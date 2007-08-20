Johnny Marzetti III

Holy smokes - finally found something my stepdaughter will eat as leftovers! This was easy and awesome. I will admit to some changes based on what I had handy but don't think it changed it to drastically. I had a prepared a family size can of tomato soup with milk and had about 3/4 of that left so subbed it for the condensed tomato soup. I had half a jar of Ragu open so used that instead of the tomato sauce and water. Had partial bags of cheddar, parm and mozzarella cheeses so dumped all of them on top. I used the Dreamfields elbow pasta and probably used a bit more than 8 oz. That said, I prepared and baked according to recipe and it was delicious! Highly recommend especially for a family with eaters who are picky and will eat anything that doesn't look healthy...