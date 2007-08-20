Johnny Marzetti III
An easy school version of Johnny Marzetti. To freeze, don't add the cheese or bake ahead of time. Use your choice of elbow or egg noodles.
One of the best Johnny Marzetti recipes I've tried yet! Easy, versatile, makes a lot so leftovers are a definite the next day. We use elbow macaroni, and added extra cheese as a personal preference. Kids and adults alike gobbled it up, the casserole was cleaned out quite quickly. Will definitely be making this again!Read More
I'm still looking for a recipe for something similar that my husband and I ate at school. When I read this, I thought I found it. I was disappointed. Although it's not bad, it's not particularly good. It's a good recipe to keep on hand, since it requires so few ingredients, and I usually have them on hand, but it won't be in my regular rotation. I found the tomato soup too sweet and the cheese overpowering. Maybe next time I'll use more tomato sauce and eliminate the soup, and use cheddar instead of American cheese.Read More
Your version has become a family favorite. As with many good recipes, this tastes even better the next day after sitting in the fridge and reheated. Thank you for this great recipe.
I thought this was great. A big hit with my Husband and Son. I did use 2 cups of noodles istead of 1 cup(8oz). I also did not use as much cheese as called for.
My kids really, really liked this recipe. I did omit the celery because my husband really detests it. I made it in the morning and stuck it in the fridge and hubby stuck it in the oven at dinner time and it came out great!
Very good for a quick fix. I used stew meat cut into small pieces instead of ground beef (because that is what i had) and I'm going to make it that way from now on. The bigger meat chunks were really satisfying. Cooked in a dutch oven layered with egg noodles...soooo yummmy!
I left out the tomato sauce, and added another half can of soup. It's just like my mom made when I was a kid :)
Yummy, i omitted the celery and still came out good. I also only used 1/2 C of water. will definiteyl make again. so quick and easy.
This was delicious! My husband asked me to make more a couple of days later! I added about 2 or 3 tbsp Worchestershire Sauce...which I think makes it perfect! YUM! A keeper for sure!
My daughter liked this a lot. She said it reminded her of lasanya. I left out the onions and celery. We also added sour cream on top. I used rotini noodles. My husband and I thought this was an okay meal. Not sure if I will make again.
This was good. I needed a casserole recipe to finish off some ground beef. I didn't have tomato sauce, but I used fresh cherry tomatoes which were good. I added some garlic and mustard powder during simmering, which I think gave it a little extra something. Thanks for sharing!
easily done with whole wheat pasta and ground turkey. very good!
Recipe is excellent as is. Certainly not a gourmet item but it is fitting for a family meal that is good and tasty. Great as a leftover too.
I haven't had this since my mom cooked it when I was a child, and was looking forward to trying it again. I made it for the first time tonight, and thought it was really great. It was pretty inexpensive for the ingredients, and it was very quick and easy to put together. Everyone at my house had 2 servings. Will definitely make this again. It's a good alternative to lasagne.
Would definitely make this again. I doubled the pasta, soup and tomato sauce. I added green peppers, a touch of basil and oregano. I also used 2 cups of hot water with 3 tsps beef bullion. This turned out really good.
Awesome flavor.
This was a huge hit here. Hubby asked to to put this one in our favorites. Everyone had 2 servings because it just tasted so good we wanted a little more. I used dried minced onion 1 Tbl. It was plenty cheesy too. A great comfort food, this is a midwest goulash type dish. My husband loved this, thanks!
great but i added a little too much salt...very simple and filling..
Great recipe. My kids wouldn't eat the celery so instead I used green pepper and it turned out great.
I thought the original only average. The second time I made it I cut the celery to 1 cup, added 1 cup green bell pepper, decreased the water to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup of ketchup. We happily ate the leftovers the next day.
Husband and I liked it pretty well and most of our kids liked it.
BLAND!! would not make again
Very easy and simple . I dbl up in the noodles though. But everyone lived it!
We thought it was quite good and pretty easy to make. At first I thought 8oz of pasta wasn't going to be enough, but then I realized the author was talking weight, not volume. I used two kinds of pasta (left over rotelle and shells) and followed the recipe exactly except I may not have used the full cup of onion as I didn't have much. It came together nicely and we didn't find it too sweet from the tomato soup. I realized while eating it that it tasted very much like the goulash I make. I'll probably make it again!
This is nice and mild and perfect for the kids. Very easy too! Great quick summer meal.
I made this with ground turkey and added garlic and basil. It was pretty good. My husband liked it well enough. I thought it could use a little pizzaz. I will most likely make it again but add a little more spices and maybe some red/green bell peppers. Thank you for the recipe.
To kick this up to the next level add half a cup of Italian salad dressing. Back in the day we also added Campbells tomato soup to the sauce.
This is great, it's quick and easy and tastes just like the one I remember from school.
I used spaghetti sauce rather than tomato sauce, added Italian seasoning and garlic. I also layered the cheese. This was a moist and easy recipe. Really good!
I used 1 cup cheddar cheese and 1 cup mozzarella and added some garlic and oregano and left my celery a little firm and replaced can of tomato sauce with can of fire roasted diced tomatoes, it turned out great! Family loves it! And it was very easy to make.
I added some garlic to this like my mother in law used to do but this is close to her recipe and I have really been missing her lately. she passed away in August and was buried the day she would have turned 100
Holy smokes - finally found something my stepdaughter will eat as leftovers! This was easy and awesome. I will admit to some changes based on what I had handy but don't think it changed it to drastically. I had a prepared a family size can of tomato soup with milk and had about 3/4 of that left so subbed it for the condensed tomato soup. I had half a jar of Ragu open so used that instead of the tomato sauce and water. Had partial bags of cheddar, parm and mozzarella cheeses so dumped all of them on top. I used the Dreamfields elbow pasta and probably used a bit more than 8 oz. That said, I prepared and baked according to recipe and it was delicious! Highly recommend especially for a family with eaters who are picky and will eat anything that doesn't look healthy...
I made this for my family (inlcuding two pre-school aged boys) and everyone liked it. I didn't have any celery, so I substituted some sweet red bell pepper for some more 'veg'. I also added garlic powder to taste and about a tsp of pizza seasoning. I mixed half of the cheese in the casserole so it wouldn't all be on top. Will definitely make it again as the ingredients are so basic and almost always in my pantry/fridge. Thanks!
I skip the celery and I use a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup instead of the tomato paste then I add about 6 oz of cheese to the mix with the pasta plus 6 oz on top as in the recipe. It adds even more depth to the flavors and just as easy to make. A keeper.
Johnny Marzetti III Haiku: "Tastes like from 'a box.' Retro, no-frills casserole. Needs to be dressed up." Made it as directed, except using spiral noodles, and well, it's a step-up from a box of Hamburger Helper, which is nice for when you have these items on hand, but ultimately, it didn't blow us away.
