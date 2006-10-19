Linguine with White Clam Sauce II
A light clam sauce served over linguini noodles. Healthy, too!
Excellent! Better than I've had in restaurants. Hubby LOVED it. My only slight changes: I added a little more garlic; I used a little less parsley; I didn't use any extra salt; I added a little squirt of lemon juice and some black pepper and red pepper flakes for a little kick. It was awesome!Read More
ill make this recipe again because is fast to make it really easy but it taste too much like can clam , i will use the fresh clamRead More
Excellent! Better than I've had in restaurants. Hubby LOVED it. My only slight changes: I added a little more garlic; I used a little less parsley; I didn't use any extra salt; I added a little squirt of lemon juice and some black pepper and red pepper flakes for a little kick. It was awesome!
I used this recipe as a base and created my own dish (as others did). I used 1/2 stick butter and a drizzle of olive oil, threw in 6 cloves of minced garlic & let it saute a few, added 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes and let that toast a minute (next time I will add even more), next the wine & let that reduce a minute or two before adding the clam juice and then the juice of half a lemon. The other changes I made: I cooked the pasta a minute or two short and finished cooking it in the clam broth and didn't add the parsley (less than called for) til the last minute. I served it with french bread with butter and a delicious riesling. So good I'm gonna go have my second serving right now!
I made this recipe for my mother for Mother's Day and she loved it. She said it was better than any she has had at any restaurant. I did take others suggestions and used 4 cloves of garlic, 2/3 cup of white wine, half of a lemon (squeezed), pepper and red pepper. Will definitely make again.
My husband and I eat this all the time, the only thing I do differently is in a saucepan I melt half a stick of butter and place the garlic on that cooking on low. And due to this variation I cut back on the olive oil just using a drizzle. Perfect everytime---
Very easy to make and delicious. Just to take the bite out of the clam (which can be a little fishy) I squeezed 1/2 of a lemon into the sauce after letting it simmer for 10 minutes. I actually made this 3 times already and I have gotten raves. A good recipe to have when you want to make a quick, light dinner.
To make this recipe more authentic add more fresh sliced garlic. Also, more white wine another can of clams. Do not cook the clams....just add into the turned off broth. Just before draining the pasta (al dente, please!), reserve about 1 cup of pasta water. Just before serving,add the pasta water little by little in order to get the right consistency. This dish should not be dry. Sprinkle with parsley and a good grated cheese. Now you have a good dish!!
This has always been favorite dish at Italian restaurants so I wanted to try to make it at home. After browsing the various recipies, I realize the dish I order is probably loaded with butter and not very healthy. :( So I tried this recipie instead without very high expectations. I was pleasantly surprised at how close it comes to restaurant quality. I would definitely make it again, as I probably will not be ordering the full-fat kind very often anymore.
Very flavorful and light, perfect for a summer dinner. My 2 year old gobbled it up too! I added a touch of white wine to the sauteeing garlic and butter/oil and juice from half a lemon. Yum!
My family of 6 raved over this recipe (even the 3 year old!). I used 4 cloves of garlic, a pinch of red pepper and a squirt of lemon juice. Leftovers were great too. Thank you very much!
This is a really good, fast and economical recipe. Like others I added fresh lemon juice and crushed red pepper flakes for more kick and I added fresh spinach to make it a one pot meal. Yum!
This was such an easy dish to make and it was delicious. I've made it twice so far and both times everyone loved this dish. I added a little more white wine and 4-6oz. cans of clams in place of the 3-8oz in the recipe.
Economical, healthy, and tasty. Oh, and so quick / easy! I upped the white wine to about half a cup, added a liberal amount of lemon juice, and some powdered onion. Simple and good. I think next time, I'll grate a little lemon peel into the wine reduction to give it more of a standout lemony flavor. (I love lemon in seafood.) Served with garlic bread and the rest of the wine I bought for the recipe. It'd be a shame to let it go to waste. ;) Thank you for sharing!
I have to say that this was fantastic. I had 10 real clams that I used, and I added a cup of white dry wine also to it. The dish came out phenomenal, as if I were in my favorite park slope italian restaurant! What a dish. my husband raved. Will definitely do again!
Excellent
Husband said this was restaurant quality. Only thing I did differently was to add a handfull of chopped mushrooms, an onion, and a tablespoon of butter to the olive oil. Great.
My hubby and I made this last night and it was soooooooo good! It is my new favorite meal. I did double the garlic. It probably wouldn't bother me to triple it. This a KEEPER! Thanks Karena for a GREAT recipe!
I had to add some corn starch/milk mixture to thicken up the sauce...and I used too much garlic!! (I used 3 cloves). But, WHEN I make it again, I'll go a bit easier on the garlic...no big deal! *Even my 2 year old enjoyed it!!
Good 'guini! I've been making my own version for years, but thought I'd try a different version such as this. And as with another reviewer, I tempered it a bit with 1/2 the juice of a lemon to tone down some of the clam juice as well as use 6 cloves of garlic. Thanks for sharing Karena!
Very good. Added a little crushed red pepper for some zip.
This was delicious just as directed! I will make this again...and again!
I have made this frequently in my house. I double the garlic and use more white wine (1/3 cup). I love linguine and clams and this recipe is incredible.
Pretty good and easy to make, next time I will try it with the lemon juice as suggested by other reviewers. Update: I have made this again with the lemon and it makes all the difference in this dish. Fresh is always better but I have used bottled lemon in a pinch as well.
I love this recipe. If you want to add more veggies, I add steamed asparagus (cut into small pieces) and petite peas.
This recipe was a bit bland as is. But we added some pesto sauce and coarse ground black pepper to jazz it up. The pesto sauce did not overpower the delicate flavors. It was a hit with our family.
Delicious. I added some lemon juice and red pepper flakes and topped with fresh grated parmesan.
I added 1/2 lb uncooked shrimp just before adding clams. I also added more wine. It was easy and delicious. A light meal. It's a keeper!!
Lackluster... this dish actually sounds a lot better than it tastes. It needs some added flavor. I introduced a bit of lemon grass and fresh dill, along with a splash of fresh lemon juice, but it was still lacking. This recipe is for those who prefer their cuisine on the bland side.
excellent, but I added lemon pepper a bit of wine and a tiny amount of heavy cream....Bellismo!!!!!
I did not care for the recipe.
As suggested, I also added 2 more cloves of garlic and added the juice of 1/2 a lemon............ All I can say is FANTASTIC! Definitely better than most restaurants-will make on a regular basis because it is also soooooo eeeeasy!
Quick, easy and delicious!
I made the mistake of following the recipe exactly and the dish came out too salty. I guess it was my fault for blindly following the original recipe. I will try it again in the future with no added salt.
Excellent! This recipe claims to make 5 servings, but if this is accurate, they are 5 HUGE servings. I have to point out that while this recipe is certainly not low fat, it's about half of the fat of other Clam Linguine recipes....and tastes amazing.
My boyfriend makes this delicious linguini for me when I'm a good girl. It's so light and yet filling and oh so flavorful. It's our favorite dish! No really!! It's perfecto! You simply must try this dish!
Delicious! However, to make it work with a full 12-16 oz package of linguine, I would make more sauce next time. But the sauce recipe itself is perfect for our tastes! We just like a little more sauce on pasta. I also used 2 (6.5 oz) cans minced clams and 2 (6.5 oz) cans chopped clams because the grocery store only had two cans of minced left. I thought it was a nice mix. I can't wait to make this again!
Perfect! The only thing I changed is I used 3 cans of chopped clams instead of minced and I added 4 tbsp of butter. My 11 yr. olds both had seconds which never happens.
Wonderful-so light. I added 1 more garlic clove, 1 more Tbsp white wine and a pinch of red pepper flakes for a little more flavor. I will making this often.
My father is a 'linguini with white clam sauce' connoisseur and though this was great. I couldn't believe how easy it was to make and we served it with a few fresh clams for looks.
Loved this recipe- great alternative to canned white clam sauce!
This was delicious and so easy to make. Very light and loved that no butter was involved. I added red pepper flakes for a kick, but otherwise followed exactly.
Excellent, fast, easy and good. Will be making this one again.
Great recipe and REALLY easy! I aslo cut back on the parsley, added more garlic and red pepper flakes for a little kick. My 4 year old daughter AND my 14 month old son both devoured it!!!
this was so light and delicious.. i scaled it down to what would have been the equivalent for 2.5 servings and used what i had on hand.. which was 6 oz angel hair pasta, two 6.5 oz cans minced clams w/juice, 2 T of olive oil, 1/4 tsp of the jarred garlic, a little more than 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro, 1 T white wine, 1/2 t of dried basil, and 1/4 t of salt.. added 5 oz of slice white mushrooms, a shake or two of crushed red pepper and a tiny bit of lime juice (would have used lemon if i had it).. cooked the mushrooms and garlic in olive oil until soft and then deglazed the pan with the wine.. after that, added all the other components.. this dish totally worked for us.. we enjoyed with some buttered french bread.. ty so much for the recipe
Fresh herbs make this dish sooo much better but this was a great base recipe!
This recipe was very easy and very tasty. I made it for myself and it was easy to reduce to a meal for one using one can of clams.
Easy and quite good
This recipe is easy and delicious! I added more white wine - because , why not? I also put in a bit more garlic and I used 1 can of minced clams and 1 can of chopped clams. I also used butter and a smidge of olive oil to sauté. Like another reviewer, I added all the pasta to the sauce for the last 2 minutes to absorb some of the sauce into the noodles. It’s excellent!!
Bland. Next time, will up the garlic, add some red pepper with a pinch of basil and oregano. Other than that, it was an OK recipe.
Love it!!!
Add parmesan cheese for more flavor and a small deseeded chopped Thai hot pepper for a hint of spiciness and color could enhance this recipe IMHO.
This was easy to make and delicious! Can't say I have had any better in a restaurant. I made slight variations such as more butter, less olive oil, more wine and addition of lemon juice. I feel that this recipe is a great base to work with and can make adjustments to taste. Will be making this a lot more.
A GREAT RECIPE! THE ONLY THING I CHANGED WAS TO ADD MORE GARLIC AND SOME ANCHOVY PASTE. USED 1 CAM CHOPPED CLAMS FROM CAN WITH JUICE AND 1 DOZEN LITTLE NECK CLAIMS. YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED.
I've made something similar before. With lemon juice instead of wine and oregano instead of basil... cleaner fresher taste.
I more than quadrupled the garlic because I love garlic. Rest of directions were followed to the letter and this dish is fantastic!! I will be making this again and often!!
I loved it! Better than a restaurant. No real changes. I used jar of baby clams from a local italian grocery store to avoid the tin can taste.
This recipe was fabulous! It's extremely flavorful and incredibly easy!
Next time will add crushed red pepper flakes. Very nice. Had with homemade pasta. Added approx. 4tblsp. Butter to dish after clams. Served with grated parmesean and parsley on top. Needs more liquid. Also, added around 1 cup pasta water to mixture. Helped noodles hold onto clam mixture.
Absolutely delicious! Everyone loves this recipe. I added a little lemon and fresh Parmesan cheese for added flavor, left out salt because the clams have enough sodium.
Drank all the wine a couple nights ago, so used some American Lager instead. Used 6 cloves garlic cause I love garlic! I also added some very large seared scallops as a topping to the mound of pasta on my plate! AWESOME!
I made it last weekend for my husband and he loved it.
Like others, used 4 cloves of garlic, juice of half a lemon when adding clams. Also added a half stick of unsalted butter and used 4 6.5 oz. cans. Cooked sauce about 12 minutes to reduce the extra liquid before adding clams. Next time I'll cut back on the salt because my wife and I both thought it a bit on the salty side.
Very easy to make. Will definitely make it again!
Extra garlic and parsley made it perfect!
I added a 1/4 lb of jumbo shrimp, doubled the garlic, red pepper, and a 1 cup of spinach. Awesome!
Wow! Simple and easy recipe!
love it! I'm going to make this a lot.
I mostly followed the recipe but added a few items at other reviewer's suggestions. I sauteed about 1/2 C chopped onion along with 6 cloves garlic. After sauteeing, I added to the sauce mixture 2/3 C white wine, 1 TBL lemon juice, ~1/2 tsp lemon pepper, and 1/3 tsp red pepper flakes in addition to the original recipe's ingredients. I also saved 1 C of the pasta water to add to the pasta/sauce mix, if needed. I made a full recipe of the sauce and used 8 oz. linguine noodles. We both loved this recipe and will definitely make it again. We served it with fresh french bread and mixed salad greens.
This is the original italian clam sauce recipe. Anything else are adaptations to this recipe. Guys and Girls, when you make this one, you are in Italy. That is all I can say.
Added anchovies diced up so added no salt love this recipe
A good, easy clam sauce receipe. I would recommend doubling the garlic and adding some lemon.
Great recipe. I added a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of fresh parmesan.
Spectacular! Made it almost the same way. Saute lots of garlic, olive oil, little butter for 2 min then chicken broth (when have a whole chicken we boil everything we don't eat including all vegetables that would go bad, spices and freeze in 2 cups portions) and white wine med heat for 3 or 4 minutes with cover on. We added fresh little neck clams with cover on. When partly opened take top off and add fresh homemade pasta that's pre-boiled 3/4 the way (not hard to make 1 egg per one cup of flower water to finish let dry ) fresh parsley on high heat till pasta is cooked. Then add locatelli cheese to top and serve. Butter Italian bread is an essential
I also added an extra 2 cloves of garlic and a cap full of lemon juice along with a half teaspoon more of white wine was great
Terrible. Way too much parsley. I couldn’t eat it.
I missed the word light in the description. The only flavor could identify was olive .
I loved it!
I followed the recipe exactly and it was wonderful! Very easy, and the leftovers were great too. Thanks for this easy and delicious recipe!
Will not make it again. I used diced clams and it was too chewy still. We like fried clams but this recipe was lacking. I served it with crusty bread and didn't have high expectations when I tried this recipe. Not worth it in our opinion.
Excelllent!! Not only delicious, but easy and quick to prepare....I even impressed my father in law.....I add a bit of fresh lemon juice and serve with lemon wedges on the side......
Very good. Not much flavor, so we added garlic powder
Just 1. I used littleneck clams instead of canned clams. Flavor++
Delicious. Simple. I added more garlic, 3 cloves, and put it on tortellini, but have no doubt it would still be good with less garlic and of course any pasta you want to use. I served it at a pasta party and everyone loved it. It has become a family favorite that I make often, and when I don't have fresh parsley on hand I use dried - still great.
I made this with the changes of the 4th review. I added butter and red pepper flakes and it turned out amazing! Of coarse it's the basic sauce but you can always add whatever you want. Everyone loved it and will always make this
I made this for dinner tonight and i loved the simplicity of the recipe. I was pressed for time but was able to finish making the meal within 25 min. I don't cook often and if took me 25 min, then I'm sure those who are more familiar with cooking will take less time. The guests enjoyed the meal and I really liked the video that came along with the recipe!
Super easy and yummy!!
It tasted great, will make it
First time to ever make a white sauce. We were having our friends over for dinner. In making the sauce I went a little heavier on the garlic, I believe I used 3 cloves, and next time I may use an additional 1. We have a local seafood store so rather than canned chopped clams, I used 1/2 lb chopped clams, and approximately 14 ozs of clam juice, along with the white wine that it calls for. I used Pino Grigio, as that is what I always have on hand. 1lb of fresh scallops and 1 lb of fresh cleaned and deveined tail on shrimp. I tossed all of the seafood in for a few minutes at the end that was all it took to cook them. Everyone loved it, and so so easy!!! I put it all over 12 ozs of Barilla vegetable spaghetti that we all love. I will definitely make this again
I made this recipe for a visiting friend who makes a wonderful clam sauce linguini herself. She raved over it, and we both thought it was delicious. This was the first time I had ever tried a linguini with clam sauce recipe, and I followed the instructions exactly, except that I used 2 cloves of garlic instead of 1. Since there were only 2 of us, I used only half a package of linguini noodles, which was exactly the right amount. I also used Bar Harbor Sea Clams, which are larger and more tender than some other minced clam brands. **Tip from my friend: after you add the garlic to the heated oil, let it simmer for a minute or two, then turn the stovetop setting down to 1 and you can leave the garlic and oil for up to half an hour to have a pre-dinner glass of wine or tend to guests before adding in the clam juice and other ingredients.** Thank you Karena for sharing this wonderful recipe.
Fabulous! I cut back on the oil some & used quite a bit more wine...I just reduced it down by half. I didn't add all of the pasta either...there wouldn't have been enough sauce, I don't think. I also added the juice from half a lemon when I added the clams & topped the dish w/ some romano cheese. Served it w/ Seafood Stuffed Avocado (from this site) as an appetizer.
Fantastic! I added a heaping tablespoon garlic, about a half cup of wine, and skipped the dried basil. Thought it would be too dry, but not at all. Plenty of juice in the clam cans. Fast, easy, delicious!
I added 2 cans of chopped clams, 1 cup of clam juice, and pecorino romano cheese sprinkled on top. I left out the wine. Family loved it. I have actually been making this dish for many years. It is a friday night fave !!!!
This was a very delicious and easy recipe. I will definitely put this in rotation. Thanks!
I've had this recipe saved for a while and finally made it today. I cut the servings back to 2 , used butter instead of oil and used two cloves of garlic, we love garlic! I cooked the pasta for 8 minutes and then scooped it into the skillet to finish cooking, this allows the pasta to absorb the flavour of the clams. After tasting I thought that it needed some acid so I added some freshly squeezed lemon juice. Overall a good recipe and one that I will make again.
This was an excellent recipe. I added 4 cloves of garlic and 3 tablespoons of white wine to increase the flavors. I also used extra clams.
I LOVE it just the way it was!
This has been a family favorite for generations! The only change that I would possibly make would be to use fresh clams whenever they are available.
Love this, and prefer it to restaurant version. Much lighter. Added more garlic and parsley, and it was delicious! Very easy to prepare and will make it again....and add a pinch of red pepper flakes as well as lemon juice. Yum PS ~ froze some leftovers, and I’ll see how they turn out. I think it’ll be OK. Hope so because I’d like to have some more in a few weeks.
good dish.
