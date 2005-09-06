Asian Carryout Noodles

Rating: 4.07 stars
107 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 40
  • 3 star values: 18
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2

Try this next time you have a hankering for takeout food. Soon, people may be knocking at your door for the recipe.

By Christine L.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot with boiling salted water cook angel hair pasta until al dente. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet heat canola and sesame oil over medium high heat. Saute onion and garlic until softened. Stir in chopped chicken, and cook until chicken browns and juices run clear. Stir in ginger, bok choy, chicken stock, sherry, soy sauce, and hoisin sauce. Reduce heat, and continue cooking for 10 minutes.

  • Toss pasta with chicken mixture until well coated. Season with salt. Serve warm sprinkled with minced green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
499 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 75.4g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 34.6mg; sodium 1257mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (108)

Most helpful positive review

Ginny Maziarka
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2005
I rated this recipe with 5 stars as it is a perfect base recipe. Anyone can take this, play with it and make it suit specific taste preferences. If it is too oily, you have added TOO MUCH SESAME/CANOLA OIL. If it is not spicy enough for you, the ingredients listed are NOT spicy. You need to add red pepper flakes, curry or other spice of your choice to GET IT THAT WAY. Not enough flavor for you? Rummage through your spices and have at it! A nice twist to the hoisin sauce is to use black bean and garlic paste. Throw in a little fish sauce. Play with the veggies. Have FUN with this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(43)

Most helpful critical review

MOLSON7
Rating: 3 stars
04/04/2003
Easy. I altered a bit needs color. Added mushrooms, red bell pepper and baby corn. also more chicken and sauce. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Reviews:
LARA GIESBERS
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2004
After eating this meal (I tried it out on the family this Saturday night 3/24/2001) my husband and I talked about it and decided a variation would be good. This is only a suggestion but we thought use less ginger (1/2 tbsp would be good) less pasta (probably 4-6 oz) more soy sauce (about 1 tbsp more) more hoisin sauce (about 1 tbsp more) more chicken (I used a 9oz time trimmers box so I would double that) and add about 1 cup of fresh sliced mushrooms. I'm going to try that variation next shopping trip. Otherwise thanks so much for sharing this recipe it's totally awesome! and once you get all the ingredients together...totally easy to cook! Read More
Helpful
(19)
SARRAHS
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2005
This was really great! The only reason why I didn't give it 5 stars is because I think it needs more vegetables.It is a great base recipe and if you like more flavor- just add it! I personally like more of a sesame flavor so I added more sesame seeds. More Bok choy is absolutely necessary! Thank you for the recipe! My husband and I really enjoyed it. Read More
Helpful
(13)
KFuller
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2009
This is one of my husband and I's favorite go-to recipes. The flavors are bold the prep is simple and it has a lot of room to play. We love ginger and always add more. I agree with others that it's low on veggies so we always add more bok choy sometimes snap peas but usually just enjoy its simplicity as is. Suggestion: slice the chicken into thin bite-size strips instead of cubing it (helps if meat is slightly frozen). It allows the meat to soak up the sauce better and over a greater surface area. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Kris
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2005
My family loves this. I use the whole bok choy (not just the leaves). I separate the stalk of the bok choy from the leaves. Cut the stalks up and cook those with the onions (I use lots of onions too). Then add the bok choy leaves at the end like the recipe says. Read More
Helpful
(12)
island girl
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2011
This was fantastic, it really felt like you were eating out! I substituted udon noodles for the pasta and added fresh peppers and mushrooms. You could make this with chicken, beef and or seafood. I am making this again, and soon! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Shadowcat
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2006
Stunning... however I do find that adding a bit more hoi-sin sauce and soy sauce make the flavour quite a bit stronger. Read More
Helpful
(6)
JOSIE
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2003
I love this recipe. I could eat this stuff daily..along with all of the other wonderful recipes on this site. My mother in law makes her own version that I thought was hard to beat until I found this recipe. My thanks to you Christine. Read More
Helpful
(6)
