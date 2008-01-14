Microwave Macaroni and Cheese

Learn how to cook macaroni in the microwave with this nice alternative to baked macaroni and cheese. Vary the recipe by using farfalle, fusilli, or rotini pasta. You may add cooked chicken or tuna to this recipe for a heartier meal.
this was good even though i completely switched some things around. i didnt use any spices and i just combined the macaroni and some sour cream along with some sharp cheddar (didnt have any processed cheese) and it came out really gooey and good!
I'm rating this based on time and ease to prepare. It's almost as good as my baked recipe that takes 4 times as long. I didn't have an onion and my kids are big on onion anyway, so I used onion powder instead to give it some flavor. My 3 kids and husband ate it up!
Simple but not enough cheese. The edges were dry and crispy. Modifications needed.
If I said that I much preferred a much more involved macaroni and cheese that required making a white sauce, adding a variety of cheeses, spices, herbs, or other add-ins or seasonings, topping it with crispy, buttery bread crumbs, and/or baking it… I’d be lying. This is delicious, plain and simple. I prepared it on the stove-top which for me was no more difficult than nuking it. I also added some King Arthur’s Vermont Cheddar Cheese Powder (good stuff, by the way). This is creamy, smooth, rich, cheesy, and delicious. I don’t know how choosing a more complicated recipe could make it any better than that.
I used Penne pasta, onion powder and cooked it on the stove instead of the microwave. It was basically dump and cook! Then I baked it for eight minutes. YUM! This will probably become a regular dish in our house. :)
I was looking for a quick and easy way to make mac and cheese with what I had on hand, and I was very surprised at how good this turned out. I used shredded cheddar because I did not have any processed cheese. I'd recommend using real cheese if possible, to avoid the 'boxed' taste some people mentioned. The onions made this taste close to traditional oven baked mac and cheese. The second time I made this I added some minced garlic with the onions to saute and added a scoop of sour cream at the end, which made it very creamy and good!
This is a good recipe that was right on time and saved the day. I did not use the onions and nor did I have processed cheese. I used sliced cheddar cheese. I had a casserole dish that was slightly smaller than recipe stated so the milk seemed to stick around and not mold, so I added a tablespoon of flour at 2+minutes to cooking time left and it was perfectly done. I let it stand for about 15 minutes and it was even better. The taste was just right and the texture was too.
I tried it. Make certain to use the recommended size baking dish. Mine boiled over in microwave. Created quite a mess for myself. I used 1.5 qt. dish. Cannot attest to taste, since a lot of the mixture got wasted boiling over........
For something quick and easy, this was pretty good! I scaled it down to 3 servings, did it on the stove-top and used Velveeta slices that I tore into smaller pieces. You could probably change-out the cheese for your preference or what you have available. This satisfied my craving for mac and cheese!
I have actually made this for years using Velveeta cheese. In a saucepan slowly cook milk, butter and cheese over low to medium heat till cheese melts. (Just make sure milk covers the butter and cheese in the saucepan) Set aside. Boil elbow noodles till aldente. Chop up one can of Spam into small chunks. Add all ingredients into casserole pan. Cook at 325°F till just bubbles. Kids love this recipe. Great for leftovers too.
There are only two of us, so the second time I made it I cut the recipe in half, it was still excellent, use 1/2 lb of macaroni, changing the portion requirements only calls for 1/4 lb, to much sauce to little pasta.
I have made this a few times now and have made some altercations I use shredded cheese and I ditch the onions I also make this on the stove when I'm done I put some extra cheese on top and bake it in the oven my whole family seems to really enjoy this I would definitely give it a try if your looking for something simple
