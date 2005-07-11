Meaty Spaghetti Sauce

Tired of the same old boring spaghetti sauce recipes? I invented this one to satisfy my craving for a meaty, flavorful sauce. Serve with your favorite pasta, topped with grated Parmesan cheese. Freeze the leftovers for a quick dinner another night!
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2005
THE BEST! I was making meatballs so I made this sauce without the meats. I basically followed the recipe; only changes I made were to add additional 1 tablespoon of minced garlic (as garlic lover), add additional 2 (15 oz) cans of tomato sauce (sauce was too thick), add 1 (28 oz) can of pureed tomatoes (sauce was too thick), add additional ½ teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes (for extra heat), add 2 teaspoons of soy sauce (for flavor and deep color), replace honey for the sugar and add additional 1 tablespoon of honey (for little bit of sweetness). My husband and 8 other guests raved! Easy, simple and delicious! Thanks for the great recipe!
This is exactly what it says it is, a very meat-tasting sauce. Do NOT expect a traditional/strong or fresh tomato flavor from this recipe. I should have known from the three bouillion and beef broth, but I never made spaghetti sauce before, so now I know. I love the simplicity of this recipe, but I would leave out the bouillion and the beef broth because I prefer spaghetti sauce with a strong/fresh tomato taste. I love that it's a thick sauce, so I think it's a good recipe, just not enough tomato flavor for me. I left out the pepperoni when I made this, and also used fresh mushrooms instead of canned. Thanks for sharing this recipe. :)
This is exactly what it says it is, a very meat-tasting sauce. Do NOT expect a traditional/strong or fresh tomato flavor from this recipe. I should have known from the three bouillion and beef broth, but I never made spaghetti sauce before, so now I know. I love the simplicity of this recipe, but I would leave out the bouillion and the beef broth because I prefer spaghetti sauce with a strong/fresh tomato taste. I love that it's a thick sauce, so I think it's a good recipe, just not enough tomato flavor for me. I left out the pepperoni when I made this, and also used fresh mushrooms instead of canned. Thanks for sharing this recipe. :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2005
THE BEST! I was making meatballs so I made this sauce without the meats. I basically followed the recipe; only changes I made were to add additional 1 tablespoon of minced garlic (as garlic lover), add additional 2 (15 oz) cans of tomato sauce (sauce was too thick), add 1 (28 oz) can of pureed tomatoes (sauce was too thick), add additional ½ teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes (for extra heat), add 2 teaspoons of soy sauce (for flavor and deep color), replace honey for the sugar and add additional 1 tablespoon of honey (for little bit of sweetness). My husband and 8 other guests raved! Easy, simple and delicious! Thanks for the great recipe!
This definitely gets 5 stars! This is my new meat sauce recipe from now on. I do make some changes: I use italian turkey sausage instead of pork, I omit pepperoni, I use a pack of fresh mushrooms, 1 whole green bell pepper, 1 whole red bell pepper, add a small can of extra tomato sauce, and definitely more garlic. I freeze most of a batch and have super-quick dinners when I need it.
This is a great sauce. So meaty! I used fresh tomatoes from the garden, omitted the mushrooms, added an extra TBS. of sugar, and added 1c. grated zucchini. Oh it is GOOD! It does make a lot. I was able to freeze 3 quart bags of sauce after we ate dinner. The kids love it too! :)
I tried this recipe and was pleasantly surprised. After mixing all of the ingredients, before simmering, the taste was good but not great. 2 hours of cooking dramatically improves this result so don't shortcut yourself.
This really is a great sauce, it was my first attempt at doing it homemade vs. the jar. It wasn't as tomato-ey as I hoped so I didn't find it to be an outstanding sauce for spaghetti, but I froze leftovers and it made an awesome lasagna (my family raved). I am happy with most of the ingredients, but here are some alterations for my tastes. I will only use 1 bay leaf and 1 beef bouillon cube next time, as well as use 3 cans of tomato sauce, 1 can of puree, use red wine in place of beef broth. I doubled the herbs and garlic, because I like a lot of flavor. After reading another review, I may also try adding some soy sauce.
I cooked this up and threw everything in the crockpot to simmer on low all day. I used all red pepper (noone in this house likes green pepper), I tripled the garlic (at least), I used all organic canned ingredients, I omitted the carrots and celery (I'm low on ingredients until shopping day). Because I used a double-strength canned beef broth, I did not use the bouillion cubes. I did add a glug of red wine at the last and I used brown sugar instead of white, only because that's what I always do with spaghetti sauce. This turned out really well and seemed to get even better the more it simmered in the crockpot. This made for a hearty spaghetti dinner, easily pulled together out with pantry ingredients plus this made enough for two more large meals later down the road.
We will never buy jars or cans of spaghetti sauce again. This was truly outstanding. The only change I made was cooking my veggies and meat separately and adding the tomatoes and spices to the veggies. I then removed some of this sauce to simmer on its own for my vegetarian daughter and mixed the meat into the remainder. The leftovers are in the freezer and I can't wait until we have it again. YUMMY!
very good recipe, lot's of body to it. Takes some time to make though. Started out by sauteed fresh mushrooms in butter, then the garlic and onion in olive oil. placed in a large pot with all the tomato stuff and sugar to start a simmer. browned all the meat, including peperoni, one at a time. added that to the base. then added broth, veggies, herbs and finally the wine. took a about an hour and a half preparing it this way. Adders and substitutions. added a whole peperoni stick 250gm. Used 4 links of medium hot italian sausages without the casings, and about 3/4 lb of ground beef. Used all the spices, as per the recipe. No need to add any salt or pepper. Just great the way it is. Added a cup of red wine, just to round out all those flavours. This one's a keeper!
Very chucky!! Very delish. I used fresh mushrooms and I diced fresh tomatoes. It will soften when the sauce boils. Thanks so much. It was a great way to sneak in some veggies to the family. I had froze some in a ragu jar for later. Thanks again for the meaty formula.
Ive made this many times now. I love it but with a couple of changes. Instead of a tbsp of thyme, I use a tsp of celery salt and thyme. I dont use bouillon cubes, I just add about a cup of beef broth and a cup of red wine. I also add half a tsp of fennel and half a tsp of red pepper flakes. Other than that its the same. My family loves it. Thanks for a great recipe.
I make a sauce very similar to this and I haven't tried this one, but just wanted to add a little tip when I make mine.... I buy a jar of Classico Bruschetta and add it to the sauce. It has all the flavors I want in my meat sauce and really adds to the taste. Same thing when I make Chilli, I throw in a jar of Salsa as it has all the flavours and textures I want as well as all the other things I put in it. It's a great little trick to make your sauces perfect.
I've only made this once but it has now become my signature spaghetti which is saying a lot since I pride myself on spaghetti. For those who say it's not spicy enough need to add in the pepperoni. Don't forget that. That and the crushed red peppers give the sauce the necessary kick. I needed no extra seasoning. Great job.
This has to be the best meat sauce I have ever made! No one should be afraid to try this one! I did make a few adjustments according to what I had on hand. I used slightly more meat than what was called for and used a hot sausage. Omitted pepperoni, red pepper flakes, mushrooms, tomato paste and bouillon. Used 2 cans Rotelle tomatos and chiles as another reviewer suggested instead of plain diced tomatos, added about 1/2- 3/4 cup red wine and fresh parsley. Used some leftover pizza sauce and the last of some homemade meatballs. I was a little nervous about using carrot as the recipe stated but I am so glad I did. It was a great addition! The sauce came out so thick and meaty I decided not to put it over spaghetti but toss with elbow macaroni and serve as goulash in bowls. The end result was slightly spicy, thick and hearty! I can't rave enough. Thank you, Stacey!
I seem to have trouble making a good spaghetti sauce, but this was the best one so far. I left out the pepperoni and mushrooms for my picky eaters...the thickness was perfect and I think the sauce would have been too thick with them. It had the perfect amount of pepper, but next time I will double the thyme, basil and oregano for a stronger flavour. I will also chop the carrots smaller or shred them. Definitely worth trying a second time.
I thought I had a packet of spaghetti sauce left and when I saw I didn't I went straight to this recipe. I only used the spices and the broth and it turned out pretty well. Meaty, not a lot of sauce, and missed the tomato part. But its good in a pinch. Will tweak some more in the future to see if this will be my stand by recipe.
AMAZING!!! I love how many veggies are in this too. I used fresh mushrooms, fresh tomatoes from my garden, added some good red wine, doubled the garlic and also added 1lb ground turkey. My mom made this for a big party dinner and I took some home and ate it for lunch and dinner 3 days in a row. Still not sick of it. I'm pregnant and can't handle any meat or veggies right now, so that's saying something! =)
Very good meat sauce. I didn't use the bay leaf and thought there was something missing and my husband knew it was missing bay leaf so I think I'll use it next time. It's a thick meaty sauce and my little boy loves it!!!!
Very good. Served it the first time over ravoli. THen froze in serving size container. This makes alot of sauce! I did add the whole can of broth and some water. We liked the flavor but it was really thick. Great after the addition of some liquid. Thanks, I will be cooking this again!
This sauce made my husband eat pasta, which he is not fond of. I first made it for him 6 (?) years ago...he asks for it, but he picks the bits of veg out of it...go figure. My idea is that the veg should be diced, or even grated, cooked separately in some olive oil, so the flavors meld without the chucks of veg (excluding the mushrooms), unless, you like it chunky. The flavor is there, the technique could be changed. Next time, I will fine dice or grate the veg.
This sauce was ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! I personally like more garlic, which I added. This is by far the best sauce I've ever made. I had a party of 26 people for New Years dinner. This recipe made plenty for all, and was RAVED about. I can't stress how delicious this was, and you didn't need to add thing. Even my boyfriends kids loved it! The 3-year-old kept asking for more! I highly recommend!
this recipe turned out really good! i followed the recipe with the exception of the tomatoes...i only used 2 small cans of tomato paste and one large can of crushed tomatoes. i also added almost a full can of water to the sauce because it was so thick. it turned out delicious! there was quite a bit of sauce left over so i made a tray of lazagna later in the week.
FANTASTIC! Even thought it's still 90 degrees here, I was in the mood to cook some "fall" comfort food. Hubby works at an Italian restaurant so I don't get to cook pasta at ALL :( He closed tonight so cooked this for my son. It was fantastic. I added a lil more broth than called for and more garlic, of course :) You have got to let it simmer for at least a couple of hours. 'm thinkin it's going to be even better tomorrow!
Didn't add the sausages, celery, carrots, and mushrooms, bc I didn't have any (and carrots sounds out of place).. but this still turned out awesome. I used this in the Baked Ziti recipe on this site and what a combo! Loved it!
I've been making this recipe for several years now, after I first discovered it. My fiance absolutely loves it, and the long cook time is well worth the beautiful, chunky, delicious sauce that comes out!
This is almost identical to my recipe that I concocted 40 years ago. All except I don't use celery or carrots, and instead of pork sausage I use Italian sausage. Also I add fresh grated parmesan to the sauce while cooking. For that little bit of sugar, I use brown sugar to cut the acidity in the sauce. For a little spark use a few good sprinkles of chili flakes to taste.
EXCELLENT! THE BEST EVER! I made it for sunday dinner and everybody LOVED it! Due to the other reviews, I tripled the tomatoe sauce and I'm glad I did...I think it'd be too thick if I hadn't. I also used 'seasoned with garlic and oregano' tomatoe sauce instead of the plain. I also omitted the carrots. The addition of crushed red peppers made it taste deliciously unique. FANTASTICO! BRAVO! THis will now become our HG spag sauce. Thank you again for the delicious recipe. ((((hugs))))
I modified this based on my mood - for 8 servings, I used 1 lb. of ground beef, no sausage or pepperoni (didn't have any), added zucchini and did a jar of spaghetti sauce rather than the other sauces and broths. Thought it was super tasty!
Excellent base recipe for a meaty sauce, but for my taste it needed a couple changes. I made it according to the recipe except I used hot pork sausage (which was awesome, so I'll be including it again in the future too), but next time, I'll omit the bell pepper that added a little too much sweetness, I'll add red wine and a little more bouillion. I also had to add about 1/3 cup of water this time, as the sauce was more like a chili than a sauce consistency. Other than that, the flavor was tasty and we really enjoyed it!
This had a very good flavor. It is quite heavy with all the meat. Also, if I make it again, I will add the pepperoni at the end, as it is already cooked, and simmering it for a long time gives it a weird sort of mushy texture.
Fantastic sauce. Only adjustments I made were: 16 oz. fresh mushrooms instead of 8 oz. canned (sauteed them with the meat and other veggies), used a whole red bell pepper, and omitted the pepperoni. YUM.
This recipe was fantastic. This will definitely become my signature spaghetti sauce. I did everything as is, except I cut the pepperoni into quarters so it would blend in nicely. I also hand crushed the canned tomatoes to eliminate big chuncks. (My husband and I don't like big chunks of stewed tomatoes)The recipe does make a ton; it filled my entire slow cooker to the rim. I froze 1/2 of the recipe to be used on a rainy day. Yum, yum!
I have to give this 5 stars as I made this a week or so ago and my soon to be father-in-law said it was the best sauce he ever tasted! This means a lot as he is EXTREMELY picky! He even said it was better than any restaurant and is buying me ingredients to make a double batch so he can freeze it and have some whenever he wants. Thank you!!
I'm a big fan of making my spaghetti sauce from scratch, usually using no recipe, so this was a bit of a departure for me. But it was a great departure. This is a very tasty sauce that we enjoyed a lot. Very thick, which I love. My only recommendation is to buy the bulk pepperoni and cut it up yourself so you have "chunks". I used pre-sliced pepperoni and it got lost in the sauce.
I'm Italian and this is possibly the best sauce I've ever had. I made this sauce for a big family get-together and everyone wanted to get the receipe. This is a great sauce not only for its taste and heartiness, but because it's versatile.
I have used this recipe for over 2 years now and I am just getting around to rating. It is excellent just as it is with ingredients. The best I have found! I blend it after it is all cooked to make a smooth meat sauce but that is a family preference
This was very good! Next time I may use a food processor to cut veggies very small. My kids are not wild about onions and peppers. So they would eat this better if they could not see them. The carrots were very good in the sauce.
Almost Perfect! Please try less BAY leaves(you can always add more later). Either I had the worlds strongest bay leaves or it was just WAY TOO MUCH. I will try 1 Bay leaf next time & maybe abit more garlic to taste. Otherwise very AWESOME. Thanks for the recipe! (LET IT STEW FOR 1 1/2+ HOURS BEFORE TRYING TO ADJUST FOR TASTE!)
This was a good MEATY sauce. The only change I made was added another can of tomato sauce and about 3 Tbls of brown sugar at the end..oh, I also omitted the mushrooms and pepperoni...Kids loved it and husband even commented on how flavorful it was. I think this sauce gets better with age. Froze enough for 2 more meals...think it will be perfect for lasagna...Thx for a great recipe!!
i gave this one 2 stars, it taste like something you would expect to be thrown together in 5 minutes at a cheap restaurant. Its way to salty, and there no need for the bouillon cubes. I will make it again but i will not be adding the bouillon cubes. they are not needed with the beef broth.
This sauce is really yummy. I substitute a hearty red wine for the water and it freezes beautifully! Add some parmesan cheese and enjoy. Very authentic in that it isn't a drippy sauce but just enough to cling to the pasta and hold the meat. Great sauce!
You can't go wrong with this recipe. You can add, take out just about anything, excluding the spices (there just perfect)and the tomato base. I have one child who never eats spahgetti sauce , but she eats this one. 5 Stars to Stacy and Thanks!
Hands down, the best spaghetti sauce I've ever tasted or made. I added an extra can of tomato sauce and the consistency was perfect. A keeper, for sure!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2005
excellent recipe!!! made a few changes for my families taste. Instead of canned shrooms i used fresh and replaced beef broth with sherry(you can use ne dry red wine you like)! will use this time and time again! thanks!! It also makes unforgettable lasagne add some chicken breast super!!!!
This was amazing!!! Simmering it the whole length of time makes all the difference! I substituted italian tomatoes and italian tomato sauce instead of plain and loved it. I will use it as my go to sauce from now on!
Very good!! My husband doesn't care for most spaghetti dishes but really enjoyed this. Even took leftovers for lunch the next day. I cut the recipe in half and used lean ground turkey breast instead of the beef and pork. Turned out great!
This turned out GOOD!! Mom said that she really likes it and that it has real Taste!! The only thing that I did different is that I used Italian Sausage (Mild) instead of just Pork Sausage and instead of cooking it in a stock pot on the stove for 2 hours, I put it in the Slow Cooker for 6 hours.
This recipe has a lot of potential with the beef base and the subtle blend of herbs. The first few bites were delicious. Unfortunately, the red pepper flakes made the sauce so hot that after a few bites my taste buds were burned and all I could experience was the heat. I was quite disappointed. If you try this recipe, make it without the red pepper, and I think it will be delicious.
wow... this is seriously good! thick and meaty...substituted Paul Newman Marinara sauce for the tomotoe sauce and couldnt find pepperoni sausage so just diced some 'pizza' pepperoni for the flavor. This one is a keeper!!
Used two pepperonies and added 1 soup can of water because it seemed sooo thick. Very good, all 5 of us loved it. The sauce didn't seem to cling to the pasta very well but no one seem to care!!! Thanks
I have made spaghetti sauce so many different times using so many different twists and varieties, trying to create that perfect sauce, and not once did I ever thing to use beef bullion! This is definitely the 'missing link' to my sauce. I halved the recipe because I needed enough for two people and then about a day or two's leftovers. I did subsititue red wine for beef broth and stewed my own diced tomatoes because I didn't have any cans on hand. I also used garlic powder instead of fresh because I forgot to buy some. I cut the oregano, basil, and thyme in half and used 3 T. of garlic powder (love garlic!). I also added a few t. of sea salt and added some fresh sliced mushrooms, not jarred. This is my new sauce!
I married into an Italian family, so I have had the pleasure of trying all kinds of sauces. This one was absolutely wonderful. My husband and I made it together and loved it. Yes, there are many ingredients to purchase, but it is well worth it. The recipe, as is, makes a ton....in fact, I am going to cut it in half next time. We loved the flavor, especially the fact that it is spicy and it is even better the next day. I would definately recommend it.
I burned the bottom a little so the whole thing had a smokey flavor but the smell was to die for. Everyone that ate some had seconds and thought it was so tasty! It truly is very meaty! and very hearty.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.