatoes, thyme and basil from the garden. Added 1T dry vermouth to the pan after browning onion, garlic and zucchini then added fresh peeled and chopped tomatoes and chopped fresh basil and thyme. Separately pan-seared four large ocean scallops per serving then finished poaching in the sauce. Added some salt and fresh ground black pepper, then served over rice. Yum! Definitely a do-again!
This was actually much better than I expected. It has a very refreshing lightness to it because of the fresh tomatoes and zucchini. The kick from the red pepper flakes is perfect. This is a definite keeper that I will be making again!
Delicious! I did half the pasta as others suggested and it worked out perfectly.
BIG favorite here. Very easy, restaurant flavor. Easy substitution, peeled eggplant for zucchini.
This is a delicious summer dish! I ended up using shrimp in place of scallops, only because that is what I had on hand. I would like to try it with the scallops next time. I did find that 1 lb. of pasta is way too much for the sauce. I used a 13.5 ounce package & still had leftover noodles. Also I only used a couple tablespoons of olive oil, and it was plenty. Good flavors and a great way to use up some of those summer veggies!
Delicious!!! I used linguine instead, and as per some other reviews, added a bit (1/2 cup) of white wine. It didn't even need the Parm on top! I also used scallop "pieces" that were less expensive and just the right size for this meal and homegrown tomatoes which added extra flavor. I also only used half of the pasta in the linguine box. I ate one portion and my husband ate the rest of it!!!
One Word: YUM! My husband never eats anything without pasta, so I set out to find something a little different than his usual fare. This hit the spot! I only had Sea Scallops so I chopped them in 4's in place of the Bay Scallops and it turned out great.
Awesome flavors......I have tried w/ both dried and fresh basil.....do yourself a favor and stick w/ the fresh. I also added extra garlic (to taste)
This is a great base recipe. It is fast and easy and easily modified to fit your families tastes. I used a tad more olive oil so it would be more saucy. The whole family loved it.
My wife thought this dish was OK, nothing special, but I liked it quite a bit. I would make this again for sure. We used dried basil instead of fresh, only about 1/8 cup (for 4 servings) and that was plenty. We also added some mushrooms, white wine and butter near the end. Be aware - this dish starts out with very little liquid, but once you add the tomatoes, it produces an abundance of liquid. I would suggest 'draining' the tomatoes or otherwise trying to get some of the liquid out before you add them. We let it simmer to reduce for about 5 extra minutes.
Omitted the scallops. Very yummy, but needed a little more salt and pepper.
This dish turned out great. I added a little eggplant and white wine. WOW, my wife and I loved it.
I was happy to find a recipe calling for ingredients that were already in my kitchen. Even without fresh basil, this dish turned out fantastic! I was so glad to have leftovers! Thank you!
This dish was wonderful - so light, yet delicious. I used angel hair pasta b/c it's my favorite. There wasn't enough sauce to warrant using fettuccine pasta. I thought more of this recipe than my husband, but I think that is b/c it was a little too spicy for him. I did 1/2 pound bay scallops and 1/2 pound shrimp. And I added green onions in with the zucchini. I will definitely be making this again!
My family and I really enjoyed this meal. I did make just one major change - instead of scallops I used pinto beans (I didn't have any scallops). It was so good we would make it this way again. Besides this change, I followed the recipe to the T.
This is a completely lovely, just lovely dish! Don't let the simplicity of the ingredients fool you -- when made as-written, particularly with the fresh basil, this is full of gentle, well-balanced flavor, and is extremely nutritious. I am planning on repeating this one for our guests this weekend! The only thing I changed was searing the scallops first, separately, just because that's the way we like them. Otherwise, I recommend this as-is!
I made this for company on the weekend, and even though its simple, who would of thought of this combination. My company loved it. The only thing I did was add extra tomato, but would definitely make it again. You can start this just before your company arrives.
This was AWESOME -- definitely a "keeper" recipe. It was so colourful with the green zucchini (I kept the skin on) and the red tomatoes. I didn't use red pepper flakes but did add 1/3 cup dry red wine. As well, I used spaghettini noodles (about 300 g) instead of fettuccine as I prefer a lighter noodle. I also thickened the sauce at the end with a little cornstarch -- easier to adhere to the pasta!
Wow, this surprised me. I made it because I had all the ingredients. (I used a can of diced tomatoes.) I thought the ingredients sounded boring, and that there would be way too much basil... but it was all perfect! Super fresh-tasting. I was really, really glad to have leftovers. I think I'd use less pasta next time.
Simple & fresh....Like other reviewers, I used angel hair and chopped up sea scallops in lieu of fettuccine and bay scallops. This reheats easily!
This is really delicious, but needs more tomatoes. I used eight Romas fresh out of my garden. I like a little more sauce with my pasta so the next time I make it I will cook less pasta or double all the ingredients.
Fantastic recipe - A new household favorite! I did add extra olive oil, garlic and salt for more flavor. I also simmered the broth a little longer than suggested to allow a rich tomato broth to form.
Yum! Doesn't blow your socks off but it is the definition of clean eating. Will definitely make again. The only change I made was I added 8 raw shrimp:)
Loved it!!! Use the fresh basil!!!!
This was a very yummy pasta dish that came in handy when I had some zucchini to use up and some extra scallops. I did find it a little bland though, maybe because I left out the fresh basil because I am not much of a fan of it. Instead I added a can of Italian style stewed tomatoes, about a 1/4 lb of jumbo shrimp, and 1/4 cup of chopped onion. I also tossed my pasta in fresh parsley and 1/2 tsp of garlic salt. This was delicious:)
I didn't put fresh basil, red pepper, or parmesan cheese in this because I didn't have any and it was still great! Thanks!!
Love this recipe! I took the advice of one reviewer and made this sauce the night before we were to go scalloping. Our attempts at harvesting scallops last labor day weekend failed due to the storms, so I added shrimp. All of our guests and family raved about this! I am making it again tonight, and we are going to try again tomorrow to get fresh bay scallops here in the panhandle of FL.
I just loved this recipe! I added a small shallot and instead of using 2 squash, I used one squash and one zucchini. The color was great and the taste and sauce it makes when you add the scallops is so yummy. The key I think is the fresh basil. So healthy! My whole family loved it! Thanks for the great recipe!
My husband really enjoyed this fresh dish! I used shrimp in place of the scallops. Added summer squash with the zucchini and fresh roma tomatoes. It was wonderful like you would have a fine italian rest. Will make again and try different veggies like mushrooms, broccoli and others.
I am not a scallop lover, but this was good. Half the pasta would have been enough.
This came out great! I added a splash of white wine and diced black olives along with the scallops and topped with fetta cheese instead of mozarella for a bit of a Greek twist.
Excellent and very easy. I love recipes that allow me to raid the garden and cook up the bounty immediately. The only thing I changed was adding a few ounces of white wine to pump up the flavor. YUM!!
Excellent recipe. You couldn't definitely serve this at a formal dinner party.
Yummy! Flavorful and delicious. We added the shrimp, and it worked well. Didn't use quite as much olive oil (maybe 2 tablespoons.) Also added about 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro after cooking at serving time. This is a keeper.
Wow, this was a lovely dish! The flavors were excellent and the meal was quite filling. In fact, my husband and I stretched it closer to 6 or 7 servings with out serving any other food. My only complaint is that in the recipe itself, I would have liked to have seen measured amounts for the vegetables. For example: 2 Zucchinis/3 cups. Through out the cooking process I was afraid that my zucchini was too large and that I'd have a bad proportion of zucchini to the rest of the flavors...
Great recipe! Sauce was a bit runny but was very yummy. Glad I added some white wine as per one of the reviewers. Fresh scallops are a necessity, don't get the frozen kind! Overall, yummy recipe for both seafood lovers and non-seafood lovers as well.
This was a delicious meal! I did add 1/2 cup of white wine as one reviewer suggested. So glad I did.. I'm sure the recipe would have been just as good but I felt it was a great addition as it added extra flavor and juice to the pasta. Next time I will try adding more fish such as mussels or shrimp. Thank you for the recipe!! :)
This was an awesome recipe. I'm not a big fan of scallops, so I used jumbo shrimp instead of the scallops. It was great!! If you use the shrimps, use the ones that are pre-cooked and throw them in to simmer for the last 5 minutes. I cut up all the ingredients about 3 hours before I actually started cooking it and it only took me about 20 minutes from start to finish. My whole family loved this dish, even our 4 year old son (who isn't real easy to please).
This was very good. Made the following modifications: white wine and black pepper as suggested.Also added a few slices (diced) of red and orange pepper along with green onion. Increased garlic.
Wow!!! I am watching my fat so I followed the directions of a previous reviewer and used only 2 tablespoons of oil. Also, because other reviewers had mentioned that the sauce was "dry", I used canned, diced tomatoes and poured about 3/4 cup of the juice in the pan also. The consistency was perfect. In fact, my picky 9 year old daughter complemented the meal at mealtime and then again before she went to bed. Thanks for the recipe.
This was delicious! I used less olive oil and as one reviewer suggested, I added white wine. The leftovers were great too!
Simple praise: when I asked my family how soon I should repeat this new dish, they replied: "Anytime!" Their usual answer: "Not too soon..." Enough said!
This tasted fine. I would suggest using only half a pound of pasta. I also used some leftover tomato sauce. Next time, I will used more scallops and zucchini.
This was great but I made a couple changes. I had some fresh prawns so used them instead of scallops and I didn't have enough fettuccine, so used regular spaghetti instead. It was a big hit.
I used 1 lb. of bay scallops and added about 1/2 lb. of med. shrimp. I also used whole wheat thin spaghetti. I tried the other suggestions with 1/2 cup of white wine, and I used 2 T. of butter with 2 T. EVOO. 1/4 cup of EVOO is not necessary. I also cut the red pepper flakes to a heaping 1/4 t. b/c I knew 1/2 t. was too much for my guest. I didn't have fresh basil so I used 1 T. of dried that I crushed in my palms. We thought it was delicious with these changes which were minor.
This is the type of meal that I would kill for in the middle of January!!! I had basil, zucchini and tomatoes in my garden...lucky me! A really delicious recipe.
This recipe was AWESOME! (with the suggestions from other reviewers.) I first made the recipe as written but wanted a little more flavor and the sauce was a bit on the runny side for our taste. I then added more garlic and 1/4 cup white wine, simmered an additional 5-10 minutes, which made the flavor and sauce perfect! I also added snow peas,and next time will probably add mushrooms as well. Oh and whole wheat angel hair was perfect with this dish. VERY HEALTHLY dish that tastes great!
This is a great, simple recipe. I did, however, make some substitutions and exchanges: I changed the Bay scallops to Sea Scallops- and I still thought they were cooked a little long. When I do this again, I will cut it back a minimum of a full minute. I also added green onions and mushrooms to the mix. They turned out GREAT! I also decided to use dried basil instead of fresh. It allowed the flavors to really infuse. I will only use the fresh basil for garnish. As for the tomatoes, I did not add them with the Scallops. I let the scallops cook and added them to the hot pan, but removed them from the heat. They were sweet, but not mushy. My last comment: This dish is better the next day.
Difficult to say. It was fun to make, but the taste didn't do it for me, so I wouldn't make this again. I've decided bay scallops don't do it for me. They are too small. Pan seared, full-sized scallops just taste better. Zucchini is difficult to master as well.
Really great! We all loved it, will make again.
I made this last night since I was planning some sort of pasta and this was the recipe of the day and it looked good. It needed a little more flavor so I added extra garlic and 1/2 tsp oldbay seasoning. Thanks!
good
This recipe was fabulous. Everyone enjoyed it and the leftovers went very quickly too! I added mushrooms and scallions. Will make again.
My husband turns his nose up at any "odd" ingredient in pasta, but he loved this dish made with shrimp instead of scallops. Used fire roasted tomatoes and feta in addition to the parmesan(mixing recipes found on this site - makes it hard to decide which to review, but the results were wonderful.)
Fantastic recipe. I used shrimp instead of scallops. Sauteed onions with the garlic. I did use dried basil and with the fresh tomatoes, I added tomatoe puree because the sauce was a little too "light". This recipe will become a family favorite.
This is an excellent dish. My husband and I just had it for dinner. I made it exactly as the recipe stated using fresh basil. I won't change anything the next time I make it. It's a recipe that will go in our "normal" rotation. It is a close approximation of a sauce from a local restaurant that we enjoy....We also thought that it would be good without any kind of meat or try it with shrimp next time....
DELICIOUS FAST AND EASY 25 MIN
turned out great for New Years Dinner!
easy to make, fast and great tasting.
This is one of our favorites. My husband says it's better than any pasta he's eaten in a restaurant. I took another reviews advice and add wine. Tonight I am using broccoli because I don't have zucchini and expect it to be good, too.
