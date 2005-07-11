Meaty Spaghetti Sauce

Tired of the same old boring spaghetti sauce recipes? I invented this one to satisfy my craving for a meaty, flavorful sauce. Serve with your favorite pasta, topped with grated Parmesan cheese. Freeze the leftovers for a quick dinner another night!

Recipe by Stacey Adkins

32
16 cups
32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • In a large stockpot cook the ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, garlic, onion, carrots and celery. Cook until beef is no longer pink. Drain into a large colander to drain grease.

  • To the large saucepot, add the mushrooms, tomato sauce, tomatoes, tomato paste, bouillon cubes, bay leaves, thyme, oregano, basil, crushed red pepper, black pepper, sugar, and beef broth and stir well. Pour the meat mixture into the pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cover. Simmer for 2 hours.

102 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 6g; cholesterol 18.5mg; sodium 514.5mg. Full Nutrition
