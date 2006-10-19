Linguine with White Clam Sauce II

157 Ratings
  • 5 101
  • 4 43
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

A light clam sauce served over linguini noodles. Healthy, too!

By Karena

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
19 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook linguini pasta until al dente. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet saute the garlic in the olive oil. Add the liquid from the clams, parsley, white wine, basil, and salt and stir well. Cook for 10 minutes. Stir in clams until heated through.

  • Toss cooked and drained linguini pasta with the clam sauce and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
545 calories; protein 43.6g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 90mg; sodium 392.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022