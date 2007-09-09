Spaghetti with a Kick

While I love the flavor of beans and corn, and the cumin was a great touch, this recipe was not a hit in our house. My husband (ever the eater) did not finish his plate at dinner that night or for leftovers at lunch the next day. My sister also said she would eat it but would not make it, request it, or really even be happy about it being cooked. My opinion, the balance between pasta and veggies is good. This way you can each more than you should without feeling too bad since it is about half veggies. But there is something that is just not right about the flavor. Oh yeah, it is really filling...which is good. Good to try once....but not to repeat.

