Meaty Spaghetti Sauce

This has to be the best meat sauce I have ever made! No one should be afraid to try this one! I did make a few adjustments according to what I had on hand. I used slightly more meat than what was called for and used a hot sausage. Omitted pepperoni, red pepper flakes, mushrooms, tomato paste and bouillon. Used 2 cans Rotelle tomatos and chiles as another reviewer suggested instead of plain diced tomatos, added about 1/2- 3/4 cup red wine and fresh parsley. Used some leftover pizza sauce and the last of some homemade meatballs. I was a little nervous about using carrot as the recipe stated but I am so glad I did. It was a great addition! The sauce came out so thick and meaty I decided not to put it over spaghetti but toss with elbow macaroni and serve as goulash in bowls. The end result was slightly spicy, thick and hearty! I can't rave enough. Thank you, Stacey!