Four Cheese Sauce

This four cheese sauce is great with gnocchi, fettuccini, or your choice of pasta. Garlicky French bread would be a tasty accompaniment.

By Dominic

4 more images

Servings:
16
Yield:
3 to 4 cups
  • In a medium saucepan combine whipping cream and butter. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently until butter melts. Gradually stir in grated Parmesan cheese, grated mozzarella cheese, grated provolone cheese, and grated Romano cheese. Reduce heat to low, and continue to stir just until all cheese is melted.

  • Serve immediately, sauce will thicken upon standing.

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 67.7mg; sodium 193.1mg. Full Nutrition
