Pasta with Scallops, Zucchini, and Tomatoes

This is awesome!! But, like others, I made a few changes. There were so many comments about how there wasn't enough sauce, I started with double the sauce ingredients - partly because I was overloaded with fresh zucchini!! - and I treated the sauce like I do Italian sauces. I prepared the sauce first, including the fresh basil, and let it simmer for at least 30 minutes, longer is better, just keep an eye on it so the liquids don't cook away. Then I added the scallops and simmered them slowly in the sauce until done. Doing this really helps all the flavors to blend. This is so easy to adjust to your own tastes. Add tomato paste and a dash - or two - of clam juice (like I did), white wine, or whatever other liquids may strike your fancy for taste and consistency. And the sauce would definitely do well with angel hair pasta, linguine, fettucine, or just good ol' spaghetti!! I used small scallops, and based on the size of the scallops and the amount of sauce, I agree that small scallops are better for this particular recipe, too.