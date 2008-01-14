Microwave Macaroni and Cheese

Learn how to cook macaroni in the microwave with this nice alternative to baked macaroni and cheese. Vary the recipe by using farfalle, fusilli, or rotini pasta. You may add cooked chicken or tuna to this recipe for a heartier meal.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook macaroni pasta in boiling water until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Place butter and onions in a 2-quart microwave-safe covered casserole dish; cook on high in the microwave for 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Add pasta, cubed cheese, and milk to the casserole dish; stir. Cook on high in the microwave for 11 to 12 minutes, stirring well after 4, 8, and 11 minutes. Mixture will still be runny at this stage. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Let stand for 5 to 8 minutes before serving; sauce will thicken as it cools.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
659 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 91.5mg; sodium 1158.7mg. Full Nutrition
