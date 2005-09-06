Asian Carryout Noodles

1 of 108

Rating: 5 stars I rated this recipe with 5 stars as it is a perfect base recipe. Anyone can take this, play with it and make it suit specific taste preferences. If it is too oily, you have added TOO MUCH SESAME/CANOLA OIL. If it is not spicy enough for you, the ingredients listed are NOT spicy. You need to add red pepper flakes, curry or other spice of your choice to GET IT THAT WAY. Not enough flavor for you? Rummage through your spices and have at it! A nice twist to the hoisin sauce is to use black bean and garlic paste. Throw in a little fish sauce. Play with the veggies. Have FUN with this recipe! Helpful (43)

Rating: 3 stars Easy. I altered a bit needs color. Added mushrooms, red bell pepper and baby corn. also more chicken and sauce. Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars After eating this meal (I tried it out on the family this Saturday night 3/24/2001) my husband and I talked about it and decided a variation would be good. This is only a suggestion but we thought use less ginger (1/2 tbsp would be good) less pasta (probably 4-6 oz) more soy sauce (about 1 tbsp more) more hoisin sauce (about 1 tbsp more) more chicken (I used a 9oz time trimmers box so I would double that) and add about 1 cup of fresh sliced mushrooms. I'm going to try that variation next shopping trip. Otherwise thanks so much for sharing this recipe it's totally awesome! and once you get all the ingredients together...totally easy to cook! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars This was really great! The only reason why I didn't give it 5 stars is because I think it needs more vegetables.It is a great base recipe and if you like more flavor- just add it! I personally like more of a sesame flavor so I added more sesame seeds. More Bok choy is absolutely necessary! Thank you for the recipe! My husband and I really enjoyed it. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of my husband and I's favorite go-to recipes. The flavors are bold the prep is simple and it has a lot of room to play. We love ginger and always add more. I agree with others that it's low on veggies so we always add more bok choy sometimes snap peas but usually just enjoy its simplicity as is. Suggestion: slice the chicken into thin bite-size strips instead of cubing it (helps if meat is slightly frozen). It allows the meat to soak up the sauce better and over a greater surface area. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars My family loves this. I use the whole bok choy (not just the leaves). I separate the stalk of the bok choy from the leaves. Cut the stalks up and cook those with the onions (I use lots of onions too). Then add the bok choy leaves at the end like the recipe says. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic, it really felt like you were eating out! I substituted udon noodles for the pasta and added fresh peppers and mushrooms. You could make this with chicken, beef and or seafood. I am making this again, and soon! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Stunning... however I do find that adding a bit more hoi-sin sauce and soy sauce make the flavour quite a bit stronger. Helpful (6)