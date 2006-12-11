Four Cheese Sauce

White cheese sauce on white dishes? Please! I can't tell where the sauce ends, so I have to lick the whole plate. So unladylike. I was thrilled that I was able to skip the whole béchamel step with this recipe. This is a fool-proof cheese sauce that all your pasta-eating friends and family will love you for. I used whole milk, cream cheese, mozzarella, fontina and lastly, freshly grated Romano cheese. Nothing was measured, I just eyeballed the whole thing. I also tossed 2 minced garlic cloves into the pot, which gave it such a lovely boost, along with a little paprika, a pinch of cayenne and some salt and pepper. The only change I made to the process was to build the sauce with the 3 soft cheeses, holding the Romano until the very end. I added it just before serving, gave it a couple of quick turns with my whisk, and served it with Italian grilled chicken, bow tie pasta and a chopped salad. My sauce was very creamy and lusciously smooth. This was a company-worthy dinner that I will happily make again. HUGE hit. HUGE!