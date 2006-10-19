Linguine with White Clam Sauce II

I made this recipe for a visiting friend who makes a wonderful clam sauce linguini herself. She raved over it, and we both thought it was delicious. This was the first time I had ever tried a linguini with clam sauce recipe, and I followed the instructions exactly, except that I used 2 cloves of garlic instead of 1. Since there were only 2 of us, I used only half a package of linguini noodles, which was exactly the right amount. I also used Bar Harbor Sea Clams, which are larger and more tender than some other minced clam brands. **Tip from my friend: after you add the garlic to the heated oil, let it simmer for a minute or two, then turn the stovetop setting down to 1 and you can leave the garlic and oil for up to half an hour to have a pre-dinner glass of wine or tend to guests before adding in the clam juice and other ingredients.** Thank you Karena for sharing this wonderful recipe.