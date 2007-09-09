Spaghetti with a Kick
I've been modifying this recipe over the years and this current rendition has become a real crowd-pleaser. It's quick, easy and a nice change of pace from regular spaghetti.
I've been modifying this recipe over the years and this current rendition has become a real crowd-pleaser. It's quick, easy and a nice change of pace from regular spaghetti.
Thank you! My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. It does make a lot though, so I put the leftovers in hot, sterilized jars and put them in the oven at 275 for 20 minutes with lose fitting lids. once out of the oven you can tighten the lids (carefully). Once the lid seals you've got extra canned sauce for future use. It works really well, and you'll get to enjoy this yummy sauce again, and again without the added effort of making it. =)Read More
While I love the flavor of beans and corn, and the cumin was a great touch, this recipe was not a hit in our house. My husband (ever the eater) did not finish his plate at dinner that night or for leftovers at lunch the next day. My sister also said she would eat it but would not make it, request it, or really even be happy about it being cooked. My opinion, the balance between pasta and veggies is good. This way you can each more than you should without feeling too bad since it is about half veggies. But there is something that is just not right about the flavor. Oh yeah, it is really filling...which is good. Good to try once....but not to repeat.Read More
While I love the flavor of beans and corn, and the cumin was a great touch, this recipe was not a hit in our house. My husband (ever the eater) did not finish his plate at dinner that night or for leftovers at lunch the next day. My sister also said she would eat it but would not make it, request it, or really even be happy about it being cooked. My opinion, the balance between pasta and veggies is good. This way you can each more than you should without feeling too bad since it is about half veggies. But there is something that is just not right about the flavor. Oh yeah, it is really filling...which is good. Good to try once....but not to repeat.
Thank you! My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. It does make a lot though, so I put the leftovers in hot, sterilized jars and put them in the oven at 275 for 20 minutes with lose fitting lids. once out of the oven you can tighten the lids (carefully). Once the lid seals you've got extra canned sauce for future use. It works really well, and you'll get to enjoy this yummy sauce again, and again without the added effort of making it. =)
Great change from regular spagetti. My five year old loved it. We topped it with shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.
This went over pretty good. I personally liked it and would make it again, however, I would add some type of meat. This is what everyone missed :o)
Really yummy and super easy! Love the flavor of cumin and hot sauce together, they do add a special "kick" to spaghetti sauce!
I didn't use hot sauce. It was delicious! I will definitely make this again. It is worth it because it takes plain old spagetti and sauce and it makes a full meal out of it. Otherwise I would need to add another dish or something to help fill me up.
simple easy way to spice up plain ole sauce. Turned out pretty tasty!
this tasted unappealing to both me and my husband, I got my daughter to try one bite (the rules in the house) but she wouldn't eat anymore.
i think it going to be good im going to tried it
This was a delicious dinner for someone who was scrounging in the pantry with barely any dinner ideas and no meat thawed. Parmesan didn't seem to go, so I used some scraps I had of a Mexican blend as well some Monterey Jack, one I stirred in, and the other, I sprinkled on top and let it get all melty. Instead of hot sauce I used fresh hot peppers (Serrano I think), which ended up being delicious but very spicy. I also thought pinto beans might go better than the kidney, so I swapped those out. My whole family liked it.
none, followed it and loved it as is!
It is really very good - the corn adds a different dimension. I like it with sour cream.
We tried this for the first time tonight because I wanted something meatless for a change. My wife rated it 9 out of 10. I thought it could use more flavor. One problem was the recipe calls for 16 oz jar of spaghetti sauce and all I had were 24 oz jars. So I adjusted the cumin and hot sauce accordingly. But it still came out more subdued than I like it. So next time I'll increase both cumin and hot sauce even more. And I'll probably throw in a pinch of cayenne as well. Colorful appearance was great; texture was great. It was just the mild flavor that brought it down for me.
Four stars because I made some slight changes (below) but even our meat-lover gave this recipe two-thumbs up! I used only 1/2 Tsp cumin and it was just enough "kick" flavor for us and no hot pepper sauce. I would recommend NO Parmesan cheese; with traditional sauce it is wonderful, but with this "Southwest" flavor, the Parmesan cheese did not blend so well.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections