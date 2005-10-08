Pasta with Scallops, Zucchini, and Tomatoes

This scallop pasta recipe with tomatoes, garlic, and zucchini is my family's favorite summer meal!

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet; stir in garlic and cook until tender. Add zucchini, salt, and red pepper flakes; sauté for 10 minutes. Stir in chopped tomatoes, bay scallops, and fresh basil; simmer for 5 minutes, or until scallops are opaque.

  • Pour sauce over cooked pasta and serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 265.8mg. Full Nutrition
