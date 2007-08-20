Johnny Marzetti III

An easy school version of Johnny Marzetti. To freeze, don't add the cheese or bake ahead of time. Use your choice of elbow or egg noodles.

Recipe by Marsha

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook pasta until al dente. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook ground beef until no pink remains. Add onions and celery and cook until they are softened. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir in tomato soup, tomato sauce, and water. Simmer for 10 minutes.

  • In a casserole dish, mix together the cooked and drained pasta with the meat mixture.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 20 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle the top with grated Cheddar cheese and continue to cook until cheese is melted, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Per Serving:
553 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 132.3mg; sodium 858.8mg. Full Nutrition
